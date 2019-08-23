Log in
ALZCHEM GROUP AG

(SFP1)
AlzChem Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/23/2019 | 08:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.08.2019 / 14:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Klaus Dieter
Last name(s): Englmaier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AlzChem Group AG

b) LEI
8945004EL7WZK3ERG181 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.10 EUR 9550 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.1000 EUR 9550.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


23.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53443  23.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Ulli Seibel Chief Executive Officer
Markus Zöllner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Dieter Englmaier Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Niedermaier Chief Financial Officer
Martina Heigl-Murauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALZCHEM GROUP AG216
BASF SE-2.22%60 370
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-36.15%50 447
ROYAL DSM55.87%21 354
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT8.89%14 389
SASOL LIMITED-33.23%11 579
