Amada : Annual Report 2019 （8,990KB）

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ANNUAL REPORT Growing Together with Our Customers 2019 Cover Story AMADA'sTechnology Is Found Everywhere 1 OurManufacturing (monozukuri) Our manufacturing (monozukuri) contributes to the monozukuri of our customers all over the world, and we recognize that this is linked to the development of local and regional communities and the international community. It is our responsibility, as the AMADA Group, to continually enrich the futures of the people of the world through our metalworking industry. We will continue to develop together with our customers and grow as a company which contrib- utes to the community. 2 Cover Story Our Presence around the World AMADA Solution Center Regional headquarters Other bases Revenue in fiscal 2018 Europe ¥63.0 billion Asia and Others ¥58.5 billion ASEAN, Eastern Europe, Russia, and the Middle East In emerging countries including ASEAN, Eastern Europe, Russia, and the Middle East, where a demand increase can be expected in the future on the back of enhanced infrastructure and improving export competitiveness, the aim is to develop new markets through setting up local subsidiaries and technical centers. Japan ¥148.9 billion 3 North America ¥67.5 billion North America The focus is to increase our market share by promoting local production of primarily laser-related products to meet customers' needs in the North American markets, where manufacturing (monozukuri) is becoming more and more sophisticated. 13.2 13.4 338.1 301.7 39.7 45.3 Revenue Operating Profit 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 FY Billions of yen Operating Profit Ratio JGAAP IFRS % 4 Cover Story Our Operations and Value Chain Operations Voices of customers are relayed back to product development Development The development function creates the best technologies for customers to use. According to themes provided by customers, the AMADA Group staff and suppliers cooperate with the customers to conduct technology development for higher-quality machines. Manufacturing The manufacturing function translates the latest developed technologies into actual machines. Technicians who have necessary manufacturing techniques and knowledge about machine construction and other related items make actual machines. Sales The sales function provides our domestic and overseas metal product manufacturing customers the best machine, software, and equipment solutions so that they can make better metal products. Expertise is put to use in supporting the management of customers. Service The service function provides our domestic and overseas customers with periodic inspection, maintenance, and technical consultation so that their machines run smoothly. The voices of customers directly listened to by the service function are fed back to the development function for use in developing new products. 5 Production with Our Machines Machines Supplied Production in by AMADA Our Customers' Factories Sheet metal fabrication: Cutting, punching, bending and welding of metal sheets Metal sheets Stamping press: Forming of metal sheets Cutting: Drilling and cutting of metal blocks Metal blocks Grinding: Metal blocks are ground Laser machine Bending machine + robot Welding machine + robot Stamping press Circular saw machine Drilling machine Grinding machine Metal sheets are cut by laser beams Cut sheets are bent into desired shapes Metal pieces are welded into completed products Metal sheets are stamped by dies Metal is cut by circular band-shaped blade Steel beams are drilled with holes Metal surfaces are precision finished 6 Cover Story Factory Innovation Locus Beam Control Technology "LBC Technology" LBC Technology is the world's first innovative processing technology that can control laser beams at high speed. This processing technology allows for free manipulation of fiber laser beams to create an infinite number of locus patterns and creates innovative processing that supports manufacturing. Fiber Laser Story Story LBC Technology 32018 Technology to freely control laser beams ENSIS Technology AMADA original variable beam control systemwith high output+ autocollimation (6kW/ 9kW) Story ENSIS Technology 2 Original variable beam control system 2013 1Story Proprietary fiber laser oscillator AJ series 2010 7 Visualization, Oversight, Evolution "Vf Machines " The AMADA-endorsedV-factory (Vf) is based on the concept of "Generating Customer Profit," made possible by establishing ties betweenAMADA and its customers. Vf-compatible machines, or Vf machines, bear the Vf mark and include laser machines, punch/laser combination machines, and bending machines standard-equipped with visualization and oversight functions. In the future we will evolve these functions further and increase the number of machines equipped with them. VisualizationOversight Visualize machine operation, produc- tion, and consumption Factory -wide operation status

-wide operation status Machine work volume (production and operational performance)

Materials and energy use Visualize machine maintenance and utilization • Machine condition Causes of machine stoppage

Operational analysis Evolution IoT Support Front Make connections between customer machines and AMADA, provide machine operational assistance • Preventativemaintenance proposals • Early recovery support • Operational improvement proposals AMNC 3i Control Unit The AMNC 3i control unit supports customers as a highly functional NC unit that can be operated like a smartphone, and also functions as a V-factory compatible interface. Laser machines Punch/laser combination machines Bending robot systems Bending machines 8 Contents 1 Cover Story Our Management Philosophy Performance Highlights Message from the Chairman and President Corporate Governance Directors, Audit and Supervisory Board Members Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 23 Sheet Metal Division 25 Supporting Customers in Manufacturing 27 Cutting Division, Grinding Division, and Stamping Press Division 29 Micro Welding Division 31 Environmental Management Communication with the Local Community Communication with Our Customers Communication with Our Employees Communication with Our Suppliers and Investors Financial Section 37 Financial Review 39 Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Independent Auditor's Report The AMADA Group Investor Information A CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This annual report includes performance projections and descriptions of future strategies for use in connection with presentations and the provision of answers to inquiries, and these projections and descriptions are based on the judgment of the Company's management made in light of information available at the time of writing. These kinds of statements and forecasts based on projections of future situations are not guarantees of future performance. Please be aware that actual results may differ greatly from such statements and forecasts due to diverse factors, including trends in demand for products, currency exchange rates, and interest rates. 9 Our Management Philosophy Growing Together with Our Customers 1 Our company has been sharing this philosophy as a starting point for all of our business activities since its formation. We believe that the creation and provision of new values based on customers' perspectives will strengthen the relationship of mutual trust between our customers and the AMADA Group, and become a source of mutual development. Contribute to the international community through our business 2 Our company recognizes that contributing to "manufacturing" conducted by our customers throughout the world leads to the development not only of local communities, but also the international community as a whole, and we conduct our business activities with the aim of providing the highest quality of solutions in each market around the world by optimally distributing our Group's management resources. Develop human resources who pursue creative and 3 challenging activities Rather than being content with the present situation, we are constantly in search of new and better ideas to put into action in order to improve and enhance our business activities. This is the AMADA Group's basic philosophy of human resources development, and we believe that AMADA's unique corporate culture will be further developed by continuing to practice this philosophy. 4 5 Conduct sound corporate activities based on high ethics and fairness We promote transparency and we comply with regulations in the AMADA Group's management and in all aspects of its business activities, and strive to further enhance its corporate value while conducting sound activities. Take good care of people and the earth's environment By treating the AMADA Group's stakeholders (such as shareholders, customers, business partners, employees and local residents) and the global environment with respect, we strive to continue to be a good company for both people and the Earth. 10 Performance Highlights AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Years ended March 31 Financial Data Millions of yen JGAAP IFRS 2015 2016 2017 2018 For the year: Revenue ¥286,527 ¥304,018 ¥278,840 ¥300,655 Cost of sales (165,961) (167,813) (155,916) (169,871) Gross profit 120,565 136,204 122,923 130,783 Selling, general and administrative expenses (93,246) (94,726) (89,993) (93,183) Operating profit 27,694 42,526 33,030 37,965 Profit before tax 31,075 43,112 36,219 43,271 Profit attributable to owners of parent 18,423 27,425 25,894 29,856 Comprehensive income 31,844 13,540 17,119 32,954 Purchase of property, plant and equipment 7,504 6,258 15,306 (14,182) Depreciation and amortization 8,552 8,849 8,949 10,080 Research and development costs 8,332 7,766 7,112 6,838 At year-end: Total equity ¥426,481 ¥419,380 ¥419,970 ¥438,863 Total assets 573,537 565,266 533,433 557,170 Per share of common stock (yen): Net income - Basic ¥49.18 ¥74.56 ¥70.85 ¥81.62 Diluted 49.12 74.49 70.81 81.61 Cash dividends applicable to the year 26.00 36.00 42.00 42.00 Sales composition: Metalworking Machinery Business ¥225,811 ¥250,825 ¥229,492 ¥249,214 Sheet Metal Division 202,652 228,001 206,051 223,165 Micro Welding Division 23,158 22,823 23,441 26,048 Metal Machine Tools Business ¥59,466 ¥51,470 ¥48,056 ¥50,118 Cutting Division 34,179 33,827 31,888 33,762 Stamping Press Division 9,349 9,919 9,423 9,383 Grinding Division 15,937 7,724 6,744 6,971 Others 1,249 1,722 1,291 1,322 Total ¥286,527 ¥304,018 ¥278,840 ¥300,655 20182019 ¥301,732 ¥338,175 (169,037) (191,048) 132,694 147,127 (93,749) (102,396) 39,723 45,316 40,765 47,913 27,094 33,420 30,030 33,512 (14,219) (13,093) 11,554 12,359 6,780 7,172 ¥437,707 ¥445,397 556,104 567,051 ¥74.07 ¥91.82 74.06 91.82 42.00 46.00 ¥249,952 ¥272,872 223,905 243,241 26,047 29,630 ¥50,359 ¥64,269 33,891 38,629 9,460 17,383 7,006 8,257 1,420 1,033 ¥301,732 ¥338,175 Notes: The Financial Data yen figures are rounded down to millions of yen, except for per share amounts. Effective April 1, 2015, the AMADA Group transitioned to a holding company system. In line with this restructuring, we had planned and executed a comprehensive strategy with regard to our product range for the stamping press market that fell within the Metalworking Machinery Business. We transferred the Stamping Press Division to AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD. and included the product range for the stamping press market in the Metal Machine Tools Business, to undertake the planning and execution of the strategy of the Stamping Press Division in order to achieve synergistic benefits with the product range for machine tools market handled by AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD. The Micro Welding Division handled by AMADA MIYACHI CO., LTD., a consolidated subsidiary which had been included in the Sheet Metal Division, is now presented as a separate classification. It should be noted that the year-on-year figures are compiled based on the classifications following these changes. 11 Non-Financial Data CO2 (t-CO2) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Overseas 17,235.8 18,520.1 17,955.2 14,488.5 16,274.2 Domestic 30,402.7 29,617.1 29,928.2 32,598.6 32,623.3 CO2 Intensity (kg-CO2/kWh) 2007 (Base) 2016 2017 2018 2019 Emission factor 1.000 0.817 0.840 0.860 0.852 Waste (t) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Overseas 2,164.1 2,432.3 2,512.1 2,643.3 2,757.3 Domestic 3,354.7 3,481.3 3,546.5 3,376.0 3,798.6 Water Resources (thousand m3) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Overseas 120.4 96.6 145.8 102.2 155.6 Domestic 166.6 173.3 174.3 193.6 257.1 Employees (people) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Number of employees 8,083 7,955 8,005 8,228 9,256 Number of overseas employees 4,006 4,038 4,127 4,232 4,590 TOPICS AMADA Has Obtained Assurance by a Third-Party Organization In order to enhance the reliability of the environmental data given in our report, we have obtained assurance by a third-party organization. The target data and assurance standards for this certification are as follows: The CO 2 emissions from our 7 domestic business facilities

emissions from our 7 domestic business facilities International Standards on Assurance Engagements: ISAE 3000 and ISAE 3410 Disaster Management Energy Center (Isehara Works) A new facility, the Disaster Management Energy Center, was completed in September 2017. This will play a central role in BCP measures for the AMADA Group. In readiness for emergency business continuity, the center has aggregated com- munication servers and power facilities and is equipped with evacuation facilities where 600 employees and people in the surrounding area can live for three days. In order to withstand earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or more, the seismic performance has been greatly improved. Power, drinking water, and heat essentials for business continuity will be supplied to each building. 12 Message from the Chairman and President AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., a company which is constantly chosen by its customers and by the community, has taken the first step toward guaranteeing its first century in business. Mitsuo Okamoto Tsutomu Isobe Chairman & CEO President Aiming Toward a 100-Year Company The AMADA Group was fortunate enough to celebrate its 70th anniversary in September 2016. Since our founding in 1946, AMADA has never flagged in its management philosophy of "Growing Together with Our Customers." Under this philosophy, we have seen it as our mission to contribute to society through the monozukuri product creation process, and it is under this philosophy that we have pursued our business operations. In recent years, the environment which enfolds AMADA has rapidly globalized and diversified. Moreover, looking toward our 100th anniversary has reconfirmed for us the necessity of further improving our enterprise. 13 Recent Economic Environment and Business Performance Regarding the consolidated operating results for the fiscal year under review, orders received were 335.1 billion yen (up 2.9 % YoY) and revenue was 338.1 billion yen (up 12.1% YoY), both exceeding the results of the previous fiscal year, becoming the highest posted results thus far. In Japan, all businesses and divisions surpassed their previous fiscal year results on the back of robust capital investment demand and new consolidations of Orii and Mec Corporation (now AMADA ORII CO., LTD.)- which was acquired and became a wholly owned subsidiary during the fiscal year under review-and others, resulting in domestic revenue rising to 148.9 billion yen (up 11.5% YoY). Overseas, revenue grew in all regions, resulting in overseas revenue of 189.1 billion yen (up 12.5% YoY). In North America in particular, continued strong sales in the Sheet Metal Division and the new acquisition of AMADA MARVEL, INC. in the Cutting Division and other factors contributed to the robust performance. Regarding profit and loss, due to the effect of increased sales volume and the streamlined manufacturing of mainstay fiber laser machines, operating profit and profit attributable to owners of parent increased, respectively, to 45.3 billion yen (up 14.1% YoY) and 33.4 billion yen (up 23.3% YoY), record-high results for both. Revenue/Operating Profit Billions of yen 338.1 Revenue 304.0 300.6 301.7 45.3 Operating Profit 286.5 42.5 278.8 39.7 256.4 37.9 33.0 27.6 16.2 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 FY JGAAP IFRS Sales by Geographical Segment Billions of yen Asia and Others 58.5 Europe 53.7 North America 55.0 46.6 53.2 52.5 Japan 63.0 48.1 53.2 49.2 58.8 58.6 52.7 44.1 67.5 57.2 51.8 57.8 56.9 48.7 44.2 119.9 129.9 139.7 131.2 130.6 133.6 148.9 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 FY JGAAP IFRS 14 Message from the Chairman and President Medium-Term Management Plan Task 321 The AMADA Group has formulated the Medium-Term Management Plan Task 321, which covers the period from FY2016 to FY2021. Task 321 aims to achieve the following three goals. Expansion of revenue by 30% (¥400 billion in FY2021)

Increase of recurring ordinary income ratio by 20% (¥80 billion in FY2021)

ROE at 10% Toward achieving Task 321, the Company will strive to make proactive strategic investments, 2) expand the sales network and enhance product appeal, 3) implement growth strategies through the development of new business models, further enhance profitability and efficiency by promoting the manufacturing innovation which integrates development and manufacturing, 5) build a supply chain management (SCM) sys- tem that utilizes the IoT, and 6) enhance capital productivity by reforming the balance sheets. In addition, the Company will implement initiatives for strengthening the corporate governance structure and environmental and CSR activities. Specific measures are as follows. Execution of growth strategy (expansion of revenue by 30%)

• Expansion of laser business by strengthening product appeal of fiber laser, which is tailored toward energy-saving and high- precision machining

• Promotion of automation business by utilizing robot and software technologies, in response to demand for energy- saving products

• Strengthening manufacturing proposal on V-factory/Smart Factory leveraging IoT technology

• Development of new markets including the new material field, based on accumulated know-how, M&A, and alliances Medium-Term Business Target (FY2021) Medium-term business target for achieving Task 321 ~ New steps toward a 100-year company ~ - FY2015 - Revenue ¥304 bn Ordinary Income 14 % Ratio ROE 6.5 % - FY2021 - Expand market share by growth strategy Revenue ¥400 bn Strengthen prot structure by protability improvement strategy Ordinary Income ¥80 bn (20%) Establish management base by investment strategy ROE 10 % Management Policies for the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2016-FY2021) To secure competitive advantage through reconstruction of a solid value chain To further improve earnings and efficiency through supply chain management Supply Chain Manufacturing innovations Receiving orders Strengthening of product competitiveness Growth in priority markets Building of a new business model Logistics Inventory management [Investment strategies] Equipment, R&D, ICT, Human resources, and M&A 15 Establishment of robust profit structure (ordinary income ratio of 20%) Pursuing QCD through manufacturing innovation which inte- grates development and manufacturing

Realizing high-quality manufacturing on a global scale by building an IoT manufacturing system

high-quality manufacturing on a global scale by building an IoT manufacturing system Enhancing quality and efficiency of services through preven- tative and predictive maintenance utilizing big data analysis

