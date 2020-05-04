Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Discloses its Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

Alba Discloses its Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

May 4, 2020



Working closely with COVID-19 Bahrain National Team to ensure our People's Safety - Employees and Contractors.

Remote work from home for most of office/admin employees (men & women).

Adoption of social distancing & adjusting shifts' schedule to minimize exposure risk.

Community support: donating BD 3.5 million aid towards 'Feena Khair' initiative as well as participating in various CSR initiatives.



Q1 2020 Alba Highlights: Achieved on 07 April 2020: 20 million working-hours w/o LTIs for first time in Alba's history. Sales' volume topped 379,274 metric tonnes (MT) - up by 48% YoY while Production reached 388,637 MT - up by 43% YoY. Value Added Sales averaged 41% of the total shipments. Spent Pot Lining (SPL) Treatment Plant in progress.

2020 Alba Priorities: Continued Focus on 'Safety Globe' Initiative. Keep our People (Employees & Contractors) Safe Amidst Novel COVID-19. Meet 2020 Production Target of 1,540,000 metric tonnes. Deliver on Project Titan - Phase IV [Projected Savings of US$100 Million by 2020-end]. Focus on Upstream Opportunities to Secure Alumina Requirements. Accelerate Value-Added Sales' Product Qualification with Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) and Ecovadis certifications. Deliver Spent Pot Lining (SPL) Treatment Plant and Port Upgrade as per Timeline

Commenting on Alba's financial performance for the first quarter of 2020, the Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa stated:

'As the world is facing unprecedented times with the novel COVID-19 outbreak, we managed to close the first quarter of this year with overall good performance despite depressed LME prices.

As COVID-19 continues to unfold, our priority is and will remain the Safety of our people - employees and contractors.'



Adding further, Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali said:

'Thanks to the agility of our supply-chain team and our response strategy to overcome the challenges associated with COVID-19, we have been able to deliver on our commitments towards our clientele across the globe while focusing on our cost-cutting programme 'Project Titan' to drive savings.

As we ensure the smooth operation of our plant, we have implemented strict Safety measures to protect our workforce as we navigate together through this crisis.'

Alba Management will hold a conference call on Tuesday 05 May 2020 to discuss Alba's financial and operational performance for Q1 2020 as well as outline the Company's priorities for the remainder of the year.