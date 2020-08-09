Log in
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba supports Bahrain's COVID-19 mitigation efforts

08/09/2020 | 07:54am EDT

View Arabic version (PDF)

Mr. Ali Al Baqali, CEO of Alba, and Mr. Mohd. Khalil, Director of Safety, Health and Environment at Alba, met with Brigadier Dr. Abdulla Darwish, Technical Assistant to the Director of the Royal Medical Services at the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital, on 5 August 2020 to further strengthen collaboration on the coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has been proactive in supporting Bahrain's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, developing and fostering its community engagement initiatives, which includes support to the 'Convalescent Plasma Donation Programme' at the BDF Royal Medical Services (BDFRMS), led by Major General (Prof) Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al-Khalifa, Director of the Royal Medical Services.

Alba's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ali Al-Baqali said:

'We are all in this together. It is a matter of great pride for Alba to contribute towards and support the efforts of Team Bahrain in overcoming the challenges of this Pandemic.'

Brigadier Dr. Abdulla Darwish said:

'The Kingdom of Bahrain has been prudent in its approach towards combating COVID-19. We are pleased that Alba has demonstrated a strong initiative to support the BDFRMS by supporting the 'Convalescent Plasma Donation Programme', which has shown promising results in the management of COVID-19 patients.'

The 'Convalescent Plasma Donation Programme' helps facilitate recovery by transferring antibodies from the blood plasma of fully recovered COVID-19 patients who meet the required conditions to current patients.

For more information, please call BDF-RMS Blood Donations at +973 17766279.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 11:53:06 UTC
