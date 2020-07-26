Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Discloses its Financial Results for the Second Quarter and H1 of 2020

Log in
07/26/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Commenting on Alba's financial performance for the second quarter of 2020, the Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa stated:
'As COVID-19 unfolds, we continue to focus on adapting to the new life norm and keeping our people safe as we navigate together through this crisis. Despite the challenging market conditions, we are unlocking our strength as we aim to close 2020 by meeting our Production Target of 1,540,000 metric tonnes.'

Adding further, Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali said:
'Today, the world is going through radical transformation and the Aluminium industry is not an exception. Despite the odds, we have been able to maintain a stable performance by delivering on our commitments. In the face of this crisis, we choose to get better by capitalising on our Safety culture and operational resilience which has led us to achieve more than 24 million safe working-hours without LTI as of to-date.'

Alba Management will hold a conference call on Monday 27 July 2020 to discuss Alba's financial and operational performance for Q2 2020 as well as outline the Company's priorities for the remainder of this year.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 14:35:00 UTC