Implementing a differentiation strategy by making high- value-added engineering proposals utilizing consulting sales bases Enhancement of corporate value through improving capital productivity (ROE at 10%) Reduction of lead time through local production and optimi- zation of inventory assets by building regional SCM structures Liquidation of accounts receivable by restructuring

commercial­ credit business

commercial­ Consolidation and sale of non-core assets, including leasing and securities, based on profitability evaluation 4) Proactive ESG initiatives Product planning and creation of an eco-friendly production structure based on "AMADA GREEN ACTION"

eco-friendly production structure based on "AMADA GREEN ACTION" Aim to be a company that is indispensable for society, through activities that contribute to society in a wide range of areas, such as local communities, culture, education, and sports

Development of corporate governance structure for sound corporate activities based upon high ethical standards and fairness

Promotion of "work style reform" to fundamentally review the operational procedure and establishment of a personnel system for promoting the advancement of women Policy on Shareholder Returns Dividend and Capital Policy AMADA maintains a policy of establishing a solid business foundation for sustainable growth and working toward the enhancement of corporate value. For this policy to succeed, we believe it is necessary to improve capital efficiency while maintaining financial soundness. Under the Medium-Term Management Plan Task 321, we are working to enhance our growth potential and profitability. At the same time, we are making efforts to improve capital productivity with the aim of achieving ROE of 10%. Guided by these kinds of efforts, our basic policy on shareholder returns is to maintain a sufficient level of retained earnings to prepare for future business expansion while continuously allocating profits in an appropriate manner. We also set a standard of implementing a consolidated dividend payout ratio of about 50%. Furthermore, we flexibly acquire treasury stock giving consideration to maintaining a healthy balance with strategic investment. For FY2019, we intend to issue an annual dividend of ¥48 per share, making for a consolidated payout ratio of 51.1%. Capital Measures: Toward ROE 10% To maintain approx. 50% payout ratio and carry out stable dividend payouts To carry out strategic investment and flexible share buybacks To further improve capital productivity (ROE) through reforming the balance sheets FY2017 results FY2018 results FY2019 forecast FY2020 and beyond Net profit (Billions of yen) 29.8 (JGAAP) 33.4 (IFRS) 33.5 (IFRS) Dividend 42 yen 46 yen 48 yen Approx. 50% (Dividend payout ratio %) (52%) (50%) (51%) Share buybacks 10 Implemented flexibly (Billions of yen) Total return ratio (%) 52% 80% 51% Approx. 50% ROE (%) 7.0% 7.6% ~10% 16 Corporate Governance BASIC POLICY At the Company, we believe that sound corporate activities based upon high ethical standards and fairness make up a crucial part of our business philosophy, and thus we shall endeavor to strengthen corporate governance according to the principles stated below, ensuring the transparency and compliance across our management and operations as our fundamental objective: 1 2 3 Strive to protect shareholders' rights and ensure the equitable treatment of all shareholders Strive to appropriately collaborate with stakeholders other than shareholders Strive to ensure proper disclosure and transparency of information 4 Strive to have the Board of Directors appropriately fulfill its roles and responsibilities, reflecting upon fiduciary duty and accountability to the shareholders 5 Strive to have constructive dialogue with shareholders Chart of Corporate Governance Structure General Shareholders' Meeting Election Election Election [Management/Supervision] [Audit] Audit Audit & Supervisory Board Cooperation Accounting Auditor Board of Directors Report Internal Control Committee Report Cooperation Audit Audit ReportElection/Delegation [Execution of Duties] Representative Director 〈Management Meeting〉 Executive Director Corporate Ocer Internal Audit Department Report Delegation/Supervision Report Internal Audit Planning/Management Cooperation Group Company Department (Operations Department) 17 Board of Directors and Directors The Board of Directors limits the number of directors to a maximum of 10 as stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation. The Board is currently comprised of 8 directors, including 3 external directors, all of whom are independent officers. In order to reinforce management decision-making and supervisory functions by incorporating an outside perspective, the Board of Directors shall have at least two independent external directors with independence and neutrality. In light of the need to make effective use of the independent external directors, we have appointed three independent external directors since the adoption of a resolution by the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2016. The Board of Directors makes decisions on matters stipulated by laws and regulations and other important matters related to general management, and is positioned as an entity that oversees business execution. To fulfill this role, Board meetings are held as required in order to make prompt and flexible management decisions. Furthermore, to increase the functionality and effectiveness of the Board of Directors, management meetings are held in a timely manner. During these meetings, participants deliberate over important matters related to business execution and time is allotted for discussions on a select set of topics. Audit & Supervisory Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members The Company has adopted an Audit & Supervisory Board sys- tem. As stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation, the number of Audit & Supervisory Board members shall be limited to a maximum of four. At least half of the Audit & Supervisory Board members shall be independent external officers with neutrality and independence. Currently, two of the four members of the Audit & Supervisory Board are independent external officers. As an organization that is independent from the manage- ment, the Audit & Supervisory Board shall audit the execution of duties by directors, corporate officers and other employees, internal control systems, accounting and the like. To ensure independence and the quality of accounting auditors, the Audit & Supervisory Board shall formulate criteria for proper evaluation of the candidates or incumbent accounting auditors and regularly confirm whether or not they meet the set criteria. Information Management and Disclosure At the Company and each Group subsidiary, the responsible person for information handling and the department responsible for information disclosure keep control over and manage important decisions, emerging facts, and information on financial results. This shall be done after they have been viewed by the representative director, each responsible director, or each responsible person. They shall then make decisions on whether such information falls under matters to be disclosed while reflecting on the timely disclosure rules or IR practices, and disclose them, depending on such decision, in a timely manner. Namely, this shall be done after obtaining approval from the Board of Directors for the decisions and information on financial results, and after identifying the emerging facts. Information disclosed shall be made available on the Com- pany's website as IR information as soon as possible after the timely disclosure. Strengthen Corporate Governance The Company has appointed three independent external directors following the resolution made at the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders held in June 2016 for the purpose of further reinforcing its corporate governance. A director's tenure was shortened from 2 years to 1 in order to further clarify management responsibilities during a business year, as well as to increase opportunities for shareholders to participate in a confidence vote. Furthermore, the corporate officer system was introduced, aimed at speeding up the decision-making process and defining operational segregation. 18 Corporate Governance Selection of External Officers AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") shall set independence standards as below for the purpose of defining standards of independence and consider external directors and external Audit and Supervisory Board members (hereinafter referred to as "external officers") as having sufficient independence from the Company if an external officer meets all of the below criteria. (Reference) Independence Standards for External Officers AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Those who have not fallen under either of the below cases in the past 5 years:

i. A person who is a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a major shareholder (those who hold shares carrying10% or more of the total voting rights) of the Company;

ii. A person who is a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a company, one of whose main shareholders is the Company. Those who have not worked for any of the major lenders to the Company and its affiliates (hereinafter referred to as "the Company's group") in the past 5 years. Those who have not worked for a lead underwriter of the Company in the past 5 years. Those who have not been a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a company that is a major business counterparty of the Company's group or to whom the Company's group is a major business counterparty in the past 5 years. Those who have not been a representative partner, staff member, partner or employee of an accounting auditor of the Company's group in the past 5 years. Those who have not been a certified public accountant, certified public tax accountant, attorney-at-law or other consultant who receives a large amount of money or other property other than the officer remuneration from the Company's group in each of the past 5 years. Those who are not and were not a director (excluding external directors), Audit and Supervisory Board member (excluding external Audit and Supervisory Board members) or employee of the Company's group. Those who are not a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a company, its parent company or its subsidiary with whom the Company's group mutually delegates officers. Those who have not been a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a company with whom the Company cross holds shares within the past 5 years. Those who do not have a conflict of interest when per- forming their duties as an external officer, or have an interest that may affect the decisions they make. Those who are not a spouse or relative within the second degree of kinship of a person who falls under any of the following:

i. A person who is in a position of director, Audit and Supervisory Board member or executive of the Company's group or higher;

ii. A person who has been in a position of director, Audit and Supervisory Board member or executive of the Company's group or higher in any of the past 5 years;

iii. A person who is restricted to take a position mentioned in the other items Those who have any reasons other than those stated above that interfere with performing duties as an external officer in terms of their independence. Enacted on December 18, 2015 19 Directors, Audit and Supervisory Board Members (As of June 26, 2019) Directors Chairman & CEO Director Mitsuo Okamoto Kazuhiko Miwa President External Director Tsutomu Isobe Michiyoshi Mazuka Senior Managing Director External Director Kotaro Shibata Toshitake Chino Director External Director Hidekazu Kudo Hidekazu Miyoshi Audit and Supervisory Board Members Auditors Takaya Shigeta Katsuhide Ito External Auditors Akira Takenouchi Seiji Nishiura 20 Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. We contribute to the future of the manufacturing industry with the strength of our Group. As a comprehensive manufacturer of metalworking machinery, the AMADA Group is mainly operating in the sheet metal fabrication machine business, metal cutting machine and structural steel fabrication machine business, machine tool business, stamping press business, and precision welding machine busi- ness. On April 1, 2015, the AMADA Group restructured and consolidated the businesses. We will now develop differentiated products, offer services to customers from their viewpoint, and contribute to their future as sheet metal fabricators. AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Group strategy, management planning, etc.) Sheet Metal Division AMADA CO., LTD. (Development,3 manufacturing, sales and service of sheet metal fabrication machines)

• China sales companies

• ASIA and ASEAN sales companies AMADA TECHNICAL SERVICE CO., LTD. (Sales3 of sheet metal fabrication machines and equipment) AMADA AUTOMATION SYSTEMS CO., LTD. (Manufacture3 of automation equipment for sheet metal fabrication machines) Cutting Division, Grinding Division, and Stamping Press Division AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD. AMADA MARVEL, INC. AMADA SANWA DAIYA CO., LTD. Micro Welding Division AMADA MIYACHI CO., LTD. Overseas AMADA Group companies • North American sales companies

• European sales companies

• Other overseas companies AMADA Group companies in Japan AMADA CO., LTD. Sheet Metal Division Sheet metal parts are used not only in cell phones, smartphones, clips, and mechanical pencils we use every day but also in traffic signals, elevators, and aircraft and rockets. AMADA's Sheet Metal Division offers all solutions, from machines through control software and peripheral devices to maintenance. Turret punch presses Press brakes Welders Software 21 AMADA TECHNICAL SERVICE CO., LTD. AMADA AUTOMATION SYSTEMS CO., LTD. Cutting Division The machines of AMADA MACHINE TOOLS are at work in many and varied fabrication applications, from minute precision parts for medical equipment to large steel frames for high rise buildings, bridges, and other structures. AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD. Bandsaw machines Structural steel fabrication machines Stamping Press AMADA Division MARVEL, INC. Stamping press machines AMADA SANWA DAIYA CO., LTD. AMADA MIYACHI CO., LTD. Micro Welding Division AMADA MIYACHI is providing throughout the world welding and processing solutions for automotive body panels and electrical equipment, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other familiar products. Laser welders Laser markers Resistance welders Systems Grinding Division Multi process center Grinding machines Electrical discharge machines 22 Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Sheet Metal Division AMADA CO., LTD. AMADA TECHNICAL SERVICE CO., LTD. AMADA AUTOMATION SYSTEMS CO., LTD. Image of processing on ENSIS 23 Proposal of total solutions for sheet metal fabrication Sheet metal fabrication involves cutting, drilling, bending, and welding sheet metal. Many of the metal parts found in various products we use every day are made from sheet metal.

The AMADA Group offers integrated solutions to customers, from the development and manufacture to the sale and service of sheet metal fabrication machines, to meet their specific conditions. Software Sheet metal engineering system VPSS 3i The Sheet Metal Engineering System "VPSS 3i" developed by AMADA is a program process solution which functions as the core for converting a customer factory to a Smart Factory. By digitizing the processing know-hows in all processes while tracing back the manufacturing process from completed forms of products, the system will bring innovative effects. C l er e a s d ti o n g m h g e ni s et ctu uO m1etal manufa D p ) 3 t ( 8 n t A u s io n s g tion e at t s i jo8b i nstruc m2bly verific Sc7he duling functions c n P s supporting r oi e o ss3ing instruct VPSS 3i C e P h r r n c l o k i c o i a e i n f l t g ss6ing simua p4rocessing Ed e t p i a n i h g ls s h5eet meta Sale of sheet metal fabrication machines Fiber laser machine equipped Energy saving / V-mix,V-lot production / High speed punch / with Locus Beam Control technology wide range fiber laser machine fiber laser combination machine VENTIS-3015AJ ENSIS-3015AJ EML-2512AJ High accuracy bending robot system Ultimate press brake Fiber laser welding system HG-1003ARs for extremely high-mix,low-volume production FLW-ENSIS HG-1003 ATC Major Products Energy saving / V-mix,V-lot production / High accuracy bending robot system Fiber laser welding system wide range fiber laser machine HG-1003ARs FLW-ENSIS ENSIS-3015AJ 24 Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. AMADA INNOVATION CENTER Supporting Customers in Manufacturing AMADA proposes total machines, tooling, software, and automation equipment for entire sheet metal fabrication processes (blanking, bending, welding, and assembling) and supports customers the world over in their manufacturing operations. AMADA CO., LTD. 3AMADA TECHNICAL SERVICE CO., LTD. Number of Patents Held 335 FY2018 Total 1,116 781 Japan Overseas AMADA SOLUTION CENTER AMADA CO., LTD. t n e m p o l e v e D S e r v ic e Manuf a c t u r i n g s le a S 25 AMADA Solution Center AMADA Solution Center (Isehara) (Schaumburg) Development system based on "voices of customers" The core and elemental technologies of next-generation machines are developed with state-of-the-art design systems. As well, module design is performed with the manufacturing process in view. System for manufacturing machines to customer specifications Machines are module designed by the front-loading development concept and made by the "booth-stand" production system that can procure parts quickly and at the best quality, cost, and delivery (QCD) levels. Shorter lead time and higher-quality manufacturing are thus accomplished. Innovation room "Booth-stand" production system Development center Clean room Sales system to "solve problems of customers" AMADA offers customers solutions for their manufacturing problems as well as engineering proposals by making use of its solution model. AMADA Solution Center The AMADA Solution Center is the place where AMADA offers solutions to the problems of customers. The center acts as an exhibition and showroom site to show customers the various products AMADA offers and also as a place of "process verification" where AMADA finds the problems of customers, proposes solutions to the problems, and helps the customers to verify the proposed solutions. Service system that "does not allow machines of customers to stop operating" AMADA CO., LTD. AMADA TECHNICAL SERVICE CO., LTD. AMADA supports customers in operating the machines installed at their shops and in producing parts with the machines as well as provides maintenance on the machines. AMADA Technical Center At our Technical Centers, customers can verify parts processed according to their data and can confirm the functions, perfor- mance, and operability of AMADA machines. The customers can use the centers as base with reinforced technical service functions. AMADA Satellite Center The customers can see and operate our latest machines to verify their performance at any time. Shanghai Technical Center My V-factory IoT Support Front (China) Hokuriku Satellite Center Tooling Parts Center 26 Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Cutting Division, Grinding Division, and Stamping Press Division AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD. AMADA MARVEL, INC. AMADA SANWA DAIYA CO., LTD. Image of processing on CMII-75DG 27 From huge structures to minute parts AMADA MACHINE TOOLS operates integrated businesses from the development and manufacture to the sale and service of metal cutting, machine tools, and stamping presses. From global perspectives, AMADA MACHINE TOOLS develops cutting-edge technology, supplies high quality products to customers around the world, proposes optimum problem solutions to customers, and provides a wide range of services to customers. Metals machined with the machines of AMADA MACHINE TOOLS are used in various applications. The machines of AMADA MACHINE TOOLS are indispensable for making products that support our lives as well as products that not only require minute parts but products that require huge, robust structures. AMADA to acquire US metal cutting machine manufacturer AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. acquired all of the shares of Marvel Manufacturing, Inc., a US metal cutting machine manufacturer, to make it a wholly owned subsidiary of AMADA HOLDINGS. Marvel's main products are vertical tilt-frame band saws, for which it holds a high market share in North America. These products are used to cut lightweight structural steels, which are used as construction materials for various vehicles, agricultural machines, etc. The acquisition of Marvel allows AMADA Group to add band saws for lightweight structural steels to its product lineup, and makes it the top manufacturer of band saw machines in North America in terms of sales. Through the acquisition of Marvel, AMADA will promote an expanded product lineup, and develop its global manufacturing and sales systems. Development and manufacture with high quality and short delivery lead time About 100 development staff members reside at the Toki Works and mainly develop machine tools with the latest design systems and video equipment. The latest high accuracy and high performance equipment is introduced at the manufacturing factory, and quality is thoroughly built into products on each manufacturing line. A system is established for stably delivering high quality and high accuracy products within short lead times. Carbide-tipped circular saw machines CMII-75DG Technical center Office building Optical profile grinder GLS-150GL UP Factory building Saw blade development and Digital AC servo press SDE-3020 GORIKI LCC04HR3 manufacturing base, Ono Plant Major Products Band saw machines Digital AC servo press Optical profile grinder HPSAW-310 SDE-3020 GORIKI LCC04HR3 GLS-150GL UP 28 Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Micro Welding Division AMADA MIYACHI CO., LTD. Image of resistance welding 29 Machines indispensable for state-of-the-art manufacturing in such fields as automobiles, electronic parts, communications equipment, and medical devices AMADA MIYACHI offers total solutions centered on the four pillars of laser welders, laser markers, resistance welders, and laser marking and laser and resistance welding systems. AMADA MIYACHI has a business model specializing in the precision welding and processing markets, has both joining and laser technologies, and has a unique position in the world.

