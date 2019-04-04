AMA : Appendix 3B and 708A

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
2Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3Principal terms of the+securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary Shares
393,184
Pari Passu with existing Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (AMA).
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/08/2012
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes
$0.763 per share
To vendors of Micra Accident Repair Centres under the terms of their Share Sale Agreement.
6Is the entity an+eligible entity that has a obtained security holder approval under
rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6The date the security holder resolution b under rule 7.1A was passed
No
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
01/08/2012
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
6c
Number of +securities issued without
security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with security
holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with security
holder approval under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
393,184
N/A
N/A
6f Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
N/A
6h
If securities were issued under rule 7.1A
for non-cash consideration, state date on
N/A
which valuation of consideration was
released to ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining issue
capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -
N/A
complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX
Market Announcements
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/08/2012
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
7
8
Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
4 April 2019
Number
+Class
539,166,324
Ordinary Shares
(AMA)
9Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
Amount
Exercise
Expiration
ASX
Price
Date
Code
2,000,000
$1.20
25
April
TBA
2021
4,225,000
$1.20
25
April
AMAAC
2019
2,079,002 Performance Shares (Code TBA) Escrowed to 30/09/21 &/or performance conditions satisfied. No voting rights. Dividends rights.
1,176,471 Performance Shares (AMAAA) - Escrowed to 18/03/19 &/or performance conditions satisfied. No voting rights. No dividend rights.
5,100,428 Performance shares (AMAAA) - Escrowed to 30 June 2018 &/or performance conditions satisfied. No voting rights. No dividend rights.
Unchanged
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
01/08/2012
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue
11Is security holder approval required?
12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
13Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
15+Record date to determine entitlements
16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18Names of countries in which the entity has+security holders who will not be sent new issue documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/08/2012
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.