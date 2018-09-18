Log in
U.S. willing to exempt Indian steel, aluminium exports from high tariff with riders - ET NOW TV channel

09/18/2018 | 09:06am CEST

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States is willing to grant a conditional waiver to Indian steel and aluminium products from higher import tariff, television channel ET NOW said on Tuesday citing sources.

India has written to the U.S. government seeking exemption from the 25 percent levy on steel and 10 percent on aluminium as exports of the two products from India did not pose a security threat to America, Reuters reported in March.

In response to Washington's refusal to exempt it from its new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from Aug. 4 on some U.S. products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

However, India has twice deferred imposing the tax.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)

