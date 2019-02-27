Log in
AMA GROUP LTD

(AMA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/28
0.94 AUD   +6.21%
02/27AMA : FY2019H1 Investor Presentation
PU
02/27AMA : Interim Dividend Distribution 2019
PU
02/27AMA : FY2019H1 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report
PU
AMA : Interim Dividend Distribution 2019

02/27/2019 | 10:45pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AMA GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AMA - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 28, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.00500000

Ex Date

Thursday March 14, 2019

Record Date

Friday March 15, 2019

Payment Date

Wednesday May 15, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AMA GROUP LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

AMA

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday February 28, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AMA

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 15, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 14, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday May 15, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.00500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.00500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 03:44:05 UTC
