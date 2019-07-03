Aluminum of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se…
07/03/2019 | 07:13am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/6/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
Date Submitted
3 July, 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 601600
Description :
Domestic Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
13,078,706,983
1
13,078,706,983
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
13,078,706,983
1
13,078,706,983
(2) Stock code :
2600
Description :
H shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
3,943,965,968
1
3,943,965,968
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
3,943,965,968
1
3,943,965,968
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
17,022,672,951
(RMB)
:
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
13,078,706,983
3,943,965,968
preceding month
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
0
0
during the month
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
13,078,706,983
3,943,965,968
the month
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
Nominal value
during the
issued
Currency
Exercised
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Description of warrants
at close of
pursuant
thereto as at
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Amount at
month
pursuant
Currency of
Converted
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
close of
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
CHINALCO - Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 11:12:09 UTC
Latest news on ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CH
Sales 2019
181 B
EBIT 2019
8 311 M
Net income 2019
2 004 M
Debt 2019
82 654 M
Yield 2019
0
P/E ratio 2019
28,9x
P/E ratio 2020
24,0x
EV / Sales2019
0,84x
EV / Sales2020
0,81x
Capitalization
70 117 M
Chart ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CH
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
4,22 CNY
Last Close Price
3,99 CNY
Spread / Highest target
52,9%
Spread / Average Target
5,71%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.