ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C

(ALBH)
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Production & Sales' Volume

10/13/2019

View Arabic version (PDF)

On course to become the world's largest aluminium smelter with Line 6, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba's) Acting CEO Ali Al Baqali commented on Q3 2019 operational performance:

'With the double-digit growth in our Production and Sales' Volume, we are set for a strong finish to 2019. This year is proving to be transformational for Alba as we will produce 1,350,000 mt for the first-time in history and deliver Line 6 into commercial operations.'

For the third quarter of 2019, Alba Sales' volume reached 376,025 metric tonnes (mt), versus 248,970 mt for the same period in 2018, an increase of 51% Year-over-Year (YoY) while Production topped 385,396 mt, up by 53% YoY, versus 251,472 mt in Q3 2018.

For the nine months of 2019, Alba reported Sales' volume of 945,067 mt, up by 26%, compared to 750,202 mt for the same period in 2018, while Production rose by 26% YoY to finish at 963,830 mt for the nine months of 2019 versus 762,952 mt for the same period in 2018.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) will release its Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Financial Results to the public on 27 October 2019 as well as upload the IR presentation on its Investor Relations section at www.albasmelter.com

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 14:05:12 UTC
