18 April 2019

AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA)

Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10A, AMA Group Limited (the "Company") makes the following announcement regarding the upcoming release of securities subject to Voluntary Escrow in the Company:

•A total of 41,830,491 ordinary shares in the Company will be released from voluntary escrow due to performance conditions of the recipients being met.

For further information, please contact:

Terri Bakos

Company Secretary

AMA Group Limited (ABN 50 113 883 560)

Level 7,420 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000 Australia

www.amagroupltd.com

Tel: + 61 7 3897 5780 Fax + 61 7 3283 1168