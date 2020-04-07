Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Announces Mumtalakat Appointed Directors to the Board

Log in
04/07/2020 | 02:58am EDT
Alba Announces Mumtalakat Appointed Directors to the Board

April 7, 2020

View Arabic version (PDF)


Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, announced the newly appointed six Directors by the shareholder Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. B.S.C. (c) (Mumtalakat) to the Board of Directors today Sunday 05 April 2020.


The re-appointed Directors are: Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board; Mr. Yousif Abdulla Taqi; and Suha Saeed Karzoon. In addition, 3 new Directors were appointed: Shaikh Isa bin Khalid Al Khalifa; Mr. Tim Murray; and Mrs. Rasha Mohamed Sabkar.

The Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, commented:
'On behalf of myself and the newly appointed Board of Directors of Alba, I take this opportunity to express our thanks and gratitude towards His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, for the trust placed in me and my fellow Directors to further develop the Company for the next stage of sustainable growth beyond Line 6.

We are very pleased to welcome all appointed and elected Directors to Alba's Board of Directors. We also look forward to work alongside the Executive Management Team to strengthen Alba corporate governance practices and implement the Company's strategy.'

In addition to the Chairman of the Board, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Alba Board of Directors comprises six Directors appointed by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. B.S.C. © (Mumtalakat) - Shaikh Isa bin Khalid Al Khalifa, Mr. Yousif Abdulla Taqi, Mrs. Suha Saeed Karzoon, Mr. Tim Murray and Mrs. Rasha Mohamed Sabkar. The two Directors appointed by Sabic Industrial Investments Co. (SIIC) are Mr. Ahmed Al-Duriaan and Mr. Eyad bin AbdulRahman Al Qaraawi. Mr. Omar bin Abdulla Al Amoudi is the elected Director representing Sabic Industrial Investments Co. (SIIC) and Mr. Mutlaq Hamad Al Morished is the elected Director representing the 10% public listed shares.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (BHD)
Sales 2020 1 094 M
EBIT 2020 69,1 M
Net income 2020 32,5 M
Debt 2020 806 M
Yield 2020 7,32%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 6,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 521 M
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,58  BHD
Last Close Price 0,37  BHD
Spread / Highest target 95,1%
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ali Hassan Al-Baqali Chief Executive Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.0.00%1 382
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC2.03%5 037
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-0.31%3 649
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-0.96%3 476
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS2.20%3 083
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-2.05%1 709
