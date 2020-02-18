Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba appoints new Director of Administration

Log in
02/18/2020 | 09:19am EST

​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bahraini national Hamad Alshaibeh as the new Director of Administration, following the Board Meeting held on 13 February 2020.

Alshaibeh started his career as a Trainee Supervisor in HR Department in 2002 and led various functions such as Organisation Development, Administration, Recruitment and Employee Relations. In 2009, he was promoted to Head - Employee Relations & Alba Housing Scheme followed by his promotion to Manager - Human Resources in 2014 then to Senior Manager - Human Resources in 2017.

Speaking on this occasion, Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Al Al Baqali said:

'With more than 18 years of experience in Alba, Alshaibeh has played a key role in developing the Human Resources Department.

In addition to enhancing Alba's overall organisational performance, Alshaibeh, in his new role, will be responsible for achieving our overarching HR Strategy - higher levels of Bahrainisation and developing the nationals - in alignment with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. I wish him all the very best in his new role.'

Alshaibeh holds an MBA from ESSEC, France in collaboration with Arabian Gulf University, Bahrain and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Loyola University, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.​

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 14:18:05 UTC
