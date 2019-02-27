Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/28
0.94 AUD   +6.21%
02/27AMA : FY2019H1 Investor Presentation
PU
02/27AMA : Interim Dividend Distribution 2019
PU
02/27AMA : FY2019H1 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report
PU
AMA : FY2019H1 Investor Presentation

02/27/2019

amagroupltd.com

WORLD CLASS AUTOMOTIVE

SOLUTIONS

Contents.

Highlights

AMA Group Overview Financial Performance Vehicle Panel Repairs ACAD and Procurement

Strategy and Outlook

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights.

Revenue and profit trending in-line with market expectations despite a delay in the acquisition pipeline related to Blackstone process disruption

iBodyshop and Oracle NetSuite systems rollout completed in Panel operations with significant operational benefits to flow

On track for receipt of the next Market investment incentive installment of $30.9m (May 2019)

Completed first acquisition in the Heavy Panel Repair Market - an attractive new growth market for AMA

ASG acquisition integration completed with it driving significant growth in Manufacturing, Distribution and Workshop divisions

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 03:44:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 618 M
EBIT 2019 45,0 M
Net income 2019 28,7 M
Debt 2019 21,6 M
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 16,74
P/E ratio 2020 13,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 493 M
Technical analysis trends AMA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,28  AUD
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Hopkins Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Raymond McGregor Malone Executive Chairman
Raymond Smith-Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ashley L. Killick Chief Financial Officer
Brian Mark Austin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMA GROUP LTD5.78%354
DENSO CORP0.99%34 499
CONTINENTAL19.38%32 976
APTIV34.43%21 523
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 557
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.13.85%17 412
