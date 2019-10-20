Log in
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C

(ALBH)
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba Scoops Prestigious MEIRA Awards for 2019

10/20/2019 | 08:56am EDT

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), on course to become the world's largest aluminium smelter, is proud to be the recipient of the Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in Bahrain at the 11th Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Awards' Ceremony which was recently held in Dubai, UAE.

The MEIRA Awards is a prestigious event in collaboration with Thomson Reuters Extel which recognises the efforts of regionally listed companies and Investor Relations (IR) professionals who play a critical role in advancing the IR landscape.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's Acting Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

'We are pleased to have been recognised again by the 2019 MEIRA Annual Conference and Awards -- which is a vote of confidence from Alba's various stakeholders amidst changes to market dynamics.

We take pride in our approach with the transparent disclosure and two-way communication with investors and stakeholders. We also aim to raise the benchmark for excellence in Investor Relations in Bahrain and the region.

The MEIRA Awards Ceremony recognised the achievements of winners in three-main categories including the best IR teams, Annual Reports and IR websites in the Middle East.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 12:55:01 UTC
Financials (BHD)
Sales 2019 1 013 M
EBIT 2019 26,3 M
Net income 2019 -6,58 M
Debt 2019 959 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 -93,8x
P/E ratio 2020 6,25x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 617 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,64  BHD
Last Close Price 0,44  BHD
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Murray Chief Executive Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Bryan Harris Chief Financial Officer
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C-26.55%1 637
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC25.57%6 374
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED7.22%5 191
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 601
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.0.95%3 544
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 664