The technologies of AMADA MIYACHI are used in the joining and processing of electronic devices and other precision parts and are helpful in improving or maintaining the quality of familiar products. From development and manufacture to sales and service AMADA MIYACHI develops original product technologies, creates added value, such as excellent maintainability and operability and the accommodation of various inputs and outputs, realizes truly easy-to-use systems, and operates as a one-stop supplier, from discreet equipment to system prod- ucts. The synergistic effects of these endeavors are what AMADA MIYACHI aims to achieve. AMADA MIYACHI will continue to maintain its solid posi- tion in welding and processing for the electronics, automotive, and energy industries, and it will strive for the ability to pro- pose solutions optimized for specific customers and for the achievement of outstanding customer satisfaction. Fiber laser welder Laser weld monitor YVO4 SHG laser marker Fine spot welding power supply Weld checker for resistance welder MF-C1000A-S MM-L300A ML-9011A IS-300A MM-400A Major Products Fiber laser welder Laser weld monitor Fine spot welding power supply Weld checker for resistance welder MF-C1000A-S MM-L300A IS-300A MM-400A 30 Environmental Management AMADA Group Environmental Declaration The AMADA Group aggressively promotes environmental activities to its management in order to realize sustainable development of its business and society. AMADA will help to build a bright and prosperous future for people around the world by optimally utilizing the engineering capabilities we have cultivated, and by providing eco-friendly,energy-saving products as a general manufacturer of metalworking machinery. "Linkage through eco-conscious manufacturing" The AMADA Group aspires to become a business enterprise to link with customers, society, and the world through eco-conscious manufacturing. Producing eco-friendly machines at eco-friendly business establishments All of the AMADA Group's operations are carried out with the aim of achieving optimal compatibility between environmental preservation and business activities through promotion of energy- and resource-saving efforts. Our eco-friendly merchandise assists customers to manufacture eco-friendly products The AMADA Group's eco-friendly products enable customers to manufacture energy savings and highly efficient products at their plants. Creating eco-friendly environments at customers' plants The AMADA Group contributes to the creation of eco-friendly environments at customers' plants by utilizing its accumulated environmental know-how. AMADA FOREST Approximately 60% of Fujinomiya Works' site, which is approximately 429,800m², remains as forests, and approximately 80% of them are artificial forests of "Japanese cypress." Since it has been 40 to 50 years since the trees were planted, we are planning to aggressively improve the forest into a forest rich in plants and animals. Approximately 700 species of plants have been found on the Fujinomiya Works premises. When we re-organized the forest next to Factory #2, we found trees such as konara oak and Japanese snowbell, as well as the plant Cypripedium japonicum, designated as a category II (VU) endangered species by the Ministry of the Environment and Shizuoka Prefecture. 31 The AMADA Group Environmental Management Fundamental to the AMADA Group's environmental management approach is environmental protection activities during our products' lifecycles with the aim of continually reducing environmental impacts "from the cradle to the grave, " meaning throughout the lifecycle of a product, from planning through development, procurement, manufacture, sale, shipping and use, to disposal. At AMADA, we are developing lifecycle management to create this kind of thorough lifecycle for our eco-friendly products. Disposal / Recycle Planning Regeneration Use Developing Eco-Friendly Products Development Products with small environmental loads throughout their product lifecycles Procurement Packaging / Shipping Manufacturing Sales Creation of Eco Products Since the AMADA Group's products are industrial goods, most of their lifecycle CO2 emissions occur during customer use, which is why the Group believes that developing machines with high energy efficiency (eco products) is extremely important. By developing numerous eco products such as fiber laser machines that consume 80% less power than conventional models, as well as combination machines that realize a high level of productivity through lower energy consumption and integrated production processes, we have made strides in our efforts to reduce the amount of CO2 our products emit. Total Sales Volume of Eco-Friendly Products Eco-Friendly Products Units Sales Ratio 23,674 % 20,438 18,223 42% 16,030 13,632 11,053 FY2018 8,906 7,226 5,242 58% 2,555 3,220 3,837 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Eco-Friendly Products Others FY Eco-Friendly Products Vertical automatic TIG Stamping press machines Ultimate press brake welding machine SDE-2017 GORIKI EG-4010 VC-500II 32 Communication with the Local Community Social Contribution Activities The AMADA Group places importance on communication with people of local communities and is expanding its social contribution activities in each of the regions of Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The Group is widening its sphere of activities, including internships and charity and volunteer activities. Open factory (AMADA Fujinomiya Works site) Renovation of lounge building-addition of temporary evacuation site in the case of disasters Europe A traineeship for high school students in our Technical Center (AMADA ITALIA S.r.l.) Asia Americas ATA sponsored Genesee Community College Tech Wars for the third year (AMADA TOOL AMERICA) ATA hosted two local high school tours for students researching future careers (AMADA TOOL AMERICA) Received Gavà Growth Award for local contributions Opened AMADA Poland Technical Center (AMADA Maquinaria Iberica) (AMADA Sp.z o.o.) 33 Communication with Our Customers New Tooling Factory at Toki Works T876 Factory, which manufactures tools for sheet metal processing, has been newly established at Toki Works. Making use of the latest IoT technologies, the automated factory has been in operation since September 2017, making it possible for clients to place orders 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. At the T876 Factory, delivery time is significantly reduced (to a minimum of three hours) and by promoting automation, the production system can continuously be operated almost unattended. Further improvements are being made to reduce the defect rate in addition to strict temperature control to enhance accuracy. AMADA SCHOOL The AMADA SCHOOL was established in 1978 as Japan's first vocational training corporation dedicated to metalworking machinery. As an educational institution, the school leverages AMADA's wealth of technology and cutting-edge facilities. The school is built upon the two pillars of skills education (manufacturing) and support education (per- sonnel development) and teaches students about machines, CAD/CAM operation, and the fundamentals of sheet metal processing. In addition, the school offers preparatory courses for the National Trade Skill Test (factory sheet metal work) theory and practical examinations. The school also provides courses with the goal of supporting human resources development for new employees, administrative staff, and supervisory staff at small- and medium-sized businesses as well as a support education course, Junior Management College (JMC), for those progressing to managerial positions. Precision Sheet Metal Technology Fair The Precision Sheet Metal Technology Fair is a competition established in 1989 by the AMADA School to promote the improvement of sheet metal processing technology and skills. Currently, the school collects entries from five categories around May each year and, following judgment, holds an award ceremony the following March. The 31st Precision Sheet Metal Technology Fair awards ceremony was held in March 2019. A total of 263 entries were submitted, of which 104 were submissions from overseas, with 32 submissions from students. Fair poster Support for Sheet Metal Industry Associations Sheet metal industry associations are established in each region of Japan by companies involved in the sheet metal processing industry to promote the planning, proposal, imple- mentation, and research of activities for the prosperity and global expansion of member companies. To date, 26 such industry associations have been established in Japan. To help improve the skills of all association member companies, train human resources, and promote industry development, AMADA provides assistance through the industry association secretariats and takes such measures as dispatching lecturers for workshops. Trade skill tests 34 Communication with Our Employees Safety Management The AMADA Group is engaging in initiatives to prevent the recurrence of any work-related injuries that occur within the Group by identifying the cause and horizontally developing measures to prevent recurrence. In 2017, priority was given to the implementation of safety training as part of better coordination between the Company and worksites in order to prevent work- and traffic-related accidents. In addition to educational lectures, we have introduced a curriculum that focuses on hands-on training that includes individualized driver training with objective evaluation with the aim of reducing accidents to zero. Safety education for new employees to prevent traffic accidents Booth-Stand Production System The AMADA Group has adopted a booth-stand production system aimed at improving productivity and efficiency at its factories. Each booth-stand serves as an independent mini-factory. Parts necessary for production are supplied to these booth-stands in kit form and tools are available within arms' reach of operators, allowing for smooth production without wasted movement, which helps establish a safer working environment. Construction utilizing the booth-stand production system Promotion of Support for Childcare The AMADA Group encourages male employees to take childcare leave by establishing an independent childcare leave system, which differs from the original system in that it allows employees who want to participate in childcare to redeem unused paid holidays that have expired. Moreover, to encourage employees to take paid leave, in addi- tion to systematic paid holidays and recommended days to redeem paid holidays, we have established leave for special events, such as school-related activities, which is separate from normal paid holidays. Furthermore, we conduct family tours at each work- site as an additional effort to encourage employees with families to actively participate in childcare. FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 Male 3 3 5 10 Female 13 14 12 6 Total 16 17 17 16 Workplace Where People with Disabilities Play a More Active Role To assist social progression and promote the independence of people with disabilities, the AMADA Group actively employs differently abled individuals. We provide trial employment for those with intellectual disabilities and offer work experience programs for students of special needs schools, which in turn help these individuals find work in the future. Furthermore, in June 2015 we established a special-purpose subsidiary within the Group that exclusively employs people with disabilities. This subsidiary, the first of its kind in the machine tool industry, resulted in an employment rate for people with disabilities of 2.0% in fiscal 2018. Employment Rate of People with Disabilities % 2.2 2.0 2.2 2.2 1.9 2.0 1.7 1.7 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 FY 35 Communication with Our Suppliers Green Procurement AMADA positions "green procurement," procuring materials with low environmental load, as one of its important environmental conservation activities. Our products are not subject to the RoHS directives enforced since July 2006, but we promote the non-use of RoHS regulated substances due to the fact that the regulated substances may come in contact with our customers' products that are made with AMADA machines. Our Approach toward Green Procurement In order to promote Green Procurement, the AMADA Group is implementing the following approaches. (1) Prioritizing business partners who are active in environmental protection activities 1. Survey and evaluate the environmental protection activities carried out by our business partners

2. Request for cooperation based on the evaluation results and dealing with priority business partners Procurement of materials with little environmental impact (procurement of items which do not use controlled chemical substances) 1. Survey and evaluation of the environmental impact of procured materials

