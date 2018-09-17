Log in
ALZCHEM GROUP AG (SFP1)
AlzChem Group AG: Majority shareholders considering to increase free-float significantly in the near term

09/17/2018 | 08:30am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AlzChem Group AG: Majority shareholders considering to increase free-float significantly in the near term

17-Sep-2018 / 08:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Majority shareholders considering to increase free-float significantly in the near term


Our three majority shareholders today informed us about their intention to significantly increase AlzChem Group AG's free-float by offering shares from their holdings in the near term. A decision on the exact size, structure and timing of such a potential placement has not been taken yet and will be communicated at a later time. In this respect, the three majority shareholders are being advised by Berenberg.

With such a measure, our three majority shareholders support the strategy of the Management Board of AlzChem Group AG which aims to increase the presence of the Company in the capital market, its free float and the liquidity of the shares.

About AlzChem Group AG
AlzChem Group AG is a vertically integrated manufacturer of various chemical products based on the NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The company has a leading position in select niche markets. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,500 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad.

17-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A0AHT46
WKN: A0AHT4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

724101  17-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Ulli Seibel Chief Executive Officer
Markus Zöllner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Dieter Englmaier Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Niedermaier Chief Financial Officer
Martina Heigl-Murauer Member-Supervisory Board
