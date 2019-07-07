Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aluminium Bahrain BSC    ALBH

ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC

(ALBH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aluminium Bahrain BSC : Alba Wraps Sales and Production with Double-Digit Volume Increase in Q2 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 09:08am EDT
Alba Wraps Sales and Production with Double-Digit Volume Increase in Q2 2019

July 7, 2019

View Arabic version (PDF)


Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), on course to be transformed into the largest smelter in the world with the full ramp-up of Line 6 on 31 July 2019, stretches its overall sales' volume and throughput, in double-digits, for the second quarter of 2019 despite trade-tensions and the downward pressure on LME prices.


For the second quarter of 2019, sales' volume went beyond 249,595 metric tonnes (mt) in Q2 2018 to top 311,928 mt, an increase of 25% Year-over-Year while production jumped to 305,727 mt, up by 21% YoY versus 252,081 mt in Q2 2018. Alba closed this quarter with Value-Added (VA) Sales averaging 52% of total shipments versus 60% for the same period in 2018.

For the first half of 2019, production reached 578,434 mt versus 511,480 mt in H1 2018, up by 13% YoY, while sales' volume increased by 67,810 mt to top 569,042 mt year-to-date (up by 14% Y0Y).

Commenting on Alba Sales' volume and Production for Q2 2019, Alba's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Murray said:

'Driven by the solid progress on the Line 6 ramp-up, Alba closed the second quarter with double-digit volume increase in both Sales and Production.

We are targeting Line 6 complete ramp-up by 31 July 2019 which will position Alba for a strong 2nd half-finish despite the tough aluminium market conditions.'

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) will release its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results to the public on 28 July 2019 as well as upload the IR presentation on its Investor Relations section at www.albasmelter.com​​

Disclaimer

ALBA - Aluminum Bahrain BSC published this content on 07 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 13:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC
09:08aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : Alba Wraps Sales and Production with Double-Digit Volume..
PU
07/02ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : ARABAL 2019 Addresses Key Industry Topics
PU
06/25ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : Alba Scoops RoSPA's Gold Medal Award
PU
05/28ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : Alba achieves historical milestone of 6 million work-hou..
PU
05/19ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : Alba Management conducts after-Iftar Safety Visits
PU
05/05ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : Alba marks 50% milestone on Line 6 start-up
PU
04/30ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : Alba Discloses its Financial Results for the First Quart..
PU
04/25ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : Alba sponsors 24th World Aluminium Conference
PU
04/23ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : Alba hosts Bahrain Basketball All Stars Day
PU
04/21ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC : Alba CEO Conducts “Thanks for the Feedback” ..
PU
More news
Financials (BHD)
Sales 2019 1 059 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 -7,61 M
Debt 2019 1 012 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 223 M
Chart ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC
Duration : Period :
Aluminium Bahrain BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,63  BHD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Murray Chief Executive Officer
Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al-Khalifa Chairman
Abdulla Habib Ahmed Ali Chief Operations Officer
Adnan H. Hashim Chief Financial Officer
Afaque Ahmed Hashimi Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN BSC0.00%1 570
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED10.42%8 773
NORSK HYDRO ASA-20.61%7 387
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-12.07%6 460
ALUMINA LIMITED2.17%4 713
ALCOA CORPORATION-14.60%4 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About