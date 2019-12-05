Amada : Annual Report 2019 （8,990KB）

Log in
AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6113)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amada : Annual Report 2019

0
12/05/2019

ANNUAL REPORT

Growing Together with Our Customers 2019

Cover Story

AMADA'sTechnology

Is Found Everywhere

1

OurManufacturing

(monozukuri)

Our manufacturing (monozukuri) contributes to the monozukuri of our customers all over the world, and we recognize that this is linked to the development of local and regional communities and the international community. It is our responsibility, as the AMADA Group, to continually enrich the futures of the people of the world through our metalworking industry.

  • We will continue to develop together with our customers and grow as a company which contrib- utes to the community.

2

Cover Story

Our Presence

around the World

AMADA Solution Center

Regional headquarters

Other bases

Revenue in fiscal 2018

Europe

¥63.0

billion

Asia

and Others

¥58.5

billion

ASEAN, Eastern Europe,

Russia, and the Middle East

In emerging countries including ASEAN, Eastern Europe, Russia, and the Middle East, where a demand increase can be expected in the future on the back of enhanced infrastructure and improving export competitiveness, the aim is to develop new markets through setting up local subsidiaries and technical centers.

Japan

¥148.9

billion

3

North

America

¥67.5

billion

North America

The focus is to increase our market share by promoting local production of primarily laser-related products to meet customers' needs in the North American markets, where manufacturing (monozukuri) is becoming more and more sophisticated.

13.2

13.4

338.1

301.7

39.7

45.3

Revenue

Operating Profit

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2017

2018

FY

Billions of yen

Operating Profit Ratio

JGAAP

IFRS

%

4

Cover Story

Our Operations

and Value Chain

Operations

Voices of customers are relayed back to product development

Development

The development function creates the best technologies for customers to use. According to themes provided by customers, the AMADA Group staff and suppliers cooperate with the customers to conduct technology development for higher-quality machines.

Manufacturing

The manufacturing function translates the latest developed technologies into actual machines. Technicians who have necessary manufacturing techniques and knowledge about machine construction and other related items make actual machines.

Sales

The sales function provides our domestic and overseas metal product manufacturing customers the best machine, software, and equipment solutions so that they can make better metal products. Expertise is put to use in supporting the management of customers.

Service

The service function provides our domestic and overseas customers with periodic inspection, maintenance, and technical consultation so that their machines run smoothly. The voices of customers directly listened to by the service function are fed back to the development function for use in developing new products.

5

Production with Our Machines

Machines Supplied

Production in

by AMADA

Our Customers' Factories

Sheet metal fabrication:

Cutting,

punching, bending and welding of metal sheets

Metal sheets

Stamping press:

Forming of metal sheets

Cutting:

Drilling and cutting of metal blocks

Metal blocks

Grinding:

Metal blocks are ground

Laser

machine

Bending

machine +

robot

Welding

machine +

robot

Stamping

press

Circular saw

machine

Drilling

machine

Grinding machine

Metal sheets are cut by laser beams

Cut sheets are bent into desired shapes

Metal pieces are welded into completed products

Metal sheets are stamped by dies

Metal is cut by

  1. circular band-shaped blade

Steel beams are drilled with holes

Metal surfaces are precision finished

6

Cover Story

Factory Innovation

Locus Beam Control Technology "LBC Technology"

LBC Technology is the world's first innovative processing technology that can control laser beams at high speed.

This processing technology allows for free manipulation of fiber laser beams to create an infinite number of locus patterns and creates innovative processing that supports manufacturing.

Fiber Laser Story

Story

LBC Technology

32018

Technology to freely control laser beams

ENSIS Technology

AMADA original variable beam control systemwith high output+ autocollimation (6kW/ 9kW)

Story

ENSIS Technology

2

Original variable beam control system

2013

1Story Proprietary fiber laser oscillator

AJ series

2010

7

Visualization, Oversight, Evolution "Vf Machines "

The AMADA-endorsedV-factory (Vf) is based on the concept of "Generating Customer Profit," made possible by establishing ties betweenAMADA and its customers. Vf-compatible machines, or Vf machines, bear the Vf mark and include laser machines, punch/laser combination machines, and bending machines standard-equipped with visualization and oversight functions. In the future we will evolve these functions further and increase the number of machines equipped with them.

VisualizationOversight

Visualize machine operation, produc- tion, and consumption

  • Factory -wide operation status
  • Machine work volume (production and operational performance)
  • Materials and energy use

Visualize machine maintenance and utilization

• Machine condition

  • Causes of machine stoppage
  • Operational analysis

Evolution

IoT Support Front

Make connections between customer machines and AMADA, provide machine operational assistance

• Preventativemaintenance proposals

• Early recovery support

• Operational improvement proposals

AMNC 3i Control Unit

The AMNC 3i control unit supports customers as a highly functional NC unit that can be operated like a smartphone, and also functions as a V-factory compatible interface.

Laser machines

Punch/laser combination machines

Bending robot systems

Bending machines

8

Contents

1 Cover Story

  1. Our Management Philosophy
  2. Performance Highlights
  1. Message from the Chairman and President
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Directors, Audit and Supervisory Board Members
  2. Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 23 Sheet Metal Division

25 Supporting Customers in Manufacturing

27 Cutting Division, Grinding Division, and Stamping Press Division

29 Micro Welding Division

31 Environmental Management

  1. Communication with the Local Community
  2. Communication with Our Customers
  3. Communication with Our Employees
  4. Communication with Our Suppliers and Investors
  5. Financial Section

37 Financial Review

39 Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. The AMADA Group
  1. Investor Information

A CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This annual report includes performance projections and descriptions of future strategies for use in connection with presentations and the provision of answers to inquiries, and these projections and descriptions are based on the judgment of the Company's management made in light of information available at the time of writing.

These kinds of statements and forecasts based on projections of future situations are not guarantees of future performance. Please be aware that actual results may differ greatly from such statements and forecasts due to diverse factors, including trends in demand for products, currency exchange rates, and interest rates.

9

Our Management Philosophy

Growing Together with Our Customers

1

Our company has been sharing this philosophy as a starting point for all of our business

activities since its formation.

We believe that the creation and provision of new values based on customers'

perspectives will strengthen the relationship of mutual trust between our customers and the AMADA Group, and become a source of mutual development.

Contribute to the international community through our business

2

Our company recognizes that contributing to "manufacturing" conducted by our

customers throughout the world leads to the development not only of local communities,

but also the international community as a whole, and we conduct our business activities

with the aim of providing the highest quality of solutions in each market around the world by optimally distributing our Group's management resources.

Develop human resources who pursue creative and

3

challenging activities

Rather than being content with the present situation, we are constantly in search of new

and better ideas to put into action in order to improve and enhance our business activities.

This is the AMADA Group's basic philosophy of human resources development, and we

believe that AMADA's unique corporate culture will be further developed by continuing to practice this philosophy.

4

5

Conduct sound corporate activities based on high ethics and fairness

We promote transparency and we comply with regulations in the AMADA Group's management and in all aspects of its business activities, and strive to further enhance its corporate value while conducting sound activities.

Take good care of people and the earth's environment

By treating the AMADA Group's stakeholders (such as shareholders, customers, business partners, employees and local residents) and the global environment with respect,

we strive to continue to be a good company for both people and the Earth.

10

Performance Highlights

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Years ended March 31

Financial Data

Millions of yen

JGAAP

IFRS

2015

2016

2017

2018

For the year:

Revenue

¥286,527

¥304,018

¥278,840

¥300,655

Cost of sales

(165,961)

(167,813)

(155,916)

(169,871)

Gross profit

120,565

136,204

122,923

130,783

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(93,246)

(94,726)

(89,993)

(93,183)

Operating profit

27,694

42,526

33,030

37,965

Profit before tax

31,075

43,112

36,219

43,271

Profit attributable to owners of parent

18,423

27,425

25,894

29,856

Comprehensive income

31,844

13,540

17,119

32,954

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

7,504

6,258

15,306

(14,182)

Depreciation and amortization

8,552

8,849

8,949

10,080

Research and development costs

8,332

7,766

7,112

6,838

At year-end:

Total equity

¥426,481

¥419,380

¥419,970

¥438,863

Total assets

573,537

565,266

533,433

557,170

Per share of common stock (yen):

Net income -

Basic

¥49.18

¥74.56

¥70.85

¥81.62

Diluted

49.12

74.49

70.81

81.61

Cash dividends applicable to the year

26.00

36.00

42.00

42.00

Sales composition:

Metalworking Machinery Business

¥225,811

¥250,825

¥229,492

¥249,214

Sheet Metal Division

202,652

228,001

206,051

223,165

Micro Welding Division

23,158

22,823

23,441

26,048

Metal Machine Tools Business

¥59,466

¥51,470

¥48,056

¥50,118

Cutting Division

34,179

33,827

31,888

33,762

Stamping Press Division

9,349

9,919

9,423

9,383

Grinding Division

15,937

7,724

6,744

6,971

Others

1,249

1,722

1,291

1,322

Total

¥286,527

¥304,018

¥278,840

¥300,655

20182019

¥301,732

¥338,175

(169,037)

(191,048)

132,694

147,127

(93,749)

(102,396)

39,723

45,316

40,765

47,913

27,094

33,420

30,030

33,512

(14,219)

(13,093)

11,554

12,359

6,780

7,172

¥437,707

¥445,397

556,104

567,051

¥74.07 ¥91.82

74.06 91.82

42.00 46.00

¥249,952 ¥272,872

223,905 243,241

26,047 29,630

¥50,359 ¥64,269

33,891 38,629

9,460 17,383

7,006 8,257

1,420 1,033

¥301,732 ¥338,175

Notes:

  1. The Financial Data yen figures are rounded down to millions of yen, except for per share amounts.
  2. Effective April 1, 2015, the AMADA Group transitioned to a holding company system. In line with this restructuring, we had planned and executed a comprehensive strategy with regard to our product range for the stamping press market that fell within the Metalworking Machinery Business. We transferred the Stamping Press Division to AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD. and included the product range for the

stamping press market in the Metal Machine Tools Business, to undertake the planning and execution of the strategy of the Stamping Press Division in order to achieve synergistic benefits with the product range for machine tools market handled by AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD. The Micro Welding Division handled by AMADA MIYACHI CO., LTD., a consolidated subsidiary which had been included in the Sheet Metal Division, is now presented as a separate classification. It should be noted that the year-on-year figures are compiled based on the classifications following these changes.

11

Non-Financial Data

CO2 (t-CO2)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Overseas

17,235.8

18,520.1

17,955.2

14,488.5

16,274.2

Domestic

30,402.7

29,617.1

29,928.2

32,598.6

32,623.3

CO2 Intensity (kg-CO2/kWh)

2007 (Base)

2016

2017

2018

2019

Emission factor

1.000

0.817

0.840

0.860

0.852

Waste (t)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Overseas

2,164.1

2,432.3

2,512.1

2,643.3

2,757.3

Domestic

3,354.7

3,481.3

3,546.5

3,376.0

3,798.6

Water Resources (thousand m3)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Overseas

120.4

96.6

145.8

102.2

155.6

Domestic

166.6

173.3

174.3

193.6

257.1

Employees (people)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Number of employees

8,083

7,955

8,005

8,228

9,256

Number of overseas employees

4,006

4,038

4,127

4,232

4,590

TOPICS

AMADA Has Obtained Assurance by a Third-Party Organization

In order to enhance the reliability of the environmental data given in our report, we have obtained assurance by a third-party organization.

The target data and assurance standards for this certification are as follows:

  • The CO2 emissions from our 7 domestic business facilities
  • International Standards on Assurance Engagements: ISAE 3000 and ISAE 3410

Disaster Management Energy Center (Isehara Works)

A new facility, the Disaster Management Energy Center, was completed in September 2017. This will play a central role in BCP measures for the AMADA Group.

  • In readiness for emergency business continuity, the center has aggregated com- munication servers and power facilities and is equipped with evacuation facilities where 600 employees and people in the surrounding area can live for three days. In order to withstand earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or more, the seismic performance has been greatly improved. Power, drinking water, and heat essentials for business continuity will be supplied to each building.

12

Message from the Chairman and President

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.,

a company which is constantly chosen by its customers and by the community,

has taken the first step toward guaranteeing its first century in business.

Mitsuo Okamoto

Tsutomu Isobe

Chairman & CEO

President

Aiming Toward a 100-Year Company

The AMADA Group was fortunate enough to celebrate its 70th anniversary in September 2016.

  • Since our founding in 1946, AMADA has never flagged in its management philosophy of "Growing Together with Our Customers." Under this philosophy, we have seen it as our mission to contribute to society through the monozukuri

product creation process, and it is under this philosophy that we have pursued our business operations. In recent years, the environment which enfolds AMADA has rapidly globalized and diversified. Moreover, looking toward our 100th anniversary has reconfirmed for us the necessity of further improving our enterprise.

13

Recent Economic Environment and Business Performance

Regarding the consolidated operating results for the fiscal year under review, orders received were 335.1 billion yen (up 2.9 % YoY) and revenue was 338.1 billion yen (up 12.1% YoY), both exceeding the results of the previous fiscal year, becoming the highest posted results thus far. In Japan, all businesses and divisions surpassed their previous fiscal year results on the back of robust capital investment demand and new consolidations of Orii and Mec Corporation (now AMADA ORII CO., LTD.)- which was acquired and became a wholly owned subsidiary during the fiscal year under review-and others, resulting in domestic revenue rising to 148.9 billion yen (up 11.5% YoY). Overseas, revenue grew in all regions, resulting in overseas

revenue of 189.1 billion yen (up 12.5% YoY). In North America in particular, continued strong sales in the Sheet Metal Division and the new acquisition of AMADA MARVEL, INC. in the Cutting Division and other factors contributed to the robust performance.

Regarding profit and loss, due to the effect of increased sales volume and the streamlined manufacturing of mainstay fiber laser machines, operating profit and profit attributable to owners of parent increased, respectively, to 45.3 billion yen (up 14.1% YoY) and 33.4 billion yen (up 23.3% YoY), record-high results for both.

Revenue/Operating Profit

Billions of yen

338.1

Revenue

304.0

300.6

301.7

45.3

Operating Profit

286.5

42.5

278.8

39.7

256.4

37.9

33.0

27.6

16.2

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2017

2018

FY

JGAAP

IFRS

Sales by Geographical Segment

Billions of yen

Asia and Others

58.5

Europe

53.7

North America

55.0

46.6

53.2

52.5

Japan

63.0

48.1

53.2

49.2

58.8

58.6

52.7

44.1

67.5

57.2

51.8

57.8

56.9

48.7

44.2

119.9

129.9

139.7

131.2

130.6

133.6

148.9

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2017

2018

FY

JGAAP

IFRS

14

Message from the Chairman and President

Medium-Term Management Plan Task 321

The AMADA Group has formulated the Medium-Term Management Plan Task 321, which covers the period from FY2016

to FY2021.

Task 321 aims to achieve the following three goals.

  • Expansion of revenue by 30% (¥400 billion in FY2021)
  • Increase of recurring ordinary income ratio by 20% (¥80 billion in FY2021)
  • ROE at 10%

Toward achieving Task 321, the Company will strive to

  1. make proactive strategic investments, 2) expand the sales network and enhance product appeal, 3) implement growth strategies through the development of new business models,
  1. further enhance profitability and efficiency by promoting the manufacturing innovation which integrates development and manufacturing, 5) build a supply chain management (SCM) sys- tem that utilizes the IoT, and 6) enhance capital productivity by reforming the balance sheets.

In addition, the Company will implement initiatives for strengthening the corporate governance structure and environmental and CSR activities.

Specific measures are as follows.

  1. Execution of growth strategy (expansion of revenue by 30%)
    • Expansion of laser business by strengthening product appeal of fiber laser, which is tailored toward energy-saving and high- precision machining
    • Promotion of automation business by utilizing robot and software technologies, in response to demand for energy- saving products
    • Strengthening manufacturing proposal on V-factory/Smart Factory leveraging IoT technology
    • Development of new markets including the new material field, based on accumulated know-how, M&A, and alliances

Medium-Term Business Target (FY2021)

Medium-term business target for achieving Task 321

~ New steps toward a 100-year company ~

- FY2015 - Revenue ¥304 bn

Ordinary Income 14 %

Ratio

ROE 6.5 %

- FY2021 -

Expand market share by growth strategy

Revenue ¥400 bn

Strengthen prot structure by protability improvement strategy

Ordinary Income ¥80 bn (20%)

Establish management base by investment strategy

ROE 10 %

Management Policies for the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2016-FY2021)

To secure competitive advantage through reconstruction of a solid value chain To further improve earnings and efficiency through supply chain management

Supply Chain

Manufacturing innovations

Receiving orders

Strengthening of product competitiveness

Growth in priority markets Building of a new business model

Logistics Inventory management

[Investment strategies] Equipment, R&D, ICT, Human resources, and M&A

15

  1. Establishment of robust profit structure (ordinary income ratio of 20%)
  • Pursuing QCD through manufacturing innovation which inte- grates development and manufacturing
  • Realizing high-quality manufacturing on a global scale by building an IoT manufacturing system
  • Enhancing quality and efficiency of services through preven- tative and predictive maintenance utilizing big data analysis
  • Implementing a differentiation strategy by making high- value-added engineering proposals utilizing consulting sales bases
  1. Enhancement of corporate value through improving capital productivity (ROE at 10%)
  • Reduction of lead time through local production and optimi- zation of inventory assets by building regional SCM structures
  • Liquidation of accounts receivable by restructuring
    commercial­credit business
  • Consolidation and sale of non-core assets, including leasing and securities, based on profitability evaluation

4) Proactive ESG initiatives

  • Product planning and creation of an eco-friendly production structure based on "AMADA GREEN ACTION"
  • Aim to be a company that is indispensable for society, through activities that contribute to society in a wide range of areas, such as local communities, culture, education, and sports
  • Development of corporate governance structure for sound corporate activities based upon high ethical standards and fairness
  • Promotion of "work style reform" to fundamentally review the operational procedure and establishment of a personnel system for promoting the advancement of women

Policy on Shareholder Returns Dividend and Capital Policy

AMADA maintains a policy of establishing a solid business foundation for sustainable growth and working toward the enhancement of corporate value. For this policy to succeed, we believe it is necessary to improve capital efficiency while maintaining financial soundness.

