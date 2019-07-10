Aluminum of China : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CORRIGENDUM ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") dated 25 June 2019 of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited* (the "Company") in relation to the poll results of the 2018 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held at 2:00 p.m. on 25 June 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the notice and the circular of the AGM both dated 10 May 2019 and the supplemental notice and the supplemental circular of the AGM both dated 10 June 2019 and the Announcement.

The Company hereby announces that the poll results of Resolution No. 11 to consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed entering into of a supplemental agreement to the General Agreement on Mutual Provision of Production Supplies and Ancillary Services between the Company and Chinalco and revision of the annual caps for the transactions and Resolution No. 12 to consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed re-appointment of auditors of the Company of the Announcement were reversed due to clerical errors, which are hereby revised as follows:

11. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed entering into of a supplemental agreement to the General Agreement on Mutual Provision of Production Supplies and Ancillary Services between the Company and Chinalco and revision of the annual caps for the transactions.