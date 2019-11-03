Log in
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C

(ALBH)
Aluminium Bahrain B S C : Alba unveils new custom-made Fire Truck

11/03/2019 | 09:28am EST

View Arabic version (PDF)

In line with its philosophy of 'Think Safety First and Always', Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) added a state-of-the-art, custom-made Fire Truck to its existing fleet of emergency vehicles in order to enhance the effectiveness of response to emergencies within Alba.

Designed and manufactured in the US, the Fire Truck was built in compliance with international fire safety standards as well as Bahrain's requirements to serve Alba's operational plants. Alba's Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) and Fire team played a key role in the design, construction and commissioning of this Fire Truck.

A ceremony to inaugurate the new Fire Truck was held in Alba on 21 October 2019, which was attended by Alba's Acting Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Director for SHE Moh'd Khalil and Sr. Superintendent Fire & Security Hamad Janahi and Deputy Director of Operations - Bahrain Civil Defence Colonel Mohammed Ahmed Al Ghadeer along with other key officials.

Speaking on this occasion, Alba's Acting CEO Ali Al Baqali said:

'While policies and procedures are key to maintaining Safety on the job, the right Safety equipment enables us to keep our people and plant safe. An ultramodern Fire Truck is not just the need-of-the-hour but a long-term investment to meet the current and future Safety demands of a production facility as big as Alba.'

Deputy Director of Operation Department at Civil Defence, Colonel Mohammed Ahmed Al Ghadeer, added:

'As one of the leaders in Public Safety, Vocational Health, Safety and Fire Prevention, Alba has identified the potential direct and indirect risks to employees' health in its plant and taken the necessary steps to protect its facilities and environment through prevention and readiness for any emergencies.

The new Fire Truck will certainly enhance the Company's preparedness and effective response to different incidents, especially electric fires, as it is equipped to remotely handle electric fire incidents, which would help control the fire at early stages.'

The new Fire Truck is equipped with new fire appliances and modern technology which will enable the team to carry-out emergency operations more effectively.

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 14:27:02 UTC
