Aluminum of China : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF 2018 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GE…

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE

OF 2018 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

References are made to the notice (the "Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") of 2018 First Extraordinary General Meeting of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited* (the "Company") dated 31 July 2018, which set out the time and venue of the 2018 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the "EGM") and contain the details of the resolutions proposed at the EGM for the consideration and approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

Pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, when a general meeting is held, the Shareholders who individually or together hold more than 3% of the Shares of the Company are entitled to put forward extraordinary proposals to the Company. On 30 August 2018, Aluminum Corporation of China* (ʕ਷቙ุණྠϞ ࠢʮ̡), the controlling shareholder of the Company, who directly holds 33.26% of the Shares of the Company as at 26 August 2018, put forward an extraordinary proposal and submitted it in writing to the convener of the EGM. According to the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company, the above-mentioned extraordinary proposal will be submitted at the EGM of the Company for consideration.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM, which will be convened as originally scheduled at the Company's conference room, No. 62 North Xizhimen Street, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, 17 September 2018, will consider, and if thought fit, pass the resolutions set out in the Notice as well as the following newly-added resolution proposed to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") by Aluminum Corporation of China*,the controlling shareholder of the Company (unless the context requires otherwise, terms used in this supplemental notice have the same meanings as defined in the Circular):

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider the resolution in relation to the proposed provision of guarantee by

China Aluminum International Trading Co., Ltd.* (ʕ቙਷ყ൱׸Ϟࠢʮ̡) for the application for qualification of being designated warehouse for commodity delivery by Chalco Inner Mongolian International Trading Co., Ltd.* (ʕ቙ʫႆ ̚਷൱Ϟࠢʮ̡.

