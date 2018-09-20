Log in
AMA : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

09/20/2018 | 05:18am CEST

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN 080 167 264

CROSS RELEASE AMA

20 September 2018

BY ASX ONLINE - 2 pages

Manager Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 10

20 Bond Street SYDNEY 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ceasing to be a substantial holder AMA Group Limited [ASX:AMA]

We attach a Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 20 September 2018 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Yours sincerely,

CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA Secretary

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000 Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To:company name/scheme

AMA GROUP LIMITED

ABN:

50 113 883 560

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

ACN (if applicable)

080 167 264

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

18-Sep-18

The previous notice was given to the company on

18-Jun-18

The previous notice was dated

18-Jun-18

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to

Change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

21-Jun-18 to 18-Sep-18

Thorney Opportunities Ltd

Net market sales

Market prices

1,370,000 ordinary shares

1,370,000

13-Sep-18

To 14-Sep-18

Jasforce Pty Ltd

Market sales

Market prices

100,000 ordinary shares

100,000

Urban Land Nominees Pty Ltd

100,000 ordinary shares

100,000

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Thorney Opportunities Ltd ACN 080 167 264

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Signature

Print name

CRAIG SMITH

Capacity SECRETARY

Sign here

Date: 20 September 2018

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 03:17:01 UTC