Under the Medium-Term Management Plan Task 321, we are working to enhance our growth potential and profitability. At the same time, we are making efforts to improve capital productivity with the aim of achieving ROE of 10%. Guided by

these kinds of efforts, our basic policy on shareholder returns is to maintain a sufficient level of retained earnings to prepare for future business expansion while continuously allocating profits in an appropriate manner. We also set a standard of implementing a consolidated dividend payout ratio of about 50%. Furthermore, we flexibly acquire treasury stock giving consideration to maintaining a healthy balance with strategic investment.

For FY2019, we intend to issue an annual dividend of ¥48 per share, making for a consolidated payout ratio of 51.1%.

Capital Measures: Toward ROE 10%

To maintain approx. 50% payout ratio and carry out stable dividend payouts

To carry out strategic investment and flexible share buybacks

To further improve capital productivity (ROE) through reforming the balance sheets

FY2017 results

FY2018 results

FY2019 forecast

FY2020 and beyond

Net profit (Billions of yen)

29.8 (JGAAP)

33.4 (IFRS)

33.5 (IFRS)

Dividend

42 yen

46 yen

48 yen

Approx. 50%

(Dividend payout ratio %)

(52%)

(50%)

(51%)

Share buybacks

10

Implemented flexibly

(Billions of yen)

Total return ratio (%)

52%

80%

51%

Approx. 50%

ROE (%)

7.0%

7.6%

~10%

16

Corporate Governance

BASIC POLICY

At the Company, we believe that sound corporate activities based upon high ethical standards and fairness make up a crucial part of our business philosophy, and thus we shall endeavor to strengthen corporate governance according to the principles stated below, ensuring the transparency and compliance across our management and operations as our fundamental objective:

1

2

3

Strive to protect shareholders' rights and ensure the equitable treatment of all shareholders

Strive to appropriately collaborate with stakeholders other than shareholders

Strive to ensure proper disclosure and transparency of information

4

Strive to have the Board of Directors appropriately fulfill its roles and responsibilities,

reflecting upon fiduciary duty and accountability to the shareholders

5

Strive to have constructive dialogue with shareholders

Chart of Corporate Governance Structure

General Shareholders' Meeting

Election

Election

Election

[Management/Supervision]

[Audit]

Audit

Audit & Supervisory Board

Cooperation

Accounting Auditor

Board of Directors

Report

Internal Control Committee

Report

Cooperation

Audit

Audit

ReportElection/Delegation

[Execution of Duties]

Representative Director

Management Meeting

Executive Director

Corporate Ocer

Internal Audit Department

Report

Delegation/Supervision

Report

Internal Audit

Planning/Management

Cooperation

Group Company

Department

(Operations Department)

17

Board of Directors and Directors

The Board of Directors limits the number of directors to a maximum of 10 as stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation. The Board is currently comprised of 8 directors, including

3 external directors, all of whom are independent officers.

In order to reinforce management decision-making and supervisory functions by incorporating an outside perspective, the Board of Directors shall have at least two independent external directors with independence and neutrality. In light of the need to make effective use of the independent external directors, we have appointed three independent external directors since the adoption of a resolution by the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2016.

The Board of Directors makes decisions on matters stipulated by laws and regulations and other important matters related to general management, and is positioned as an entity that oversees business execution. To fulfill this role, Board meetings are held as required in order to make prompt and flexible management decisions. Furthermore, to increase the functionality and effectiveness of the Board of Directors, management meetings are held in a timely manner. During these meetings, participants deliberate over important matters related to business execution and time is allotted for discussions on a select set of topics.

Audit & Supervisory Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The Company has adopted an Audit & Supervisory Board sys- tem. As stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation, the number of Audit & Supervisory Board members shall be limited to a maximum of four. At least half of the Audit & Supervisory Board members shall be independent external officers with neutrality and independence. Currently, two of the four members of the Audit & Supervisory Board are independent external officers.

As an organization that is independent from the manage- ment, the Audit & Supervisory Board shall audit the execution of duties by directors, corporate officers and other employees, internal control systems, accounting and the like. To ensure independence and the quality of accounting auditors, the Audit & Supervisory Board shall formulate criteria for proper evaluation of the candidates or incumbent accounting auditors and regularly confirm whether or not they meet the set criteria.

Information Management and Disclosure

At the Company and each Group subsidiary, the responsible person for information handling and the department responsible for information disclosure keep control over and manage important decisions, emerging facts, and information on financial results. This shall be done after they have been viewed by the representative director, each responsible director, or each responsible person. They shall then make decisions on whether such information falls under matters to be disclosed while reflecting on the timely disclosure rules or IR practices, and disclose them, depending on such decision, in a timely manner. Namely, this shall be done after obtaining approval from the Board of Directors for the decisions and information on financial results, and after identifying the emerging facts. Information disclosed shall be made available on the Com- pany's website as IR information as soon as possible after the timely disclosure.

Strengthen Corporate Governance

The Company has appointed three independent external directors following the resolution made at the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders held in June 2016 for the purpose of further reinforcing its corporate governance.

A director's tenure was shortened from 2 years to 1 in order to further clarify management responsibilities during a business year, as well as to increase opportunities for shareholders to participate in a confidence vote. Furthermore, the corporate officer system was introduced, aimed at speeding up the decision-making process and defining operational segregation.

18

Corporate Governance

Selection of External Officers

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") shall set independence standards as below for the purpose of defining standards of independence and consider

external directors and external Audit and Supervisory Board members (hereinafter referred to as "external officers") as having sufficient independence from the Company if an external officer meets all of the below criteria.

(Reference) Independence Standards for External Officers

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

  1. Those who have not fallen under either of the below cases in the past 5 years:
    i. A person who is a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a major shareholder (those who hold shares carrying10% or more of the total voting rights) of the Company;
    ii. A person who is a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a company, one of whose main shareholders is the Company.
  2. Those who have not worked for any of the major lenders to the Company and its affiliates (hereinafter referred to as "the Company's group") in the past 5 years.
  3. Those who have not worked for a lead underwriter of the Company in the past 5 years.
  4. Those who have not been a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a company that is a major business counterparty of the Company's group or to whom the Company's group is a major business counterparty in the past 5 years.
  5. Those who have not been a representative partner, staff member, partner or employee of an accounting auditor of the Company's group in the past 5 years.
  6. Those who have not been a certified public accountant, certified public tax accountant, attorney-at-law or other consultant who receives a large amount of money or other property other than the officer remuneration from the Company's group in each of the past 5 years.
  7. Those who are not and were not a director (excluding external directors), Audit and Supervisory Board member (excluding external Audit and Supervisory Board members) or employee of the Company's group.
  1. Those who are not a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a company, its parent company or its subsidiary with whom the Company's group mutually delegates officers.
  2. Those who have not been a director, Audit and Supervisory Board member, executive or employee of a company with whom the Company cross holds shares within the past 5 years.
  3. Those who do not have a conflict of interest when per- forming their duties as an external officer, or have an interest that may affect the decisions they make.
  4. Those who are not a spouse or relative within the second degree of kinship of a person who falls under any of the following:
    i. A person who is in a position of director, Audit and Supervisory Board member or executive of the Company's group or higher;
    ii. A person who has been in a position of director, Audit and Supervisory Board member or executive of the Company's group or higher in any of the past 5 years;
    iii. A person who is restricted to take a position mentioned in the other items
  5. Those who have any reasons other than those stated above that interfere with performing duties as an external officer in terms of their independence.

Enacted on December 18, 2015

19

Directors, Audit and Supervisory Board Members

(As of June 26, 2019)

Directors

Chairman & CEO

Director

Mitsuo Okamoto

Kazuhiko Miwa

President

External Director

Tsutomu Isobe

Michiyoshi Mazuka

Senior Managing Director

External Director

Kotaro Shibata

Toshitake Chino

Director

External Director

Hidekazu Kudo

Hidekazu Miyoshi

Audit and Supervisory

Board Members

Auditors

Takaya Shigeta

Katsuhide Ito

External Auditors

Akira Takenouchi

Seiji Nishiura

20

Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

We contribute to the future of the manufacturing industry with the strength of our Group.

As a comprehensive manufacturer of metalworking machinery, the AMADA Group is mainly operating in the sheet metal fabrication machine business, metal cutting machine and structural steel fabrication machine business, machine tool business, stamping press business, and precision welding machine busi- ness. On April 1, 2015, the AMADA Group restructured and consolidated the businesses. We will now develop differentiated products, offer services to customers from their viewpoint, and contribute

to their future as sheet metal fabricators.

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(Group strategy, management planning, etc.)

Sheet Metal Division

AMADA CO., LTD.

  • (Development,3manufacturing, sales and service of sheet metal fabrication machines)
  • • China sales companies
  • • ASIA and ASEAN sales companies

AMADA TECHNICAL SERVICE CO., LTD.

  • (Sales3 of sheet metal fabrication machines and equipment)

AMADA AUTOMATION SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

  • (Manufacture3of automation equipment for sheet metal fabrication machines)

Cutting Division, Grinding Division,

and Stamping Press Division

AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD.

AMADA MARVEL, INC.

AMADA SANWA DAIYA CO., LTD.

Micro Welding Division

AMADA MIYACHI CO., LTD.

Overseas AMADA Group companies

  • • North American sales companies
  • • European sales companies
  • • Other overseas companies

AMADA Group companies in Japan

AMADA CO., LTD.

Sheet Metal Division

Sheet metal parts are used not only in cell phones, smartphones, clips, and mechanical pencils we use every day but also in traffic signals, elevators, and aircraft and rockets.

  • AMADA's Sheet Metal Division offers all solutions, from machines through control software and peripheral devices to maintenance.

Turret punch presses

Press brakes

Welders

Software

21

AMADA TECHNICAL

SERVICE CO., LTD.

AMADA

AUTOMATION

SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Cutting Division

The machines of AMADA MACHINE TOOLS are at work in many and varied fabrication applications, from minute precision parts for medical equipment to large steel frames for high rise buildings, bridges, and other structures.

AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD.

Bandsaw machines Structural steel fabrication machines

Stamping Press

AMADA

Division

MARVEL, INC.

Stamping press machines

AMADA SANWA

DAIYA CO., LTD.

AMADA MIYACHI

CO., LTD.

Micro Welding Division

AMADA MIYACHI is providing throughout the world welding and processing solutions for automotive body panels and electrical equipment, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other familiar products.

Laser welders

Laser markers

Resistance welders

Systems

Grinding Division

Multi process center

Grinding machines Electrical discharge machines

22

Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Sheet Metal Division

AMADA CO., LTD.

AMADA TECHNICAL SERVICE CO., LTD. AMADA AUTOMATION SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Image of processing on ENSIS

23

Proposal of total solutions for sheet metal fabrication

Sheet metal fabrication involves cutting, drilling, bending, and welding sheet metal.

  • Many of the metal parts found in various products we use every day are made from sheet metal.
  • The AMADA Group offers integrated solutions to customers, from the development and manufacture to the sale and service of sheet metal fabrication machines, to meet their specific conditions.

Software

Sheet metal engineering system VPSS 3i

The Sheet Metal Engineering System "VPSS 3i" developed by AMADA is a program process solution which functions as the core for converting a customer factory to a Smart Factory. By digitizing the processing know-hows in all processes while tracing back the manufacturing process from completed forms of products, the system will bring innovative effects.

C

l

er

e

a

s

d

ti

o

n

g

m

h

g

e

ni

s

et

ctu

uO

m1etal manufa

D

p

)

3

t

(

8

n

t

A

u

s

io

n

s

g

tion

e

at

t

s

i

jo8b i nstruc

m2bly verific

Sc7he duling

functions

c

n

P

s

supporting

r

oi

e

o

ss3ing instruct

VPSS 3i

C

e

P

h

r

r

n

c

l

o

k

i

c

o

i

a

e

i

n

f

l t

g

ss6ing simua

p4rocessing

Ed

e

t

p

i

a

n

i

h

g

ls

s

h5eet meta

Sale of sheet metal fabrication machines

Fiber laser machine equipped

Energy saving / V-mix,V-lot production /

High speed punch /

with Locus Beam Control technology

wide range fiber laser machine

fiber laser combination machine

VENTIS-3015AJ

ENSIS-3015AJ

EML-2512AJ

High accuracy bending robot system

Ultimate press brake

Fiber laser welding system

HG-1003ARs

for extremely high-mix,low-volume production

FLW-ENSIS

HG-1003 ATC

Major Products

Energy saving / V-mix,V-lot production /

High accuracy bending robot system

Fiber laser welding system

wide range fiber laser machine

HG-1003ARs

FLW-ENSIS

ENSIS-3015AJ

24

Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

AMADA INNOVATION CENTER

Supporting Customers in Manufacturing

AMADA proposes total machines, tooling, software, and automation equipment for entire sheet metal fabrication processes (blanking, bending, welding, and assembling) and supports customers the world over in their manufacturing operations.

AMADA CO., LTD.

3AMADA TECHNICAL SERVICE CO., LTD.

Number of Patents Held

335

FY2018

Total

1,116

781

Japan

Overseas

AMADA

SOLUTION

CENTER

AMADA CO., LTD.

t

n

e

m

p

o

l

e

v

e

D

S

e r v ic e

Manuf a c t u

r i

n g

s

le

a

S

25

AMADA Solution Center AMADA Solution Center
(Isehara)(Schaumburg)

Development system based on "voices of customers"

The core and elemental technologies of next-generation machines are developed with state-of-the-art design systems. As well, module design is performed with the manufacturing process in view.

System for manufacturing machines to customer specifications

Machines are module designed by the front-loading development concept and made by the "booth-stand" production system that can procure parts quickly and at the best quality, cost, and delivery (QCD) levels. Shorter lead time and higher-quality manufacturing are thus accomplished.

Innovation room

"Booth-stand" production system

Development center

Clean room

Sales system to "solve problems of customers"

AMADA offers customers solutions for their manufacturing problems as well as engineering proposals by making use of its solution model.

AMADA Solution Center

The AMADA Solution Center is the place where AMADA offers solutions to the problems of customers. The center acts as an exhibition and showroom site to show customers the various products AMADA offers and also as a

place of "process verification" where AMADA finds the problems of customers, proposes solutions to the problems, and helps the customers to verify the proposed solutions.

Service system that "does not allow machines of customers to stop operating"

AMADA CO., LTD.

AMADA TECHNICAL SERVICE CO., LTD.

AMADA supports customers in operating the machines installed at their shops and in producing parts with the machines as well as provides maintenance on the machines.

AMADA Technical Center

At our Technical Centers, customers can verify parts processed according to their data and can confirm the functions, perfor- mance, and operability of AMADA machines.

  • The customers can use the centers as base with reinforced technical service functions.

AMADA Satellite Center

The customers can see and operate our latest machines to verify their performance at any time.

Shanghai Technical Center

My V-factory

IoT Support Front

(China)

Hokuriku Satellite Center

Tooling

Parts Center

26

Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Cutting Division,

Grinding Division, and

Stamping Press Division

AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD.

AMADA MARVEL, INC.

AMADA SANWA DAIYA CO., LTD.

Image of processing on CMII-75DG

27

From huge structures to minute parts

AMADA MACHINE TOOLS operates integrated businesses from the development and manufacture to the sale and service of metal cutting, machine tools, and stamping presses. From global perspectives, AMADA MACHINE TOOLS develops cutting-edge technology, supplies high quality products to customers around the world, proposes optimum problem solutions to customers, and provides a wide range of services to customers. Metals machined with the machines of AMADA MACHINE TOOLS are used in various applications. The machines of AMADA MACHINE TOOLS are indispensable for making products that support our lives as well as products that not only require minute parts but products that require huge, robust structures.

AMADA to acquire US metal cutting machine manufacturer

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. acquired all of the shares of Marvel Manufacturing, Inc., a US metal cutting machine manufacturer, to make it a wholly owned subsidiary of AMADA HOLDINGS. Marvel's main products are vertical tilt-frame band saws, for which it holds a high market share in North America. These products are used to cut lightweight structural steels, which are used as construction materials for various vehicles, agricultural machines, etc. The acquisition of Marvel allows AMADA Group to add band saws for lightweight structural steels to its product lineup, and makes it the top manufacturer of band saw machines in North America in terms of sales. Through the acquisition of Marvel, AMADA will promote an expanded product lineup, and develop its global manufacturing and sales systems.

Development and manufacture with high quality and short delivery lead time

About 100 development staff members reside at the Toki Works and mainly develop machine tools with the latest design systems and video equipment. The latest high accuracy and high performance equipment is introduced at the manufacturing factory, and quality is thoroughly built into products on each manufacturing line.

  • A system is established for stably delivering high quality and high accuracy products within short lead times.

Carbide-tipped circular saw

machines

CMII-75DG

Technical center

Office building

Optical profile grinder

GLS-150GL UP

Factory building

Saw blade development and

Digital AC servo press

SDE-3020 GORIKI LCC04HR3

manufacturing base, Ono Plant

Major Products

Band saw machines

Digital AC servo press

Optical profile grinder

HPSAW-310

SDE-3020 GORIKI LCC04HR3

GLS-150GL UP

28

Businesses of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Micro Welding

Division

AMADA MIYACHI CO., LTD.

Image of resistance welding

29

Machines indispensable for state-of-the-art manufacturing in such fields as automobiles, electronic parts, communications equipment, and medical devices

AMADA MIYACHI offers total solutions centered on the four pillars of laser welders, laser markers, resistance welders, and laser marking and laser and resistance welding systems.

  • AMADA MIYACHI has a business model specializing in the precision welding and processing markets, has both joining and laser technologies, and has a unique position in the world.
  • The technologies of AMADA MIYACHI are used in the joining and processing

of electronic devices and other precision parts and are helpful in improving or maintaining the quality of familiar products.

From development and manufacture to sales and service

AMADA MIYACHI develops original product technologies, creates added value, such as excellent maintainability and operability and the accommodation of various inputs and outputs, realizes truly easy-to-use systems, and operates as

a one-stop supplier, from discreet equipment to system prod- ucts. The synergistic effects of these endeavors are what AMADA MIYACHI aims to achieve.

  • AMADA MIYACHI will continue to maintain its solid posi- tion in welding and processing for the electronics, automotive, and energy industries, and it will strive for the ability to pro- pose solutions optimized for specific customers and for the achievement of outstanding customer satisfaction.

Fiber laser welder

Laser weld monitor

YVO4 SHG laser marker

Fine spot welding power supply

Weld checker for resistance welder

MF-C1000A-S

MM-L300A

ML-9011A

IS-300A

MM-400A

Major Products

Fiber laser welder

Laser weld monitor

Fine spot welding power supply

Weld checker for resistance welder

MF-C1000A-S

MM-L300A

IS-300A

MM-400A

30

Environmental Management

AMADA Group

Environmental

Declaration

The AMADA Group aggressively promotes environmental activities to its management in order to realize sustainable development of its business and society.

  • AMADA will help to build a bright and prosperous future for people around the world by optimally utilizing the engineering capabilities we have cultivated, and by providing eco-friendly,energy-saving products as a general manufacturer of metalworking machinery.

"Linkage through eco-conscious manufacturing"

The AMADA Group aspires to become a business enterprise to link with customers, society, and the world through eco-conscious manufacturing.

Producing eco-friendly machines at eco-friendly business establishments

All of the AMADA Group's operations are carried out with the aim of achieving optimal compatibility between environmental preservation and business activities through promotion of energy- and resource-saving efforts.

Our eco-friendly merchandise assists customers to manufacture eco-friendly products

The AMADA Group's eco-friendly products enable customers to manufacture energy savings and highly efficient products at their plants.

Creating eco-friendly environments at customers' plants

The AMADA Group contributes to the creation of eco-friendly environments at customers' plants by utilizing its accumulated

environmental know-how.

AMADA FOREST

Approximately 60% of Fujinomiya Works' site, which is approximately 429,800m², remains as forests, and approximately 80% of them are artificial forests of "Japanese cypress." Since it has been 40 to 50 years since the trees were planted, we are planning to aggressively improve the forest into

a forest rich in plants and animals.

Approximately 700 species of plants have been found on the Fujinomiya Works premises. When we re-organized the forest next to Factory #2, we found trees such as konara oak and Japanese snowbell, as well as the plant Cypripedium japonicum, designated as a category II (VU) endangered species by the Ministry of the Environment and Shizuoka Prefecture.

31

The AMADA Group

Environmental

Management

Fundamental to the AMADA Group's environmental management approach is environmental protection activities during our products' lifecycles with the aim of continually reducing environmental impacts "from the cradle to the grave, " meaning throughout the lifecycle of a product, from planning through development, procurement, manufacture, sale, shipping and use, to disposal.

At AMADA, we are developing lifecycle management to create this kind of thorough lifecycle for our eco-friendly products.

Disposal /

Recycle

Planning

Regeneration

Use

Developing Eco-Friendly Products

Development

Products with small environmental loads

throughout their product lifecycles

Procurement

Packaging /

Shipping

Manufacturing

Sales

Creation of Eco Products

Since the AMADA Group's products are industrial goods, most of their lifecycle CO2 emissions occur during customer use, which is why the Group believes that developing machines with high energy efficiency (eco products) is extremely important. By developing numerous eco products such as fiber laser machines that consume 80% less power than conventional models, as well as combination machines that realize a high level of productivity through lower energy consumption and integrated production processes, we have made strides in our efforts to reduce the amount of CO2 our products emit.

Total Sales Volume of Eco-Friendly Products

Eco-Friendly Products

Units

Sales Ratio

23,674

%

20,438

18,223

42%

16,030

13,632

11,053

FY2018

8,906

7,226

5,242

58%

2,555

3,220

3,837

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

Eco-Friendly Products

Others

FY

Eco-Friendly Products

Vertical automatic TIG

Stamping press machines

Ultimate press brake

welding machine

SDE-2017 GORIKI

EG-4010

VC-500II

32

Communication with the Local Community

Social Contribution Activities

The AMADA Group places importance on communication with people of local communities and is expanding its social contribution activities in each of the regions of Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The Group is widening its sphere of activities, including internships and charity and volunteer activities.

Open factory (AMADA Fujinomiya Works site)

Renovation of lounge building-addition of temporary evacuation site in the case of disasters

Europe

A traineeship for high school students in our

Technical Center (AMADA ITALIA S.r.l.)

Asia

Americas

ATA sponsored Genesee Community College Tech Wars for the third year

(AMADA TOOL AMERICA)

ATA hosted two local high school tours for students researching future careers

(AMADA TOOL AMERICA)

Received Gavà Growth Award for local contributions

Opened AMADA Poland Technical Center

(AMADA Maquinaria Iberica)

(AMADA Sp.z o.o.)

33

Communication with Our Customers

New Tooling Factory at Toki Works

T876 Factory, which manufactures tools for sheet metal processing, has been newly established at Toki Works. Making use of the latest IoT technologies, the automated factory has been in operation since September 2017, making it possible for clients to place orders 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. At the T876 Factory, delivery time is significantly reduced (to a minimum of three hours) and by promoting automation, the production system can continuously be operated almost unattended. Further improvements are being made to reduce the defect rate in addition to strict temperature control to enhance accuracy.

AMADA SCHOOL

The AMADA SCHOOL was established in 1978 as Japan's first vocational training corporation dedicated to metalworking machinery. As an educational institution, the school leverages AMADA's wealth of technology and cutting-edge facilities. The school is built upon the two pillars of skills education (manufacturing) and support education (per- sonnel development) and teaches students about machines, CAD/CAM operation, and the fundamentals of sheet metal processing. In addition, the school offers preparatory courses for the National Trade Skill Test (factory sheet metal work) theory and practical examinations. The school also provides courses with the goal of supporting human

resources development for new employees, administrative staff, and supervisory staff at small- and medium-sized businesses as well as a support education course, Junior Management College (JMC), for those progressing to managerial positions.

Precision Sheet Metal Technology Fair

The Precision Sheet Metal Technology Fair is a competition established in 1989 by the AMADA School to promote the improvement of sheet metal processing technology and skills. Currently, the school collects entries from five categories around May each year and, following judgment, holds an award ceremony the following March. The 31st Precision Sheet Metal Technology Fair awards ceremony was held in March 2019. A total of 263 entries were submitted, of which 104 were submissions from overseas, with 32 submissions from students.

Fair poster

Support for Sheet Metal Industry Associations

Sheet metal industry associations are established in each region of Japan by companies involved in the sheet metal processing industry to promote the planning, proposal, imple- mentation, and research of activities for the prosperity and global expansion of member companies. To date, 26 such industry associations have been established in Japan. To help improve the skills of all association member companies, train human resources, and promote industry development, AMADA provides assistance through the industry association secretariats and takes such measures as dispatching lecturers for workshops.

Trade skill tests

34

Communication with Our Employees

Safety Management

The AMADA Group is engaging in initiatives to prevent the recurrence of any work-related injuries that occur within the Group by identifying the cause and horizontally developing measures to prevent recurrence. In 2017, priority was given to the implementation of safety training as part of better coordination between the Company and worksites in order to prevent work- and traffic-related accidents. In addition to educational lectures, we have introduced a curriculum that focuses on hands-on training that includes individualized driver training with objective evaluation with the aim of reducing accidents to zero.

Safety education for new employees to prevent traffic accidents

Booth-Stand Production System

The AMADA Group has adopted a booth-stand production system aimed at improving productivity and efficiency at its factories. Each booth-stand serves as an independent mini-factory. Parts necessary for production are supplied to these booth-stands in kit form and tools are available within arms' reach of operators, allowing for smooth production without wasted movement, which helps establish a safer working environment.

Construction utilizing the booth-stand production system

Promotion of Support for Childcare

The AMADA Group encourages male employees to take childcare leave by establishing an independent childcare leave system, which differs from the original system in that it allows employees who want to participate in childcare to redeem unused paid holidays that have expired.

  • Moreover, to encourage employees to take paid leave, in addi- tion to systematic paid holidays and recommended days to redeem paid holidays, we have established leave for special events, such as school-related activities, which is separate from normal paid holidays. Furthermore, we conduct family tours at each work- site as an additional effort to encourage employees with families to actively participate in childcare.

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

Male

3

3

5

10

Female

13

14

12

6

Total

16

17

17

16

Workplace Where People with Disabilities Play a More Active Role

To assist social progression and promote the independence of people with disabilities, the AMADA Group actively employs differently abled individuals. We provide trial employment for those with intellectual disabilities and offer work experience programs for students of special needs schools, which in turn help these individuals find work in the future.

  • Furthermore, in June 2015 we established a special-purpose subsidiary within the Group that

exclusively employs people with disabilities. This subsidiary, the first of its kind in the machine tool industry, resulted in an employment rate for people with disabilities of 2.0% in fiscal 2018.

Employment Rate of People with Disabilities

%

2.2

2.0

2.2

2.2

1.9

2.0

1.7

1.7

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017 2018

FY

35

Communication with Our Suppliers

Green Procurement

AMADA positions "green procurement," procuring materials with low environmental load, as one of its important environmental conservation activities.

  • Our products are not subject to the RoHS directives enforced since July 2006, but we promote the non-use of RoHS regulated substances due to the fact that the regulated substances may come in contact with our customers' products that are made with AMADA machines.

Our Approach toward Green Procurement

In order to promote Green Procurement, the AMADA Group is implementing the following approaches.

(1) Prioritizing business partners who are active in environmental protection activities

  • 1. Survey and evaluate the environmental protection activities carried out by our business partners
  • 2. Request for cooperation based on the evaluation results and dealing with priority business partners
  1. Procurementof materials with little environmental impact (procurement of items which do not use controlled chemical substances)
  • 1. Survey and evaluation of the environmental impact of procured materials
  • 2. Selection of materials based on evaluation results and prioritized procurement
    (3) Compliancewith environmental laws

AMADA Group

AMADA Group Green Procurement Guidelines

Communication with Our Investors

Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders

The Company will actively enter into constructive dialogue with shareholders and investors with the aim of sustaining growth and boosting medium- to long-term corporate value. It will strive to further create value by reflecting their opinions and issues presented at such dialogues on the operations to improve our business. We also provide quarterly results briefings and individual interviews and answer the enquiries from individual investors as required in order for them to deepen their understanding of business conditions, details of the business, and strategies of the Company. Upon receiving a request for information disclosure, the Company shall try to do so in a timely, equitable, and active manner conforming to the "Disclosure Policy."

A financial results presentation

Various Tools

In addition to renewing its domestic IR website, AMADA HOLDINGS is promoting communication with its investors through various tools. The Company actively discloses both financial and non-financial information through its corporate brochure and CSR report. Going forward, the Company will make concerted efforts to communicate its corporate value in a more comprehensive manner.

Corporate tools

36

Financial Review

EARNINGS

The Group has voluntarily transitioned from Japanese Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (JGAAP) to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) beginning with the fiscal year under review. This transition has been made in order to improve international comparability of financial information in the capital market. Figures for the previous consolidated fiscal year that were released in accordance with JGAAP have been reclassified according to IFRS for comparative analysis in the fiscal year under review.

Regarding the consolidated operating results for the fiscal year under review, both orders received and revenue increased, with orders rising 2.9%, to ¥335,196 million, and revenue increasing 12.1%, for a record high of ¥338,175 million. Revenue in Japan increased 11.5% year on year, to ¥148,992 million. This increase was a result of increases across all businesses and departments against a background of strong

demand for capital investment, plus the acquisition of the Orii and Mec Corporation (now AMADA ORII CO., LTD.) during the fiscal year. Overseas revenue also increased 12.5%, to ¥189,182 million, reflecting increases in every overseas region. In North America in particular, sales in the Sheet Metal Division remained strong, while the newly acquired Marvel Manufacturing, Inc. (now AMADA MARVEL, INC.) contributed to revenue in the Cutting Division.

Turning to profit and loss, increasing sales volume combined with efforts to streamline the production of our mainstay fiber laser machines resulted in a 14.1% increase in operating profit year on year, to ¥45,316 million, and a 23.3% increase in profit attributable to owners of parent, to ¥33,420 million. This result for the fiscal year under review marks an all-time record for profit attributable to owners of parent.

Domestic Sales and Overseas Sales

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Operating Profit

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

338.1

33.4

45.3

304.0

189.1

42.5

300.6

301.7

29.8

39.7

164.2

278.8

169.9

168.1

37.9

27.4

27.0

147.6

25.8

33.0

139.7

131.2

130.6

133.6

148.9

2015

2016

2017

2017

2018

2015

2016

2017

2017

2018

2015

2016

2017

2017

2018

JGAAP

IFRS

FY

JGAAP

IFRS

FY

JGAAP

IFRS

FY

Overseas Sales Domestic Sales

37

FINANCIAL POSITION

At the end of the fiscal year under review, consolidated total assets were up ¥10,947 million year on year, to ¥567,051 million. Total current assets decreased ¥5,125 million, to ¥327,164 million, primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Total non-current assets increased ¥16,072 million, to ¥239,887 million, primarily due to an increase in property, plant, and equipment and goodwill.

Total liabilities increased ¥3,257 million, to ¥121,654 million, due to an increase in current liabilities. Furthermore, equity increased ¥7,689 million, to ¥445,397 million. As a result, equity attributable to owners of parent moved from 78.1% to 77.9%.

CASH FLOWS

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, end of year, amounted to ¥56,295 million, down ¥24,169 million from the previous fiscal year.

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled ¥39,982 million, up ¥7,395 million from the previous fiscal year. This result reflected an increase in profit before tax.

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥31,189 million, an increase of ¥4,021 million compared to the previous fiscal year. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in payments for the acquisition of subsidiary company stock accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation.

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥31,876 million, up ¥14,434 million from the previous fiscal year. The main cause of this increase was the acquisition of treasury stock.

Gross Profit and Ratio to Revenue

Research and Development Costs

Total Equity and Total Assets

and Ratio to Revenue

Billions of yen

%

Billions of yen

%

Billions of yen

147.1

565.2

567.0

136.2

7.7

557.1

556.1

132.6

533.4

130.7

7.1

7.1

122.9

6.8

6.7

445.3

419.3

419.9

438.8

437.7

44.8

44.1

43.5

44.0

43.5

2.6

2.6

2.3

2.2

2.1

2015

2016

2017

2017

2018

2015

2016

2017

2017

2018

2015

2016

2017

2017

2018

JGAAP

IFRS

FY

JGAAP

IFRS

FY

JGAAP

IFRS

FY

Gross Profit

Ratio to Revenue

Research and Development Costs

Ratio to Revenue

Total Equity

Total Assets

38

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

March 31, 2019

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Assets

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

Notes

(April 1, 2017)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

9

91,746

80,464

56,295

507,120

Trade and other receivables

10, 38

135,928

141,774

140,965

1,269,844

Inventories

11

75,755

82,109

100,391

904,350

Other financial assets

18, 38

17,111

19,584

19,939

179,618

Other current assets

12

5,739

8,355

9,571

86,226

Total current assets

326,281

332,289

327,164

2,947,161

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant, and equipment

13, 15, 16

118,448

126,008

130,595

1,176,430

Goodwill

14, 16

950

967

7,469

67,283

Intangible assets

14, 16

7,288

9,287

11,214

101,020

Investments accounted for using equity method

17

1,423

1,598

1,638

14,760

Other financial assets

18, 38

52,777

63,297

65,734

592,151

Deferred tax assets

19

12,674

13,380

14,213

128,038

Other noncurrent assets

12

13,422

9,275

9,021

81,266

Total noncurrent assets

206,985

223,814

239,887

2,160,952

Total assets

533,267

556,104

567,051

5,108,113

39

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Liabilities and equity

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

Notes

(April 1, 2017)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

20, 38

50,171

53,164

65,917

593,800

Borrowings

21, 38

15,150

9,897

5,366

48,343

Income taxes payable

19

2,413

7,784

7,918

71,334

Other financial liabilities

22, 38

1,521

1,343

931

8,394

Provisions

24

971

1,476

1,900

17,120

Other current liabilities

25, 30

20,115

23,490

23,961

215,849

Total current liabilities

90,345

97,156

105,997

954,842

Noncurrent liabilities

Borrowings

21, 38

3,706

5,703

4,556

41,047

Other financial liability

22, 38

3,514

2,890

2,907

26,190

Retirement benefit liabilities

27

6,508

5,171

2,855

25,720

Provisions

24

6

6

6

62

Deferred tax liabilities

19

1,940

2,179

1,270

11,447

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,545

5,289

4,060

36,574

Total noncurrent liabilities

21,222

21,240

15,657

141,042

Total liabilities

111,567

118,396

121,654

1,095,885

Equity

Share capital

28

54,768

54,768

54,768

493,363

Capital surplus

28

163,235

163,217

153,119

1,379,331

Retained earnings

28

210,921

224,850

243,714

2,195,425

Treasury shares

28

(11,841)

(11,695)

(11,608)

(104,568)

Other components of equity

28

1,079

2,950

1,555

14,007

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

418,163

434,091

441,548

3,977,559

Noncontrolling interests

28

3,536

3,615

3,848

34,668

Total equity

421,699

437,707

445,397

4,012,228

Total liabilities and equity

533,267

556,104

567,051

5,108,113

40

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Profit

or Loss

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Year ended March 31, 2019

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Notes

2018

2019

2019

Revenue

6, 30

301,732

338,175

3,046,354

Cost of sales

(169,037)

(191,048)

(1,721,002)

Gross profit

132,694

147,127

1,325,351

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

31

(93,749)

(102,396)

(922,410)

Other income

32

1,863

1,324

11,933

Other expenses

33

(1,085)

(738)

(6,653)

Operating profit

39,723

45,316

408,220

Finance income

34

1,858

2,996

26,991

Finance costs

34

(980)

(703)

(6,339)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

164

303

2,736

Profit before tax

40,765

47,913

431,610

Income tax expense

19

(13,329)

(14,135)

(127,334)

Profit for the year

27,435

33,777

304,275

Profit attributable to:

Owners of parent

27,094

33,420

301,060

Noncontrolling interests

341

356

3,214

Profit for the year

27,435

33,777

304,275

Yen

U.S. dollars

Notes

2018

2019

2019

Earnings per share

36

Basic earnings per share

74.07

91.82

0.82

Diluted earnings per share

74.06

91.82

0.82

41

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Year ended March 31, 2019

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Notes

2018

2019

2019

Profit for the year

27,435

33,777

304,275

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

186

1,141

10,285

Equity financial assets

measured at fair value through other

186

1,684

comprehensive income

(13)

Total of items

172

1,328

11,969

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

2,332

(1,505)

(13,559)

Debt financial assets

measured at fair value through other

(34)

(308)

comprehensive income

19

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for

(54)

(492)

using equity method

70

Total of items

2,421

(1,594)

(14,360)

Total other comprehensive income

35

2,594

(265)

(2,390)

Total comprehensive income for the year

30,030

33,512

301,884

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

29,707

33,197

299,051

Noncontrolling interests

322

314

2,833

Total comprehensive income for the year

30,030

33,512

301,884

42

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Year ended March 31, 2019

Millions of yen

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of equity

Share of other

Financial assets

comprehensive

measured at

Exchange

income of

fair value

differences on

investments

Remeasurements

through other

translation of

accounted for

Retained

of defined

comprehensive

foreign

using equity

Noncontrolling

Notes

Share capital

Capital surplus

earnings

Treasury shares

benefit plans

income

operations

method

Total

Total

interests

Total equity

Balance at April 1, 2017

54,768

163,235

210,921

(11,841)

-

1,079

-

-

1,079

418,163

3,536

421,699

Profit for the year

-

-

27,094

-

-

-

-

-

-

27,094

341

27,435

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

185

5

2,351

70

2,613

2,613

(18)

2,594

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

27,094

-

185

5

2,351

70

2,613

29,707

322

30,030

Dividends

29

-

-

(13,898)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,898)

(214)

(14,112)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

-

(6)

-

-

-

-

-

(6)

-

(6)

Disposal of treasury shares (including

  through the exercise of share options)

-

(55)

-

153

-

-

-

-

-

97

-

97

Retirement of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in ownership interest of

  the parent due to transactions with

noncontrolling interests

-

27

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27

(27)

-

Change due to newly consolidated

subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer of negative balance in other

capital surplus

-

9

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer from other components of

  equity to retained earnings

-

-

742

-

(185)

(555)

-

-

(741)

0

(0)

-

Total transactions with owners

-

(18)

(13,165)

146

(185)

(555)

-

-

(741)

(13,779)

(242)

(14,022)

Balance at March 31, 2018

54,768

163,217

224,850

(11,695)

-

529

2,351

70

2,950

434,091

3,615

437,707

Millions of yen

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of equity

Share of other

Financial assets

comprehensive

measured at

Exchange

income of

fair value

differences on

investments

Remeasurements

through other

translation of

accounted for

Retained

of defined

comprehensive

foreign

using equity

Noncontrolling

Notes

Share capital

Capital surplus

earnings

Treasury shares

benefit plans

income

operations

method

Total

Total

interests

Total equity

Balance at April 1, 2018

54,768

163,217

224,850

(11,695)

-

529

2,351

70

2,950

434,091

3,615

437,707

Profit for the year

-

-

33,420

-

-

-

-

-

-

33,420

356

33,777

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

1,142

152

(1,463)

(54)

(223)

(223)

(42)

(265)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

33,420

-

1,142

152

(1,463)

(54)

(223)

33,197

314

33,512

Dividends

29

-

-

(15,729)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15,729)

(159)

(15,889)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

(6)

-

(10,004)

-

-

-

-

-

(10,010)

-

(10,010)

Disposal of treasury shares (including

  through the exercise of share options)

-

0

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

0

-

0

Retirement of treasury shares

-

(10,090)

-

10,090

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in ownership interest of

  the parent due to transactions with

noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change due to newly consolidated

  subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

77

77

Transfer of negative balance in other

capital surplus

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer from other components of

  equity to retained earnings

-

-

1,172

-

(1,142)

(30)

-

-

(1,172)

(0)

0

-

Total transactions with owners

-

(10,097)

(14,557)

87

(1,142)

(30)

-

-

(1,172)

(25,740)

(81)

(25,822)

Balance at March 31, 2019

54,768

153,119

243,714

(11,608)

-

651

888

15

1,555

441,548

3,848

445,397

43

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of equity

Share of other

Financial assets

comprehensive

measured at

Exchange

income of

fair value

differences on

investments

Remeasurements

through other

translation of

accounted for

Retained

of defined

comprehensive

foreign

using equity

Noncontrolling

Notes

Share capital

Capital surplus

earnings

Treasury shares

benefit plans

income

operations

method

Total

Total

interests

Total equity

Balance at April 1, 2018

493,363

1,470,292

2,025,500

(105,352)

-

4,765

21,183

633

26,582

3,910,386

32,572

3,942,958

Profit for the year

-

-

301,060

-

-

-

-

-

-

301,060

3,214

304,275

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

10,290

1,375

(13,182)

(492)

(2,009)

(2,009)

(381)

(2,390)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

301,060

-

10,290

1,375

(13,182)

(492)

(2,009)

299,051

2,833

301,884

Dividends

29

-

-

(141,696)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(141,696)

(1,437)

(143,134)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

(61)

-

(90,119)

-

-

-

-

-

(90,181)

-

(90,181)

Disposal of treasury shares (including

  through the exercise of share options)

-

0

-

3

-

-

-

-

-

4

-

4

Retirement of treasury shares

-

(90,899)

-

90,899

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in ownership interest of

  the parent due to transactions with

noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change due to newly consolidated

subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

696

696

Transfer of negative balance in other

capital surplus

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer from other components of

  equity to retained earnings

-

-

10,561

-

(10,290)

(275)

-

-

(10,565)

(4)

4

-

Total transactions with owners

-

(90,961)

(131,135)

784

(10,290)

(275)

-

-

(10,565)

(231,877)

(737)

(232,615)

Balance at March 31, 2019

493,363

1,379,331

2,195,425

(104,568)

-

5,866

8,001

140

14,007

3,977,559

34,668

4,012,228

44

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Year ended March 31, 2019

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Notes

2018

2019

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

40,765

47,913

431,610

Depreciation and amortization

11,554

12,359

111,332

Finance income and finance costs

(877)

(2,292)

(20,652)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method

(164)

(303)

(2,736)

Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets

(164)

355

3,201

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(6,202)

(14,432)

(130,014)

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

(4,586)

3,869

34,856

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

2,115

10,556

95,097

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(858)

(1,064)

(9,593)

Increase (decrease) in provisions

504

275

2,478

Other

(1,896)

(3,179)

(28,643)

Subtotal

40,189

54,054

486,936

Interest received

1,358

1,139

10,261

Dividends received

529

393

3,540

Interest paid

(78)

(112)

(1,017)

Income taxes paid

(9,411)

(15,491)

(139,552)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

32,586

39,982

360,167

Cash flows from investing activities

Net decrease (increase) in time deposits

(2,674)

(3,585)

(32,300)

Purchase of marketable securities

(3,800)

(1,000)

(9,008)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

9,629

7,400

66,666

Purchase of investment securities

(29,911)

(7,534)

(67,874)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

13,927

3,164

28,507

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(14,219)

(13,093)

(117,949)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

5,158

381

3,441

Purchase of intangible assets

(4,663)

(4,328)

(38,994)

Payments from purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in

(12,513)

(112,726)

scope of consolidation

(140)

Other

(474)

(80)

(722)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(27,168)

(31,189)

(280,960)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

23

4,291

1,818

16,380

Repayments of short-term borrowings

23

(4,481)

(3,619)

(32,602)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

23

(1,463)

(5,234)

(47,157)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

23

2,426

3,443

31,020

Repayments of long-term borrowings

23

(3,906)

(2,364)

(21,303)

Proceeds from exercise of employee share options

97

-

-

Repayments of lease obligations

(251)

(51)

(461)

Payments for purchase of treasury shares

(6)

(10,004)

(90,119)

Dividends paid

(13,878)

(15,705)

(141,474)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(212)

(159)

(1,437)

Other

(56)

0

4

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(17,441)

(31,876)

(287,151)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

741

(1,085)

(9,776)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(11,282)

(24,169)

(217,721)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

9

91,746

80,464

724,841

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

9

80,464

56,295

507,120

45

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

1 REPORTING COMPANY

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company" or "parent") is a company incorporated in Japan. The address of the registered head office is 200, Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa. The Company's consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2019, comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), as well as interests

in associates of the Group. The Group's major business is the development, manufacturing, and sales of metalworking machinery and equipment and metal machine tools and equipment, as well as other related services (including financing). (See "6. Operating segments.")

2

BASIS OF PREPARATION

(1) Statement of compliance with IFRS and matters related to first-

(2) Basis of measurement

time adoption

The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared based

The Group's consolidated financial statements were prepared based on IFRS

on the accounting policies described in "3. Significant accounting policies."

pursuant to Article 93 of the Consolidated Financial Statements Ordinance,

The balances of assets and liabilities is recorded at historical cost, except for

as it

satisfies the requirements for "Specified Company for Designated

specified financial instruments measured at fair value.

International Accounting Standards" stipulated in Article 1-2 of the

Consolidated Financial Statements Ordinance. The Group has adopted IFRS

(3) Functional currency and presentation currency

for the first time for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, with the date of

The Group's consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese

transition to IFRS on April 1, 2017. The previous accounting standards were

yen, which is the Company's functional currency (shown in millions of yen,

the accounting standards generally accepted in Japan (JGAAP), and the last

and amounts less than one million yen are truncated). The translation of the

day of the most recent accounting period presented in the consolidated

Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollars is included solely for the convenience

financial statements based on JGAAP is March 31, 2018.

of readers outside Japan, using the exchange rate of ¥111.01 to $1.00, the

Upon transitioning to IFRS, the Group has adopted IFRS 1 "First-time

approximate rate of exchange prevailing at March 31, 2019. The convenience

Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards." In addition, the

translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese

impacts of the transition to IFRS on the Group's consolidated financial posi-

yen amounts have been, could been, or could in the future be converted

tion, business performance, and status cash flows are described in "43. First-

into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange.

time adoption."

3 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The following accounting policies are applied for all periods described in these consolidated financial statements (including the consolidated statement of financial position as of the date of transition).

  1. Basis of consolidation 1) Subsidiaries
    Subsidiaries are entities (including business entities without corporate sta- tus, such as partnerships) which are controlled by the Group. An investor is deemed to control an investee only when the investor possesses all of the following elements:
    • Power over an investee
    • Exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with an investee
    • Ability to exercise power over an investee to affect the amount of returns of an investor

Control by the Group is determined based on a comprehensive evaluation on the status of voting rights or other similar rights and terms of contracts related to an investee.

Subsidiaries' nonconsolidated financial statements are included in the Group's consolidated financial statements from the day on which the Company acquired control over the subsidiary to the day on which the

Company loses control over the subsidiary.

Due to requirements of local laws and regulations, certain subsidiaries are required to use ends of reporting periods that differ from that of the Company, and it is impractical to unify the end of the reporting period. Therefore, they adopt the ends of reporting periods that differ from that of the Company. If a reporting period of a subsidiary differs from that of the Company, financial figures of the subsidiary based on provisional accounting prepared as of the end of the consolidated reporting period are used in the consolidated financial statements.

The Group prepares consolidated financial statements using unified accounting policies for transactions and events in similar circumstances.

All inter-Group transactions, balances, and any unrealized gains and losses arising from inter-Group transactions are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Total comprehensive income is attributed to owners of parent and noncontrolling interests even if the noncontrolling interests are in negative balances.

Of the changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries, those that do not result in a loss of control over subsidiaries are accounted for as equity transactions.

46

2) Associates

Associates are entities over which the Group has significant influence but does not have control to govern decision-making on financial and operating policies. Significant influence is presumed to exist when the Group holds between 20% and 50% of the voting rights of an entity. Another element considered in the judgment on whether or not the Group has significant influence is attendance at Board of Directors meetings. If the Group holds less than 20% of the voting rights of an investee, it is presumed that the Group does not have significant influence, unless significant influence is unambiguously proved.

Investments in associates are accounted for by the equity method from the day on which the Group begins to have significant influence to the day on which the Group loses its influence.

Due to requirements of local laws and regulations, certain associates are required to use ends of reporting periods that differ from that of the Company, and it is impractical to unify the end of the reporting period. Therefore, they adopt the ends of reporting periods that differ from that of the Company. If a reporting period of an associate differs from that of the Company, necessary adjustments are made in the consolidated financial statements for the effects of significant transactions or events that occur between the end of the reporting period of the associate and that of the Company. Profit or loss, other comprehensive income, and net assets to be considered in applying the equity method are the amounts recognized in the associates' financial statements with certain revisions necessary for applying unified accounting policies. In the equity method, at the time of initial recognition, investments in associates are recognized at cost, and carrying amounts will be increased or decreased to recognize an investor's interests in an investee's profit or loss and other comprehensive income after the share acquisition date. Additional losses after reducing the equity in an investee to zero are recognized as liabilities to the extent of the amount of legal obligation and constructive obligation incurred by the Group or the amount the Group pays on behalf of the associate.

(2) Business combinations

Business combinations are accounted for by the acquisition method.

An acquisition price is measured as the total sum of fair values of the assets transferred to the Group, liabilities assumed by the Group, and equity interests issued by the Group as of the acquisition date. In certain cases, contingent considerations are included in the acquisition price.

An acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities, and contingent liabilities that satisfy the requirements for recognition pursuant to IFRS 3 "Business combi- nations" are measured at fair values as of the acquisition date, except for the following cases:

  • Deferred tax assets (or deferred tax liabilities) and liabilities or assets related to employee benefit contracts are recognized and measured in accordance with IAS 12 "Income taxes" and IAS 19 "Employee benefits," respectively.
  • Liability or equity instruments related to share-based payment transac- tions of an acquiree or the portion of liability or equity instruments associated with the replacement of an acquiree's share-based payment transaction to an acquirer's share-based payment transaction is

measured at the acquisition date in accordance with the method in IFRS 2 "Share-based Payment."

  • Assets or disposal group classified as held for sale pursuant to IFRS 5 "Noncurrent assets held for sale and discontinued operations" are measured in accordance with the standard.

Goodwill is measured as an excess amount when an acquisition price exceeds the fair values of identifiable assets and liabilities as of the acquisition date. If the excess amount is negative, it is immediately recognized as profit or loss.

Acquisition-related costs incurred to achieve business combinations are recognized as profit or loss as incurred.

If the initial accounting for a business combination is incomplete by the end of the reporting period in which the business combination occurs, the Group reports provisional amounts for the items for which the accounting is incomplete. The provisional amounts are adjusted during the 'measurement period' (which cannot exceed one year from the acquisition date) or additional assets or liabilities are recognized, to reflect new information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed at the acquisition date that, if known, would have affected the amounts recognized at the date.

(3) Foreign currencies

1) Functional currency and presentation currency

Separate financial statements of Group companies are prepared in the respective functional currencies. The Group's consolidated financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is the Company's functional currency.

2) Foreign currency transactions

Foreign currency transactions are translated into functional currencies using the spot exchange rate as of the date of the transactions. At the end of each reporting period, monetary items denominated in foreign currencies are translated into functional currencies using the exchange rate at the reporting date. Regarding nonmonetary items denominated in foreign currencies, those measured at cost are translated using the exchange rate as of the date of the transaction, while those measured at fair value are translated using the exchange rate on the day on which the fair value was measured.

Exchange differences are recognized as profit or loss as a general rule during the period in which such differences incurred. However, if profit or loss of nonmonetary items is recognized as other comprehensive income, exchange differences are also recognized as other comprehensive income.

3) Foreign operation

Assets and liabilities of foreign operations (including goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of foreign operations) are translated using the exchange rate as of the reporting date. Revenue and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate for the period, unless the exchange rate during the period fluctuates significantly. Exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements of foreign operations are recognized in other comprehensive income and the cumulative amounts are classified as the equity's other components of equity.

Cumulative exchange differences in foreign operations are transferred to

47

profit or loss during the period in which the profit or loss arising from the disposal of the foreign operation is recognized.

  1. Financial instruments 1) Financial assets
    (a) Initial recognition and measurement
    Of financial assets, trade and other receivables are initially recognized on the date they are incurred, and other financial assets are initially recognized on the date on which the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. At the initial recognition, financial assets are classified as follows and measured at their fair values. If financial assets are not measured at fair values through profit or loss, transaction costs directly derived from acquisition of the financial assets are added to their fair values. ( i ) Financial assets measured at amortized cost
    If both of the following conditions are satisfied, financial assets are classified

as financial assets measured at amortized cost:

    • The asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash flows.
    • The contractual terms of the financial assets give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.
  2. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (debt financial assets)

If both of the following conditions are satisfied, financial assets are classified as debt financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income:

    • The asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved through collection of contractual cash flows and sale.
    • The contractual terms of the financial assets give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.
  2. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (equity financial assets)

If an irrevocable election is made to present subsequent changes in fair value of equity financial assets after initial recognition as other comprehen-

sive income, these are classified as financial

assets measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income.

(iv) Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

Financial assets other than financial assets

measured at amortized cost or

financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss.

The Group designates no debt financial assets as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss in order to eliminate or significantly reduce mismatches in accounting.

(b) Subsequent measurement

Financial assets after initial recognition are measured as follows, in accordance with their classification:

( i ) Financial assets measured at amortized cost

Financial assets measured at amortized cost are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Gains or losses from amortization using

the effective interest method or derecognition are recognized as profit or loss.

  1. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (debt financial assets)

Changes in fair value concerning debt financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are recognized as other comprehensive income, except for impairment gains and losses and foreign exchange gains and losses, until the derecognition of such financial assets. If financial assets are derecognized, previously recognized other comprehensive income is transferred to profit or loss.

  1. Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (equity financial assets)

Changes in fair value concerning equity financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are recognized as other comprehensive income. If such financial assets are derecognized or if their fair values significantly drop, previously recognized other comprehensive income is directly transferred to retained earnings. Dividends from such financial assets are recognized as profit or loss.

(iv) Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss are measured at fair values after initial recognition, and changes thereof are recognized as profit or loss.

(c) Impairment losses on financial assets

The Group recognizes allowance for doubtful accounts for financial assets measured at amortized cost, debt financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, and expected credit losses related to lease receivables.

If credit risk of financial assets is significantly increasing after the initial recognition, allowance for doubtful accounts concerning such financial assets is measured at the amount equivalent to lifetime expected credit losses. If credit risk of financial assets is not significantly increasing after the initial recognition, allowance for doubtful accounts concerning such financial assets is measured at the amount equivalent to the expected credit losses for 12 months. With regard to trade receivables and lease receivables, irrespective of existence of a significant increase in credit risk after the initial recognition, allowance for doubtful accounts is measured at the amount equivalent to lifetime expected credit losses.

Whether or not credit risk is significantly increasing is judged based on the changes in default risk, and for the judgment on whether or not there are changes in default risk, the following information is considered in prin- ciple. If the credit risk is judged to be low as of the end of the period, the credit risk of such financial assets is deemed to have not significantly increased after the initial recognition.

• Significant

changes in

external credit rating on financial assets

• Significant

changes in

operating results

• Information on past due

Expected credit losses are measured individually if they are individually significant, or measured on a collective basis if they are individually insignificant, by segmenting them into independent groups or subgroups by company.

48

In case any payment is not made long after the repayment date despite the enforcement of performance, or in case a debtor files for legal proceedings for bankruptcy, corporate reorganization, civil rehabilitation, or special liquidation, it is judged that a default has occurred. If a default is the case or if there is evidence of impairment such as a debtor's significant financial difficulties, it is judged as credit-impaired.

Expected credit losses are the difference between the entire contractual cash flow payable to a company under the contract and the entire cash flow projected to be received by the company, and are estimated by reflecting reasonable and supportable information, which is available at the reporting date without undue cost or effort, about past events, including the historical default rate, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic condi- tions, etc.

The provision amount of allowance for doubtful accounts concerning financial assets is recognized as profit or loss. In the event that allowance for doubtful accounts is reduced, the reversal amount of allowance for doubtful accounts is recognized as profit or loss. When there is no reasonable expectation of full or partial recovery of a financial asset, the Group directly reduces the total carrying amount of financial assets.

(d) Derecognition

The Group derecognizes a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire or when the Group transfers the financial assets and substantially all the risks and economic benefits of ownership of the financial assets.

2) Financial liabilities

(a) Initial recognition and measurement

Financial liabilities are initially recognized on a transaction date and are measured at the amount of fair value, less directly derived transaction costs.

(b) Subsequent measurement

It is measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Gains and losses from amortization using the effective interest method and derecognition are recognized as profit or loss.

(c) Derecognition

The Group derecognizes financial liabilities when financial liabilities are extinguished, i.e., when the obligation specified in the contract is discharged, canceled, or expired.

  1. Offset presentation of financial assets and financial liabilities Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amounts are presented in the consolidated statement of financial position when, and only when, the Group currently has a legally enforceable right to set off the recognized amounts and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.
  2. Derivative and hedge accounting

The Group engages in derivative transactions, such as forward exchange contracts, to manage currency risk. Derivatives are initially recognized at fair

value at the time when the Group became a contracting party and are subsequently measured at fair value thereafter. Changes in fair value are recognized as profit or loss.

The Group does not apply hedge accounting to derivatives. Derivatives are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss.

5) Fair value of financial instruments

Financial instruments measured at fair value are calculated using various valuation techniques and inputs. According to observability of inputs to valuation techniques used in measurement of fair value, fair values are classified into the following three levels:

Level 1: Fair values measured at quoted prices in active markets

Level 2: Fair values other than Level 1 that are calculated using observable prices either directly or indirectly

Level 3: Fair values that are calculated using valuation techniques, including inputs not based on observable market data

(5) Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand, deposits that can be withdrawn at any time, and short-term investments that are readily convertible into cash; are exposed to insignificant risk of changes in value; and are matured or redeemable in three months or less from each acquisition date.

(6) Inventories

Inventories are measured at cost or net realizable value, whichever is lower. Cost of inventories includes purchase costs, processing costs, and all other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to the present location and condi- tion. Processing costs include fixed manufacturing indirect costs based on the normal capacity of production facilities. Cost of inventories is calculated, in the case of merchandise, finished goods, and work in process, based on the specific identification method or the moving average method, and in the case of raw materials, based on the first-in-first-out method or the moving-average method.

Net realizable values represent the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less any estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale.

  1. Property, plant, and equipment (other than lease assets) Property, plant, and equipment are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, using the cost model.
    The cost of items of property, plant, and equipment comprises costs directly attributable to the acquisition of assets, costs of dismantling and removing the items and restoring the site on which they are located, and borrowing costs of assets that meet the qualifying criteria.
    The depreciable amount obtained by deducting residual value from the cost of property, plant, and equipment is depreciated over estimated eco- nomic life using the straight-line method. The estimated economic lives of principal property, plant, and equipment are as follows:

Buildings and structures

3 - 60 years

Machinery and vehicles

2 - 1 7 years

Residual values and economic lives of the items of property, plant, and

49

equipment are reviewed at each fiscal year end, and estimates are changed when necessary.

  1. Goodwill and intangible assets (other than lease assets) 1) Goodwill
    Measurement of goodwill at initial recognition is as shown in "(2) Business com- binations." Goodwill after the initial recognition is recognized at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Goodwill is not to be amortized but instead tested for impairment annually, and whenever there is an indications of impairment.

2) Intangible assets

Intangible assets are recorded at cost, net of accumulated amortization and impairment losses, using the cost model.

(a) Intangible assets acquired individually

Cost of intangible assets acquired individually is measured inclusive of the cost directly attributed to the acquisition of assets.

(b) Intangible assets acquired in business combinations

Cost of intangible assets acquired in business combinations is measured at the fair value as of the acquisition date.

  1. Internally generated intangible assets (development expense) Expenditures arising from development (or development phase of internal projects) are recognized as assets only if all of the following are verifiable, and other expenditures are recognized as expenses as incurred:
    • Technical feasibility of completing the intangible assets so that they will be available for use or sale
    • Company's intention to complete the intangible assets and use or sell them
    • Ability to use or sell the intangible assets
    • How the intangible assets will generate highly probable future eco- nomic benefits
    • Availability of adequate technical, financial, and other resources neces- sary for completing the development of, and for using or selling, intangible assets
    • Ability to measure reliably the expenditure attributable to the intangible assets during their development

Intangible assets with finite economic lives are amortized over their respective estimated economic lives using the straight-line method. Amortization of such assets begins from the point when they become available for use. Estimated economic lives of primary intangible assets are as follows:

Software for internal use

Five years

Software for sale

Three years

A period and a method of amortization of intangible assets with finite economic lives are reviewed at each fiscal year end and estimates are changed when necessary.

Intangible assets with indefinite economic lives and intangible assets not yet available for use are not amortized and are instead tested for impairment annually or whenever there is an indication of impairment.

(9) Leases

Leases are classified as finance leases when a lessor contractually transfers substantially all the risks and rewards arising from owning the assets to the Group. In other cases, leases are classified as operating leases.

1) Lessee lease

Finance leases are recorded as assets at fair value at the inception of the lease or at present value of the minimum lease payments, whichever is lower. Lease obligations are recorded as current liabilities and noncurrent liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position.

After initial recognition, they are depreciated using the straight-line method based on the accounting policies applied for such assets. Minimum lease payments are allocated to finance costs and the repayment portion in the liability balance. Finance costs are measured so as to achieve a constant rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability.

Operating lease payments are recognized in expenses on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

2) Lessor lease

Finance leases are initially recognized as lease receivables (trade and other receivables) at the current value of net investment in the lease at the inception of the lease that have been discounted with the interest rate implicit in the lease. Total lease payments receivable are classified into lease receiv- ables, principal portion and interest portion, and lease payments receivable are distributed to interest portion using the interest method.

If the finance leases are primarily intended to sell goods and services, fair values or total minimum lease payments discounted by the market interest rate, whichever is lower, of the assets subject to lease are recognized as rev- enue. At the same time, expenses arising from entering into such a lease contract are recognized as cost of sales.

In operating leases, lease properties subject to lease are recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position, and lease payments receivable are recognized as revenue over the respective lease terms using the straight-line method.

(10) Investment property

Investment property is a property held for the primary purpose of earning rental income.

Investment property is recorded at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, using the cost model.

The depreciable amount obtained by deducting residual value from the cost of investment property is depreciated over estimated economic life, using primarily the straight-line method. Economic lives of investment property by type are as follows:

Buildings and structures      10 - 31 years

Land is not subject to depreciation.

Residual value of investment property and estimated economic life are reviewed at each fiscal year end.

50

(11) Impairment losses on non-financial assets

The Group assesses whether there is any indication of impairment in assets at the end of each reporting period. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of such assets is estimated. Regardless of indication of impair- ment, intangible assets with indefinite economic lives, or intangible assets not yet available for use, and goodwill acquired in business combinations are tested for impairment annually.

The recoverable amount is the higher of its value in use or its fair value, less costs for disposal of assets or a cash-generating unit. If the recoverable amount of an individual asset is not estimable, the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit to which the asset belongs is calculated.

Value in use is the present value calculated by discounting the estimated future cash inflows and outflows from the continued use and eventual disposition of the asset by the pretax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset.

Impairment losses are recognized when the recoverable amount of assets or cash-generating unit is lower than the carrying amount of such assets or cash-generating unit.

Impairment losses recognized in the past periods, for assets other than goodwill were reversed only when there was a change in estimates used for calculating the recoverable amount of such assets, based on indication that impairment losses may no longer exist or may have decreased after the final recognition of such impairment losses.

(12) Provisions

Provisions are recognized when the Group has present legal or constructive obligations that are reliably estimable as a result of past events and it is probable that outflows of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligations.

Provisions are, based on the best estimates of expenses required to settle the current obligations at each fiscal year end (future cash flows), measured at the present value of estimated future cash flows discounted using a discount rate that reflects the risks specific to the liability if the impact of time value of money is material. The unwinding of the discount is recognized as finance costs.

The Group's primary provisions are as follows:

Provision for product warranty

The Group sells products with product warranties. Repair cost projected to be incurred during the warranty period of sold products is calculated based on historical record and recorded as provision for product warranty. Even after the product warranty period, the amount of repair costs associated with product defects (including recall) arising from product liability projected to be incurred in the future is recorded as provision for product warranty by individually estimating the number of products subject to repair, cost of measure per product, and historical record.

(13) Employee benefits

1) Short-term employee benefits

Short-term employee benefits are recognized as expenses on an undis- counted basis during the period when the service is rendered. Short-term

employee benefits of the Group are composed of bonus accrual and paid leave.

Paid leave is recognized as liabilities when, in the cumulative paid leave plans, the Group may have legal or constructive obligations to pay as a result of cumulative and unused rights at each fiscal year end and when reliable estimates of the obligations can be made.

Bonus accrual is recognized as liabilities when the Group has legal or constructive obligations to pay as a result of past employee service and when reliable estimates of the obligation can be made.

2) Postemployment benefits

As postemployment benefit plans, the Group adopts corporate pension plans (cash balance plans), defined contribution pension plans, and lump- sum benefit plans.

(a) Defined contribution plans

Contributions to defined contribution plans are recognized as an expense as incurred, except in cases where they can be included in the costs of inventories or property, plant, and equipment.

(b) Defined benefit plans

The net amount of assets or liabilities related to defined benefit plans is an amount obtained by deducting the fair value of plan assets (including adjustment to the upper limit of defined benefit assets or minimum funding requirements, if necessary) from the present value of a defined benefit obli- gation, and is recognized as assets or liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position. Defined benefit liabilities are calculated based on the projected unit credit method, and their present value is calculated by applying a discount rate to the future payments. The discount rate is determined by referring to yields on high-quality corporate bonds with maturity terms approximating to the terms in which the payment is projected.

Service cost and net interest expenses on net assets or liabilities associated with defined benefit liabilities are recognized as profit or loss.

Actuarial gains and losses and fluctuations in income related to plan assets, excluding the portion included in net interest expenses, are regarded as remeasurement of defined benefit plans and are recognized as other comprehensive income in the period when they are incurred, to be immediately transferred from other components of equity to retained earnings. Past service cost is recognized as profit or loss upon occurrence of plan modification or curtailment or upon recognition of related restructuring expenses or termination benefits, whichever comes first.

(14) Government grants

Government grants are recognized when the Group satisfies the conditions attached to the grants and there is reasonable assurance that the grants will be received.

Government grants related to incurred expenses are recognized regularly as revenue over the period in which the related costs projected to be reimbursed by grants are recognized as expenses. Government grants related to assets are recognized as deferred revenue and are recognized regularly as revenue over the estimated economic life of such assets.

51

(15) Equity

1) Share capital and capital surplus

Equity instruments issued by the Company are recognized as share capital and capital surplus at their issuance price. Transaction costs directly arising from the issuance are deducted from capital surplus.

2) Treasury shares

Purchase of treasury shares is recognized at cost and presented less equity. Transaction costs directly arising from the purchase are deducted from equity. When treasury shares are sold, the consideration received is recognized as an increase in equity, and the difference between the carrying amount and the consideration received is included in capital surplus.

(16) Revenue recognition

The Group recognizes revenue in the amount that reflects the consideration to which it expects to be entitled in exchange for customers, goods, or services based on the following five-step approach:

Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer.

Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract.

Step 3: Determine the transaction price.

Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract.

Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation.

The Group's primary business consists of"Metalworking Machinery business" engaged in production and sales of sheet metal and micro welding products and "Metal Machine Tools business" focused on production and sales of cutting, stamping presses, and grinding products. Regarding sales of these products, it is judged that customers acquire control of such products and the Group's performance obligation is satisfied primarily at the time of an acceptance inspection by the customers; therefore, revenue is recognized at the time of the acceptance inspection.

The Group may provide maintenance and other services in relation to the products to customers. As such performance obligation related to the services is satisfied with the lapse of time as a general rule, revenue is recognized according to the respective contract terms.

(17) Borrowing costs

The Group recognizes borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisi- tion, construction or production of certain assets ("qualifying assets"), which take a considerable period of time to become ready for their intended use or sale, as part of costs of those assets.

Other borrowing costs are recognized as expenses in the period they are incurred.

(18) Income taxes

Income taxes comprise current taxes and deferred taxes. These are recognized in profit or loss, except for the taxes, which arise from business combinations or are recognized either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity.

1) Current tax

Current tax is measured in the amount of expected taxes payable to taxing authority or taxes receivable from taxing authority. Calculation of the tax amount is based on tax rates and tax regulations enacted or substantially enacted by the end of the reporting period in each country.

2) Deferred tax

Deferred tax is calculated based on temporary differences between tax basis of assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period and the carrying amount, operating loss carryforwards, and carryforward tax deduction. Deferred tax assets for deductible temporary differences are only recognized to the extent it is probable that there will be taxable profits against which the benefits of the temporary differences can be utilized in the foreseeable future, and deferred tax liabilities are recognized, as a general rule, for all taxable temporary differences.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are not recognized for the following temporary differences:

  • Temporary differences arising from the initial recognition of goodwill
  • Temporary differences arising from the initial recognition of assets and liabilities which are occurred from transaction (other than business combination transactions) that do not have impact on neither account-

ing profit nor taxable profit for tax purpose

  • Taxable temporary difference related to investments in subsidiaries and associates and interests in joint arrangements when the timing of the reversal is controlled and when it is probable that the temporary differ- ence will not reverse in the foreseeable future
  • Deductible temporary difference related to investments in subsidiaries and associates and interests in joint arrangements when it is not prob- able that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future or it is not probable that there will be taxable profits against which the benefits of such temporary differences can be utilized

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured by tax rates (and tax regu- lations) projected to be applied to the period when the assets will be realized or liabilities will be settled based on tax rates (and tax regulations) enacted or substantially enacted by the end of the reporting period.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets against current tax liabilities and if either of the following cases is applied:

  • When income taxes relate to income taxes levied by the same tax authority on the same taxable entity.
  • Although income taxes are levied on different taxable entities, when these taxable entities intend either to settle current tax assets and cur- rent tax liabilities on a net basis or to realize current tax assets and settle current tax liabilities simultaneously.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each fiscal year end. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reduced to the extent it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the assets to be realized. The reduced amount is reversed to the extent it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available.

(19) Profit per share

Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing profit or loss attributable to owners of parent (ordinary equity holders) by the average number of common shares issued, less treasury shares, during the period.

Diluted earnings per share are calculated upon adjusting the impact of all the potential common shares with dilutive effect.

(20) Noncurrent assets held for sale

Among noncurrent assets and disposal group which will be recovered through a sale instead of through continuing use, those whose sale is highly probable within one year are available for immediate sale in their present conditions, and those whose sale is committed by the management of a consolidated subsidiary, these noncurrent assets are classified as noncurrent assets and disposal group held for sale and are measured at the carrying amount or fair value, less costs to sell, whichever is lower, without depreciation or amortization.

4 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENT ACCOMPANYING ESTIMATES

In preparing consolidated financial statements, the Group uses judgment that may have impact on application of accounting policies and on reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue, and expenses, as well as accounting estimates and assumptions. These estimates and assumptions are based on the best judgment of management that takes into account historical experience and information collected, as well as various factors deemed reasonable at the end of the reporting period. Due to their nature, however, figures based on these estimates and assumptions may differ from the actual results.

Estimates and their underlying assumptions are reviewed on a continual basis. The impact of these reviews on estimates is recognized in the period in which the estimates were reviewed and in the future period.

(1) Significant judgment for applying accounting policies

Significant judgment made in the course of applying accounting policies is as follows:

  • Determination of the scope of consolidated subsidiaries and compa- nies accounted for by equity method ("3. Significant accounting poli- cies (1)")
  • Classification of leases ("3. Significant accounting policies (9)")

(2) Matters constituting uncertainties in estimates

The following notes include major information in respect of assumptions made about future and uncertainties of other estimates at the end of the current period, which have a significant risk to cause material adjustment in the carrying amount of assets and liabilities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

  • Significant assumptions used for measuring the value in use of impairment losses for nonfinancial assets ("3. Significant accounting policies (11)")
  • Future business plan used for judging the recoverability of deferred tax

assets ("3. Significant accounting policies (18)")

  • Recognition of provision and its measurement ("3. Significant account- ing policies (12)")
  • Assumptions used for measuring defined benefit liabilities ("3. Significant accounting policies (13)")
  • Measurement of fair value of financial instruments ("38. Financial instruments")

5 ISSUED STANDARDS AND INTERPRETATIONS NOT YET APPLIED

Of the standards and interpretations newly established or amended as of the date of the approval for the consolidated financial statements, primary items not yet applied by the Group for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, are as follows. As a result of adopting IFRS 16, it is expected that the

right-of-use asset and the lease liability each increase by approximately 1% of the total assets in the consolidated statement of financial position at the beginning of the period.

Effective date

Timing of application

IFRS

Title

(or the year of initial

Summaries of new IFRS and amendments

by the Group

application)

As a unified model for all leases with a lease term of 12

IFRS 16

Leases

January 1, 2019

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

months or longer, it requires lessees to recognize all

leases on financial statements, reflecting their right to

use an asset and the associated liability for payments.

6 OPERATING SEGMENTS

  1. Outline of reportable segments

The Group's reportable segments are the business units for which the Group is able to obtain respective financial information separately in order for the Company's Board of Directors to conduct periodic investigation to distribute management resources and evaluate their business results.

The Group's business comprises "Metalworking Machinery business" engaged in production and sales of sheet metal and micro welding products and "Metal Machine Tools business" focused on production and sales of products for cutting, stamping presses, and grinding. The business activities of "Metalworking Machinery business" and "Metal Machine Tools business" are developed by, and comprehensive strategies for Japan and overseas with respect to the respective products and services are formulated by the

Company and AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD., respectively.

Therefore, the Group consists of these different business segments based on production and sales systems and has two reportable segments of "Metalworking Machinery business" and "Metal Machine Tools business."

"Metalworking Machinery business" deals in product group for sheet metal market such as laser machines, punch presses, and press brakes, and product group for the micro welding market including micro welding machines. "Metal Machine Tools business," deals in product group for the cutting market including metal-cutting band saws, the stamping presses market such as mechanical presses, and grinding for grinding market.

(2) Reportable segment information

Accounting policies for reported operating segments are generally the same as the description in "3. Significant accounting

policies."

Information by the Group's reportable segment is as follows. Profit

by reportable segment is calculated based on operating profit. Intersegment transac-

tions are based on a wholesale price determined in consideration of market prices.

As of April 1, 2017 (Date of transition to IFRS)

Millions of yen

Transition date (April 1, 2017)

Metalworking

Consolidated

Machinery

Metal Machine Tools

Other

Total

Adjustment

financial statements

Segment assets

345,237

52,955

15,341

413,535

119,732

533,267

(Other items)

Investments accounted for using equity method

1,344

78

-

1,423

-

1,423

(Notes) 1. The "Other" category is an operating segment not included in reportable segments, including Real estate leasing business, Automobile leasing business, etc.

2. The adjustment of segment assets of 119,732 million yen is corporate assets not allocated to each reportable segment. Major components are the Company's excess funds (deposits, marketable securities, etc.), long-term investment funds (investment securities), and customer training and reception facilities.

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018)

Millions of yen

2018

Metalworking

Consolidated

Machinery

Metal Machine Tools

Other

Total

Adjustment

financial statements

Revenue

Revenue from external customers

249,952

50,359

1,420

301,732

-

301,732

Intersegment revenue

6

22

-

29

(29)

-

Total

249,959

50,382

1,420

301,762

(29)

301,732

Segment profit

31,992

7,212

518

39,723

-

39,723

Finance income

1,858

Finance costs

(980)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using

  equity method

164

Profit before tax

40,765

Segment assets

370,816

46,878

10,509

428,205

127,899

556,104

(Other items)

Depreciation and amortization

9,856

1,311

5

11,173

380

11,554

Investments accounted for using equity method

1,504

93

-

1,598

-

1,598

Capital expenditures

10,191

713

-

10,904

8,543

19,448

(Notes) 1. "Other" category is an operating segment not included in reportable segments, including Real estate leasing business, Automobile leasing business, etc.

2. Adjustments are as follows:

  • (1) The adjustment of segment assets of 127,899 million yen is corporate assets not allocated to each reportable segment. Major components are the Company's excess funds (deposits, marketable securities, etc.), long-term investment funds (investment securities), and customer training and reception facilities.
  • (2) Of corporate assets, revenue or expenses on customer training and reception facilities are included in each reportable segment and presented based on a reasonable allocation method. As a

reasonable allocation is difficult for assets, they are included in "adjustment" as common assets.

  • (3) Increase in property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets of 8,543 million yen is a capital expenditure related to corporate assets.
    3. Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit in the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019)

Millions of yen

2019

Metalworking

Consolidated

Machinery

Metal Machine Tools

Other

Total

Adjustment

financial statements

Revenue

Revenue from external customers

272,872

64,269

1,033

338,175

-

338,175

Intersegment revenue

5

8

-

13

(13)

-

Total

272,878

64,278

1,033

338,189

(13)

338,175

Segment profit

35,691

9,277

347

45,316

-

45,316

Finance income

2,996

Finance costs

(703)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using

303

equity method

Profit before tax

47,913

Segment assets

378,822

67,115

9,957

455,896

111,155

567,051

(Other items)

Depreciation and amortization

10,095

1,563

5

11,664

694

12,359

Investments accounted for using equity method

1,550

88

-

1,638

-

1,638

Capital expenditures

14,686

1,775

-

16,462

610

17,073

(Notes) 1. "Other" category is an operating segment not included in reportable segments, including Real estate leasing business, Automobile leasing business, etc.

2. Adjustments are as follows:

  • (1) The adjustment of segment assets of 111,155 million yen is corporate assets not allocated to each reportable segment. Major components are the Company's excess funds (deposits, marketable securities, etc.), long-term investment funds (investment securities), and customer training and reception facilities.
  • (2) Of corporate assets, revenue or expenses on customer training and reception facilities are included in each reportable segment and presented based on a reasonable allocation method. As a

reasonable allocation is difficult for assets, they are included in "adjustment" as common assets.

  • (3) Increase in property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets of 610 million yen is a capital expenditure related to corporate assets.
    3. Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit in the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019)

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

2019

Metalworking

Consolidated

Machinery

Metal Machine Tools

Other

Total

Adjustment

financial statements

Revenue

Revenue from external customers

2,458,090

578,955

9,309

3,046,354

-

3,046,354

Intersegment revenue

51

73

-

125

(125)

0

Total

2,458,141

579,028

9,309

3,046,479

(125)

3,046,354

Segment profit

321,512

83,574

3,133

408,220

-

408,220

Finance income

26,991

Finance costs

(6,339)

Share of profit of investments accounted for using

2,736

  equity method

Profit before tax

431,610

Segment assets

3,412,507

604,593

89,700

4,106,801

1,001,311

5,108,113

(Other items)

Depreciation and amortization

90,942

14,081

53

105,077

6,255

111,332

Investments accounted for using equity method

13,967

792

-

14,760

-

14,760

Capital expenditures

132,302

15,996

-

148,299

5,503

153,802

(3) Information about products and services

Revenue from external customers by product and service is as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Revenue from external customers

2018

2019

2019

Metalworking Machinery business

Sheet Metal Division

223,905

243,241

2,191,170

Micro Welding Division

26,047

29,630

266,919

Metal Machine Tools business

Cutting Division

33,891

38,629

347,982

Stamping Press Division

9,460

17,383

156,590

Grinding Division

7,006

8,257

74,382

Other

1,420

1,033

9,309

Total

301,732

338,175

3,046,354

(4) Geographic information

Revenue from external customers and noncurrent assets by geographical area are as follows:

1) Revenue from external customers

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

2018

2019

2019

Japan

133,605

148,992

1,342,158

North America

56,916

67,535

608,374

Europe

58,699

63,073

568,182

China

18,791

20,575

185,348

Asia and others

33,720

37,997

342,291

Total

301,732

338,175

3,046,354

(Note) Revenue is classified

by country or geographical area based on customer location.

2) Noncurrent assets

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Japan

100,214

104,505

110,986

999,787

North America

13,437

12,742

18,854

169,842

Europe

14,364

15,337

14,944

134,620

China

5,344

5,209

5,502

49,565

Asia and others

6,584

7,603

7,812

70,376

Total

139,945

145,397

158,099

1,424,192

(Note) Noncurrent assets are classified by country or geographical area based on company's location. Financial instruments, deferred tax assets, and retirement benefit asset are not included.

(5) Information about major customers

Of revenue from external customers, there is no single customer that accounts for 10% or more of revenue in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and, therefore, the description is omitted.

7 BUSINESS COMBINATION

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018)

There is no relevant information.

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019)

Business combination through acquisition of Marvel Manufacturing Company, Inc. ("Marvel") and Marvel Real Estate Co., LLC ("Marvel Real Estate")

The Company acquired all the issued shares of and equity interests in Marvel and its subsidiary, Marvel Real Estate, and made them into wholly owned subsidiaries on July 31, 2018. Additionally, Marvel Real Estate was merged into Marvel on October 3, 2018.

(1) Overview of the business combination

  1. Names of acquirees and description of business Names of acquirees:
    Marvel

Marvel Real Estate

(Note)  Marvel changed its trade name to Amada Marvel, Inc. ("Amada Marvel") on September 19, 2018.

Description of business of acquirees:

Manufacture and sales of metal-cutting machines, parts, and blades

2) Reason for the business combination

Marvel is a long-standing manufacturer which has been engaged in the manufacture and sale of metal-cutting machines, parts, and blades. Its main products are vertical tilt frame band saws for which it holds a high share in North America as a metal-cutting band saw. By adding Marvel to the Group as a member, the Group will develop special blades for vertical tilt frame band saws in Japan, and Amada Marvel will sell them in North America. Besides, through the Group's overseas subsidiaries, the Group will sell Amada Marvel's products in regions other than North America. In this manner, it was judged that by leveraging the Group's development and sales capabilities, the cutting business can be expanded globally.

  1. Date of business combination July 31, 2018
  2. Acquired ratio of equity interests with voting rights 100%
  3. Method used to acquire control of acquiree Purchase of shares in exchange for cash

(2) Major acquisition-related costs and amount thereof

Acquisition-related expenses, such as advisory expenses of 186 million yen, are recorded as "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

(3) Consideration transferred and its components

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Item

2019

2019

Fair value of the consideration transferred (Note)

Cash

2,773

24,981

Total

2,773

24,981

(Note) Fair value of the consideration transferred is distributed to assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on the fair value on the day on which control was acquired.

(4) Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the date of business combination

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Item

2019

2019

Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (Note) 1

Current assets

Trade and other receivables (Note) 2

225

2,033

Inventories

673

6,067

Other

22

202

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant, and equipment

550

4,961

Intangible assets

1,024

9,226

Total assets

2,496

22,490

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

267

2,406

Borrowings

20

184

Other

2

26

Noncurrent liabilities

Borrowings

96

865

Other

8

76

Total liabilities

394

3,557

Total equity

2,101

18,932

(Notes) 1. The fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed was determined in the year ended March 31, 2019.

  1. 2. As for fair value of 225 million yen of "trade and other receivables" included in acquired current assets, the total amount of contracts is 228 million yen and the estimate of the contractual cash flows not expected to be collected is 2 million yen.

  2. Goodwill generated through acquisition

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Item

2019

2019

Consideration transferred

2,773

24,981

Fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (net)

2,101

18,932

Goodwill (Note)

671

6,049

(Note) Goodwill arises primarily as a reasonable estimate of future economic benefits expected to be generated from acquisition, including synergies with existing operations. Goodwill is expected to be deductible for tax purposes.

(6) Proceeds or expenditure by sale of shares of subsidiaries

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Item

2019

2019

Consideration transferred in cash

2,773

24,981

Cash and cash equivalents at acquired subsidiary

0

0

Purchase of subsidiary shares resulting in change in scope of consolidation

2,773

24,981

(7) Impact on the Group's business performance

Revenue and profit generated from Amada Marvel on and after the acquisition date, which are included in the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss, and profit or loss information on the assumption that the said business combination was executed at the beginning of the period are omitted due to their insignificant impact on the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

Business combination through acquisition of Orii and Mec Corporation ("Orii and Mec")

Based on the share transfer agreement concluded with Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("Namura Shipbuilding"), the Company acquired all of the shares of Orii and Mec, which had been a subsidiary of Namura Shipbuilding, on October 1, 2018, and made it a wholly owned subsidiary.

(1) Overview of the business combination

  1. Name of acquiree and description of its business Name of acquiree:
    Orii and Mec
    Description of business of acquiree:
    Development, manufacture, sales, and services related to automation equipment for press processing, spring machines, etc.
  2. Reason for the business combination

The Group believes that the business combination will enable the provision of comprehensive, one-stop automated solutions to customers by integrating Orii and Mec's peripheral equipment such as transfer robot for stamping press machines and the Group's stamping press machines. Furthermore, the Group will be able to contribute to improving the productivity of customers' stamping press lines such as for automotive parts production and reducing person- hours and the costs of introducing machines and peripheral equipment in addition to improving maintenance efficiency.

Besides, through synergies of sales networks in and outside Japan and capabilities in providing technical solutions possessed by both companies, the Group's global stamping press business is projected to expand. In addition, the business combination will accelerate transformation of the Group's business from simple machine sales to a solution business, in which the Group proposes automated production lines to customers. This will strengthen the Group's competitive edge in the stamping press business globally.

  1. Date of business combination October 1, 2018
  2. Acquired ratio of equity interests with voting rights 100%
  3. Method used to acquire control of acquiree Purchase of shares in exchange for cash

(2) Major acquisition-related expenses and amount thereof

Acquisition-related expenses, such as advisory expenses, of 105 million yen are recorded as "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

(3) Consideration transferred and its components

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Item

2019

2019

Fair value of the consideration transferred (Note)

Cash

12,736

114,732

Total

12,736

114,732

(Note) Fair value of the consideration transferred is distributed to assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on the fair value on the day on which control was acquired.

