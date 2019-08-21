Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  AlzChem Group AG    SFP1   DE000A0AHT46

ALZCHEM GROUP AG

(SFP1)
No quotes available
-- EUR   --.--%
05:25aALZCHEM GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AlzChem Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2019 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Weichselbaumer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AlzChem Group AG

b) LEI
8945004EL7WZK3ERG181 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.00 EUR 7200.00 EUR
18.20 EUR 9100.00 EUR
18.50 EUR 9250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.2500 EUR 25550.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53385  21.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALZCHEM GROUP AG
05:25aALZCHEM GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Chart ALZCHEM GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
AlzChem Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Ulli Seibel Chief Executive Officer
Markus Zöllner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Dieter Englmaier Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Niedermaier Chief Financial Officer
Martina Heigl-Murauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALZCHEM GROUP AG211
BASF SE-4.22%59 018
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-36.69%50 022
ROYAL DSM53.63%21 052
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT6.47%14 073
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG0.14%11 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group