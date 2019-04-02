Aluminium Bahrain BSC : Alba Welcomes Bechtel Delegation to Line 6

View Arabic version (PDF)

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) welcomed a high-level delegation from International Bechtel Co. (Bechtel) - the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) contractor for Line 6 Expansion Project on Sunday 31 March 2019.

Alba's Chief Executive Officer Tim Murray, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Chief Operations Officer Dr. Abdulla Habib and Director Line 6 Smelter Project and Engineering Shawqi Al Hashimi received the Bechtel delegation comprising the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Brendan Bechtel, President & Chief Operating Officer Jack Futcher, Project Director and Principal Vice President Denis Garrity along with other senior officials from Bechtel.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Bin Daij Al Khalifa said:

'We are pleased with the fast-paced progress of our landmark Line 6 Expansion Project. I thank our EPCM contractor Bechtel for embracing Extreme Ownership and for expediting the safe and early commissioning of Potline 6 on 13 December 2018.

We also look forward to accelerate the delivery of Potline 6 ahead of its schedule in Q3 2019.'

Brendan Bechtel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said:

'We are proud of this unique opportunity to be part of the Alba Line 6, which once completed, will be part of the world's largest single site smelters. It was a pleasure to witness its construction progress. We look forward to continuing our commitment and deliver Line 6 safely.'

The Bechtel delegation was given a guided tour of the Line 6 Expansion Project site, Carbon and Casthouse areas.​​