2. Selection of materials based on evaluation results and prioritized procurement

(3) Compliance with environmental laws AMADA Group AMADA Group Green Procurement Guidelines Communication with Our Investors Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders The Company will actively enter into constructive dialogue with shareholders and investors with the aim of sustaining growth and boosting medium- to long-term corporate value. It will strive to further create value by reflecting their opinions and issues presented at such dialogues on the operations to improve our business. We also provide quarterly results briefings and individual interviews and answer the enquiries from individual investors as required in order for them to deepen their understanding of business conditions, details of the business, and strategies of the Company. Upon receiving a request for information disclosure, the Company shall try to do so in a timely, equitable, and active manner conforming to the "Disclosure Policy." A financial results presentation Various Tools In addition to renewing its domestic IR website, AMADA HOLDINGS is promoting communication with its investors through various tools. The Company actively discloses both financial and non-financial information through its corporate brochure and CSR report. Going forward, the Company will make concerted efforts to communicate its corporate value in a more comprehensive manner. Corporate tools 36 Financial Review EARNINGS The Group has voluntarily transitioned from Japanese Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (JGAAP) to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) beginning with the fiscal year under review. This transition has been made in order to improve international comparability of financial information in the capital market. Figures for the previous consolidated fiscal year that were released in accordance with JGAAP have been reclassified according to IFRS for comparative analysis in the fiscal year under review. Regarding the consolidated operating results for the fiscal year under review, both orders received and revenue increased, with orders rising 2.9%, to ¥335,196 million, and revenue increasing 12.1%, for a record high of ¥338,175 million. Revenue in Japan increased 11.5% year on year, to ¥148,992 million. This increase was a result of increases across all businesses and departments against a background of strong demand for capital investment, plus the acquisition of the Orii and Mec Corporation (now AMADA ORII CO., LTD.) during the fiscal year. Overseas revenue also increased 12.5%, to ¥189,182 million, reflecting increases in every overseas region. In North America in particular, sales in the Sheet Metal Division remained strong, while the newly acquired Marvel Manufacturing, Inc. (now AMADA MARVEL, INC.) contributed to revenue in the Cutting Division. Turning to profit and loss, increasing sales volume combined with efforts to streamline the production of our mainstay fiber laser machines resulted in a 14.1% increase in operating profit year on year, to ¥45,316 million, and a 23.3% increase in profit attributable to owners of parent, to ¥33,420 million. This result for the fiscal year under review marks an all-time record for profit attributable to owners of parent. Domestic Sales and Overseas Sales Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Operating Profit Billions of yen Billions of yen Billions of yen 338.1 33.4 45.3 304.0 189.1 42.5 300.6 301.7 29.8 39.7 164.2 278.8 169.9 168.1 37.9 27.4 27.0 147.6 25.8 33.0 139.7 131.2 130.6 133.6 148.9 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 JGAAP IFRS FY JGAAP IFRS FY JGAAP IFRS FY Overseas Sales Domestic Sales 37 FINANCIAL POSITION At the end of the fiscal year under review, consolidated total assets were up ¥10,947 million year on year, to ¥567,051 million. Total current assets decreased ¥5,125 million, to ¥327,164 million, primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Total non-current assets increased ¥16,072 million, to ¥239,887 million, primarily due to an increase in property, plant, and equipment and goodwill. Total liabilities increased ¥3,257 million, to ¥121,654 million, due to an increase in current liabilities. Furthermore, equity increased ¥7,689 million, to ¥445,397 million. As a result, equity attributable to owners of parent moved from 78.1% to 77.9%. CASH FLOWS Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, end of year, amounted to ¥56,295 million, down ¥24,169 million from the previous fiscal year. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by operating activities totaled ¥39,982 million, up ¥7,395 million from the previous fiscal year. This result reflected an increase in profit before tax. CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥31,189 million, an increase of ¥4,021 million compared to the previous fiscal year. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in payments for the acquisition of subsidiary company stock accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation. CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥31,876 million, up ¥14,434 million from the previous fiscal year. The main cause of this increase was the acquisition of treasury stock. Gross Profit and Ratio to Revenue Research and Development Costs Total Equity and Total Assets and Ratio to Revenue Billions of yen % Billions of yen % Billions of yen 147.1 565.2 567.0 136.2 7.7 557.1 556.1 132.6 533.4 130.7 7.1 7.1 122.9 6.8 6.7 445.3 419.3 419.9 438.8 437.7 44.8 44.1 43.5 44.0 43.5 2.6 2.6 2.3 2.2 2.1 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 2015 2016 2017 2017 2018 JGAAP IFRS FY JGAAP IFRS FY JGAAP IFRS FY Gross Profit Ratio to Revenue Research and Development Costs Ratio to Revenue Total Equity Total Assets 38 Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Financial Position AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries March 31, 2019 Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Assets Transition date 2018 2019 2019 Notes (April 1, 2017) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9 91,746 80,464 56,295 507,120 Trade and other receivables 10, 38 135,928 141,774 140,965 1,269,844 Inventories 11 75,755 82,109 100,391 904,350 Other financial assets 18, 38 17,111 19,584 19,939 179,618 Other current assets 12 5,739 8,355 9,571 86,226 Total current assets 326,281 332,289 327,164 2,947,161 Noncurrent assets Property, plant, and equipment 13, 15, 16 118,448 126,008 130,595 1,176,430 Goodwill 14, 16 950 967 7,469 67,283 Intangible assets 14, 16 7,288 9,287 11,214 101,020 Investments accounted for using equity method 17 1,423 1,598 1,638 14,760 Other financial assets 18, 38 52,777 63,297 65,734 592,151 Deferred tax assets 19 12,674 13,380 14,213 128,038 Other noncurrent assets 12 13,422 9,275 9,021 81,266 Total noncurrent assets 206,985 223,814 239,887 2,160,952 Total assets 533,267 556,104 567,051 5,108,113 39 Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Liabilities and equity Transition date 2018 2019 2019 Notes (April 1, 2017) Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 20, 38 50,171 53,164 65,917 593,800 Borrowings 21, 38 15,150 9,897 5,366 48,343 Income taxes payable 19 2,413 7,784 7,918 71,334 Other financial liabilities 22, 38 1,521 1,343 931 8,394 Provisions 24 971 1,476 1,900 17,120 Other current liabilities 25, 30 20,115 23,490 23,961 215,849 Total current liabilities 90,345 97,156 105,997 954,842 Noncurrent liabilities Borrowings 21, 38 3,706 5,703 4,556 41,047 Other financial liability 22, 38 3,514 2,890 2,907 26,190 Retirement benefit liabilities 27 6,508 5,171 2,855 25,720 Provisions 24 6 6 6 62 Deferred tax liabilities 19 1,940 2,179 1,270 11,447 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,545 5,289 4,060 36,574 Total noncurrent liabilities 21,222 21,240 15,657 141,042 Total liabilities 111,567 118,396 121,654 1,095,885 Equity Share capital 28 54,768 54,768 54,768 493,363 Capital surplus 28 163,235 163,217 153,119 1,379,331 Retained earnings 28 210,921 224,850 243,714 2,195,425 Treasury shares 28 (11,841) (11,695) (11,608) (104,568) Other components of equity 28 1,079 2,950 1,555 14,007 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 418,163 434,091 441,548 3,977,559 Noncontrolling interests 28 3,536 3,615 3,848 34,668 Total equity 421,699 437,707 445,397 4,012,228 Total liabilities and equity 533,267 556,104 567,051 5,108,113 40 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries Year ended March 31, 2019 Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Notes 2018 2019 2019 Revenue 6, 30 301,732 338,175 3,046,354 Cost of sales (169,037) (191,048) (1,721,002) Gross profit 132,694 147,127 1,325,351 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 31 (93,749) (102,396) (922,410) Other income 32 1,863 1,324 11,933 Other expenses 33 (1,085) (738) (6,653) Operating profit 39,723 45,316 408,220 Finance income 34 1,858 2,996 26,991 Finance costs 34 (980) (703) (6,339) Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method 164 303 2,736 Profit before tax 40,765 47,913 431,610 Income tax expense 19 (13,329) (14,135) (127,334) Profit for the year 27,435 33,777 304,275 Profit attributable to: Owners of parent 27,094 33,420 301,060 Noncontrolling interests 341 356 3,214 Profit for the year 27,435 33,777 304,275 Yen U.S. dollars Notes 2018 2019 2019 Earnings per share 36 Basic earnings per share 74.07 91.82 0.82 Diluted earnings per share 74.06 91.82 0.82 41 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries Year ended March 31, 2019 Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Notes 2018 2019 2019 Profit for the year 27,435 33,777 304,275 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 186 1,141 10,285 Equity financial assets measured at fair value through other 186 1,684 comprehensive income (13) Total of items 172 1,328 11,969 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 2,332 (1,505) (13,559) Debt financial assets measured at fair value through other (34) (308) comprehensive income 19 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for (54) (492) using equity method 70 Total of items 2,421 (1,594) (14,360) Total other comprehensive income 35 2,594 (265) (2,390) Total comprehensive income for the year 30,030 33,512 301,884 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 29,707 33,197 299,051 Noncontrolling interests 322 314 2,833 Total comprehensive income for the year 30,030 33,512 301,884 42 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries Year ended March 31, 2019 Millions of yen Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Share of other Financial assets comprehensive measured at Exchange income of fair value differences on investments Remeasurements through other translation of accounted for Retained of defined comprehensive foreign using equity Noncontrolling Notes Share capital Capital surplus earnings Treasury shares benefit plans income operations method Total Total interests Total equity Balance at April 1, 2017 54,768 163,235 210,921 (11,841) - 1,079 - - 1,079 418,163 3,536 421,699 Profit for the year - - 27,094 - - - - - - 27,094 341 27,435 Other comprehensive income - - - - 185 5 2,351 70 2,613 2,613 (18) 2,594 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 27,094 - 185 5 2,351 70 2,613 29,707 322 30,030 Dividends 29 - - (13,898) - - - - - - (13,898) (214) (14,112) Purchase of treasury shares - - - (6) - - - - - (6) - (6) Disposal of treasury shares (including through the exercise of share options) - (55) - 153 - - - - - 97 - 97 Retirement of treasury shares - - - - - - - - - - - - Change in ownership interest of the parent due to transactions with noncontrolling interests - 27 - - - - - - - 27 (27) - Change due to newly consolidated subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - - Transfer of negative balance in other capital surplus - 9 (9) - - - - - - - - - Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 742 - (185) (555) - - (741) 0 (0) - Total transactions with owners - (18) (13,165) 146 (185) (555) - - (741) (13,779) (242) (14,022) Balance at March 31, 2018 54,768 163,217 224,850 (11,695) - 529 2,351 70 2,950 434,091 3,615 437,707 Millions of yen Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Share of other Financial assets comprehensive measured at Exchange income of fair value differences on investments Remeasurements through other translation of accounted for Retained of defined comprehensive foreign using equity Noncontrolling Notes Share capital Capital surplus earnings Treasury shares benefit plans income operations method Total Total interests Total equity Balance at April 1, 2018 54,768 163,217 224,850 (11,695) - 529 2,351 70 2,950 434,091 3,615 437,707 Profit for the year - - 33,420 - - - - - - 33,420 356 33,777 Other comprehensive income - - - - 1,142 152 (1,463) (54) (223) (223) (42) (265) Total comprehensive income for the year - - 33,420 - 1,142 152 (1,463) (54) (223) 33,197 314 33,512 Dividends 29 - - (15,729) - - - - - - (15,729) (159) (15,889) Purchase of treasury shares - (6) - (10,004) - - - - - (10,010) - (10,010) Disposal of treasury shares (including through the exercise of share options) - 0 - 0 - - - - - 0 - 0 Retirement of treasury shares - (10,090) - 10,090 - - - - - - - - Change in ownership interest of the parent due to transactions with noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - - - Change due to newly consolidated subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - 77 77 Transfer of negative balance in other capital surplus - - - - - - - - - - - - Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 1,172 - (1,142) (30) - - (1,172) (0) 0 - Total transactions with owners - (10,097) (14,557) 87 (1,142) (30) - - (1,172) (25,740) (81) (25,822) Balance at March 31, 2019 54,768 153,119 243,714 (11,608) - 651 888 15 1,555 441,548 3,848 445,397 43 Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Share of other Financial assets comprehensive measured at Exchange income of fair value differences on investments Remeasurements through other translation of accounted for Retained of defined comprehensive foreign using equity Noncontrolling Notes Share capital Capital surplus earnings Treasury shares benefit plans income operations method Total Total interests Total equity Balance at April 1, 2018 493,363 1,470,292 2,025,500 (105,352) - 4,765 21,183 633 26,582 3,910,386 32,572 3,942,958 Profit for the year - - 301,060 - - - - - - 301,060 3,214 304,275 Other comprehensive income - - - - 10,290 1,375 (13,182) (492) (2,009) (2,009) (381) (2,390) Total comprehensive income for the year - - 301,060 - 10,290 1,375 (13,182) (492) (2,009) 299,051 2,833 301,884 Dividends 29 - - (141,696) - - - - - - (141,696) (1,437) (143,134) Purchase of treasury shares - (61) - (90,119) - - - - - (90,181) - (90,181) Disposal of treasury shares (including through the exercise of share options) - 0 - 3 - - - - - 4 - 4 Retirement of treasury shares - (90,899) - 90,899 - - - - - - - - Change in ownership interest of the parent due to transactions with noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - - - Change due to newly consolidated subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - 696 696 Transfer of negative balance in other capital surplus - - - - - - - - - - - - Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 10,561 - (10,290) (275) - - (10,565) (4) 4 - Total transactions with owners - (90,961) (131,135) 784 (10,290) (275) - - (10,565) (231,877) (737) (232,615) Balance at March 31, 2019 493,363 1,379,331 2,195,425 (104,568) - 5,866 8,001 140 14,007 3,977,559 34,668 4,012,228 44 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries Year ended March 31, 2019 Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Notes 2018 2019 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 40,765 47,913 431,610 Depreciation and amortization 11,554 12,359 111,332 Finance income and finance costs (877) (2,292) (20,652) Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method (164) (303) (2,736) Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets (164) 355 3,201 Decrease (increase) in inventories (6,202) (14,432) (130,014) Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables (4,586) 3,869 34,856 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 2,115 10,556 95,097 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability (858) (1,064) (9,593) Increase (decrease) in provisions 504 275 2,478 Other (1,896) (3,179) (28,643) Subtotal 40,189 54,054 486,936 Interest received 1,358 1,139 10,261 Dividends received 529 393 3,540 Interest paid (78) (112) (1,017) Income taxes paid (9,411) (15,491) (139,552) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 32,586 39,982 360,167 Cash flows from investing activities Net decrease (increase) in time deposits (2,674) (3,585) (32,300) Purchase of marketable securities (3,800) (1,000) (9,008) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 9,629 7,400 66,666 Purchase of investment securities (29,911) (7,534) (67,874) Proceeds from sale of investment securities 13,927 3,164 28,507 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (14,219) (13,093) (117,949) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 5,158 381 3,441 Purchase of intangible assets (4,663) (4,328) (38,994) Payments from purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in (12,513) (112,726) scope of consolidation (140) Other (474) (80) (722) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (27,168) (31,189) (280,960) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 23 4,291 1,818 16,380 Repayments of short-term borrowings 23 (4,481) (3,619) (32,602) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 23 (1,463) (5,234) (47,157) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 23 2,426 3,443 31,020 Repayments of long-term borrowings 23 (3,906) (2,364) (21,303) Proceeds from exercise of employee share options 97 - - Repayments of lease obligations (251) (51) (461) Payments for purchase of treasury shares (6) (10,004) (90,119) Dividends paid (13,878) (15,705) (141,474) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (212) (159) (1,437) Other (56) 0 4 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (17,441) (31,876) (287,151) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 741 (1,085) (9,776) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,282) (24,169) (217,721) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 9 91,746 80,464 724,841 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 9 80,464 56,295 507,120 45 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries 1 REPORTING COMPANY AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company" or "parent") is a company incorporated in Japan. The address of the registered head office is 200, Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa. The Company's consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2019, comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), as well as interests in associates of the Group. The Group's major business is the development, manufacturing, and sales of metalworking machinery and equipment and metal machine tools and equipment, as well as other related services (including financing). (See "6. Operating segments.") 2 BASIS OF PREPARATION (1) Statement of compliance with IFRS and matters related to first- (2) Basis of measurement time adoption The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared based The Group's consolidated financial statements were prepared based on IFRS on the accounting policies described in "3. Significant accounting policies." pursuant to Article 93 of the Consolidated Financial Statements Ordinance, The balances of assets and liabilities is recorded at historical cost, except for as it satisfies the requirements for "Specified Company for Designated specified financial instruments measured at fair value. International Accounting Standards" stipulated in Article 1-2 of the Consolidated Financial Statements Ordinance. The Group has adopted IFRS (3) Functional currency and presentation currency for the first time for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, with the date of The Group's consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese transition to IFRS on April 1, 2017. The previous accounting standards were yen, which is the Company's functional currency (shown in millions of yen, the accounting standards generally accepted in Japan (JGAAP), and the last and amounts less than one million yen are truncated). The translation of the day of the most recent accounting period presented in the consolidated Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollars is included solely for the convenience financial statements based on JGAAP is March 31, 2018. of readers outside Japan, using the exchange rate of ¥111.01 to $1.00, the Upon transitioning to IFRS, the Group has adopted IFRS 1 "First-time approximate rate of exchange prevailing at March 31, 2019. The convenience Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards." In addition, the translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese impacts of the transition to IFRS on the Group's consolidated financial posi- yen amounts have been, could been, or could in the future be converted tion, business performance, and status cash flows are described in "43. First- into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange. time adoption." 3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The following accounting policies are applied for all periods described in these consolidated financial statements (including the consolidated statement of financial position as of the date of transition). Basis of consolidation 1) Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities (including business entities without corporate sta- tus, such as partnerships) which are controlled by the Group. An investor is deemed to control an investee only when the investor possesses all of the following elements: Power over an investee

Exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with an investee

Ability to exercise power over an investee to affect the amount of returns of an investor Control by the Group is determined based on a comprehensive evaluation on the status of voting rights or other similar rights and terms of contracts related to an investee. Subsidiaries' nonconsolidated financial statements are included in the Group's consolidated financial statements from the day on which the Company acquired control over the subsidiary to the day on which the Company loses control over the subsidiary. Due to requirements of local laws and regulations, certain subsidiaries are required to use ends of reporting periods that differ from that of the Company, and it is impractical to unify the end of the reporting period. Therefore, they adopt the ends of reporting periods that differ from that of the Company. If a reporting period of a subsidiary differs from that of the Company, financial figures of the subsidiary based on provisional accounting prepared as of the end of the consolidated reporting period are used in the consolidated financial statements. The Group prepares consolidated financial statements using unified accounting policies for transactions and events in similar circumstances. All inter-Group transactions, balances, and any unrealized gains and losses arising from inter-Group transactions are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Total comprehensive income is attributed to owners of parent and noncontrolling interests even if the noncontrolling interests are in negative balances. Of the changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries, those that do not result in a loss of control over subsidiaries are accounted for as equity transactions. 46 2) Associates Associates are entities over which the Group has significant influence but does not have control to govern decision-making on financial and operating policies. Significant influence is presumed to exist when the Group holds between 20% and 50% of the voting rights of an entity. Another element considered in the judgment on whether or not the Group has significant influence is attendance at Board of Directors meetings. If the Group holds less than 20% of the voting rights of an investee, it is presumed that the Group does not have significant influence, unless significant influence is unambiguously proved. Investments in associates are accounted for by the equity method from the day on which the Group begins to have significant influence to the day on which the Group loses its influence. Due to requirements of local laws and regulations, certain associates are required to use ends of reporting periods that differ from that of the Company, and it is impractical to unify the end of the reporting period. Therefore, they adopt the ends of reporting periods that differ from that of the Company. If a reporting period of an associate differs from that of the Company, necessary adjustments are made in the consolidated financial statements for the effects of significant transactions or events that occur between the end of the reporting period of the associate and that of the Company. Profit or loss, other comprehensive income, and net assets to be considered in applying the equity method are the amounts recognized in the associates' financial statements with certain revisions necessary for applying unified accounting policies. In the equity method, at the time of initial recognition, investments in associates are recognized at cost, and carrying amounts will be increased or decreased to recognize an investor's interests in an investee's profit or loss and other comprehensive income after the share acquisition date. Additional losses after reducing the equity in an investee to zero are recognized as liabilities to the extent of the amount of legal obligation and constructive obligation incurred by the Group or the amount the Group pays on behalf of the associate. (2) Business combinations Business combinations are accounted for by the acquisition method. An acquisition price is measured as the total sum of fair values of the assets transferred to the Group, liabilities assumed by the Group, and equity interests issued by the Group as of the acquisition date. In certain cases, contingent considerations are included in the acquisition price. An acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities, and contingent liabilities that satisfy the requirements for recognition pursuant to IFRS 3 "Business combi- nations" are measured at fair values as of the acquisition date, except for the following cases: Deferred tax assets (or deferred tax liabilities) and liabilities or assets related to employee benefit contracts are recognized and measured in accordance with IAS 12 "Income taxes" and IAS 19 "Employee benefits," respectively.

Liability or equity instruments related to share-based payment transac- tions of an acquiree or the portion of liability or equity instruments associated with the replacement of an acquiree's share-based payment transaction to an acquirer's share-based payment transaction is measured at the acquisition date in accordance with the method in IFRS 2 "Share-based Payment." Assets or disposal group classified as held for sale pursuant to IFRS 5 "Noncurrent assets held for sale and discontinued operations" are measured in accordance with the standard. Goodwill is measured as an excess amount when an acquisition price exceeds the fair values of identifiable assets and liabilities as of the acquisition date. If the excess amount is negative, it is immediately recognized as profit or loss. Acquisition-related costs incurred to achieve business combinations are recognized as profit or loss as incurred. If the initial accounting for a business combination is incomplete by the end of the reporting period in which the business combination occurs, the Group reports provisional amounts for the items for which the accounting is incomplete. The provisional amounts are adjusted during the 'measurement period' (which cannot exceed one year from the acquisition date) or additional assets or liabilities are recognized, to reflect new information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed at the acquisition date that, if known, would have affected the amounts recognized at the date. (3) Foreign currencies 1) Functional currency and presentation currency Separate financial statements of Group companies are prepared in the respective functional currencies. The Group's consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is the Company's functional currency. 2) Foreign currency transactions Foreign currency transactions are translated into functional currencies using the spot exchange rate as of the date of the transactions. At the end of each reporting period, monetary items denominated in foreign currencies are translated into functional currencies using the exchange rate at the reporting date. Regarding nonmonetary items denominated in foreign currencies, those measured at cost are translated using the exchange rate as of the date of the transaction, while those measured at fair value are translated using the exchange rate on the day on which the fair value was measured. Exchange differences are recognized as profit or loss as a general rule during the period in which such differences incurred. However, if profit or loss of nonmonetary items is recognized as other comprehensive income, exchange differences are also recognized as other comprehensive income. 3) Foreign operation Assets and liabilities of foreign operations (including goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of foreign operations) are translated using the exchange rate as of the reporting date. Revenue and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate for the period, unless the exchange rate during the period fluctuates significantly. Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements of foreign operations are recognized in other comprehensive income and the cumulative amounts are classified as the equity's other components of equity. Cumulative exchange differences in foreign operations are transferred to 47 profit or loss during the period in which the profit or loss arising from the disposal of the foreign operation is recognized. Financial instruments 1) Financial assets

(a) Initial recognition and measurement

Of financial assets, trade and other receivables are initially recognized on the date they are incurred, and other financial assets are initially recognized on the date on which the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. At the initial recognition, financial assets are classified as follows and measured at their fair values. If financial assets are not measured at fair values through profit or loss, transaction costs directly derived from acquisition of the financial assets are added to their fair values. ( i ) Financial assets measured at amortized cost

If both of the following conditions are satisfied, financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost: The asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash flows.

