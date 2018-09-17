DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AlzChem Group AG: Majority shareholders considering to increase free-float significantly in the near term



17-Sep-2018 / 08:26 CET/CEST

Our three majority shareholders today informed us about their intention to significantly increase AlzChem Group AG's free-float by offering shares from their holdings in the near term. A decision on the exact size, structure and timing of such a potential placement has not been taken yet and will be communicated at a later time. In this respect, the three majority shareholders are being advised by Berenberg.

With such a measure, our three majority shareholders support the strategy of the Management Board of AlzChem Group AG which aims to increase the presence of the Company in the capital market, its free float and the liquidity of the shares.

About AlzChem Group AG

AlzChem Group AG is a vertically integrated manufacturer of various chemical products based on the NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The company has a leading position in select niche markets. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,500 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad.