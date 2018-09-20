AMA : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

CROSS RELEASE AMA

20 September 2018

Ceasing to be a substantial holder AMA Group Limited [ASX:AMA]

We attach a Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 20 September 2018 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To:company name/scheme AMA GROUP LIMITED ABN: 50 113 883 560

1. Details of substantial holder

Name THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ACN (if applicable) 080 167 264

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 18-Sep-18 The previous notice was given to the company on 18-Jun-18 The previous notice was dated 18-Jun-18 2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to Change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 21-Jun-18 to 18-Sep-18 Thorney Opportunities Ltd Net market sales Market prices 1,370,000 ordinary shares 1,370,000 13-Sep-18 To 14-Sep-18 Jasforce Pty Ltd Market sales Market prices 100,000 ordinary shares 100,000 Urban Land Nominees Pty Ltd 100,000 ordinary shares 100,000

Name Address Thorney Opportunities Ltd ACN 080 167 264 Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