The contractual terms of the financial assets give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (debt financial assets) If both of the following conditions are satisfied, financial assets are classified as debt financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income: The asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved through collection of contractual cash flows and sale.

The contractual terms of the financial assets give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (equity financial assets) If an irrevocable election is made to present subsequent changes in fair value of equity financial assets after initial recognition as other comprehen- sive income, these are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. (iv) Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets other than financial assets measured at amortized cost or financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Group designates no debt financial assets as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss in order to eliminate or significantly reduce mismatches in accounting. (b) Subsequent measurement Financial assets after initial recognition are measured as follows, in accordance with their classification: ( i ) Financial assets measured at amortized cost Financial assets measured at amortized cost are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Gains or losses from amortization using the effective interest method or derecognition are recognized as profit or loss. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (debt financial assets) Changes in fair value concerning debt financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are recognized as other comprehensive income, except for impairment gains and losses and foreign exchange gains and losses, until the derecognition of such financial assets. If financial assets are derecognized, previously recognized other comprehensive income is transferred to profit or loss. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (equity financial assets) Changes in fair value concerning equity financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are recognized as other comprehensive income. If such financial assets are derecognized or if their fair values significantly drop, previously recognized other comprehensive income is directly transferred to retained earnings. Dividends from such financial assets are recognized as profit or loss. (iv) Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss are measured at fair values after initial recognition, and changes thereof are recognized as profit or loss. (c) Impairment losses on financial assets The Group recognizes allowance for doubtful accounts for financial assets measured at amortized cost, debt financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, and expected credit losses related to lease receivables. If credit risk of financial assets is significantly increasing after the initial recognition, allowance for doubtful accounts concerning such financial assets is measured at the amount equivalent to lifetime expected credit losses. If credit risk of financial assets is not significantly increasing after the initial recognition, allowance for doubtful accounts concerning such financial assets is measured at the amount equivalent to the expected credit losses for 12 months. With regard to trade receivables and lease receivables, irrespective of existence of a significant increase in credit risk after the initial recognition, allowance for doubtful accounts is measured at the amount equivalent to lifetime expected credit losses. Whether or not credit risk is significantly increasing is judged based on the changes in default risk, and for the judgment on whether or not there are changes in default risk, the following information is considered in prin- ciple. If the credit risk is judged to be low as of the end of the period, the credit risk of such financial assets is deemed to have not significantly increased after the initial recognition. • Significant changes in external credit rating on financial assets • Significant changes in operating results • Information on past due Expected credit losses are measured individually if they are individually significant, or measured on a collective basis if they are individually insignificant, by segmenting them into independent groups or subgroups by company. 48 In case any payment is not made long after the repayment date despite the enforcement of performance, or in case a debtor files for legal proceedings for bankruptcy, corporate reorganization, civil rehabilitation, or special liquidation, it is judged that a default has occurred. If a default is the case or if there is evidence of impairment such as a debtor's significant financial difficulties, it is judged as credit-impaired. Expected credit losses are the difference between the entire contractual cash flow payable to a company under the contract and the entire cash flow projected to be received by the company, and are estimated by reflecting reasonable and supportable information, which is available at the reporting date without undue cost or effort, about past events, including the historical default rate, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic condi- tions, etc. The provision amount of allowance for doubtful accounts concerning financial assets is recognized as profit or loss. In the event that allowance for doubtful accounts is reduced, the reversal amount of allowance for doubtful accounts is recognized as profit or loss. When there is no reasonable expectation of full or partial recovery of a financial asset, the Group directly reduces the total carrying amount of financial assets. (d) Derecognition The Group derecognizes a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire or when the Group transfers the financial assets and substantially all the risks and economic benefits of ownership of the financial assets. 2) Financial liabilities (a) Initial recognition and measurement Financial liabilities are initially recognized on a transaction date and are measured at the amount of fair value, less directly derived transaction costs. (b) Subsequent measurement It is measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Gains and losses from amortization using the effective interest method and derecognition are recognized as profit or loss. (c) Derecognition The Group derecognizes financial liabilities when financial liabilities are extinguished, i.e., when the obligation specified in the contract is discharged, canceled, or expired. Offset presentation of financial assets and financial liabilities Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amounts are presented in the consolidated statement of financial position when, and only when, the Group currently has a legally enforceable right to set off the recognized amounts and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Derivative and hedge accounting The Group engages in derivative transactions, such as forward exchange contracts, to manage currency risk. Derivatives are initially recognized at fair value at the time when the Group became a contracting party and are subsequently measured at fair value thereafter. Changes in fair value are recognized as profit or loss. The Group does not apply hedge accounting to derivatives. Derivatives are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. 5) Fair value of financial instruments Financial instruments measured at fair value are calculated using various valuation techniques and inputs. According to observability of inputs to valuation techniques used in measurement of fair value, fair values are classified into the following three levels: Level 1: Fair values measured at quoted prices in active markets Level 2: Fair values other than Level 1 that are calculated using observable prices either directly or indirectly Level 3: Fair values that are calculated using valuation techniques, including inputs not based on observable market data (5) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand, deposits that can be withdrawn at any time, and short-term investments that are readily convertible into cash; are exposed to insignificant risk of changes in value; and are matured or redeemable in three months or less from each acquisition date. (6) Inventories Inventories are measured at cost or net realizable value, whichever is lower. Cost of inventories includes purchase costs, processing costs, and all other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to the present location and condi- tion. Processing costs include fixed manufacturing indirect costs based on the normal capacity of production facilities. Cost of inventories is calculated, in the case of merchandise, finished goods, and work in process, based on the specific identification method or the moving average method, and in the case of raw materials, based on the first-in-first-out method or the moving-average method. Net realizable values represent the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less any estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. Property, plant, and equipment (other than lease assets) Property, plant, and equipment are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, using the cost model.

The cost of items of property, plant, and equipment comprises costs directly attributable to the acquisition of assets, costs of dismantling and removing the items and restoring the site on which they are located, and borrowing costs of assets that meet the qualifying criteria.

The depreciable amount obtained by deducting residual value from the cost of property, plant, and equipment is depreciated over estimated eco- nomic life using the straight-line method. The estimated economic lives of principal property, plant, and equipment are as follows: Buildings and structures 3 - 60 years Machinery and vehicles 2 - 1 7 years Residual values and economic lives of the items of property, plant, and 49 equipment are reviewed at each fiscal year end, and estimates are changed when necessary. Goodwill and intangible assets (other than lease assets) 1) Goodwill

Measurement of goodwill at initial recognition is as shown in "(2) Business com- binations." Goodwill after the initial recognition is recognized at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Goodwill is not to be amortized but instead tested for impairment annually, and whenever there is an indications of impairment. 2) Intangible assets Intangible assets are recorded at cost, net of accumulated amortization and impairment losses, using the cost model. (a) Intangible assets acquired individually Cost of intangible assets acquired individually is measured inclusive of the cost directly attributed to the acquisition of assets. (b) Intangible assets acquired in business combinations Cost of intangible assets acquired in business combinations is measured at the fair value as of the acquisition date. Internally generated intangible assets (development expense) Expenditures arising from development (or development phase of internal projects) are recognized as assets only if all of the following are verifiable, and other expenditures are recognized as expenses as incurred: Technical feasibility of completing the intangible assets so that they will be available for use or sale

Company's intention to complete the intangible assets and use or sell them

Ability to use or sell the intangible assets

How the intangible assets will generate highly probable future eco- nomic benefits

Availability of adequate technical, financial, and other resources neces- sary for completing the development of, and for using or selling, intangible assets

Ability to measure reliably the expenditure attributable to the intangible assets during their development Intangible assets with finite economic lives are amortized over their respective estimated economic lives using the straight-line method. Amortization of such assets begins from the point when they become available for use. Estimated economic lives of primary intangible assets are as follows: Software for internal use Five years Software for sale Three years A period and a method of amortization of intangible assets with finite economic lives are reviewed at each fiscal year end and estimates are changed when necessary. Intangible assets with indefinite economic lives and intangible assets not yet available for use are not amortized and are instead tested for impairment annually or whenever there is an indication of impairment. (9) Leases Leases are classified as finance leases when a lessor contractually transfers substantially all the risks and rewards arising from owning the assets to the Group. In other cases, leases are classified as operating leases. 1) Lessee lease Finance leases are recorded as assets at fair value at the inception of the lease or at present value of the minimum lease payments, whichever is lower. Lease obligations are recorded as current liabilities and noncurrent liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position. After initial recognition, they are depreciated using the straight-line method based on the accounting policies applied for such assets. Minimum lease payments are allocated to finance costs and the repayment portion in the liability balance. Finance costs are measured so as to achieve a constant rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability. Operating lease payments are recognized in expenses on a straight-line basis over the lease term. 2) Lessor lease Finance leases are initially recognized as lease receivables (trade and other receivables) at the current value of net investment in the lease at the inception of the lease that have been discounted with the interest rate implicit in the lease. Total lease payments receivable are classified into lease receiv- ables, principal portion and interest portion, and lease payments receivable are distributed to interest portion using the interest method. If the finance leases are primarily intended to sell goods and services, fair values or total minimum lease payments discounted by the market interest rate, whichever is lower, of the assets subject to lease are recognized as rev- enue. At the same time, expenses arising from entering into such a lease contract are recognized as cost of sales. In operating leases, lease properties subject to lease are recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position, and lease payments receivable are recognized as revenue over the respective lease terms using the straight-line method. (10) Investment property Investment property is a property held for the primary purpose of earning rental income. Investment property is recorded at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, using the cost model. The depreciable amount obtained by deducting residual value from the cost of investment property is depreciated over estimated economic life, using primarily the straight-line method. Economic lives of investment property by type are as follows: Buildings and structures 10 - 31 years Land is not subject to depreciation. Residual value of investment property and estimated economic life are reviewed at each fiscal year end. 50 (11) Impairment losses on non-financial assets The Group assesses whether there is any indication of impairment in assets at the end of each reporting period. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of such assets is estimated. Regardless of indication of impair- ment, intangible assets with indefinite economic lives, or intangible assets not yet available for use, and goodwill acquired in business combinations are tested for impairment annually. The recoverable amount is the higher of its value in use or its fair value, less costs for disposal of assets or a cash-generating unit. If the recoverable amount of an individual asset is not estimable, the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit to which the asset belongs is calculated. Value in use is the present value calculated by discounting the estimated future cash inflows and outflows from the continued use and eventual disposition of the asset by the pretax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. Impairment losses are recognized when the recoverable amount of assets or cash-generating unit is lower than the carrying amount of such assets or cash-generating unit. Impairment losses recognized in the past periods, for assets other than goodwill were reversed only when there was a change in estimates used for calculating the recoverable amount of such assets, based on indication that impairment losses may no longer exist or may have decreased after the final recognition of such impairment losses. (12) Provisions Provisions are recognized when the Group has present legal or constructive obligations that are reliably estimable as a result of past events and it is probable that outflows of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligations. Provisions are, based on the best estimates of expenses required to settle the current obligations at each fiscal year end (future cash flows), measured at the present value of estimated future cash flows discounted using a discount rate that reflects the risks specific to the liability if the impact of time value of money is material. The unwinding of the discount is recognized as finance costs. The Group's primary provisions are as follows: Provision for product warranty The Group sells products with product warranties. Repair cost projected to be incurred during the warranty period of sold products is calculated based on historical record and recorded as provision for product warranty. Even after the product warranty period, the amount of repair costs associated with product defects (including recall) arising from product liability projected to be incurred in the future is recorded as provision for product warranty by individually estimating the number of products subject to repair, cost of measure per product, and historical record. (13) Employee benefits 1) Short-term employee benefits Short-term employee benefits are recognized as expenses on an undis- counted basis during the period when the service is rendered. Short-term employee benefits of the Group are composed of bonus accrual and paid leave. Paid leave is recognized as liabilities when, in the cumulative paid leave plans, the Group may have legal or constructive obligations to pay as a result of cumulative and unused rights at each fiscal year end and when reliable estimates of the obligations can be made. Bonus accrual is recognized as liabilities when the Group has legal or constructive obligations to pay as a result of past employee service and when reliable estimates of the obligation can be made. 2) Postemployment benefits As postemployment benefit plans, the Group adopts corporate pension plans (cash balance plans), defined contribution pension plans, and lump- sum benefit plans. (a) Defined contribution plans Contributions to defined contribution plans are recognized as an expense as incurred, except in cases where they can be included in the costs of inventories or property, plant, and equipment. (b) Defined benefit plans The net amount of assets or liabilities related to defined benefit plans is an amount obtained by deducting the fair value of plan assets (including adjustment to the upper limit of defined benefit assets or minimum funding requirements, if necessary) from the present value of a defined benefit obli- gation, and is recognized as assets or liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position. Defined benefit liabilities are calculated based on the projected unit credit method, and their present value is calculated by applying a discount rate to the future payments. The discount rate is determined by referring to yields on high-quality corporate bonds with maturity terms approximating to the terms in which the payment is projected. Service cost and net interest expenses on net assets or liabilities associated with defined benefit liabilities are recognized as profit or loss. Actuarial gains and losses and fluctuations in income related to plan assets, excluding the portion included in net interest expenses, are regarded as remeasurement of defined benefit plans and are recognized as other comprehensive income in the period when they are incurred, to be immediately transferred from other components of equity to retained earnings. Past service cost is recognized as profit or loss upon occurrence of plan modification or curtailment or upon recognition of related restructuring expenses or termination benefits, whichever comes first. (14) Government grants Government grants are recognized when the Group satisfies the conditions attached to the grants and there is reasonable assurance that the grants will be received. Government grants related to incurred expenses are recognized regularly as revenue over the period in which the related costs projected to be reimbursed by grants are recognized as expenses. Government grants related to assets are recognized as deferred revenue and are recognized regularly as revenue over the estimated economic life of such assets. 51 (15) Equity 1) Share capital and capital surplus Equity instruments issued by the Company are recognized as share capital and capital surplus at their issuance price. Transaction costs directly arising from the issuance are deducted from capital surplus. 2) Treasury shares Purchase of treasury shares is recognized at cost and presented less equity. Transaction costs directly arising from the purchase are deducted from equity. When treasury shares are sold, the consideration received is recognized as an increase in equity, and the difference between the carrying amount and the consideration received is included in capital surplus. (16) Revenue recognition The Group recognizes revenue in the amount that reflects the consideration to which it expects to be entitled in exchange for customers, goods, or services based on the following five-step approach: Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer. Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract. Step 3: Determine the transaction price. Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract. Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation. The Group's primary business consists of"Metalworking Machinery business" engaged in production and sales of sheet metal and micro welding products and "Metal Machine Tools business" focused on production and sales of cutting, stamping presses, and grinding products. Regarding sales of these products, it is judged that customers acquire control of such products and the Group's performance obligation is satisfied primarily at the time of an acceptance inspection by the customers; therefore, revenue is recognized at the time of the acceptance inspection. The Group may provide maintenance and other services in relation to the products to customers. As such performance obligation related to the services is satisfied with the lapse of time as a general rule, revenue is recognized according to the respective contract terms. (17) Borrowing costs The Group recognizes borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisi- tion, construction or production of certain assets ("qualifying assets"), which take a considerable period of time to become ready for their intended use or sale, as part of costs of those assets. Other borrowing costs are recognized as expenses in the period they are incurred. (18) Income taxes Income taxes comprise current taxes and deferred taxes. These are recognized in profit or loss, except for the taxes, which arise from business combinations or are recognized either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. 1) Current tax Current tax is measured in the amount of expected taxes payable to taxing authority or taxes receivable from taxing authority. Calculation of the tax amount is based on tax rates and tax regulations enacted or substantially enacted by the end of the reporting period in each country. 2) Deferred tax Deferred tax is calculated based on temporary differences between tax basis of assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period and the carrying amount, operating loss carryforwards, and carryforward tax deduction. Deferred tax assets for deductible temporary differences are only recognized to the extent it is probable that there will be taxable profits against which the benefits of the temporary differences can be utilized in the foreseeable future, and deferred tax liabilities are recognized, as a general rule, for all taxable temporary differences. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are not recognized for the following temporary differences: Temporary differences arising from the initial recognition of goodwill

Temporary differences arising from the initial recognition of assets and liabilities which are occurred from transaction (other than business combination transactions) that do not have impact on neither account- ing profit nor taxable profit for tax purpose Taxable temporary difference related to investments in subsidiaries and associates and interests in joint arrangements when the timing of the reversal is controlled and when it is probable that the temporary differ- ence will not reverse in the foreseeable future

Deductible temporary difference related to investments in subsidiaries and associates and interests in joint arrangements when it is not prob- able that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future or it is not probable that there will be taxable profits against which the benefits of such temporary differences can be utilized Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured by tax rates (and tax regu- lations) projected to be applied to the period when the assets will be realized or liabilities will be settled based on tax rates (and tax regulations) enacted or substantially enacted by the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets against current tax liabilities and if either of the following cases is applied: When income taxes relate to income taxes levied by the same tax authority on the same taxable entity.

