ALZCHEM GROUP AG
AlzChem : posts sales and earnings for the first nine months of 2019 at previous year's level

11/14/2019 | 12:35am EST

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
AlzChem Group AG posts sales and earnings for the first nine months of 2019 at previous year's level
14.11.2019 / 06:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG posts sales and earnings for the first nine months of 2019 at previous year's level


Trostberg, November 14, 2019 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, was able to confirm the previous year's level in both sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2019. Group sales in the reporting period amounted to EUR 287.7 million (9M 2018: EUR 287.2 million). The third quarter made a significant contribution with a sales increase of 8.1% to EUR 99.4 million. Over the nine-month period, a slight decline in sales in the Specialty Chemicals segment (-4.9%) was offset by a significant increase in sales in the Basics & Intermediates segment (+7.5%). The highlight of the third quarter of 2019 was the official commissioning of the new Creamino(R) plant at the Trostberg site in mid-September. Production capacity, which has tripled to around 21,000 tons, is now gradually being utilized in line with expected market growth.

On the earnings side, AlzChem successfully passed on significant cost increases (including for raw materials and personnel) through price adjustments (+3.0%). In addition, the product portfolio was further developed towards more complex and thus more high-priced products. Overall, AlzChem achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 41.4 million (9M 2018: EUR 41.3 million), equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 14.4% (9M 2018: 14.4%). Consolidated net income for the period amounted to EUR 17.0 million, compared with EUR 20.4 million in the previous year. This was due to high extraordinary additions to pension provisions due to sharply falling interest rates.

For 2019 as a whole, AlzChem is forecasting consolidated sales of between EUR 375.0 million and EUR 385.0 million (2018: EUR 375.2 million) and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 46.5 million and EUR 51.9 million (2018: EUR 49.4 million).

The detailed quarterly statement is available for download on the website www.alzchem.com under Investor Relations/Publications/Financial Reports.

About AlzChem
The AlzChem Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of chemical products based on the so-called NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The Group has a leading position in select niche markets. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,560 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad.


Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Niedermaier Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Markus Zöllner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Dieter Englmaier Chief Operating Officer
Martina Heigl-Murauer Member-Supervisory Board
Caspar Freiherr von Schnurbein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALZCHEM GROUP AG225
BASF SE15.98%72 577
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-6.45%52 101
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.46.01%47 340
ROYAL DSM63.14%21 885
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT20.27%15 998
