Alba certified to ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba) -- soon to be the world's largest aluminium smelter with Line 6 -- has been successfully certified to the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System standard.

The ISO 27001 is an international standard that sets out the requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). In order to achieve this certification, a company must demonstrate that it has a systematic and ongoing approach to managing security risks to the company's information systems.

Speaking about the ISO 27001:2013 certification achievement, Alba's Acting Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

'As we progress to become the world's largest aluminium smelter, we want to assure our stakeholders - shareholders, clients, and suppliers - that we are fully committed to the security of our systems and information. This highly recognised certification confirms that our internal processes and security controls are well-aligned with industry best practices, and we are continuously strengthening our resilience against growing cyber security threats.'