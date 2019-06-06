Log in
ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

06/06/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - ALX Uranium Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company)  announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the allocation of 3,450,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and advisors of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.07 per share for a period of five years from issuance, and are subject to the following vesting provisions - one third (1/3) of the options will vest in four months, one third (1/3) in eight months and one third (1/3) vesting one year from the allocation date.

About ALX Uranium Corp.

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, a superior mining jurisdiction. The Company executes well-designed exploration programs using the latest available technologies and has interests in over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a Province that hosts the richest uranium deposits in the world, a producing gold mine, and demonstrates strong potential for economic base metals deposits. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF". Technical reports are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for several of the Company's active properties.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxuranium.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxuranium.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Uranium Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45389


© Newsfilecorp 2019