(4) Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the date of business combination

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Item

2019

2019

Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (Note) 1

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,813

34,354

Trade and other receivables (Note) 2

2,765

24,912

Inventories

2,916

26,272

Other

131

1,183

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant, and equipment

2,008

18,092

Other

657

5,915

Total assets

12,292

110,732

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,433

21,924

Borrowings

58

529

Income taxes payable

208

1,877

Other

1,586

14,291

Noncurrent liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

602

5,431

Other

63

575

Total liabilities

4,954

44,630

Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (net)

7,338

66,102

(Notes) 1. As the fair value measurement by an independent expert is incomplete and the allocation of acquisition cost is not completed as of the reporting day, the fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are provisional fair values based on the best estimate at this point and are subject to revision for one year from the date on which the control was acquired, if additional information related to the facts and circumstances existed as of the date on which the control was acquired is made available and evaluable.

  1. 2. As for fair value of 2,765 million yen of "trade and other receivables" included in acquired current assets, the total amount of contracts is 2,765 million yen and the estimate of the contractual cash flows not expected to be collected is 0 million yen.

  2. Goodwill generated through acquisition

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Item

2019

2019

Consideration transferred

12,736

114,732

Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed (net)

7,338

66,102

Noncontrolling interests (Note) 1

77

696

Goodwill (Note) 2

5,475

49,326

(Notes) 1. Noncontrolling interests are those related to subsidiaries of Orii and Mec and are measured by multiplying the net assets as of the acquisition date by noncontrolling interest ratio.

2. Goodwill arises primarily as a reasonable estimate of future economic benefits expected to be generated from acquisition, including synergies with existing operations; however, as fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed have not been determined, it is an amount calculated on a tentative basis. After the determination of fair value, the amount of goodwill will be determined primarily by allocating the consideration transferred to intangible assets, which will be recognized apart from the goodwill unidentified as of the reporting date.

Tax treatment of the goodwill is not yet determined as of the reporting date.

(6) Proceeds or expenditure by sale of shares of subsidiaries

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Item

2019

2019

Consideration transferred in cash

12,736

114,732

Cash and cash equivalents at acquired subsidiary

3,813

34,354

Purchase of subsidiary shares resulting in change in scope of consolidation

8,922

80,378

(7) Impact on the Group's business performance

Revenue and profit generated from Orii and Mec on and after the acquisition date, which are included in the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss, and profit or loss information on the assumption that the said business combination was executed at the beginning of the period are omitted due to their insignificant impact on the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

8 SALE OF SUBSIDIARY

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (From April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018)

There is no relevant information.

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (From April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019)

The Company transferred 60% of Amada Lease Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, to Tokyo Century Corporation.

Components of assets and liabilities of subsidiaries whose control was lost as a result of sale of shares, and gains and losses are as follows:

(1) Assets and liabilities of subsidiary as of the date the Group lost control of the subsidiary

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Item

2019

2019

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

663

5,980

Trade and other receivables

13,794

124,261

Other

270

2,439

Total current assets

14,729

132,681

Noncurrent assets

Other

399

3,598

Total noncurrent assets

399

3,598

Total assets

15,128

136,280

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12,905

116,259

Other

642

5,788

Total current liabilities

13,548

122,048

Noncurrent liabilities

Other

1,220

10,998

Total noncurrent liabilities

1,220

10,998

Total liabilities

14,769

133,046

(2) Proceeds or expenditure by sale of subsidiary shares

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Consideration

2019

2019

Consideration received in cash

439

3,956

Cash and cash equivalents of subsidiaries whose control was lost

663

5,980

Expenditure by sale of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation

(224)

(2,024)

Expenditure by sale of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation is included in "Other" in cash flows from investing activities of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

(3) Gains and losses from sale of subsidiary shares

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, gains due to the sale of subsidiary shares were 358 million yen, which are included in "finance income" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Gains recognized by measuring the retained investment at fair value are 145 million yen.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Components of cash and cash equivalents are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Cash and deposits (Note)

67,347

65,464

45,795

412,535

Short-term investment

24,399

14,999

10,499

94,584

Total

91,746

80,464

56,295

507,120

(Note) Balance of "cash and cash equivalents" in the consolidated statement of financial

position on the date of transition and as of March 31, 2018 and 2019, is equal to the balance of "cash and cash

equivalents" in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

10 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

Components of trade and other receivables are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Notes and electronically recorded monetary claims

32,351

30,433

32,766

295,163

Trade receivables

87,670

94,801

106,748

961,615

(of which, amount not to be recovered within one year)

(32,015)

(33,429)

(38,790)

(349,429)

Lease investment assets (including real estate)

16,479

12,754

1,712

15,428

(of which, amount not to be recovered within one year)

(12,588)

(9,416)

(1,558)

(14,043)

Accounts receivable - other

1,200

5,539

1,565

14,097

Other

178

159

182

1,644

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,952)

(1,913)

(2,009)

(18,105)

Total

135,928

141,774

140,965

1,269,844

(Note) Trade and other receivables other than lease investment assets are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost.

11

INVENTORIES

Components of inventories are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Merchandise and finished goods

55,730

57,826

66,056

595,048

Work in process

7,590

10,225

11,798

106,283

Raw materials and supplies

12,434

14,057

22,537

203,018

Total

75,755

82,109

100,391

904,350

(Notes) 1. In the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, the amounts of inventories which were recognized as costs and included in "cost of sales" in the consolidated statement of profit

or loss were

155,852 million yen and 177,392 million yen ($1,597,976 thousand), respectively.

2. In the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, amounts of write-down of inventories which were recognized as costs and included in "cost of sales" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss

were 2,589 million yen and 3,253 million yen ($29,304 thousand), respectively.

In the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, there was no material reversal of write-down.

12 OTHER ASSETS

Components of other current assets and other noncurrent assets are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Investment property

12,524

Consumption taxes receivable

2,616

Prepaid expenses

1,061

Other

2,958

Total

19,161

Current assets

5,739

Noncurrent assets

13,422

8,159

8,142

73,348

4,090

4,371

39,376

1,798

1,990

17,928

3,583

4,089

36,839

17,631

18,593

167,492

8,355

9,571

86,226

9,275

9,021

81,266

13 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT

  1. Changes in amount

Acquisition cost of property, plant, and equipment; changes in accumulated depreciation and impairment losses; and their carrying amounts are as follows:

1) Acquisition cost

Millions of yen

Buildings and

Machinery and

Tools, furniture,

Construction in

structures

vehicles

and fixtures

Assets for rent

Lease assets

Land

progress

Total

Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017)

128,723

44,737

15,515

4,054

432

31,374

11,030

235,868

Acquisition

1,217

1,611

839

351

67

850

10,144

15,082

Acquisition through business combination

348

103

34

-

-

326

-

812

Sale or disposal

(1,059)

(6,555)

(1,553)

-

(96)

-

30

(9,235)

Transfer

8,118

6,269

791

(608)

71

85

(15,125)

(397)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

557

424

195

(73)

(1)

10

74

1,188

Balance as of March 31, 2018

137,905

46,590

15,822

3,724

473

32,647

6,154

243,318

Acquisition

709

1,081

1,095

440

97

656

8,679

12,760

Acquisition through business combination

853

365

108

-

9

1,217

31

2,585

Sale or disposal

(770)

(2,346)

(708)

(76)

(309)

(124)

(2)

(4,338)

Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation

-

-

(3)

(1,711)

(2)

-

-

(1,717)

Transfer

7,385

2,168

460

(468)

289

16

(11,087)

(1,235)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

(222)

(305)

(90)

61

1

8

(11)

(559)

Balance as of March 31, 2019

145,860

47,553

16,684

1,969

559

34,422

3,763

250,814

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Buildings and

Machinery and

Tools, furniture,

Construction in

structures

vehicles

and fixtures

Assets for rent

Lease assets

Land

progress

Total

Balance as of March 31, 2018

1,242,283

419,699

142,532

33,546

4,263

294,095

55,443

2,191,865

Acquisition

6,387

9,739

9,865

3,967

881

5,916

78,190

114,947

Acquisition through business combination

7,685

3,292

977

0

83

10,966

282

23,288

Sale or disposal

(6,944)

(21,138)

(6,380)

(688)

(2,785)

(1,120)

(24)

(39,081)

Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation

0

0

(31)

(15,416)

(20)

0

0

(15,469)

Transfer

66,533

19,531

4,148

(4,217)

2,606

149

(99,879)

(11,125)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

(2,006)

(2,749)

(819)

552

10

79

(107)

(5,039)

Balance as of March 31, 2019

1,313,939

428,374

150,293

17,744

5,040

310,086

33,905

2,259,384

2) Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses

Millions of yen

Buildings and

Machinery and

Tools, furniture,

Construction in

structures

vehicles

and fixtures

Assets for rent

Lease assets

Land

progress

Total

Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017)

(68,678)

(33,329)

(11,606)

(3,195)

(247)

(361)

-

(117,419)

Depreciation

(4,864)

(2,270)

(1,210)

(131)

(149)

-

-

(8,625)

Sale or disposal

744

5,651

1,448

-

63

-

-

7,907

Transfer

271

300

135

613

(5)

0

-

1,314

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

(65)

(345)

(94)

18

-

(0)

-

(487)

Balance as of March 31, 2018

(72,592)

(29,993)

(11,328)

(2,695)

(339)

(361)

-

(117,310)

Depreciation

(4,480)

(2,533)

(1,284)

(193)

(110)

-

-

(8,603)

Sale or disposal

598

2,236

673

53

309

-

-

3,871

Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation

-

-

3

1,711

2

-

-

1,716

Transfer

(255)

(396)

204

460

(152)

(12)

-

(152)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

14

209

51

(15)

(0)

0

-

259

Balance as of March 31, 2019

(76,714)

(30,477)

(11,680)

(679)

(292)

(374)

-

(120,218)

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Buildings and

Machinery and

Tools, furniture,

Construction in

structures

vehicles

and fixtures

Assets for rent

Lease assets

Land

progress

Total

Balance as of March 31, 2018

(653,926)

(270,191)

(102,048)

(24,278)

(3,058)

(3,256)

-

(1,056,759)

Depreciation

(40,358)

(22,823)

(11,574)

(1,746)

(995)

-

-

(77,498)

Sale or disposal

5,394

20,145

6,071

481

2,783

-

-

34,875

Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation

0

0

29

15,416

20

-

-

15,466

Transfer

(2,299)

(3,569)

1,837

4,149

(1,373)

(115)

-

(1,370)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

133

1,888

462

(143)

(8)

1

-

2,333

Balance as of March 31, 2019

(691,057)

(274,551)

(105,220)

(6,122)

(2,631)

(3,370)

-

(1,082,953)

3) Carrying amount

Millions of yen

Buildings and

Machinery and

Tools, furniture,

Construction in

structures

vehicles

and fixtures

Assets for rental

Lease assets

Land

progress

Total

Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017)

60,045

11,407

3,908

859

184

31,012

11,030

118,448

Balance as of March 31, 2018

65,313

16,596

4,494

1,028

133

32,286

6,154

126,008

Balance as of March 31, 2019

69,146

17,075

5,003

1,290

267

34,048

3,763

130,595

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Buildings and

Machinery and

Tools, furniture,

Construction in

structures

vehicles

and fixtures

Assets for rental

Lease assets

Land

progress

Total

Balance as of March 31, 2019

622,881

153,823

45,072

11,622

2,408

306,716

33,905

1,176,430

(Notes) 1. Depreciation is included in "cost of sales" and "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit

or loss.

  1. As there is no materiality in the amount of property, plant, and equipment which has been pledged as collateral to secure debt, the description is omitted.
  2. For commitment related to the acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, please see "41. Commitment and contingencies."

14 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

  1. Changes in amount

Acquisition cost of goodwill and intangible assets, changes in accumulated amortization and impairment losses, and their carrying amounts are as follows:

1) Acquisition cost

Millions of yen

Intangible assets

Goodwill

Software

Lease assets

Other

Total

Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017)

1,153

9,883

36

470

10,390

Acquisition

-

4,857

-

58

4,915

Acquisition through business combination

-

0

-

3

3

Sale or disposal

-

(91)

-

(7)

(98)

Transfer

-

(236)

(0)

11

(225)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

20

(0)

-

39

39

Balance as of March 31, 2018

1,173

14,413

35

574

15,024

Acquisition

-

4,288

-

15

4,304

Acquisition through business combination

6,503

1

0

1,595

1,597

Sale or disposal

-

(2,134)

-

(2)

(2,137)

Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation

-

(0)

(14)

-

(14)

Transfer

-

(275)

(21)

104

(191)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

(3)

(4)

-

(29)

(34)

Balance as of March 31, 2019

7,673

16,289

0

2,258

18,548

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Intangible assets

Goodwill

Software

Lease assets

Other

Total

Balance as of March 31, 2018

10,571

129,841

323

5,179

135,345

Acquisition

-

38,635

-

141

38,777

Acquisition through business combination

58,584

11

6

14,374

14,391

Sale or disposal

-

(19,228)

-

(23)

(19,251)

Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation

-

(0)

(133)

-

(134)

Transfer

-

(2,479)

(189)

939

(1,728)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

(31)

(41)

-

(267)

(308)

Balance as of March 31, 2019

69,124

146,738

6

20,344

167,088

2) Accumulated amortization and impairment losses

Millions of yen

Intangible assets

Goodwill

Software

Lease assets

Other

Total

Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017)

(202)

(2,997)

(36)

(67)

(3,101)

Amortization

-

(2,751)

-

(67)

(2,818)

Sale or disposal

-

29

-

-

29

Transfer

-

189

0

(36)

154

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

(3)

0

-

(0)

(0)

Balance as of March 31, 2018

(206)

(5,529)

(35)

(171)

(5,737)

Amortization

-

(3,395)

(0)

(176)

(3,572)

Sale or disposal

-

1,992

-

2

1,994

Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation

-

-

14

-

14

Transfer

-

6

21

(76)

(48)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

1

8

-

6

14

Balance as of March 31, 2019

(204)

(6,918)

(0)

(415)

(7,334)

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Intangible assets

Goodwill

Software

Lease assets

Other

Total

Balance as of March 31, 2018

(1,857)

(49,812)

(323)

(1,545)

(51,680)

Amortization

-

(30,586)

(6)

(1,586)

(32,178)

Sale or disposal

-

17,945

-

22

17,968

Exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation

-

-

133

-

133

Transfer

-

56

189

(685)

(440)

Exchange rate differences on foreign currencies

17

73

-

55

128

Balance as of March 31, 2019

(1,840)

(62,323)

(6)

(3,738)

(66,067)

3) Carrying amount

Millions of yen

Intangible assets

Goodwill

Software

Lease assets

Other

Total

Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017)

950

6,885

0

402

7,288

Balance as of March 31, 2018

967

8,884

0

403

9,287

Balance as of March 31, 2019

7,469

9,370

-

1,843

11,214

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Intangible assets

Goodwill

Software

Lease assets

Other

Total

Balance as of March 31, 2019

67,283

84,414

-

16,606

101,020

(Notes) 1. Amortization of intangible assets is included in "cost of sales" or "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit

or loss.

    1. There are no intangible assets which have been pledged as collateral to secure debt.
    2. For commitment related to the acquisition of intangible assets, please see "41. Commitment and Contingencies."
  2. Significant intangible assets

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the Group's intangible assets mainly consist of software for internal use. The average remaining amortization period is from one year to five years as of March 31, 2019.

(3) Research and development expenses

The Group's research and development expenses in the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, are 6,780 million yen and 7,172 million yen ($64,608 thou- sand), respectively, and are included in "selling, general, and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

15 LEASE

  1. As lessee

1) Operating lease transactions

The Group leases buildings, machinery and vehicles under cancelable or noncancelable operating leases. Although certain lease contracts carry renewal option, there is no restriction (such as restrictions on dividends, additional borrowing, and additional leases) imposed by sublease contract and escalation clause or by lease contracts.

Future minimum lease payments under noncancelable operating lease contract are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Due within one year

468

481

405

3,656

Due after one year through five years

647

517

360

3,245

Due after five years

0

14

8

73

Total

1,116

1,012

774

6,975

Lease payments of operating leases (including those cancelable) recognized as expenses in the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, are 216 million yen and 294 million yen ($2,650 thousand), respectively, and are included in "cost of sales" or "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss.

(2) As lessor

1) Finance lease transactions

The Group leases, as a lessor, the Company's merchandise, finished goods, and certain properties under finance leases.

In these transactions, there is no recognition of material doubtful accounts for finance lease receivables or variable lease payments recognized as revenue during the period.

• Components of finance lease receivables

Present values of total uncollected lease investment and total future minimum lease payments receivable under finance lease contracts are as follows:

Thousands of

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

Millions of yen

(Note 2 (3))

Millions of yen

(Note 2 (3))

Total uncollected lease investment

Present value of minimum lease payments receivable

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

(April 1, 2017)

Due within one year

4,516

3,540

252

2,278

4,293

3,341

239

2,158

Due after one year through

1,001

9,026

831

7,488

  five years

11,521

8,687

9,758

7,308

Due after five years

2,851

2,319

959

8,642

1,764

1,386

641

5,781

Total

18,888

14,547

2,214

19,947

15,817

12,036

1,712

15,428

Less: Unearned finance income

(2,409)

(1,792)

(501)

(4,518)

Net investment in the lease

16,479

12,754

1,712

15,428

Less: Present value of

  unguaranteed residual value

(662)

(718)

Present value of minimum lease

1,712

15,428

  payments receivable

15,817

12,036

2) Operating lease transactions

The Group leases certain properties, etc., under operating lease contracts.

In these transactions, there is no variable lease payment recognized as revenue during the period.

