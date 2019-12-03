Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba celebrates Bahrain Women's Day

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) joined government and private entities in Bahrain to celebrate Bahrain Women's Day with a special gathering held at the Alba Oasis Hall today Tuesday 03 December 2019.

Each year, Bahrain Women Day is held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King, and President of the Supreme Council for Women. For 2019, HRH Princess Sabeeka announced the Bahrain Women's Day theme as 'Bahraini women in the fields of higher education and future sciences.

Attended by Alba women employees as well as female guests from various sectors in Bahrain to include Brigadier Dr. Zahra Ahmed Khalifa Director of Safety and Occupational Health in the Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Rana Ahmed Khalifa Director of the Center for Women's Information and Strategies - Supreme Council for Women, Mrs. Shaima Salman Public Relations Manager - Supreme Council for Women as well as local reporters, the celebration began with a keynote by Alba's Acting Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali followed by a presentation by Brigadier Dr. Zahra Ahmed Khalifa highlighting the achievements of Bahraini Women and the importance of empowering women in the society.

Commenting on this occasion, Ali Al Baqali said:

'Bahrain Women Day symbolizes the achievements of women in our Kingdom and the progressive path that has been set by them over the years. Alba is proud to have one of the highest percentages of working women in an industrial domain in Bahrain. We also remain committed to empowering our ladies, educating and training them as well as providing them with the right opportunities for growth.'

Alba's Executive Management, Directors and Managers also attended this celebration during which all Alba women were felicitated with a small gift as a token of appreciation.