Aluminium Bahrain BSC : Alba Deputy CEO meets with the Executive Council Chairman of Bahrain Free Labour Unions Federation

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) Ali Al Baqali along with other Alba officials met with the Executive Council Chairman of Bahrain Free Labour Unions Federation Yacoub Yousef Mohammed and other representatives today, Tuesday, 16 July 2019 at Alba premises.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's DCEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

'We are pleased to have reached common understanding and more importantly set a mechanism in place to close-out pending matters for the benefit of both Alba and the Union for now and the future.

We trust that together Alba and the Bahrain Free Labour Unions Federation achieve more co-operation to work towards the goals and aspirations of the Leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain.'