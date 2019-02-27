Log in
AMA : FY2019H1 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

02/27/2019 | 10:45pm EST

28 February 2019

Company Announcements

For Immediate Release ASX Code: AMA

APPENDIX 4D AND INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, AMA Group Limited encloses for immediate release the following information:

  • 1. Appendix 4D; and

  • 2. Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

If you have a query about any matter covered by this announcement, please contact Mr Andy Hopkins.

Ends.

AMA Group Limited (ABN 50 113 883 560) Level 7, 420 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000 www.amagroupltd.com

Tel: + 61 7 3897 5780 Fax + 61 7 3283 1168

ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4D

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The following information is presented in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3.

  • 1. Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding period

    Current reporting period Previous corresponding period

    - the half year ended 31 December 2018 - the half year ended 31 December 2017

  • 2. Results for announcement to the marketHalf year ended

    31 Dec 2018 $'000

    31 Dec 2017 $'000

    Increase / (Decrease) $'000 %

  • 2.1 Revenues from continuing operations (including joint venture profit share)

    302,453

    228,356

    74,097 32.45

    Earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

    24,288

    20,623

    3,665 17.77

    Normalized earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

    28,121

    26,201

    1,920 7.33

  • 2.2 Profit before tax from continuing operations attributable to members

    15,346

    12,272

    3,074 25.04

  • 2.3 Net profit for the period attributable to members

    9,945

    7,660

    2,285 29.82

  • 2.4 Dividends (distributions)

    Amount per security Cents Per ShareFranking amount per securityConduit foreign income per security

    FY 19 Interim

    0.5 100%

    Nil

  • 2.5 Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

    15 March 2019

  • 2.6 Commentary on "Results for Announcement to the Market"

    A brief explanation of any of the figures in 2.1 to 2.4 above, necessary to enable the figures to be understood, is contained in the attached Interim Financial Report for the Half Year ended 31 December 2018.

  • 3. Net Tangible Assets per Security

Half year ended

31 Dec 2018

31 Dec 2017

Increase / (Decrease)

cents

cents

cents %

Net tangible assets per security

(7.74)

(1.27)

(6.47)

(509)

ASX LISTING RULES - APPENDIX 4D

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

  • 4. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period.

    Name of entity

    Date acquiredContribution to profit from ordinary activities

    31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 $'000 $'000

    Mt Druitt Auto Body Repairs Pty Ltd Accident Repair Management Pty Ltd Accident Repair Management No. 2 Pty Ltd Accident Repair Management No. 3 Pty Ltd

    1 July 2018

    1 July 2018

    1 July 2018

    1 July 2018

    173 350 697 353

    - - - -

    During the period, control was not lost over any entity.

  • 5. Details of individual and total dividends or distributions and dividend or distribution payments.

    TypeRecord DatePayment

    DateAmount per Security

    Total Dividend

    ($)Franked amount per securityConduit foreign income per security

    FY18 Final 14 Sep 2018 13 Nov 2018 2.00

    10,595,237

    100.0%

    Nil

  • 6. Details of any dividend distribution reinvestment plans.

    Not Applicable.

  • 7. Details of any associates and joint venture entitiesName of entity

    Ownership

    Contribution to profit from ordinary activities

    31 Dec 2018 %

    31 Dec 2017 %

    31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 $'000 $'000

    Automotive Solutions Group Pty Ltd

    100 31.3

    -

    (1,372)

  • 8. Foreign Entities, Accounting Standards used in compiling the report

    Not Applicable.

  • 9. Audit / Review of Accounts upon which this report is based and qualification of audit / review

    The Interim Financial Report has been subject to review and is not subject to any dispute or qualification.

AMA GROUP LIMITED

ACN 113 883 560

Interim Financial Report for the Half Year Ended

31 December 2018

AMA GROUP LIMITED

(ACN 113 883 560)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Table of Contents

DIRECTORS' REPORT ....................................................................................................................................... 1

AUDITORS' INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION ................................................................................................. 5

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT .......................................................................................................... 6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................... 7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ............................................................................. 8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ............................................................................. 9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS ......................................................................................... 10

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................... 11

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION .......................................................................................................................... 32

AUDITORS' REPORT ....................................................................................................................................... 33

CORPORATE DIRECTORY .............................................................................................................................. 35

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 03:44:05 UTC
