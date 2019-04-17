Log in
AMA Group Ltd    AMA   AU000000AMA8

AMA GROUP LTD

(AMA)
  Report  
04/17
1.18 AUD   -1.26%
11:13pAMA : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
04/04AMA : Appendix 3B and 708A
PU
03/14AMA GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
News 
AMA : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow

AMA : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow

04/17/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

18 April 2019

AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA)

Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10A, AMA Group Limited (the "Company") makes the following announcement regarding the upcoming release of securities subject to Voluntary Escrow in the Company:

A total of 41,830,491 ordinary shares in the Company will be released from voluntary escrow due to performance conditions of the recipients being met.

For further information, please contact:

Terri Bakos

Company Secretary

AMA Group Limited (ABN 50 113 883 560)

Level 7,420 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000 Australia

www.amagroupltd.com

Tel: + 61 7 3897 5780 Fax + 61 7 3283 1168

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 03:12:07 UTC
