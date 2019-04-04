Log in
AMA : Appendix 3B and 708A

04/04/2019 | 05:42am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12

Name of entity

AMA GROUP LIMITED (ASX: AMA)

ABN

50 113 883 560

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary Shares

393,184

Pari Passu with existing Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (AMA).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

$0.763 per share

To vendors of Micra Accident Repair Centres under the terms of their Share Sale Agreement.

6Is the entity an +eligible entity that has a obtained security holder approval under

rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6The date the security holder resolution b under rule 7.1A was passed

No

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6c

Number of +securities issued without

security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with security

holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with security

holder approval under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

393,184

N/A

N/A

6f Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If securities were issued under rule 7.1A

for non-cash consideration, state date on

N/A

which valuation of consideration was

released to ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining issue

capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -

N/A

complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX

Market Announcements

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

7

8

Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)

4 April 2019

Number

+Class

539,166,324

Ordinary Shares

(AMA)

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

Amount

Exercise

Expiration

ASX

Price

Date

Code

2,000,000

$1.20

25

April

TBA

2021

4,225,000

$1.20

25

April

AMAAC

2019

2,079,002 Performance Shares (Code TBA) Escrowed to 30/09/21 &/or performance conditions satisfied. No voting rights. Dividends rights.

1,176,471 Performance Shares (AMAAA) - Escrowed to 18/03/19 &/or performance conditions satisfied. No voting rights. No dividend rights.

5,100,428 Performance shares (AMAAA) - Escrowed to 30 June 2018 &/or performance conditions satisfied. No voting rights. No dividend rights.

Unchanged

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15+Record date to determine entitlements

16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has +security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:41:09 UTC
