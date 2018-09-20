AMA : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
CROSS RELEASE AMA
20 September 2018
Ceasing to be a substantial holder AMA Group Limited [ASX:AMA]
We attach a Form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 20 September 2018 in accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001.
CRAIG SMITH ACIS, CPA Secretary
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To:company name/scheme
AMA GROUP LIMITED
ABN:
50 113 883 560
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
|
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
ACN (if applicable)
080 167 264
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
18-Sep-18
The previous notice was given to the company on
18-Jun-18
The previous notice was dated
18-Jun-18
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, relevant interests of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of Change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change
Consideration given in relation to
Change
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
21-Jun-18 to 18-Sep-18
Thorney Opportunities Ltd
Net market sales
Market prices
1,370,000 ordinary shares
1,370,000
13-Sep-18
To 14-Sep-18
Jasforce Pty Ltd
Market sales
Market prices
100,000 ordinary shares
100,000
Urban Land Nominees Pty Ltd
100,000 ordinary shares
100,000
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Thorney Opportunities Ltd ACN 080 167 264
Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000
Signature
Print name
CRAIG SMITH
Capacity SECRETARY
Sign here
Date: 20 September 2018
