ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C

(ALBH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba to establish first Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant in GCC

0
09/29/2019

​​

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C (Alba) -- soon to be the world's largest aluminium smelter with Line 6 - is proud to announce the establishment of the first-of-its-kind Spent Pot Lining (SPL) Treatment Plant in the GCC and Bahrain. A result of the co-operative efforts between Alba and Bahrain's Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), the SPL Treatment Plant is in line with Bahrain's National Waste Management Strategy led by HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty King of Bahrain and President of the Supreme Council for Environment.

With the establishment of this Plant, Alba will be developing a value-creating and sustainable solution for the treatment of SPL with zero-waste. The new plant will have a capacity to treat 30,000 to 35,000 tonnes of SPL a year, which after being processed, can be used in other industries.

Commenting on this initiative, Alba's Acting Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

'We are thankful to the Supreme Council of Environment for their continuous support on all fronts and for Alba's Board of Directors led by our Chairman, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa, whom without their endorsement, this project would not have been made possible. Being a responsible corporate citizen, our commitment to Safety and environmental sustainability will always sit at the top of our objectives. Through establishing SPL Treatment Plant, we get closer to meet our company-wide goals in key corporate responsibility areas - in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030. We also look forward to progress this project and have it operational by first quarter of 2021.'

Dr. Mohamed Bin Daina, Chief Executive of the Supreme Council for Environment, Bahrain said:

'As one of the pillars of the economy, Alba has been at the forefront of environmental changes in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We are pleased that Alba will lead this transformation in the region with the establishment of the SPL Treatment plant, which will have environmental as well as economic benefits for Bahrain.'​

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 11:17:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
