A. M. Castle & Co. Reports Second Quarter Results

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. M. Castle & Co. (OTCQX: CTAM) (the "Company" or "Castle"), a global distributor of specialty metal and supply chain solutions, today reported its second quarter 2019 financial results.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Summary:

Generated net sales of $147.9 million, a 1.7% year-over-year decrease compared to $150.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, which had one more sales day, with sales per day flat year-over-year.





Reported an operating loss of $1.2 million, flat compared to the second quarter of 2018.





Reported a net loss of $8.3 million, which included $9.9 million of interest expense, of which $6.8 million was non-cash related to long-term debt held primarily by major shareholders, and $1.3 million was non-cash related to the Company's pension plan, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, which included $8.1 million of interest expense, of which $5.2 million was non-cash related to long term-debt held primarily by major shareholders, and $1.2 million was non-cash related to the Company's pension plan.





Reported EBITDA of $3.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to EBITDA of $0.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.





Maintained a stable gross material margin of 25.7% compared to 25.8% in the first quarter of 2019 and 26.2% in the second quarter of 2018.

Chairman and CEO Steve Scheinkman commented, "In light of the deteriorating market conditions in both demand and pricing experienced in the second quarter in many of the sectors we service, we are pleased by the resiliency of our efforts to continue to improve profitability. While our industrial-focused product lines faced head-winds, our aerospace business continued to remain strong."

President Marec Edgar added, "We continue to focus on selectively pursuing sales that are highly accretive, particularly those including our value-added service offerings. We believe this strategy will enable us to maintain a stable gross material margin and continue to achieve EBITDA in excess of cash interest expense during even downward pricing environments, such as we experienced this quarter. Coupled with the progress we have made in working capital management through the first half of 2019, we believe we are well positioned to generate positive cash flow to invest in our business and reduce debt in the remainder of 2019."

Mr. Edgar commented further, "We began to fully realize the impact of our new global supply organization in the second quarter. This included consistent reductions of aged inventory, improved overall stock levels, and real-time facilitation of our branches in moving higher cost inventory as certain markets softened, allowing us to avoid an overstocked position relative to the market and restock at lower replacement costs. Our focus for the second half of 2019 will be on continuing to improve the quality of our inventory and generating cash from even more efficient working capital utilization."

Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration Pat Anderson commented, "Our ongoing commitment to working capital efficiency is favorably impacting our cash flows from operations, which will allow us to continue to invest in the business and decrease our debt burden. In fact, we have already started making principal payments against our revolving A credit facility during the third quarter of 2019."

Mr. Edgar concluded, "We believe the end markets we serve will remain extremely competitive for the remainder of 2019. Given that, we are focused on building upon the operational foundation we demonstrated in the first half of 2019 and continuing our momentum towards improved profitability."

About A. M. Castle & Co.

Founded in 1890, A. M. Castle & Co. is a global distributor of specialty metal and supply chain services, principally serving the producer durable equipment, commercial aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, construction equipment, and retail sectors of the global economy. Its customer base includes many Fortune 500 companies as well as thousands of medium and smaller-sized firms spread across a variety of industries. It specializes in the distribution of alloy and stainless steels; nickel alloys; aluminum and carbon. Together, Castle and its affiliated companies operate out of 21 metals service centers located throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Its common stock is traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "CTAM".

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release and the financial information included in this release include non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparative to similarly titled measures of other companies. However, we believe that non-GAAP reporting, giving effect to the adjustments shown in the reconciliation contained in this release and in the attached financial statements, provides meaningful information, and therefore we use it to supplement our GAAP reporting and guidance. Management often uses this information to assess and measure the performance of our business. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analysis of operating results, to illustrate the results of operations giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliations and to assist with period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The exclusion of the charges indicated herein from the non-GAAP financial measures presented does not indicate an expectation by the Company that similar charges will not be incurred in subsequent periods.

In addition, the Company believes that the use and presentation of EBITDA, which is defined by the Company as loss before provision for income taxes plus depreciation and amortization, and interest expense, is widely used by the investment community for evaluation purposes and provides investors, analysts and other interested parties with additional information in analyzing the Company’s operating results. EBITDA, adjusted non-GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA are presented as the Company believes the information is important to provide investors, analysts and other interested parties additional information about the Company’s financial performance. Management uses EBITDA, adjusted non-GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of the business.

Cautionary Statement on Risks Associated with Forward Looking Statements

Information provided and statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this release. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy, and the benefits that we expect to achieve from our working capital management initiative. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “should,” or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are many factors that could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include our ability to effectively manage our operational initiatives and implemented restructuring activities, the impact of volatility of metals prices, the impact of imposed tariffs and/or duties, the cyclical and seasonal aspects of our business, our ability to effectively manage inventory levels, and the impact of our substantial level of indebtedness, as well as including those risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. All future written and oral forward-looking statements by us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we do not have any obligations or intention to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any other reason.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, June 30, Unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 147,930 $ 150,414 $ 297,457 $ 296,287 Costs and expenses: Cost of materials (exclusive of depreciation) 109,941 111,061 220,899 220,965 Warehouse, processing and delivery expense 20,541 21,165 40,818 41,520 Sales, general and administrative expense 16,477 16,974 32,979 33,522 Depreciation expense 2,130 2,362 4,251 4,738 Total costs and expenses 149,089 151,562 298,947 300,745 Operating loss (1,159 ) (1,148 ) (1,490 ) (4,458 ) Interest expense, net 9,850 8,129 19,299 15,255 Other (income) expense, net (2,480 ) 673 (4,082 ) (4,101 ) Loss before income taxes (8,529 ) (9,950 ) (16,707 ) (15,612 ) Income tax benefit (225 ) (1,437 ) (400 ) (1,958 ) Net loss $ (8,304 ) $ (8,513 ) $ (16,307 ) $ (13,654 )





Reconciliation of Reported Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, June 30, Unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss, as reported $ (8,304 ) $ (8,513 ) $ (16,307 ) $ (13,654 ) Depreciation expense 2,130 2,362 4,251 4,738 Interest expense, net 9,850 8,129 19,299 15,255 Income tax benefit (225 ) (1,437 ) (400 ) (1,958 ) EBITDA 3,451 541 6,843 4,381 Non-GAAP adjustments (a) (238 ) 1,641 258 1,309 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,213 $ 2,182 $ 7,101 $ 5,690 (a) Refer to "Reconciliation of Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss" table for additional details on these amounts.





