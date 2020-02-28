Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Aluminium smelter resurrected on Trump tariffs may close as losses mount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 12:44am EST
The Magnitude 7 Metals LLC aluminium smelter which is reopening and taking on hundreds of local workers in New Madrid Missouri

MARSTON, Missouri (Reuters) - A bankrupt aluminium smelter that re-opened in 2018, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported metals, is losing money at such a rapid clip that it could close within 60 days, the top executive at the Missouri plant said on Thursday.

Trump's trade policies protect the generic aluminium product made by Magnitude 7 Metals LLC, a 50-year-old smelter on the banks of the Mississippi in southeastern Missouri. But the tariffs often do not cover the value-added aluminium products being shipped to the Unites States by foreign competitors, undercutting the company's position.

"The rest of the world has gamed the tariffs, in our opinion," Magnitude 7 Metals chief executive Charles Reali told Reuters in an interview. "The Commerce Department tried to help, but missed the mark."

The grim outlook for Magnitude 7 has been exacerbated by the coronavirus, which is reverberating around the globe while raising fears of a global recession. On Friday, the London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium price fell to $1,676 per ton, the lowest since October 2016.

"We are in prayer" mode, Reali said. "If things don't turn around in the next 60 days, I don't know."

Magnitude 7 Metals opened to great fanfare about two years ago in a ceremony attended by then-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Trump's 10% tariffs on imported aluminium helped restore more than 400 jobs in New Madrid County, where nearly a quarter of the population lives in poverty. The plant shut down in 2016 when the previous owner, Noranda Aluminium, filed for bankruptcy.

But Reali describes the market for the plant's generic aluminium product, P1020, as "absolutely terrible."

"These prices are 1988 and 1989 prices, dollar for dollar. Obviously, the costs are a hell of a lot more today than they were then," Reali said.

Magnitude 7's aluminium fetches about $1,680 a ton on the metals market, down from about $2,100 a ton a year ago, Reali said. The original business plan, when former Glencore Plc trader Matt Lucke bought the plant for about $14 million out of bankruptcy, factored in a price of $2,300 to $2,400 per ton.

"We can't sustain what we are doing at the current price," Reali said. "Our costs are much higher. We're seeing red numbers every month."

The plant employs 515 workers. In a settlement last year with the National Labor Relations Board, Magnitude 7 agreed to recognise union workers. But there's no collective bargaining agreement, and federal law prohibits the company from laying off hourly workers during contract negotiations, limiting the plant's flexibility, Reali said.

The last time the aluminium plant closed, it was a body blow to the economy and to the county's morale. Local police and ambulance budgets were cut. The county went into the red and the school district saw a 10% drop in enrolments as families left, local officials told Reuters.

"We're here today," Reali said. "Can't speak for next week. It's a day-to-day thing."

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Tim McLaughlin

Stocks treated in this article : LME Aluminium Cash, Glencore
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE -4.65% 198.66 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.06% 1687 End-of-day quote.-4.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LME ALUMINIUM CASH
12:44aEXCLUSIVE : Aluminium smelter resurrected on Trump tariffs may close as losses m..
RE
02/27Trump eyes talks with Japan to ensure access to titanium sponge
RE
02/27Materials Down, Gold Up as Coronavirus Fears Escalate -- Materials Roundup
DJ
02/27Industrial Commodities Extend Slide as Coronavirus Dents Demand
DJ
02/27Industrial Commodities Extend Slide as Coronavirus Dents Demand
DJ
02/26China aluminium firm Zhongwang to sell loss-making smelter for $656 million
RE
02/26Rio Tinto's best earnings since 2011 clouded by virus risks
RE
02/26Coronavirus Epidemic Threatens Rio Tinto's Supply Chain -- Update
DJ
02/26Rio Tinto Annual Net Profit Falls on Writedowns
DJ
02/25FAA Proposes Safety Fix for Another 737 MAX Production Lapse
DJ
More news
Chart LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Aluminium Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group