Although income taxes are levied on different taxable entities, when these taxable entities intend either to settle current tax assets and cur- rent tax liabilities on a net basis or to realize current tax assets and settle current tax liabilities simultaneously. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each fiscal year end. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reduced to the extent it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the assets to be realized. The reduced amount is reversed to the extent it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available. 52 (19) Profit per share Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing profit or loss attributable to owners of parent (ordinary equity holders) by the average number of common shares issued, less treasury shares, during the period. Diluted earnings per share are calculated upon adjusting the impact of all the potential common shares with dilutive effect. (20) Noncurrent assets held for sale Among noncurrent assets and disposal group which will be recovered through a sale instead of through continuing use, those whose sale is highly probable within one year are available for immediate sale in their present conditions, and those whose sale is committed by the management of a consolidated subsidiary, these noncurrent assets are classified as noncurrent assets and disposal group held for sale and are measured at the carrying amount or fair value, less costs to sell, whichever is lower, without depreciation or amortization. 4 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENT ACCOMPANYING ESTIMATES In preparing consolidated financial statements, the Group uses judgment that may have impact on application of accounting policies and on reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue, and expenses, as well as accounting estimates and assumptions. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best judgment of management that takes into account historical experience and information collected, as well as various factors deemed reasonable at the end of the reporting period. Due to their nature, however, figures based on these estimates and assumptions may differ from the actual results. Estimates and their underlying assumptions are reviewed on a continual basis. The impact of these reviews on estimates is recognized in the period in which the estimates were reviewed and in the future period. (1) Significant judgment for applying accounting policies Significant judgment made in the course of applying accounting policies is as follows: Determination of the scope of consolidated subsidiaries and compa- nies accounted for by equity method ("3. Significant accounting poli- cies (1)")

Classification of leases ("3. Significant accounting policies (9)") (2) Matters constituting uncertainties in estimates The following notes include major information in respect of assumptions made about future and uncertainties of other estimates at the end of the current period, which have a significant risk to cause material adjustment in the carrying amount of assets and liabilities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Significant assumptions used for measuring the value in use of impairment losses for nonfinancial assets ("3. Significant accounting policies (11)")

Future business plan used for judging the recoverability of deferred tax assets ("3. Significant accounting policies (18)") Recognition of provision and its measurement ("3. Significant account- ing policies (12)")

Assumptions used for measuring defined benefit liabilities ("3. Significant accounting policies (13)")

Measurement of fair value of financial instruments ("38. Financial instruments") 5 ISSUED STANDARDS AND INTERPRETATIONS NOT YET APPLIED Of the standards and interpretations newly established or amended as of the date of the approval for the consolidated financial statements, primary items not yet applied by the Group for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, are as follows. As a result of adopting IFRS 16, it is expected that the right-of-use asset and the lease liability each increase by approximately 1% of the total assets in the consolidated statement of financial position at the beginning of the period. Effective date Timing of application IFRS Title (or the year of initial Summaries of new IFRS and amendments by the Group application) As a unified model for all leases with a lease term of 12 IFRS 16 Leases January 1, 2019 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 months or longer, it requires lessees to recognize all leases on financial statements, reflecting their right to use an asset and the associated liability for payments. 53 6 OPERATING SEGMENTS Outline of reportable segments The Group's reportable segments are the business units for which the Group is able to obtain respective financial information separately in order for the Company's Board of Directors to conduct periodic investigation to distribute management resources and evaluate their business results. The Group's business comprises "Metalworking Machinery business" engaged in production and sales of sheet metal and micro welding products and "Metal Machine Tools business" focused on production and sales of products for cutting, stamping presses, and grinding. The business activities of "Metalworking Machinery business" and "Metal Machine Tools business" are developed by, and comprehensive strategies for Japan and overseas with respect to the respective products and services are formulated by the Company and AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD., respectively. Therefore, the Group consists of these different business segments based on production and sales systems and has two reportable segments of "Metalworking Machinery business" and "Metal Machine Tools business." "Metalworking Machinery business" deals in product group for sheet metal market such as laser machines, punch presses, and press brakes, and product group for the micro welding market including micro welding machines. "Metal Machine Tools business," deals in product group for the cutting market including metal-cutting band saws, the stamping presses market such as mechanical presses, and grinding for grinding market. (2) Reportable segment information Accounting policies for reported operating segments are generally the same as the description in "3. Significant accounting policies." Information by the Group's reportable segment is as follows. Profit by reportable segment is calculated based on operating profit. Intersegment transac- tions are based on a wholesale price determined in consideration of market prices. As of April 1, 2017 (Date of transition to IFRS) Millions of yen Transition date (April 1, 2017) Metalworking Consolidated Machinery Metal Machine Tools Other Total Adjustment financial statements Segment assets 345,237 52,955 15,341 413,535 119,732 533,267 (Other items) Investments accounted for using equity method 1,344 78 - 1,423 - 1,423 (Notes) 1. The "Other" category is an operating segment not included in reportable segments, including Real estate leasing business, Automobile leasing business, etc. 2. The adjustment of segment assets of 119,732 million yen is corporate assets not allocated to each reportable segment. Major components are the Company's excess funds (deposits, marketable securities, etc.), long-term investment funds (investment securities), and customer training and reception facilities. 54 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018) Millions of yen 2018 Metalworking Consolidated Machinery Metal Machine Tools Other Total Adjustment financial statements Revenue Revenue from external customers 249,952 50,359 1,420 301,732 - 301,732 Intersegment revenue 6 22 - 29 (29) - Total 249,959 50,382 1,420 301,762 (29) 301,732 Segment profit 31,992 7,212 518 39,723 - 39,723 Finance income 1,858 Finance costs (980) Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method 164 Profit before tax 40,765 Segment assets 370,816 46,878 10,509 428,205 127,899 556,104 (Other items) Depreciation and amortization 9,856 1,311 5 11,173 380 11,554 Investments accounted for using equity method 1,504 93 - 1,598 - 1,598 Capital expenditures 10,191 713 - 10,904 8,543 19,448 (Notes) 1. "Other" category is an operating segment not included in reportable segments, including Real estate leasing business, Automobile leasing business, etc. 2. Adjustments are as follows: (1) The adjustment of segment assets of 127,899 million yen is corporate assets not allocated to each reportable segment. Major components are the Company's excess funds (deposits, marketable securities, etc.), long-term investment funds (investment securities), and customer training and reception facilities.

long-term investment funds (investment securities), and customer training and reception facilities. (2) Of corporate assets, revenue or expenses on customer training and reception facilities are included in each reportable segment and presented based on a reasonable allocation method. As a reasonable allocation is difficult for assets, they are included in "adjustment" as common assets. (3) Increase in property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets of 8,543 million yen is a capital expenditure related to corporate assets.

3. Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) Millions of yen 2019 Metalworking Consolidated Machinery Metal Machine Tools Other Total Adjustment financial statements Revenue Revenue from external customers 272,872 64,269 1,033 338,175 - 338,175 Intersegment revenue 5 8 - 13 (13) - Total 272,878 64,278 1,033 338,189 (13) 338,175 Segment profit 35,691 9,277 347 45,316 - 45,316 Finance income 2,996 Finance costs (703) Share of profit of investments accounted for using 303 equity method Profit before tax 47,913 Segment assets 378,822 67,115 9,957 455,896 111,155 567,051 (Other items) Depreciation and amortization 10,095 1,563 5 11,664 694 12,359 Investments accounted for using equity method 1,550 88 - 1,638 - 1,638 Capital expenditures 14,686 1,775 - 16,462 610 17,073 (Notes) 1. "Other" category is an operating segment not included in reportable segments, including Real estate leasing business, Automobile leasing business, etc. 2. Adjustments are as follows: (1) The adjustment of segment assets of 111,155 million yen is corporate assets not allocated to each reportable segment. Major components are the Company's excess funds (deposits, marketable securities, etc.), long-term investment funds (investment securities), and customer training and reception facilities.

long-term investment funds (investment securities), and customer training and reception facilities. (2) Of corporate assets, revenue or expenses on customer training and reception facilities are included in each reportable segment and presented based on a reasonable allocation method. As a reasonable allocation is difficult for assets, they are included in "adjustment" as common assets. (3) Increase in property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets of 610 million yen is a capital expenditure related to corporate assets.

3. Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. 55 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) 2019 Metalworking Consolidated Machinery Metal Machine Tools Other Total Adjustment financial statements Revenue Revenue from external customers 2,458,090 578,955 9,309 3,046,354 - 3,046,354 Intersegment revenue 51 73 - 125 (125) 0 Total 2,458,141 579,028 9,309 3,046,479 (125) 3,046,354 Segment profit 321,512 83,574 3,133 408,220 - 408,220 Finance income 26,991 Finance costs (6,339) Share of profit of investments accounted for using 2,736 equity method Profit before tax 431,610 Segment assets 3,412,507 604,593 89,700 4,106,801 1,001,311 5,108,113 (Other items) Depreciation and amortization 90,942 14,081 53 105,077 6,255 111,332 Investments accounted for using equity method 13,967 792 - 14,760 - 14,760 Capital expenditures 132,302 15,996 - 148,299 5,503 153,802 (3) Information about products and services Revenue from external customers by product and service is as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Revenue from external customers 2018 2019 2019 Metalworking Machinery business Sheet Metal Division 223,905 243,241 2,191,170 Micro Welding Division 26,047 29,630 266,919 Metal Machine Tools business Cutting Division 33,891 38,629 347,982 Stamping Press Division 9,460 17,383 156,590 Grinding Division 7,006 8,257 74,382 Other 1,420 1,033 9,309 Total 301,732 338,175 3,046,354 (4) Geographic information Revenue from external customers and noncurrent assets by geographical area are as follows: 1) Revenue from external customers Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) 2018 2019 2019 Japan 133,605 148,992 1,342,158 North America 56,916 67,535 608,374 Europe 58,699 63,073 568,182 China 18,791 20,575 185,348 Asia and others 33,720 37,997 342,291 Total 301,732 338,175 3,046,354 (Note) Revenue is classified by country or geographical area based on customer location. 56 2) Noncurrent assets Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Japan 100,214 104,505 110,986 999,787 North America 13,437 12,742 18,854 169,842 Europe 14,364 15,337 14,944 134,620 China 5,344 5,209 5,502 49,565 Asia and others 6,584 7,603 7,812 70,376 Total 139,945 145,397 158,099 1,424,192 (Note) Noncurrent assets are classified by country or geographical area based on company's location. Financial instruments, deferred tax assets, and retirement benefit asset are not included. (5) Information about major customers Of revenue from external customers, there is no single customer that accounts for 10% or more of revenue in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and, therefore, the description is omitted. 7 BUSINESS COMBINATION Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018) There is no relevant information. Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) Business combination through acquisition of Marvel Manufacturing Company, Inc. ("Marvel") and Marvel Real Estate Co., LLC ("Marvel Real Estate") The Company acquired all the issued shares of and equity interests in Marvel and its subsidiary, Marvel Real Estate, and made them into wholly owned subsidiaries on July 31, 2018. Additionally, Marvel Real Estate was merged into Marvel on October 3, 2018. (1) Overview of the business combination Names of acquirees and description of business Names of acquirees:

Marvel Marvel Real Estate (Note) Marvel changed its trade name to Amada Marvel, Inc. ("Amada Marvel") on September 19, 2018. Description of business of acquirees: Manufacture and sales of metal-cutting machines, parts, and blades 2) Reason for the business combination Marvel is a long-standing manufacturer which has been engaged in the manufacture and sale of metal-cutting machines, parts, and blades. Its main products are vertical tilt frame band saws for which it holds a high share in North America as a metal-cutting band saw. By adding Marvel to the Group as a member, the Group will develop special blades for vertical tilt frame band saws in Japan, and Amada Marvel will sell them in North America. Besides, through the Group's overseas subsidiaries, the Group will sell Amada Marvel's products in regions other than North America. In this manner, it was judged that by leveraging the Group's development and sales capabilities, the cutting business can be expanded globally. Date of business combination July 31, 2018 Acquired ratio of equity interests with voting rights 100% Method used to acquire control of acquiree Purchase of shares in exchange for cash 57 (2) Major acquisition-related costs and amount thereof Acquisition-related expenses, such as advisory expenses of 186 million yen, are recorded as "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. (3) Consideration transferred and its components Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Item 2019 2019 Fair value of the consideration transferred (Note) Cash 2,773 24,981 Total 2,773 24,981 (Note) Fair value of the consideration transferred is distributed to assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on the fair value on the day on which control was acquired. (4) Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the date of business combination Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Item 2019 2019 Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (Note) 1 Current assets Trade and other receivables (Note) 2 225 2,033 Inventories 673 6,067 Other 22 202 Noncurrent assets Property, plant, and equipment 550 4,961 Intangible assets 1,024 9,226 Total assets 2,496 22,490 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 267 2,406 Borrowings 20 184 Other 2 26 Noncurrent liabilities Borrowings 96 865 Other 8 76 Total liabilities 394 3,557 Total equity 2,101 18,932 (Notes) 1. The fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed was determined in the year ended March 31, 2019. 2. As for fair value of 225 million yen of "trade and other receivables" included in acquired current assets, the total amount of contracts is 228 million yen and the estimate of the contractual cash flows not expected to be collected is 2 million yen. Goodwill generated through acquisition Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Item 2019 2019 Consideration transferred 2,773 24,981 Fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (net) 2,101 18,932 Goodwill (Note) 671 6,049 (Note) Goodwill arises primarily as a reasonable estimate of future economic benefits expected to be generated from acquisition, including synergies with existing operations. Goodwill is expected to be deductible for tax purposes. 58 (6) Proceeds or expenditure by sale of shares of subsidiaries Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Item 2019 2019 Consideration transferred in cash 2,773 24,981 Cash and cash equivalents at acquired subsidiary 0 0 Purchase of subsidiary shares resulting in change in scope of consolidation 2,773 24,981 (7) Impact on the Group's business performance Revenue and profit generated from Amada Marvel on and after the acquisition date, which are included in the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss, and profit or loss information on the assumption that the said business combination was executed at the beginning of the period are omitted due to their insignificant impact on the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Business combination through acquisition of Orii and Mec Corporation ("Orii and Mec") Based on the share transfer agreement concluded with Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("Namura Shipbuilding"), the Company acquired all of the shares of Orii and Mec, which had been a subsidiary of Namura Shipbuilding, on October 1, 2018, and made it a wholly owned subsidiary. (1) Overview of the business combination Name of acquiree and description of its business Name of acquiree:

Orii and Mec

Description of business of acquiree:

