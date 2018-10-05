Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AMA Group Ltd    AMA   AU000000AMA8

AMA GROUP LTD (AMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/04
1.045 AUD   -1.88%
01:38aAMA : Banking Facilities Extension
PU
09/20AMA : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
09/14AMA : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AMA : Banking Facilities Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 01:38am CEST

5 October 2018

Banking Facilities Extension

AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) wishes to advise that it has negotiated an increase in its banking facilities with the National Australia Bank (NAB).

The total value of the debt facilities available to the Company has increased to $100million.

The Company renegotiated its facilities with NAB to fund its continuing expansion of Greenfields sites and acquisitions.

Ends.

AMA Group Limited (ABN 50 113 883 560)

Level 7,420 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000 Australia www.amagroupltd.com

Tel: + 61 7 3897 5780 Fax + 61 7 3283 1168

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 23:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMA GROUP LTD
01:38aAMA : Banking Facilities Extension
PU
09/20AMA : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
09/14AMA : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
09/13AMA GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/29AMA GROUP LIMITED : - Acquisition Update
AQ
08/29AMA : Notification of dividend / distribution
PU
08/29AMA : Acquisition Update
PU
08/08AMA GROUP LIMITED : - Resignation of Non-Executive Director
AQ
08/07AMA : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/03AMA : Resignation of Non-Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 625 M
EBIT 2019 46,4 M
Net income 2019 29,7 M
Debt 2019 19,0 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 18,58
P/E ratio 2020 15,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 562 M
Chart AMA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AMA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,31  AUD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond McGregor Malone Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ray Smith-Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Brian Mark Austin Non-Executive Director
Leath Nicholson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMA GROUP LTD2.40%398
DENSO CORP-16.44%39 570
CONTINENTAL-32.13%35 059
APTIV0.35%22 537
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 802
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.98%18 622
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.