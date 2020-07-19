Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba launches its first virtual Summer Safety Campaign 2020

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China, underlined its position as a leader in Employee Safety and Health by launching its first virtual Summer Safety Campaign under the theme 'Our Safety is in Our Hands' today Sunday 19 July 2020.

The six-day Summer Safety Campaign aims at encouraging employees and contractors to make the right choices for their Safety and Health as the summer season is in full swing.

Alba's Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali virtually inaugurated the Summer Safety Campaign 2020 with a welcoming address live streamed to the Company's Management as well as employees and contractors.

In his opening address during the launch of the Campaign, Al Baqali said:

'While COVID-19 Pandemic has changed the way we operate, keeping safe is a constant choice we -- employees and contractors - make in Alba.

With the launch of our much-awaited Safety Campaign, we aim to emphasise that Safety don't just happen, but it is the result of our collective efforts as ONE team.'

Alba's Summer Safety Campaign 2020 comprises virtual presentations by the Executive Management, which will be broadcasted by using virtual platforms in various locations in the plant as well as Safety Walks by the Management.