Future total minimum lease payments receivable under noncancelable operating lease contracts are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Due within one year

673

847

596

5,375

Due after one year through five years

1,287

1,721

1,868

16,828

Due after five years

877

729

581

5,233

Total

2,838

3,297

3,045

27,437

16 IMPAIRMENT OF NONFINANCIAL ASSETS

  1. Cash-generatingunit

The Group groups assets based on the smallest identifiable group of assets that generates cash inflows that are largely independent. Idle assets are reviewed for impairment according to each individual property.

(2) Impairment losses

If the recoverable amount of an asset is lower than its carrying amount, the Group reduces its value to the recoverable amount to recognize an impairment loss. In the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, there were no impairment losses.

(3) Impairment test on goodwill

Cash-generating units to which goodwill is allocated are tested for impairment annually or more frequently when there are indicators of impairment. The recoverable amount of goodwill for the impairment test is calculated based on value in use.

The carrying amount of goodwill allocated to cash-generating unit is as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

Reportable segment

Cash-generating unit group

(April 1, 2017)

Amada Miyachi Group

841

858

849

7,648

Metalworking Machinery

Other

108

108

474

4,270

Total

950

967

1,323

11,917

Orii and Mec Group

-

-

5,475

49,326

Metal Machine Tool

Other

-

-

670

6,039

Total

-

-

6,146

55,365

Total

950

967

7,469

67,283

Of the above, significant goodwill as of March 31, 2019 was those with Amada Miyachi Group and Orii and Mec Group as cash-generating unit groups. The carrying amount of goodwill at Orii and Mec Group as of March 31, 2019 is calculated on a tentative basis as the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed has not been determined.

The recoverable amount of goodwill of these cash-generating unit groups for impairment tests is calculated based on value in use.

Value in use is calculated by discounting estimated cash flows that reflect past experience and external information, which is based on future business plans (within five years) approved by management, to the present values using the pre-taxweighted-average equity costs of the cash-generating unit group.

The growth rate used for the estimated cash flows for periods exceeding that in the business plan approved by management factors in the long-term average growth rate in the market or country in which the cash-generating unit operates, and is determined within a range not exceeding such rate.

Principal assumptions used in the calculation of value in use are as follows:

Amada Miyachi Group

Principal assumptions

Transition date (April 1, 2017)

2018

2019

Pretax discount rate

15.0%

16.2%

15.7%

Growth rate

  2.0%

  1.9%

  2.2%

Orii and Mec Group

Principal assumptions

Transition date (April 1, 2017)

2018

2019

Pretax discount rate

-

-

15.2%

Growth rate

-

-

  1.4%

As a result of calculations using the above assumptions, the value in use adequately exceeds the carrying amount of cash-generating unit groups; there- fore, even if major assumptions used in impairment tests are changed to reasonably predictable extents, it is unlikely that a significant impairment will occur.

17 INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD

The carrying amount of investment in associates individually immaterial is as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Total carrying amount

1,423

1,598

1,638

14,760

Amounts of profit or loss and comprehensive income attributable to associates that are individually immaterial are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

2018

2019

2019

Amount of profit attributable to associates from continuing operations

164

303

2,736

Amount of other comprehensive income attributable to associates

70

(54)

(492)

Amount of comprehensive income attributable to associates

234

249

2,244

18

OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS

(1) Components

Components of other financial assets are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Current assets

Financial assets measured at amortized cost

Deposits (due after three months)

10,423

12,938

16,281

146,665

Other

26

313

14

131

Financial assets measured at fair value through other

  comprehensive income

Debt securities

5,514

4,110

3,097

27,902

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit

or loss

Debt securities

1,100

2,003

495

4,466

Derivative assets

33

218

50

453

Other

13

Total current assets

17,111

19,584

19,939

179,618

Noncurrent assets

Financial assets measured at amortized cost

Leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

530

512

914

8,233

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive

  income

Shares

3,426

1,702

10,557

95,105

Debt securities

15,060

12,424

11,081

99,820

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit

or loss

Shares

8,205

8,096

Debt securities

13,587

16,783

18,199

163,947

Investment trust

11,967

23,778

24,982

225,044

Total noncurrent assets

52,777

63,297

65,734

592,151

  1. 19 INCOME TAXES

  2. Components of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by cause and detail of changes Components of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by cause and detail of changes are as follows:

Millions of yen

Transition date

Recognized through

Recognized in other

Other

2018

(April 1, 2017)

profit

or loss

comprehensive income

Deferred tax assets

Trade and other receivables

1,607

(129)

2

1,480

Tax loss carry forward

363

(53)

8

318

Inventories

1,819

(352)

0

1,468

Research and development assets

5,109

228

5,338

Retirement benefit liability (asset)

1,780

(417)

(83)

20

1,299

Accrued expenses

1,416

15

0

1,431

Unpaid paid leave

739

64

(2)

801

Provision (provision for product warranty)

237

104

(2)

339

Unrealized profit on inventories

2,989

(493)

9

2,504

Other

2,776

(148)

17

(19)

2,625

Subtotal

18,839

(1,182)

(66)

17

17,607

Deferred tax liabilities

Unrealized profit on installment sale

(4,045)

881

(3,163)

Property, plant, and equipment

(2,179)

432

8

(1,737)

Other

(1,880)

149

225

(1,505)

Subtotal

(8,105)

1,464

234

(6,406)

Net

10,734

281

(66)

251

11,201

Other mainly includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations.

Millions of yen

2018

Recognized through

Recognized in other

Other

2019

profit

or loss

comprehensive income

Deferred tax assets

Trade and other receivables

1,480

4

(596)

889

Tax loss carry forward

318

243

(68)

492

Inventories

1,468

221

16

1,706

Research and development assets

5,338

646

5,984

Retirement benefit liability (asset)

1,299

(344)

(548)

16

424

Accrued expenses

1,431

40

29

1,502

Unpaid paid leave

801

120

42

964

Provision (provision for product warranty)

339

(50)

27

316

Unrealized profit on inventories

2,504

(293)

0

2,211

Other

2,625

1,066

(19)

134

3,806

Subtotal

17,607

1,654

(568)

(396)

18,297

Deferred tax liabilities

Unrealized profit on installment sale

(3,163)

732

487

(1,943)

Property, plant, and equipment

(1,737)

795

(119)

(1,061)

Other

(1,505)

(767)

(77)

(2,349)

Subtotal

(6,406)

761

290

(5,354)

Net

11,201

2,415

(568)

(105)

12,942

Other mainly includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and changes due to business combinations and sales of subsidiaries.

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

2018

Recognized through

Recognized in other

Other

2019

profit or loss

comprehensive income

Deferred tax assets

Trade and other receivables

13,334

43

(5,369)

8,009

Tax loss carry forward

2,865

2,189

(621)

4,433

Inventories

13,225

1,997

147

15,370

Research and development assets

48,086

5,821

53,907

Retirement benefit liability (asset)

11,709

(3,099)

(4,941)

152

3,820

Accrued expenses

12,897

366

266

13,531

Unpaid paid leave

7,224

1,081

383

8,689

Provision (provision for product warranty)

3,055

(458)

252

2,848

Unrealized profit on inventories

22,562

(2,641)

3

19,924

Other

23,651

9,603

(178)

1,213

34,290

Subtotal

158,613

14,902

(5,119)

(3,570)

164,825

Deferred tax liabilities

Unrealized profit on installment sale

(28,500)

6,602

4,393

(17,505)

Property, plant, and equipment

(15,652)

7,170

(1,078)

(9,560)

Other

(13,559)

(6,911)

(698)

(21,169)

Subtotal

(57,711)

6,861

2,616

(48,234)

Net

100,901

21,763

(5,119)

(954)

116,591

(2) Deductible temporary difference, etc., for which deferred tax assets are not recognized

Amounts of deductible temporary differences for which deferred tax assets are not recognized and tax loss carry forward are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Deductible temporary difference

19,073

19,160

20,330

183,137

Tax loss carry forward

10,737

8,984

5,615

50,581

Total

29,811

28,144

25,945

233,718

(Note) Carryforward deadlines of tax loss carry forward for which deferred tax assets are not recognized are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

First year

18

Second year

383

2

24

Third year

685

2

120

1,084

Fourth year

5

1,085

24

217

Fifth year and thereafter

10,029

7,513

5,467

49,254

Total

10,737

8,984

5,615

50,581

Taxable temporary differences related to investments in subsidiaries and associates, which are not recognized as deferred tax liabilities, as of date of transition and at the end of the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019, are 104,561 million yen, 113,885 million yen, and 124,706 million yen ($1,123,383 thousand), respectively. As the timing of the reversal of temporary differences is controlled by the Group and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future, deferred tax liabilities are not recognized, except for those related to undistributed earnings scheduled to be distributed at the end of the reporting period.

(3) Components of income tax expenses

Components of income tax expenses are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

2018

2019

2019

Current tax expenses

13,611

16,551

149,098

Deferred tax expenses

Change in tax rate

510

Occurrence and reversal of temporary differences

(792)

(2,415)

(21,763)

Total deferred tax expenses

(281)

(2,415)

(21,763)

Total income tax expenses

13,329

14,135

127,334

The Company is subject to mainly national corporate tax, inhabitant tax, and deductible business tax, which in aggregate resulted in an applicable income tax rate of 31.4% for the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2019. Foreign subsidiaries are subject to income taxes of the countries in which they operate.

In the United States on December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted to reduce the federal income tax rate on and after January 1, 2018, from 35% to 21%. In line with this change, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities as of March 31, 2018, were calculated using the applicable income tax rate based on the tax rate after the said reform.

As a result, the amount of deferred tax assets (the amount less deferred tax liabilities) decreased by 489 million yen and income taxes - deferred recorded in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, increased by 510 million yen.

  1. Reconciliation of applicable income tax rate with average actual tax rate Reconciliation of effective statutory tax rate with average actual tax rates is as follows:

(%)

2018

2019

Effective statutory tax rate

31.4

31.4

Items permanently nondeductible

0.7

0.6

Tax rate difference with foreign operations

(1.0)

(2.6)

Unrecognized changes in deferred tax assets

0.0

(1.4)

Change in tax rate

1.3

-

Other

0.3

1.5

Average actual tax rate

32.7

29.5

20 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

Components of trade and other payables are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Notes and accounts payable

16,729

19,678

23,034

207,499

  (of which, amount not to be settled within one year)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

18,305

16,906

25,699

231,507

Accrued expenses

8,014

9,204

9,725

87,605

Other

7,121

7,375

7,458

67,188

Total

50,171

53,164

65,917

593,800

(Note) Trade and other payables are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

21

BORROWINGS

Components of borrowings are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

Average interest rate

Repayment date

(April 1, 2017)

(Note) 1

(Note) 2

Short-term borrowings

11,784

9,737

3,098

27,908

2.92%

-

Current portion of

2,268

20,435

long-term borrowings

3,366

160

2.68%

-

Long-term borrowings

4,556

41,047

  (excluding current portion)

3,706

5,703

3.41%

2021-2024

Total

18,857

15,600

9,923

89,391

Current liabilities

15,150

9,897

5,366

48,343

Noncurrent liabilities

3,706

5,703

4,556

41,047

(Notes) 1. Average interest rate represents the weighted-average rate applicable to the ending balance on March 31, 2019.

  1. Repayment date represents repayment date applicable to the ending balance on March 31, 2019.
  2. Borrowings are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

22

OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

Components of other financial liabilities are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Deposits received (Note) 1

4,212

3,779

3,314

29,855

Lease obligations

383

233

248

2,240

Derivative liabilities (Note) 2

207

78

56

504

Other

232

141

220

1,984

Total

5,035

4,233

3,839

34,585

Current liabilities

1,521

1,343

931

8,394

Noncurrent liabilities

3,514

2,890

2,907

26,190

(Notes) 1. Deposits received are classified as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

2. Derivative liabilities are classified as financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit

or loss.

23

CHANGES IN LIABILITIES ARISING FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Increase and decrease in liabilities arising from financing

activities are as follows:

Millions of yen

Noncash flow

Transition date

Changes

Changes due to

2018

(April 1, 2017)

accompanying

acquisition or loss

Foreign currency

cash flows

of control

translation

Borrowings

15,150

(4,818)

40

(474)

9,897

Long-term borrowings

3,706

1,684

581

(269)

5,703

Borrowings include current portion of long-term loans payable.

Millions of yen

Noncash flow

2018

Changes

Changes due to

2019

accompanying

acquisition or loss

Foreign currency

cash flows

of control

translation

Borrowings

9,897

(4,799)

73

195

5,366

Long-term borrowings

5,703

(1,157)

(128)

139

4,556

Borrowings include current portion of long-term loans payable.

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Noncash flow

2018

Changes

Changes due to

2019

accompanying

acquisition or loss

Foreign currency

cash flows

of control

translation

Borrowings

89,161

(43,238)

661

1,759

48,343

Long-term borrowings

51,374

(10,424)

(1,161)

1,258

41,047

Borrowings include current portion of long-term loans payable.

24

PROVISIONS

Components of provisions and changes thereof are as follows:

Millions of yen

Provision for product

warranty

Other

Total

Balance as of date of transition (April 1, 2017)

971

6

978

Increase during the period

1,483

8

1,491

Decrease during the period (provisions for anticipated expenditure)

(710)

-

(710)

Decrease during the period (reversal)

(286)

-

(286)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

9

-

9

Balance as of March 31, 2018

1,468

15

1,483

Increase during the period

2,022

10

2,033

Decrease during the period (provisions for anticipated expenditure)

(1,056)

-

(1,056)

Decrease during the period (reversal)

(541)

-

(541)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(10)

-

(10)

Balance as of March 31, 2019

1,881

25

1,907

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Provision for product

warranty

Other

Total

Balance as of March 31, 2018

13,224

135

13,359

Increase during the period

18,220

96

18,317

Decrease during the period (provisions for anticipated expenditure)

(9,515)

-

(9,515)

Decrease during the period (reversal)

(4,880)

-

(4,880)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(98)

-

(98)

Balance as of March 31, 2019

16,950

231

17,182

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Current liabilities

971

1,476

1,900

17,120

Noncurrent liabilities

6

6

6

62

Total

978

1,483

1,907

17,182

Provision for product warranty is recognized as provision in the amount expected to accrue for free repair and recurrence prevention measures in the future. Provision for product warranty is largely expected to incur within one year from the incident occurrence; however, there are some that are expected to incur for several years.

25 OTHER LIABILITIES

Components of other current liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Accrued consumption taxes

4,774

5,557

4,242

38,216

Contract liabilities

12,669

14,652

14,532

130,910

Unpaid paid leave

2,956

3,434

3,943

35,524

Deferred revenue

1,848

1,780

1,713

15,434

Other

3,411

3,355

3,589

32,336

Total

25,660

28,779

28,021

252,423

Current liabilities

20,115

23,490

23,961

215,849

Noncurrent liabilities

5,545

5,289

4,060

36,574

26

GOVERNMENT GRANTS

Government grants included in other current liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Other current liabilities

67

67

67

608

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,780

1,713

1,645

14,826

(Note) Government grants were received primarily for the purpose of purchasing property, plant, and equipment related to production system development and are amortized on a straight-line basis over the respective economic lives of assets subject to the grants. There are no unfulfilled conditions or other contingencies incidental to the above-mentioned grants.

27 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries in Japan adopt corporate pension plan (cash balance plan), defined contribution pension plan, or lump-sum benefit plan as a funded defined benefit plan.

In the cash balance plan, a specified percentage of participants' salaries is granted and accumulated, plus interest according to the market interest rate. A payment method can be selected from either guaranteed lifetime annuity or lump-sum payment. The Company and certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt fund-type pension plans based on pension agreement, which is managed by Amada Corporate Pension Fund, an organization statutorily separated from the Group. The board of corporate pension plan and the pension management trustee organization are required by laws and regulations to act in favor of the interests of plan participants and bear responsibilities for the management of plan assets in accordance with predetermined policies.

Certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt defined contribution pension plan, corporate pension plan (funded plan), and lump-sum benefit plan. Extra payments may be added upon retirement of employees.

The defined benefit plan is exposed to actuarial risk and to the risk of fluctuation in the fair value of plan assets. Actuarial risk primarily involves interest risk. Interest rate risk involves the potential for an increase in defined benefit plan obligations if the discount rate used to determine their present value decreases, because this discount rate is based on market yields on instruments including high-quality corporate bonds. The risk of fluctuation in the fair value of plan assets involves underfunding if actual interest rates are lower than the interest rate criteria for managing the plan assets.

(1) Defined benefits

  1. Amounts recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position Amounts recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

Transition date

2018

2019

2019

(April 1, 2017)

Present value of funded defined benefit obligations (with plan assets)

45,947

46,606

45,373

408,734

Fair value of plan assets

(41,020)

(43,130)

(44,341)

(399,434)

Funding status

4,926

3,475

1,032

9,300

Present value of unfunded defined benefit obligation

1,621

14,611

  (without plan assets)

1,417

1,555

Net defined benefit liabilities (assets) recognized in consolidated

2,654

23,911

  statement of financial position

6,344

5,030

Retirement benefit liability

6,508

5,171

2,855

25,720

Retirement benefit asset

164

140

200

1,808

(Note) Retirement benefit asset is included in "other noncurrent assets" in the consolidated statement of financial

position.

  1. Changes in present value of a defined benefit obligation Changes in present value of a defined benefit obligation are as follows:

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars (Note 2 (3))

2018

2019

2019

Present value of a defined

benefit

obligation

(beginning of period)

47,364

48,161

433,849

Service cost

1,529

1,689

15,220

<