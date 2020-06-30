Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba achieves 23 million working-hours without LTI

Log in
06/30/2020 | 12:29am EDT

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, achieved 23 million working-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) today, Monday 29 June 2020.

Commenting on this first-time historical milestone, Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

'A strong Safety culture is built over time; it is never given. Our pro-active commitment and uncompromising approach toward Safety has helped us achieve 23 million working-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) for the first time in our soon-to-be Golden Jubilee of operations. I thank our employees and our contractors for making this achievement possible.

As we approach the hot summer months, we must be more Safety-Conscious to ensure the Safety and well-being of all our people.'

Alba has been consistently marking record-breaking Safety achievements -- 15 million working-hours without LTI on 21 December 2019 and 20 million working-hours without LTI on 07 April 2020. Alba has also been awarded in 2020 with international awards for its Safety performance -- five major International Safety Awards from National Safety Council, 2020 Gold Medal Health and Safety Award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and International Safety Award with Merit 2020.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 04:28:00 UTC
