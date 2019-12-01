Log in
Alba's Line 6: Paving a New Era of Growth and Prosperity

12/01/2019 | 11:08am EST
Alba's Line 6: Paving a New Era of Growth and Prosperity

December 1, 2019

​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

'24 November 2019 is a historical day for Alba as we were honoured with the presence of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, for gracing us with His Majesty's presence to officially inaugurate Line 6 Expansion Project and accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, First Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Supreme Commander', said the Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, in a statement issued during the fourth quarterly Board meeting for 2019, held on Sunday 01 December 2019 at Alba.


Adding further, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa stated:

'Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Alba's Line 6 Expansion Project is a game-changer and marks a turning point for Alba and a new era of growth and prosperity for the Kingdom of Bahrain. His Majesty's official inauguration of Alba's mega project places Alba in the lead within the aluminium industry with its transformation - making it the world's largest smelter ex-China. I also take the opportunity to thank all our partners on this project: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) for using the proprietary DX+ Ultra Technology in Line 6, Bechtel - EPCM contractor for Reduction Line 6, GE and GAMA Consortium - the EPC contractor for Power Station (PS) 5 and Siemens - the Power Distribution System contractor for PS 5 and all the contractors involved in this Project, specifically to the local contractors who have all contributed towards the success of this Project.

With Line 6 fully on stream, we are now actively seeking to expand our products' portfolio and increase our sales with a major emphasis on the US market.

In addition, we aim to have a strong finish in 2019 as our production will top 1.35 million metric tonne, for the first time in Alba's history thanks to the safe and progressive ramp-up of Line 6, while at the same time, we intend to achieve 15 million working-hours without Lost Time Injury by year-end 2019.'

During this meeting, Alba's Board of Directors approved the minutes of the previous meeting, which was held on 25 September 2019 as well as reviewed the reports of the Executive Committee, Board Audit Committee and the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee. In addition, the Board approved the 2020 Annual Operating Plan and Q3 2019 Financial Statements. Updates were also given by the Executive Management on Safety, Operational and Financial Performance on the back of current market conditions and Project Titan - Phase IV as well as overall Industry Outlook.

In addition to the Chairman of the Board, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Alba Board of Directors comprises six directors appointed by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company - Mr. Yousif Abdulla Taqi, Mr. Osama Mohammed Al Arrayedh, Mr. Yaser E. Humaidan, Dr. Mohamed Kameshki and Mrs. Suha Karzoon. The two directors appointed by Sabic Industrial Investments Co. (SIIC) are Mr. Ahmed Mohammad A. Al Jabr and Mr. Ali Al Shamrani and two elected directors, Mr. Omar A. Al-Amoudi and Mr. Mutlaq Al-Morished. ​

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (BHD)
Sales 2019 1 024 M
EBIT 2019 26,3 M
Net income 2019 -7,05 M
Debt 2019 981 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 -84,4x
P/E ratio 2020 5,56x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 595 M
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,65  BHD
Last Close Price 0,42  BHD
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Murray Chief Executive Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C-29.24%1 578
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC29.39%6 580
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 541
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-7.22%4 500
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.2.84%3 671
KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION22.72%1 734