Reconciliation of Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, June 30, Unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss, as reported $ (8,304 ) $ (8,513 ) $ (16,307 ) $ (13,654 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Noncash compensation expense 548 696 1,191 1,342 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on intercompany loans (786 ) 945 (933 ) (33 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA (238 ) 1,641 258 1,309 Non-cash interest expense(a) 6,765 5,232 13,182 9,766 Total non-GAAP adjustments 6,527 6,873 13,440 11,075 Tax effect of adjustments — — — — Adjusted non-GAAP net loss $ (1,777 ) $ (1,640 ) $ (2,867 ) $ (2,579 ) (a) Non-cash interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 includes interest paid in kind of $3,936 and $3,184, respectively, and amortization of debt discount of $2,829 and $2,048, respectively. Non-cash interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 includes interest paid in kind of $7,788 and $6,138, respectively, and amortization of debt discount of $5,394 and $3,628, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except par value data) As of Unaudited June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,534 $ 8,668 Accounts receivable 93,337 79,757 Inventories 157,715 160,686 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,593 14,344 Income tax receivable 1,268 1,268 Total current assets 269,447 264,723 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 8,176 8,176 Prepaid pension cost 2,131 1,754 Deferred income taxes 1,268 1,261 Right of use assets 32,175 — Other noncurrent assets 867 1,278 Property, plant and equipment: Land 5,579 5,577 Buildings 20,936 21,218 Machinery and equipment 40,734 38,394 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 67,249 65,189 Accumulated depreciation (16,075 ) (11,989 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 51,174 53,200 Total assets $ 365,238 $ 330,392 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,475 $ 42,719 Accrued and other current liabilities 13,109 16,631 Lease liabilities 6,725 — Income tax payable 1,519 1,589 Short-term borrowings 7,979 5,498 Current portion of long-term debt 631 119 Total current liabilities 78,438 66,556 Long-term debt, less current portion 260,527 245,966 Deferred income taxes 6,478 7,540 Finance leases 8,483 61 Build-to-suit liability — 9,975 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,964 3,334 Pension and postretirement benefit obligations 6,300 6,321 Lease liabilities 25,486 — Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.01 par value—200,000 Class A shares authorized

with 3,818 shares issued and 3,650 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019,

and 3,803 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 38 38 Additional paid-in capital 58,556 55,421 Accumulated deficit (66,533 ) (50,472 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,045 ) (14,348 ) Treasury stock, at cost — 168 shares at June 30, 2019 and no shares at

December 31, 2018 (454 ) — Total stockholders’ deficit (23,438 ) (9,361 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 365,238 $ 330,392





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, Unaudited 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (16,307 ) $ (13,654 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 4,251 4,738 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 5,394 3,628 Noncash interest paid in kind 7,788 6,138 (Loss) gain on sale of property, plant & equipment 154 (5 ) Unrealized foreign currency gain (748 ) (11 ) Noncash impact of operating leases 476 — Deferred income taxes (1,836 ) — Non-cash compensation expense 1,191 1,342 Other, net — 298 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,354 ) (17,283 ) Inventories 3,213 (10,776 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,764 (3,586 ) Other noncurrent assets (13 ) 806 Prepaid pension costs (377 ) (1,376 ) Accounts payable 5,573 10,663 Income tax payable and receivable (770 ) (2,288 ) Accrued and other current liabilities (3,546 ) 964 Lease liabilities (62 ) — Postretirement benefit obligations and other noncurrent liabilities (89 ) (195 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,298 ) (20,597 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,627 ) (3,379 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 21 5 Net cash used in investing activities (2,606 ) (3,374 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt including credit facilities 3,500 39,461 Repayments of long-term debt including credit facilities — (17,570 ) Proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings, net 2,528 (852 ) Principal paid on finance leases (301 ) — Payments of debt issue costs — (482 ) Payments of build-to-suit liability — (897 ) Net cash from financing activities 5,727 19,660 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 43 (157 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,134 ) (4,468 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 8,668 11,104 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 6,534 $ 6,636





LONG-TERM DEBT (Dollars in thousands) As of Unaudited June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 5.00% / 7.00% Second Lien Notes due August 31, 2022(a) $ 187,048 $ 180,894 Floating rate Revolving A Credit Facility due February 28, 2022 111,988 108,488 12.00% Revolving B Credit Facility due February 28, 2022(b) 24,276 22,875 Less: unvested restricted Second Lien Notes due August 31, 2022 (826 ) (1,378 ) Less: unamortized discount (61,604 ) (64,491 ) Less: unamortized debt issuance costs (355 ) (422 ) Total long-term debt 260,527 245,966 Less: current portion of long-term debt — — Total long-term portion $ 260,527 $ 245,966 (a) Included in balance is interest paid in kind of $18,604 as of June 30, 2019 and $12,217 as of December 31, 2018. (b) Included in balance is interest paid in kind of $2,776 as of June 30, 2019 and $1,375 as of December 31, 2018.

For Further Information:

Ed Quinn

+1 (847) 455-7111

Email: Inquiries@amcastle.com