Development, manufacture, sales, and services related to automation equipment for press processing, spring machines, etc. Reason for the business combination The Group believes that the business combination will enable the provision of comprehensive, one-stop automated solutions to customers by integrating Orii and Mec's peripheral equipment such as transfer robot for stamping press machines and the Group's stamping press machines. Furthermore, the Group will be able to contribute to improving the productivity of customers' stamping press lines such as for automotive parts production and reducing person- hours and the costs of introducing machines and peripheral equipment in addition to improving maintenance efficiency. Besides, through synergies of sales networks in and outside Japan and capabilities in providing technical solutions possessed by both companies, the Group's global stamping press business is projected to expand. In addition, the business combination will accelerate transformation of the Group's business from simple machine sales to a solution business, in which the Group proposes automated production lines to customers. This will strengthen the Group's competitive edge in the stamping press business globally. Date of business combination October 1, 2018 Acquired ratio of equity interests with voting rights 100% Method used to acquire control of acquiree Purchase of shares in exchange for cash (2) Major acquisition-related expenses and amount thereof Acquisition-related expenses, such as advisory expenses, of 105 million yen are recorded as "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. 59 (3) Consideration transferred and its components Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Item 2019 2019 Fair value of the consideration transferred (Note) Cash 12,736 114,732 Total 12,736 114,732 (Note) Fair value of the consideration transferred is distributed to assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on the fair value on the day on which control was acquired. (4) Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the date of business combination Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Item 2019 2019 Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (Note) 1 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,813 34,354 Trade and other receivables (Note) 2 2,765 24,912 Inventories 2,916 26,272 Other 131 1,183 Noncurrent assets Property, plant, and equipment 2,008 18,092 Other 657 5,915 Total assets 12,292 110,732 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,433 21,924 Borrowings 58 529 Income taxes payable 208 1,877 Other 1,586 14,291 Noncurrent liabilities Retirement benefit liability 602 5,431 Other 63 575 Total liabilities 4,954 44,630 Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (net) 7,338 66,102 (Notes) 1. As the fair value measurement by an independent expert is incomplete and the allocation of acquisition cost is not completed as of the reporting day, the fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are provisional fair values based on the best estimate at this point and are subject to revision for one year from the date on which the control was acquired, if additional information related to the facts and circumstances existed as of the date on which the control was acquired is made available and evaluable. 2. As for fair value of 2,765 million yen of "trade and other receivables" included in acquired current assets, the total amount of contracts is 2,765 million yen and the estimate of the contractual cash flows not expected to be collected is 0 million yen. Goodwill generated through acquisition Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Item 2019 2019 Consideration transferred 12,736 114,732 Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (net) 7,338 66,102 Noncontrolling interests (Note) 1 77 696 Goodwill (Note) 2 5,475 49,326 (Notes) 1. Noncontrolling interests are those related to subsidiaries of Orii and Mec and are measured by multiplying the net assets as of the acquisition date by noncontrolling interest ratio. 2. Goodwill arises primarily as a reasonable estimate of future economic benefits expected to be generated from acquisition, including synergies with existing operations; however, as fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed have not been determined, it is an amount calculated on a tentative basis. After the determination of fair value, the amount of goodwill will be determined primarily by allocating the consideration transferred to intangible assets, which will be recognized apart from the goodwill unidentified as of the reporting date. Tax treatment of the goodwill is not yet determined as of the reporting date. 60 (6) Proceeds or expenditure by sale of shares of subsidiaries Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Item 2019 2019 Consideration transferred in cash 12,736 114,732 Cash and cash equivalents at acquired subsidiary 3,813 34,354 Purchase of subsidiary shares resulting in change in scope of consolidation 8,922 80,378 (7) Impact on the Group's business performance Revenue and profit generated from Orii and Mec on and after the acquisition date, which are included in the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss, and profit or loss information on the assumption that the said business combination was executed at the beginning of the period are omitted due to their insignificant impact on the consolidated statement of profit or loss. 8 SALE OF SUBSIDIARY Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018) There is no relevant information. Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) The Company transferred 60% of Amada Lease Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, to Tokyo Century Corporation. Components of assets and liabilities of subsidiaries whose control was lost as a result of sale of shares, and gains and losses are as follows: (1) Assets and liabilities of subsidiary as of the date the Group lost control of the subsidiary Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Item 2019 2019 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 663 5,980 Trade and other receivables 13,794 124,261 Other 270 2,439 Total current assets 14,729 132,681 Noncurrent assets Other 399 3,598 Total noncurrent assets 399 3,598 Total assets 15,128 136,280 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12,905 116,259 Other 642 5,788 Total current liabilities 13,548 122,048 Noncurrent liabilities Other 1,220 10,998 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,220 10,998 Total liabilities 14,769 133,046 61 (2) Proceeds or expenditure by sale of subsidiary shares Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Consideration 2019 2019 Consideration received in cash 439 3,956 Cash and cash equivalents of subsidiaries whose control was lost 663 5,980 Expenditure by sale of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation (224) (2,024) Expenditure by sale of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation is included in "Other" in cash flows from investing activities of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. (3) Gains and losses from sale of subsidiary shares In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, gains due to the sale of subsidiary shares were 358 million yen, which are included in "finance income" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Gains recognized by measuring the retained investment at fair value are 145 million yen. 9 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Components of cash and cash equivalents are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Cash and deposits (Note) 67,347 65,464 45,795 412,535 Short-term investment 24,399 14,999 10,499 94,584 Total 91,746 80,464 56,295 507,120 (Note) Balance of "cash and cash equivalents" in the consolidated statement of financial position on the date of transition and as of March 31, 2018 and 2019, is equal to the balance of "cash and cash equivalents" in the consolidated statement of cash flows. 10 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Components of trade and other receivables are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Notes and electronically recorded monetary claims 32,351 30,433 32,766 295,163 Trade receivables 87,670 94,801 106,748 961,615 (of which, amount not to be recovered within one year) (32,015) (33,429) (38,790) (349,429) Lease investment assets (including real estate) 16,479 12,754 1,712 15,428 (of which, amount not to be recovered within one year) (12,588) (9,416) (1,558) (14,043) Accounts receivable - other 1,200 5,539 1,565 14,097 Other 178 159 182 1,644 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,952) (1,913) (2,009) (18,105) Total 135,928 141,774 140,965 1,269,844 (Note) Trade and other receivables other than lease investment assets are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost. 62 11 INVENTORIES Components of inventories are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Merchandise and finished goods 55,730 57,826 66,056 595,048 Work in process 7,590 10,225 11,798 106,283 Raw materials and supplies 12,434 14,057 22,537 203,018 Total 75,755 82,109 100,391 904,350 (Notes) 1. In the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, the amounts of inventories which were recognized as costs and included in "cost of sales" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss were 155,852 million yen and 177,392 million yen ($1,597,976 thousand), respectively. 2. In the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, amounts of write-down of inventories which were recognized as costs and included in "cost of sales" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss were 2,589 million yen and 3,253 million yen ($29,304 thousand), respectively. In the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, there was no material reversal of write-down. 12 OTHER ASSETS Components of other current assets and other noncurrent assets are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Investment property 12,524 Consumption taxes receivable 2,616 Prepaid expenses 1,061 Other 2,958 Total 19,161 Current assets 5,739 Noncurrent assets 13,422 8,159 8,142 73,348 4,090 4,371 39,376 1,798 1,990 17,928 3,583 4,089 36,839 17,631 18,593 167,492 8,355 9,571 86,226 9,275 9,021 81,266 13 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT Changes in amount Acquisition cost of property, plant, and equipment; changes in accumulated depreciation and impairment losses; and their carrying amounts are as follows: 1) Acquisition cost Millions of yen Buildings and Machinery and Tools, furniture, Construction in structures vehicles and fixtures Assets for rent Lease assets Land progress Total Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017) 128,723 44,737 15,515 4,054 432 31,374 11,030 235,868 Acquisition 1,217 1,611 839 351 67 850 10,144 15,082 Acquisition through business combination 348 103 34 - - 326 - 812 Sale or disposal (1,059) (6,555) (1,553) - (96) - 30 (9,235) Transfer 8,118 6,269 791 (608) 71 85 (15,125) (397) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies 557 424 195 (73) (1) 10 74 1,188 Balance as of March 31, 2018 137,905 46,590 15,822 3,724 473 32,647 6,154 243,318 Acquisition 709 1,081 1,095 440 97 656 8,679 12,760 Acquisition through business combination 853 365 108 - 9 1,217 31 2,585 Sale or disposal (770) (2,346) (708) (76) (309) (124) (2) (4,338) Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation - - (3) (1,711) (2) - - (1,717) Transfer 7,385 2,168 460 (468) 289 16 (11,087) (1,235) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies (222) (305) (90) 61 1 8 (11) (559) Balance as of March 31, 2019 145,860 47,553 16,684 1,969 559 34,422 3,763 250,814 63 Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Buildings and Machinery and Tools, furniture, Construction in structures vehicles and fixtures Assets for rent Lease assets Land progress Total Balance as of March 31, 2018 1,242,283 419,699 142,532 33,546 4,263 294,095 55,443 2,191,865 Acquisition 6,387 9,739 9,865 3,967 881 5,916 78,190 114,947 Acquisition through business combination 7,685 3,292 977 0 83 10,966 282 23,288 Sale or disposal (6,944) (21,138) (6,380) (688) (2,785) (1,120) (24) (39,081) Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation 0 0 (31) (15,416) (20) 0 0 (15,469) Transfer 66,533 19,531 4,148 (4,217) 2,606 149 (99,879) (11,125) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies (2,006) (2,749) (819) 552 10 79 (107) (5,039) Balance as of March 31, 2019 1,313,939 428,374 150,293 17,744 5,040 310,086 33,905 2,259,384 2) Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses Millions of yen Buildings and Machinery and Tools, furniture, Construction in structures vehicles and fixtures Assets for rent Lease assets Land progress Total Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017) (68,678) (33,329) (11,606) (3,195) (247) (361) - (117,419) Depreciation (4,864) (2,270) (1,210) (131) (149) - - (8,625) Sale or disposal 744 5,651 1,448 - 63 - - 7,907 Transfer 271 300 135 613 (5) 0 - 1,314 Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies (65) (345) (94) 18 - (0) - (487) Balance as of March 31, 2018 (72,592) (29,993) (11,328) (2,695) (339) (361) - (117,310) Depreciation (4,480) (2,533) (1,284) (193) (110) - - (8,603) Sale or disposal 598 2,236 673 53 309 - - 3,871 Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation - - 3 1,711 2 - - 1,716 Transfer (255) (396) 204 460 (152) (12) - (152) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies 14 209 51 (15) (0) 0 - 259 Balance as of March 31, 2019 (76,714) (30,477) (11,680) (679) (292) (374) - (120,218) Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Buildings and Machinery and Tools, furniture, Construction in structures vehicles and fixtures Assets for rent Lease assets Land progress Total Balance as of March 31, 2018 (653,926) (270,191) (102,048) (24,278) (3,058) (3,256) - (1,056,759) Depreciation (40,358) (22,823) (11,574) (1,746) (995) - - (77,498) Sale or disposal 5,394 20,145 6,071 481 2,783 - - 34,875 Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation 0 0 29 15,416 20 - - 15,466 Transfer (2,299) (3,569) 1,837 4,149 (1,373) (115) - (1,370) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies 133 1,888 462 (143) (8) 1 - 2,333 Balance as of March 31, 2019 (691,057) (274,551) (105,220) (6,122) (2,631) (3,370) - (1,082,953) 3) Carrying amount Millions of yen Buildings and Machinery and Tools, furniture, Construction in structures vehicles and fixtures Assets for rental Lease assets Land progress Total Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017) 60,045 11,407 3,908 859 184 31,012 11,030 118,448 Balance as of March 31, 2018 65,313 16,596 4,494 1,028 133 32,286 6,154 126,008 Balance as of March 31, 2019 69,146 17,075 5,003 1,290 267 34,048 3,763 130,595 Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Buildings and Machinery and Tools, furniture, Construction in structures vehicles and fixtures Assets for rental Lease assets Land progress Total Balance as of March 31, 2019 622,881 153,823 45,072 11,622 2,408 306,716 33,905 1,176,430 (Notes) 1. Depreciation is included in "cost of sales" and "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. As there is no materiality in the amount of property, plant, and equipment which has been pledged as collateral to secure debt, the description is omitted. For commitment related to the acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, please see "41. Commitment and contingencies." 64 14 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS Changes in amount Acquisition cost of goodwill and intangible assets, changes in accumulated amortization and impairment losses, and their carrying amounts are as follows: 1) Acquisition cost Millions of yen Intangible assets Goodwill Software Lease assets Other Total Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017) 1,153 9,883 36 470 10,390 Acquisition - 4,857 - 58 4,915 Acquisition through business combination - 0 - 3 3 Sale or disposal - (91) - (7) (98) Transfer - (236) (0) 11 (225) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies 20 (0) - 39 39 Balance as of March 31, 2018 1,173 14,413 35 574 15,024 Acquisition - 4,288 - 15 4,304 Acquisition through business combination 6,503 1 0 1,595 1,597 Sale or disposal - (2,134) - (2) (2,137) Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation - (0) (14) - (14) Transfer - (275) (21) 104 (191) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies (3) (4) - (29) (34) Balance as of March 31, 2019 7,673 16,289 0 2,258 18,548 Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Intangible assets Goodwill Software Lease assets Other Total Balance as of March 31, 2018 10,571 129,841 323 5,179 135,345 Acquisition - 38,635 - 141 38,777 Acquisition through business combination 58,584 11 6 14,374 14,391 Sale or disposal - (19,228) - (23) (19,251) Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation - (0) (133) - (134) Transfer - (2,479) (189) 939 (1,728) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies (31) (41) - (267) (308) Balance as of March 31, 2019 69,124 146,738 6 20,344 167,088 65 2) Accumulated amortization and impairment losses Millions of yen Intangible assets Goodwill Software Lease assets Other Total Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017) (202) (2,997) (36) (67) (3,101) Amortization - (2,751) - (67) (2,818) Sale or disposal - 29 - - 29 Transfer - 189 0 (36) 154 Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies (3) 0 - (0) (0) Balance as of March 31, 2018 (206) (5,529) (35) (171) (5,737) Amortization - (3,395) (0) (176) (3,572) Sale or disposal - 1,992 - 2 1,994 Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation - - 14 - 14 Transfer - 6 21 (76) (48) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies 1 8 - 6 14 Balance as of March 31, 2019 (204) (6,918) (0) (415) (7,334) Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Intangible assets Goodwill Software Lease assets Other Total Balance as of March 31, 2018 (1,857) (49,812) (323) (1,545) (51,680) Amortization - (30,586) (6) (1,586) (32,178) Sale or disposal - 17,945 - 22 17,968 Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation - - 133 - 133 Transfer - 56 189 (685) (440) Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies 17 73 - 55 128 Balance as of March 31, 2019 (1,840) (62,323) (6) (3,738) (66,067) 3) Carrying amount Millions of yen Intangible assets Goodwill Software Lease assets Other Total Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017) 950 6,885 0 402 7,288 Balance as of March 31, 2018 967 8,884 0 403 9,287 Balance as of March 31, 2019 7,469 9,370 - 1,843 11,214 Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Intangible assets Goodwill Software Lease assets Other Total Balance as of March 31, 2019 67,283 84,414 - 16,606 101,020 (Notes) 1. Amortization of intangible assets is included in "cost of sales" or "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. There are no intangible assets which have been pledged as collateral to secure debt. For commitment related to the acquisition of intangible assets, please see "41. Commitment and Contingencies." Significant intangible assets In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the Group's intangible assets mainly consist of software for internal use. The average remaining amortization period is from one year to five years as of March 31, 2019. (3) Research and development expenses The Group's research and development expenses in the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, are 6,780 million yen and 7,172 million yen ($64,608 thou- sand), respectively, and are included in "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. 