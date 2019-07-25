ALX Uranium Corp. 2019 Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - ALX Uranium Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held on July 25, 2019, in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

At the AGM, shareholders voted in favour of all nominations to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), with Warren Stanyer, Jody Dahrouge, Howard Haugom, David Miller, Jean-Jacques Gautrot and Robert ("Sierd") Eriks each elected to the Board. Shareholders also reappointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company, and approved the Company's stock option plan.

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada; a superior mining jurisdiction. The Company executes well-designed exploration programs using the latest technologies and has interests in over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a Province which hosts the richest uranium deposits in the world, a producing gold mine, and demonstrates potential for economic base metals deposits.

