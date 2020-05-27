Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba marks the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr with a visit by the Executive Management to its workforce

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the leading employers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated Eid-Al Fitr with a visit by its Executive Management to the Company's shop-floor and operational areas on Tuesday 26 May 2020.

Every year, Alba Management conducts special Safety visits, daily and weekly, to the shop-floor areas during Ramadan and Eid. In the wake of COVID-19, the Safety visits have been stepped-up to adopt additional precautionary measures such as social distancing on the job as well as raise awareness on what can be done collectively to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking on the Eid occasion, Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali said:

'Celebrating Eid with our family is more than a tradition. The Eid celebration is not complete without spending time with our people - employees and contractors. On this occasion, we thank our workforce for going above and beyond to make Alba not just productive but also safe especially during the challenging COVID-19 situation.'

It is noteworthy that Alba has achieved more than 21.7 million working-hours without Lost Time Injury as of 27 May 2020.