ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C

(ALBH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alba certified to ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard

09/11/2019 | 09:32am EDT

​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba) -- soon to be the world's largest aluminium smelter with Line 6 -- has been successfully certified to the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System standard.

The ISO 27001 is an international standard that sets out the requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). In order to achieve this certification, a company must demonstrate that it has a systematic and ongoing approach to managing security risks to the company's information systems.

Speaking about the ISO 27001:2013 certification achievement, Alba's Acting Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

'As we progress to become the world's largest aluminium smelter, we want to assure our stakeholders - shareholders, clients, and suppliers - that we are fully committed to the security of our systems and information. This highly recognised certification confirms that our internal processes and security controls are well-aligned with industry best practices, and we are continuously strengthening our resilience against growing cyber security threats.'

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 13:31:08 UTC
Financials (BHD)
Sales 2019 991 M
EBIT 2019 26,6 M
Net income 2019 -7,61 M
Debt 2019 934 M
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 -60,6x
P/E ratio 2020 5,10x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 616 M
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,65  BHD
Last Close Price 0,44  BHD
Spread / Highest target 72,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Murray Chief Executive Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Adnan H. Hashim Chief Financial Officer
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C-26.72%1 634
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC23.66%6 279
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD20.99%5 859
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 741
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.6.16%3 764
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 932
