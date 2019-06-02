Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Australia says it is complying with U.S. aluminium deal after tariff exemption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 10:28pm EDT
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media as he arrives at the Horizon Church in Sutherland in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday aluminium exporters are complying with the terms of a deal with the United States after the New York Times reported President Donald Trump had considered imposing tariffs on Canberra.

The New York Times, citing unidentified sources, said Trump had been urged to impose tariffs on Australian steel and aluminium in response to an increase in exports of aluminium to the United States over the past year.

Trump was persuaded to backtrack on the plan after advice that imposing tariffs on Australia would alienate a key ally in the Asia-Pacific region, the New York Times reported.

Morrison said Australian exporters were doing nothing wrong.

"We have an arrangement with the United States and we are working within that arrangement," Morrison told reporters in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands.

Trump imposed a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminium imports in March. He agreed to an exemption for Canberra after lobbying by then Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Australia exports about A$500 million (£274.7 million) in steel and aluminium to the United States each year.

Australia has long been a staunch ally of the United States and won favour with Washington in recent months for pushing back against growing Chinese influence in the Pacific region.

China has sought to increase its clout in the Pacific through increased foreign aid, which Australia has moved to undercut in recent months.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LME ALUMINIUM CASH
06/02Australia says it is complying with U.S. aluminium deal after tariff exemptio..
RE
05/31Aluminium firm China Hongqiao names founder's son as chairman
RE
05/24CHINA HONGQIAO : aluminium magnate Zhang Shiping dies aged 73
RE
05/21Fortescue to Develop Queens Valley Iron-ore Mining Area
DJ
05/20Norsk Hydro Production Embargo Lifted at Alunorte Refinery
DJ
05/17U.S. Close to Deal With Canada, Mexico to End Steel and Aluminum Tariffs -- 4..
DJ
05/16U.S. Reduces Special Tariff on Turkish Steel
DJ
05/15Mexico says it is close to U.S. metals tariff deal, waiting for Canada
RE
05/15Industrials Up Amid Trade-Negotiation Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/15CANADA'S FREELAND : U.S. tariffs would make USMCA ratification problematic
RE
More news
Chart LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Aluminium Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About