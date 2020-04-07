Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Announces Mumtalakat Appointed Directors to the Board

Alba Announces Mumtalakat Appointed Directors to the Board

April 7, 2020



View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, announced the newly appointed six Directors by the shareholder Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. B.S.C. (c) (Mumtalakat) to the Board of Directors today Sunday 05 April 2020.

The re-appointed Directors are: Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board; Mr. Yousif Abdulla Taqi; and Suha Saeed Karzoon. In addition, 3 new Directors were appointed: Shaikh Isa bin Khalid Al Khalifa; Mr. Tim Murray; and Mrs. Rasha Mohamed Sabkar.

The Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, commented:

'On behalf of myself and the newly appointed Board of Directors of Alba, I take this opportunity to express our thanks and gratitude towards His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, for the trust placed in me and my fellow Directors to further develop the Company for the next stage of sustainable growth beyond Line 6.

We are very pleased to welcome all appointed and elected Directors to Alba's Board of Directors. We also look forward to work alongside the Executive Management Team to strengthen Alba corporate governance practices and implement the Company's strategy.'

In addition to the Chairman of the Board, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Alba Board of Directors comprises six Directors appointed by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. B.S.C. © (Mumtalakat) - Shaikh Isa bin Khalid Al Khalifa, Mr. Yousif Abdulla Taqi, Mrs. Suha Saeed Karzoon, Mr. Tim Murray and Mrs. Rasha Mohamed Sabkar. The two Directors appointed by Sabic Industrial Investments Co. (SIIC) are Mr. Ahmed Al-Duriaan and Mr. Eyad bin AbdulRahman Al Qaraawi. Mr. Omar bin Abdulla Al Amoudi is the elected Director representing Sabic Industrial Investments Co. (SIIC) and Mr. Mutlaq Hamad Al Morished is the elected Director representing the 10% public listed shares.