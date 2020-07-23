Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China's aluminium imports jump to 11-year high on lower overseas prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:15am EDT

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China's June aluminium imports surged by more than 490% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, to their highest in 11 years, as traders snapped up lower-priced overseas metals.

Imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products into China, the world's top aluminium producer which rarely imports large amounts of the metal, were 288,783 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said.

That was more than double May's imports of 119,145 tonnes and a jump of 493.1% from June 2019, customs said, as buyers took advantage of the differences between domestic and international prices. Imports were the highest since June 2009.

China shipped out 354,038 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products last month, down 30% year-on-year, customs data showed.

Imports in January to June were 816,592 tonnes, up 219.2% year-on-year, while exports were 2.37 million tonnes, down 20.6% from a year earlier, leaving China a net exporter of 1.5 million tonnes in the first six months of 2020.

Shanghai aluminium prices rose 23% in the second quarter as Chinese consumption roared back from a coronavirus-driven collapse. However, London prices only gained 6.1% in April to June amid sluggish demand outside of China, and after a 15.7% dip in the first quarter.

The spread between Shanghai and London cash aluminium prices widened to almost 1,800 yuan ($258.16) a tonne in late May, the most since January 2014, opening up a so-called arbitrage for primary metal to head to China from overseas.

China's imports of unwrought, alloyed aluminium - described by analysts as secondary ingots - have also been rising in recent months to compensate for curbs on inbound scrap metal shipments.

Customs is due to release a breakdown of imports by origin and type of aluminium and other commodities on Saturday. ($1 = 6.9723 yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang in Beijing, Mai Nguyen in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.22% 6.9959 Delayed Quote.0.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LME ALUMINIUM CASH
03:15aChina's aluminium imports jump to 11-year high on lower overseas prices
RE
07/19South32 Signals US$109 Million Impairment Charge
DJ
07/16Rio Tinto 2Q Iron-Ore Shipments Lift, Capex View Revised
DJ
07/16Shanghai's most-active aluminium contract falls 3.4%
RE
07/13China june unwrought aluminium and product exports at 354,038 tonnes - custom..
RE
07/12Shanghai's most active aluminium contract hits its highest since june 2018 at..
RE
07/10Japan third-quarter aluminium premium falls to $79 per tonne as COVID-19 hits..
RE
07/08ALCOA : Counters Weak Demand With Cost Cuts
DJ
07/02Rio Tinto Says Study Confirms Feasibility of Oyu Tolgoi Underground Mine
DJ
07/01USMCA Takes Effect but North American Trade Tensions Remain--Update
DJ
More news
Chart LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Aluminium Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group