18 April 2019
AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA)
Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10A, AMA Group Limited (the "Company") makes the following announcement regarding the upcoming release of securities subject to Voluntary Escrow in the Company:
•A total of 41,830,491 ordinary shares in the Company will be released from voluntary escrow due to performance conditions of the recipients being met.
