Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Japan buyers agree to pay third-quarter aluminium premium of $79 per tonne - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:49am EDT

The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for July to September was set at $79 per tonne, down 3.7% from the previous quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand for the metal, four sources directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is down from $82 per tonne paid in the April-June quarter, the fourth straight quarterly drop. It is also the lowest since the October-December quarter in 2016 and down from initial offers of $85 producers made.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums <PREM-ALUM-JP> for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LME ALUMINIUM CASH
02:49aJapan buyers agree to pay third-quarter aluminium premium of $79 per tonne - ..
RE
07/08ALCOA : Counters Weak Demand With Cost Cuts
DJ
07/02Rio Tinto Says Study Confirms Feasibility of Oyu Tolgoi Underground Mine
DJ
07/01USMCA Takes Effect but North American Trade Tensions Remain--Update
DJ
06/28Rio Tinto, Mongolia Reach Agreement on Domestic Power Supply for Oyu Tolgoi
DJ
06/18Rio Tinto to Review Heritage Management Processes After Blasting Ancient Cave..
DJ
06/15Canadian exemption from U.S. aluminium import levy under scrutiny
RE
06/05London Metal Exchange looking into low-carbon aluminium trading
RE
06/04Press Metal 1Q Net Profit Fell 11% on Weak Aluminum Prices
DJ
05/06China aluminium dances to its own beat as LME price stumbles
RE
More news
Chart LME ALUMINIUM CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Aluminium Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group