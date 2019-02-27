AMA : FY2019H1 Investor Presentation

amagroupltd.com
Contents.
Highlights
AMA Group Overview Financial Performance Vehicle Panel Repairs ACAD and Procurement
Strategy and Outlook
HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights.
Revenue and profit trending in-line with market expectations despite a delay in the acquisition pipeline related to Blackstone process disruption
iBodyshop and Oracle NetSuite systems rollout completed in Panel operations with significant operational benefits to flow
On track for receipt of the next Market investment incentive installment of $30.9m (May 2019)
Completed first acquisition in the Heavy Panel Repair Market - an attractive new growth market for AMA
ASG acquisition integration completed with it driving significant growth in Manufacturing, Distribution and Workshop divisions
Disclaimer
