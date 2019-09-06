Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan buyer agrees to pay fourth quarter aluminium premium of $97 per tonne, 10% lower than third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 05:51am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $97 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in October to December, down 10% from the previous quarter, a source directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $108 per tonne paid in the July-September quarter and marks a first quarterly drop in three. It is also lower than the initial offers of $105-$115 made by producers.

Another industry source said he heard about the deal, but others have not followed it as most of buyers are seeking lower levels.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums <PREM-ALUM-JP> for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 1.15% 1754.5 End-of-day quote.-5.57%
OBAYASHI CORP 1.34% 985 End-of-day quote.0.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LME ALUMINIUM CASH
05:51aJapan buyer agrees to pay fourth quarter aluminium premium of $97 per tonne, ..
RE
09/05Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise on easing trade fears
RE
09/05Trade Uncertainty Likely to Cut U.S. Growth By More Than 1%, Fed Research Say..
DJ
09/05TIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
09/04Malaysia firms up bauxite mining, export operating procedures
RE
09/04Justice Department Sues To Block Novelis's Acquisition of Aleris
DJ
08/30Global producer seeks fourth quarter aluminium premium of $110 per tonne from..
RE
08/30China's Honors Commodity to hire traders for Singapore unit
RE
08/29Citic Ltd. 1st Half Net Profit Rose 9.3%
DJ
08/27Chalco first half profit falls on higher costs, lower aluminum prices
RE
More news
Chart LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Aluminium Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group