ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED

(601600)
Aluminum of China : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

07/10/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CORRIGENDUM ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 25 June 2019 of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited* (the "Company") in relation to the poll results of the 2018 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held at 2:00 p.m. on 25 June 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the notice and the circular of the AGM both dated 10 May 2019 and the supplemental notice and the supplemental circular of the AGM both dated 10 June 2019 and the Announcement.

The Company hereby announces that the poll results of Resolution No. 11 to consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed entering into of a supplemental agreement to the General Agreement on Mutual Provision of Production Supplies and Ancillary Services between the Company and Chinalco and revision of the annual caps for the transactions and Resolution No. 12 to consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed re-appointment of auditors of the Company of the Announcement were reversed due to clerical errors, which are hereby revised as follows:

11. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed entering into of a supplemental agreement to the General Agreement on Mutual Provision of Production Supplies and Ancillary Services between the Company and Chinalco and revision of the annual caps for the transactions.

- 1 -

Voting results: Passed

Type of Shareholders

For

Against

Abstain (Note)

Votes

Proportion(%)

Votes

Proportion(%)

Votes

A Shares

1,204,120,688

99.9827

208,160

0.0173

5,000,400

H Shares

1,395,215,511

99.9583

581,900

0.0417

0

Total ordinary shares

2,599,336,199

99.9696

790,060

0.0304

5,000,400

12. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed re-appointment of auditors of the Company.

Voting results: Passed

Type of Shareholders

For

Against

Abstain (Note)

Votes

Proportion(%)

Votes

Proportion(%)

Votes

A Shares

6,484,827,928

99.8729

8,255,685

0.1271

5,000,400

H Shares

1,367,266,520

97.9513

28,597,166

2.0487

0

Total ordinary shares

7,852,094,448

99.5329

36,852,851

0.4671

5,000,400

Note: Pursuant to Article 80 of the Articles of Association, any abstained vote or waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution.

Saved as the revision to the above contents, all other information and contents set out in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited*

Wang Jun

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

10 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the members of the board of directors comprise Mr. Lu Dongliang, Mr. He Zhihui, Mr. Jiang Yinggang and Mr. Zhu Runzhou (Executive Directors); Mr. Ao Hong and Mr. Wang Jun (Non-executive Directors); Ms. Chen Lijie, Mr. Hu Shihai and Mr. Lie-A-Cheong Tai Chong, David (Independent Non-executive Directors).

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

CHINALCO - Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:42:05 UTC
