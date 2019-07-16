Log in
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC

(ALBH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluminium Bahrain BSC : Alba Deputy CEO meets with the Secretary-General of General Federation of Workers Trade Unions in Bahrain

07/16/2019 | 11:40am EDT

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)'s Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) Ali Al Baqali along with other Alba officials met with the Secretary General of the General Federation of Workers Trade Unions in Bahrain Hassan Al-Halwachi and other representatives today, Tuesday, 16 July 2019 at Alba premises.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's DCEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

'We are pleased to have reached common understanding and more importantly set a mechanism in place to close-out pending matters for the benefit of both - Alba and the Union - for now and the future.

We trust that together Alba and the General Federation of Workers Trade Unions achieve more co-operation to work towards the goals and aspirations of the Leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain.'​

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 15:39:02 UTC
