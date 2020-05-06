Log in
AlzChem Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/06/2020 | 04:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AlzChem Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AlzChem Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.05.2020 / 10:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2020
Address: https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

06.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1037153  06.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1037153&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
