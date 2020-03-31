Log in
LME Aluminium Cash       

LME ALUMINIUM CASH
U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries

03/31/2020 | 06:06pm EDT

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it had launched trade investigations into imports of common alloy aluminium sheet from 18 countries, including Germany, Oman and Bahrain.

The department said it will look into whether the 18 countries were unfairly dumping the products in the U.S. market and whether exports from four of the nations were being unfairly subsidized. If the department finds aluminium sheet imports from any of the countries are unfairly dumped or subsidized, and a separate trade panel finds that domestic producers are being injured, the United States would place tariffs on the products.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)

