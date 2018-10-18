Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  AlzChem Group AG    SFP1   DE000A0AHT46

ALZCHEM GROUP AG (SFP1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AlzChem Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 02:30pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.10.2018 / 14:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: four two na GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Zöllner
Position: Chairman of Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AlzChem Group AG

b) LEI
8945004EL7WZK3ERG181 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0AHT46

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.20 EUR 8999999.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.20 EUR 8999999.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45531  18.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALZCHEM GROUP AG
02:30pALZCHEM GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/17ALZCHEM GROUP AG : Placement of shares of majority shareholders successfully com..
EQ
10/17ALZCHEM GROUP AG : Sale of existing shares in AlzChem Group AG in a private plac..
EQ
09/17ALZCHEM GROUP AG : Majority shareholders considering to increase free-float sign..
EQ
09/17ALZCHEM GROUP AG : AlzChem Group AG continues growth in short fiscal year 2018
EQ
09/13ALZCHEM GROUP AG : Synthetically produced creatine can alleviate creatine defici..
EQ
09/12ALZCHEM GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
09/06ALZCHEM GROUP AG : Expansion begins on nitrile production
EQ
08/16ALZCHEM : Evonik will manufacture its own gaa-product to replace creamino in por..
AQ
08/14Evonik will manufacture its own GAA-product to replace CreAMINO in portfolio
AQ
More news
Chart ALZCHEM GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
AlzChem Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Ulli Seibel Chief Executive Officer
Markus Zöllner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Dieter Englmaier Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Niedermaier Chief Financial Officer
Martina Heigl-Murauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALZCHEM GROUP AG8.38%0
DOWDUPONT-16.23%137 658
BASF-24.60%72 880
SASOL LIMITED22.68%22 395
ROYAL DSM0.87%16 832
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-10.61%15 174
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.