AMA : Banking Facilities Extension

5 October 2018
Banking Facilities Extension
AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) wishes to advise that it has negotiated an increase in its banking facilities with the National Australia Bank (NAB).
The total value of the debt facilities available to the Company has increased to $100million.
The Company renegotiated its facilities with NAB to fund its continuing expansion of Greenfields sites and acquisitions.