66 15 LEASE As lessee 1) Operating lease transactions The Group leases buildings, machinery and vehicles under cancelable or noncancelable operating leases. Although certain lease contracts carry renewal option, there is no restriction (such as restrictions on dividends, additional borrowing, and additional leases) imposed by sublease contract and escalation clause or by lease contracts. Future minimum lease payments under noncancelable operating lease contract are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Due within one year 468 481 405 3,656 Due after one year through five years 647 517 360 3,245 Due after five years 0 14 8 73 Total 1,116 1,012 774 6,975 Lease payments of operating leases (including those cancelable) recognized as expenses in the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, are 216 million yen and 294 million yen ($2,650 thousand), respectively, and are included in "cost of sales" or "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. (2) As lessor 1) Finance lease transactions The Group leases, as a lessor, the Company's merchandise, finished goods, and certain properties under finance leases. In these transactions, there is no recognition of material doubtful accounts for finance lease receivables or variable lease payments recognized as revenue during the period. • Components of finance lease receivables Present values of total uncollected lease investment and total future minimum lease payments receivable under finance lease contracts are as follows: Thousands of Thousands of U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Millions of yen (Note 2 (3)) Millions of yen (Note 2 (3)) Total uncollected lease investment Present value of minimum lease payments receivable Transition date 2018 2019 2019 Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) (April 1, 2017) Due within one year 4,516 3,540 252 2,278 4,293 3,341 239 2,158 Due after one year through 1,001 9,026 831 7,488 five years 11,521 8,687 9,758 7,308 Due after five years 2,851 2,319 959 8,642 1,764 1,386 641 5,781 Total 18,888 14,547 2,214 19,947 15,817 12,036 1,712 15,428 Less: Unearned finance income (2,409) (1,792) (501) (4,518) Net investment in the lease 16,479 12,754 1,712 15,428 Less: Present value of unguaranteed residual value (662) (718) Present value of minimum lease 1,712 15,428 payments receivable 15,817 12,036 67 2) Operating lease transactions The Group leases certain properties, etc., under operating lease contracts. In these transactions, there is no variable lease payment recognized as revenue during the period. Future total minimum lease payments receivable under noncancelable operating lease contracts are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Due within one year 673 847 596 5,375 Due after one year through five years 1,287 1,721 1,868 16,828 Due after five years 877 729 581 5,233 Total 2,838 3,297 3,045 27,437 16 IMPAIRMENT OF NONFINANCIAL ASSETS Cash-generating unit The Group groups assets based on the smallest identifiable group of assets that generates cash inflows that are largely independent. Idle assets are reviewed for impairment according to each individual property. (2) Impairment losses If the recoverable amount of an asset is lower than its carrying amount, the Group reduces its value to the recoverable amount to recognize an impairment loss. In the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, there were no impairment losses. (3) Impairment test on goodwill Cash-generating units to which goodwill is allocated are tested for impairment annually or more frequently when there are indicators of impairment. The recoverable amount of goodwill for the impairment test is calculated based on value in use. The carrying amount of goodwill allocated to cash-generating unit is as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 Reportable segment Cash-generating unit group (April 1, 2017) Amada Miyachi Group 841 858 849 7,648 Metalworking Machinery Other 108 108 474 4,270 Total 950 967 1,323 11,917 Orii and Mec Group - - 5,475 49,326 Metal Machine Tool Other - - 670 6,039 Total - - 6,146 55,365 Total 950 967 7,469 67,283 Of the above, significant goodwill as of March 31, 2019 was those with Amada Miyachi Group and Orii and Mec Group as cash-generating unit groups. The carrying amount of goodwill at Orii and Mec Group as of March 31, 2019 is calculated on a tentative basis as the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed has not been determined. The recoverable amount of goodwill of these cash-generating unit groups for impairment tests is calculated based on value in use. Value in use is calculated by discounting estimated cash flows that reflect past experience and external information, which is based on future business plans (within five years) approved by management, to the present values using the pre-taxweighted-average equity costs of the cash-generating unit group. The growth rate used for the estimated cash flows for periods exceeding that in the business plan approved by management factors in the long-term average growth rate in the market or country in which the cash-generating unit operates, and is determined within a range not exceeding such rate. 68 Principal assumptions used in the calculation of value in use are as follows: Amada Miyachi Group Principal assumptions Transition date (April 1, 2017) 2018 2019 Pretax discount rate 15.0% 16.2% 15.7% Growth rate 2.0% 1.9% 2.2% Orii and Mec Group Principal assumptions Transition date (April 1, 2017) 2018 2019 Pretax discount rate - - 15.2% Growth rate - - 1.4% As a result of calculations using the above assumptions, the value in use adequately exceeds the carrying amount of cash-generating unit groups; there- fore, even if major assumptions used in impairment tests are changed to reasonably predictable extents, it is unlikely that a significant impairment will occur. 17 INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD The carrying amount of investment in associates individually immaterial is as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Total carrying amount 1,423 1,598 1,638 14,760 Amounts of profit or loss and comprehensive income attributable to associates that are individually immaterial are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) 2018 2019 2019 Amount of profit attributable to associates from continuing operations 164 303 2,736 Amount of other comprehensive income attributable to associates 70 (54) (492) Amount of comprehensive income attributable to associates 234 249 2,244 69 18 OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS (1) Components Components of other financial assets are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Current assets Financial assets measured at amortized cost Deposits (due after three months) 10,423 12,938 16,281 146,665 Other 26 313 14 131 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Debt securities 5,514 4,110 3,097 27,902 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Debt securities 1,100 2,003 495 4,466 Derivative assets 33 218 50 453 Other 13 Total current assets 17,111 19,584 19,939 179,618 Noncurrent assets Financial assets measured at amortized cost Leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits 530 512 914 8,233 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Shares 3,426 1,702 10,557 95,105 Debt securities 15,060 12,424 11,081 99,820 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Shares 8,205 8,096 Debt securities 13,587 16,783 18,199 163,947 Investment trust 11,967 23,778 24,982 225,044 Total noncurrent assets 52,777 63,297 65,734 592,151 70 19 INCOME TAXES Components of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by cause and detail of changes Components of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by cause and detail of changes are as follows: Millions of yen Transition date Recognized through Recognized in other Other 2018 (April 1, 2017) profit or loss comprehensive income Deferred tax assets Trade and other receivables 1,607 (129) 2 1,480 Tax loss carry forward 363 (53) 8 318 Inventories 1,819 (352) 0 1,468 Research and development assets 5,109 228 5,338 Retirement benefit liability (asset) 1,780 (417) (83) 20 1,299 Accrued expenses 1,416 15 0 1,431 Unpaid paid leave 739 64 (2) 801 Provision (provision for product warranty) 237 104 (2) 339 Unrealized profit on inventories 2,989 (493) 9 2,504 Other 2,776 (148) 17 (19) 2,625 Subtotal 18,839 (1,182) (66) 17 17,607 Deferred tax liabilities Unrealized profit on installment sale (4,045) 881 (3,163) Property, plant, and equipment (2,179) 432 8 (1,737) Other (1,880) 149 225 (1,505) Subtotal (8,105) 1,464 234 (6,406) Net 10,734 281 (66) 251 11,201 Other mainly includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations. Millions of yen 2018 Recognized through Recognized in other Other 2019 profit or loss comprehensive income Deferred tax assets Trade and other receivables 1,480 4 (596) 889 Tax loss carry forward 318 243 (68) 492 Inventories 1,468 221 16 1,706 Research and development assets 5,338 646 5,984 Retirement benefit liability (asset) 1,299 (344) (548) 16 424 Accrued expenses 1,431 40 29 1,502 Unpaid paid leave 801 120 42 964 Provision (provision for product warranty) 339 (50) 27 316 Unrealized profit on inventories 2,504 (293) 0 2,211 Other 2,625 1,066 (19) 134 3,806 Subtotal 17,607 1,654 (568) (396) 18,297 Deferred tax liabilities Unrealized profit on installment sale (3,163) 732 487 (1,943) Property, plant, and equipment (1,737) 795 (119) (1,061) Other (1,505) (767) (77) (2,349) Subtotal (6,406) 761 290 (5,354) Net 11,201 2,415 (568) (105) 12,942 Other mainly includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and changes due to business combinations and sales of subsidiaries. 71 Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) 2018 Recognized through Recognized in other Other 2019 profit or loss comprehensive income Deferred tax assets Trade and other receivables 13,334 43 (5,369) 8,009 Tax loss carry forward 2,865 2,189 (621) 4,433 Inventories 13,225 1,997 147 15,370 Research and development assets 48,086 5,821 53,907 Retirement benefit liability (asset) 11,709 (3,099) (4,941) 152 3,820 Accrued expenses 12,897 366 266 13,531 Unpaid paid leave 7,224 1,081 383 8,689 Provision (provision for product warranty) 3,055 (458) 252 2,848 Unrealized profit on inventories 22,562 (2,641) 3 19,924 Other 23,651 9,603 (178) 1,213 34,290 Subtotal 158,613 14,902 (5,119) (3,570) 164,825 Deferred tax liabilities Unrealized profit on installment sale (28,500) 6,602 4,393 (17,505) Property, plant, and equipment (15,652) 7,170 (1,078) (9,560) Other (13,559) (6,911) (698) (21,169) Subtotal (57,711) 6,861 2,616 (48,234) Net 100,901 21,763 (5,119) (954) 116,591 (2) Deductible temporary difference, etc., for which deferred tax assets are not recognized Amounts of deductible temporary differences for which deferred tax assets are not recognized and tax loss carry forward are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Deductible temporary difference 19,073 19,160 20,330 183,137 Tax loss carry forward 10,737 8,984 5,615 50,581 Total 29,811 28,144 25,945 233,718 (Note) Carryforward deadlines of tax loss carry forward for which deferred tax assets are not recognized are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) First year 18 Second year 383 2 24 Third year 685 2 120 1,084 Fourth year 5 1,085 24 217 Fifth year and thereafter 10,029 7,513 5,467 49,254 Total 10,737 8,984 5,615 50,581 Taxable temporary differences related to investments in subsidiaries and associates, which are not recognized as deferred tax liabilities, as of date of transition and at the end of the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, are 104,561 million yen, 113,885 million yen, and 124,706 million yen ($1,123,383 thousand), respectively. As the timing of the reversal of temporary differences is controlled by the Group and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future, deferred tax liabilities are not recognized, except for those related to undistributed earnings scheduled to be distributed at the end of the reporting period. 72 (3) Components of income tax expenses Components of income tax expenses are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) 2018 2019 2019 Current tax expenses 13,611 16,551 149,098 Deferred tax expenses Change in tax rate 510 Occurrence and reversal of temporary differences (792) (2,415) (21,763) Total deferred tax expenses (281) (2,415) (21,763) Total income tax expenses 13,329 14,135 127,334 The Company is subject to mainly national corporate tax, inhabitant tax, and deductible business tax, which in aggregate resulted in an applicable income tax rate of 31.4% for the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019. Foreign subsidiaries are subject to income taxes of the countries in which they operate. In the United States on December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted to reduce the federal income tax rate on and after January 1, 2018, from 35% to 21%. In line with this change, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities as of March 31, 2018, were calculated using the applicable income tax rate based on the tax rate after the said reform. As a result, the amount of deferred tax assets (the amount less deferred tax liabilities) decreased by 489 million yen and income taxes - deferred recorded in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, increased by 510 million yen. Reconciliation of applicable income tax rate with average actual tax rate Reconciliation of effective statutory tax rate with average actual tax rates is as follows: (%) 2018 2019 Effective statutory tax rate 31.4 31.4 Items permanently nondeductible 0.7 0.6 Tax rate difference with foreign operations (1.0) (2.6) Unrecognized changes in deferred tax assets 0.0 (1.4) Change in tax rate 1.3 - Other 0.3 1.5 Average actual tax rate 32.7 29.5 20 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES Components of trade and other payables are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Notes and accounts payable 16,729 19,678 23,034 207,499 (of which, amount not to be settled within one year) (-) (-) (-) (-) Electronically recorded obligations - operating 18,305 16,906 25,699 231,507 Accrued expenses 8,014 9,204 9,725 87,605 Other 7,121 7,375 7,458 67,188 Total 50,171 53,164 65,917 593,800 (Note) Trade and other payables are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost. 73 21 BORROWINGS Components of borrowings are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 Average interest rate Repayment date (April 1, 2017) (Note) 1 (Note) 2 Short-term borrowings 11,784 9,737 3,098 27,908 2.92% - Current portion of 2,268 20,435 long-term borrowings 3,366 160 2.68% - Long-term borrowings 4,556 41,047 (excluding current portion) 3,706 5,703 3.41% 2021-2024 Total 18,857 15,600 9,923 89,391 Current liabilities 15,150 9,897 5,366 48,343 Noncurrent liabilities 3,706 5,703 4,556 41,047 (Notes) 1. Average interest rate represents the weighted-average rate applicable to the ending balance on March 31, 2019. Repayment date represents repayment date applicable to the ending balance on March 31, 2019. Borrowings are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost. 22 OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES Components of other financial liabilities are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Deposits received (Note) 1 4,212 3,779 3,314 29,855 Lease obligations 383 233 248 2,240 Derivative liabilities (Note) 2 207 78 56 504 Other 232 141 220 1,984 Total 5,035 4,233 3,839 34,585 Current liabilities 1,521 1,343 931 8,394 Noncurrent liabilities 3,514 2,890 2,907 26,190 (Notes) 1. Deposits received are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost. 2. Derivative liabilities are classified as financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss. 74 23 CHANGES IN LIABILITIES ARISING FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase and decrease in liabilities arising from financing activities are as follows: Millions of yen Noncash flow Transition date Changes Changes due to 2018 (April 1, 2017) accompanying acquisition or loss Foreign currency cash flows of control translation Borrowings 15,150 (4,818) 40 (474) 9,897 Long-term borrowings 3,706 1,684 581 (269) 5,703 Borrowings include current portion of long-term loans payable. Millions of yen Noncash flow 2018 Changes Changes due to 2019 accompanying acquisition or loss Foreign currency cash flows of control translation Borrowings 9,897 (4,799) 73 195 5,366 Long-term borrowings 5,703 (1,157) (128) 139 4,556 Borrowings include current portion of long-term loans payable. Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Noncash flow 2018 Changes Changes due to 2019 accompanying acquisition or loss Foreign currency cash flows of control translation Borrowings 89,161 (43,238) 661 1,759 48,343 Long-term borrowings 51,374 (10,424) (1,161) 1,258 41,047 Borrowings include current portion of long-term loans payable. 75 24 PROVISIONS Components of provisions and changes thereof are as follows: Millions of yen Provision for product warranty Other Total Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017) 971 6 978 Increase during the period 1,483 8 1,491 Decrease during the period (provisions for anticipated expenditure) (710) - (710) Decrease during the period (reversal) (286) - (286) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 9 - 9 Balance as of March 31, 2018 1,468 15 1,483 Increase during the period 2,022 10 2,033 Decrease during the period (provisions for anticipated expenditure) (1,056) - (1,056) Decrease during the period (reversal) (541) - (541) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (10) - (10) Balance as of March 31, 2019 1,881 25 1,907 Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Provision for product warranty Other Total Balance as of March 31, 2018 13,224 135 13,359 Increase during the period 18,220 96 18,317 Decrease during the period (provisions for anticipated expenditure) (9,515) - (9,515) Decrease during the period (reversal) (4,880) - (4,880) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (98) - (98) Balance as of March 31, 2019 16,950 231 17,182 Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Current liabilities 971 1,476 1,900 17,120 Noncurrent liabilities 6 6 6 62 Total 978 1,483 1,907 17,182 Provision for product warranty is recognized as provision in the amount expected to accrue for free repair and recurrence prevention measures in the future. Provision for product warranty is largely expected to incur within one year from the incident occurrence; however, there are some that are expected to incur for several years. 25 OTHER LIABILITIES Components of other current liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Accrued consumption taxes 4,774 5,557 4,242 38,216 Contract liabilities 12,669 14,652 14,532 130,910 Unpaid paid leave 2,956 3,434 3,943 35,524 Deferred revenue 1,848 1,780 1,713 15,434 Other 3,411 3,355 3,589 32,336 Total 25,660 28,779 28,021 252,423 Current liabilities 20,115 23,490 23,961 215,849 Noncurrent liabilities 5,545 5,289 4,060 36,574 76 26 GOVERNMENT GRANTS Government grants included in other current liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Other current liabilities 67 67 67 608 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,780 1,713 1,645 14,826 (Note) Government grants were received primarily for the purpose of purchasing property, plant, and equipment related to production system development and are amortized on a straight-line basis over the respective economic lives of assets subject to the grants. There are no unfulfilled conditions or other contingencies incidental to the above-mentioned grants. 27 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries in Japan adopt corporate pension plan (cash balance plan), defined contribution pension plan, or lump-sum benefit plan as a funded defined benefit plan. In the cash balance plan, a specified percentage of participants' salaries is granted and accumulated, plus interest according to the market interest rate. A payment method can be selected from either guaranteed lifetime annuity or lump-sum payment. The Company and certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt fund-type pension plans based on pension agreement, which is managed by Amada Corporate Pension Fund, an organization statutorily separated from the Group. The board of corporate pension plan and the pension management trustee organization are required by laws and regulations to act in favor of the interests of plan participants and bear responsibilities for the management of plan assets in accordance with predetermined policies. Certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt defined contribution pension plan, corporate pension plan (funded plan), and lump-sum benefit plan. Extra payments may be added upon retirement of employees. The defined benefit plan is exposed to actuarial risk and to the risk of fluctuation in the fair value of plan assets. Actuarial risk primarily involves interest risk. Interest rate risk involves the potential for an increase in defined benefit plan obligations if the discount rate used to determine their present value decreases, because this discount rate is based on market yields on instruments including high-quality corporate bonds. The risk of fluctuation in the fair value of plan assets involves underfunding if actual interest rates are lower than the interest rate criteria for managing the plan assets. (1) Defined benefits Amounts recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position Amounts recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) Transition date 2018 2019 2019 (April 1, 2017) Present value of funded defined benefit obligations (with plan assets) 45,947 46,606 45,373 408,734 Fair value of plan assets (41,020) (43,130) (44,341) (399,434) Funding status 4,926 3,475 1,032 9,300 Present value of unfunded defined benefit obligation 1,621 14,611 (without plan assets) 1,417 1,555 Net defined benefit liabilities (assets) recognized in consolidated 2,654 23,911 statement of financial position 6,344 5,030 Retirement benefit liability 6,508 5,171 2,855 25,720 Retirement benefit asset 164 140 200 1,808 (Note) Retirement benefit asset is included in "other noncurrent assets" in the consolidated statement of financial position. 77 Changes in present value of a defined benefit obligation Changes in present value of a defined benefit obligation are as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3)) 2018 2019 2019 Present value of a defined benefit obligation (beginning of period) 47,364 48,161 433,849 Service cost 1,529 1,689 15,220 <