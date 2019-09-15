Log in
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Announces Key Partners for ARABAL 2019

09/15/2019 | 07:37am EDT
Alba Announces Key Partners for ARABAL 2019

September 15, 2019

View Arabic version (PDF)


Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) -- host of the of 23rd edition of the Arab International Aluminium Conference (Arabal) 2019 -- today 15 September 2019 announced Gulf Markets International W.L.L. (GMI) as the Platinum Sponsor and COBEX as the Gold Sponsor of this much-awaited event.


Welcoming the partners of ARABAL 2019, the Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa said:
'As the host of ARABAL 2019, we are delighted with the response it has received from global and regional partners as well as our peers in the industry.
With a broad spectrum of sponsors and delegates already committed to this edition, we look forward to another successful event similar to 2014.'

ARABAL 2019 is being hosted under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain from 19 to 21 November 2019 at Gulf Hotel, Bahrain under the theme 'Shaping the Future of Aluminium in the Arab Region'.

In addition to the support from the Middle East smelters, companies sponsoring ARABAL 2019 include ABB, Alubase Industry Co.Ltd., Wagstaff, Inc., Ahmed Mansoor Al Aali (AMA Group), Dubai Cranes & Technical Services, Rain Carbon Inc. and others.​​

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 11:36:03 UTC
