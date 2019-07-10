Aluminum of China : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
0
07/10/2019 | 06:43am EDT
CORRIGENDUM ANNOUNCEMENT
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 25 June 2019 of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited* (the "Company") in relation to the poll results of the 2018 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held at 2:00 p.m. on 25 June 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the notice and the circular of the AGM both dated 10 May 2019 and the supplemental notice and the supplemental circular of the AGM both dated 10 June 2019 and the Announcement.
The Company hereby announces that the poll results of Resolution No. 11 to consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed entering into of a supplemental agreement to the General Agreement on Mutual Provision of Production Supplies and Ancillary Services between the Company and Chinalco and revision of the annual caps for the transactions and Resolution No. 12 to consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed re-appointment of auditors of the Company of the Announcement were reversed due to clerical errors, which are hereby revised as follows:
11. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed entering into of a supplemental agreement to the General Agreement on Mutual Provision of Production Supplies and Ancillary Services between the Company and Chinalco and revision of the annual caps for the transactions.
Voting results: Passed
Type of Shareholders
For
Against
Abstain (Note)
Votes
Proportion(%)
Votes
Proportion(%)
Votes
A Shares
1,204,120,688
99.9827
208,160
0.0173
5,000,400
H Shares
1,395,215,511
99.9583
581,900
0.0417
0
Total ordinary shares
2,599,336,199
99.9696
790,060
0.0304
5,000,400
12. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed re-appointment of auditors of the Company.
Voting results: Passed
Type of Shareholders
For
Against
Abstain (Note)
Votes
Proportion(%)
Votes
Proportion(%)
Votes
A Shares
6,484,827,928
99.8729
8,255,685
0.1271
5,000,400
H Shares
1,367,266,520
97.9513
28,597,166
2.0487
0
Total ordinary shares
7,852,094,448
99.5329
36,852,851
0.4671
5,000,400
Note: Pursuant to Article 80 of the Articles of Association, any abstained vote or waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution.
Saved as the revision to the above contents, all other information and contents set out in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited*
Wang Jun
Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC
10 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the members of the board of directors comprise Mr. Lu Dongliang, Mr. He Zhihui, Mr. Jiang Yinggang and Mr. Zhu Runzhou (Executive Directors); Mr. Ao Hong and Mr. Wang Jun (Non-executive Directors); Ms. Chen Lijie, Mr. Hu Shihai and Mr. Lie-A-Cheong Tai Chong, David (Independent Non-executive Directors).
