Amada : Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 （1,549KB）

FY2019 1Q Summary

Results

Topics

1Q Results: decrease in income and profit due to the deterioration of order trends in Japan and overseas. Revenue ranked 2nd after last year.

Japan: increase in sales (+13%) Overseas: decrease in sales (North America: -4%, Europe - 13%, etc.)

[Sheet metal fabrication & Precision Welding]: decrease in sales

[Cutting, Stamping press] increase in sales because of M&A. [Grinding]: increase in sales

Sales of new fiber laser machines increased mainly in Japan.

While gross profit ratio improved (+0.5pt) because of improving selling price, operating profit decreased due to sales decline ,effect of change in foreign exchange rates, increasing SG&A cost and so on.