Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  ALX Uranium Corp    AL   CA00165J1093

ALX URANIUM CORP

(AL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALX Uranium : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

DGAP-News: ALX Uranium Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ALX Uranium Corp. 2019 Annual General Meeting Results

26.07.2019 / 00:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - ALX Uranium Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held on July 25, 2019, in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

At the AGM, shareholders voted in favour of all nominations to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), with Warren Stanyer, Jody Dahrouge, Howard Haugom, David Miller, Jean-Jacques Gautrot and Robert ("Sierd") Eriks each elected to the Board. Shareholders also reappointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company, and approved the Company's stock option plan.

About ALX

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada; a superior mining jurisdiction. The Company executes well-designed exploration programs using the latest technologies and has interests in over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a Province which hosts the richest uranium deposits in the world, a producing gold mine, and demonstrates potential for economic base metals deposits. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF". Technical reports are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for several of the Company's active properties.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxuranium.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxuranium.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Uranium Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ended March 31, 2019, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.Except as required by law, we will not update these forward looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46541

newsinfo.php?i=46541&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46541

26.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALX Uranium Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA00165J1093
EQS News ID: 847169

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847169  26.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847169&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALX URANIUM CORP
06:35pALX URANIUM : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results
EQ
06:30pALX Uranium Corp. 2019 Annual General Meeting Results
NE
07/23ALX Uranium Corp. Commences Boulder Prospecting Program at Argo Project, Atha..
NE
07/23ALX URANIUM : Commences Boulder Prospecting Program at Argo Project, Athabasca B..
EQ
07/02ALX Uranium Corp. Clarification of Record Date for Annual General Meeting
NE
06/25ALX URANIUM : Engages Umbrella Capital Group for Market Making
EQ
06/25ALX Uranium Corp. Engages Umbrella Capital Group for Market Making
NE
06/12ALX URANIUM : Acquires Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims at Axis Lake, Saskatchewan
EQ
06/12ALX Uranium Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims at Axis Lake, Saskatch..
NE
06/10ALX Uranium Corp. Begins Exploration at Close Lake Uranium Project
NE
More news
Chart ALX URANIUM CORP
Duration : Period :
ALX Uranium Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Warren William Stanyer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Sierd Eriks President, Director & Chief Geologist
Patrick Groening Chief Financial Officer
Jody R. Dahrouge Director
Howard Haugom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALX URANIUM CORP-8.33%5
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED (ADR)--.--%18 211
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR)65.95%15 965
POLYUS PAO (ADR)33.93%13 543
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)51.00%7 906
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC (ADR)--.--%7 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group