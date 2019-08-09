Amada : Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 （1,549KB）

Log in
AMADA HOLDINGS CO LTD

(6113)
Amada : Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

08/09/2019

Financial Results

Presentation

Consolidated Results For The Three

Months Ended June 30, 2019

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

August 9, 2019

FY2019 1Q Summary

Results

Amount

YoY

YoY(In Real Terms)

Revenue

¥64.8bn

△3.7％

△2.0%

Operating Profit

¥4.7bn

△21.6％

△14.1%

Profit*

¥3.6bn

△24.6％

△7.4%

Orders

¥67.3bn

△6.2%

Topics

  • 1Q Results: decrease in income and profit due to the deterioration of order trends in Japan and overseas. Revenue ranked 2nd after last year.
  • Japan: increase in sales (+13%) Overseas: decrease in sales (North America: -4%, Europe - 13%, etc.)
  • [Sheet metal fabrication & Precision Welding]: decrease in sales
  • [Cutting, Stamping press] increase in sales because of M&A. [Grinding]: increase in sales
  • Sales of new fiber laser machines increased mainly in Japan.
  • While gross profit ratio improved (+0.5pt) because of improving selling price, operating profit decreased due to sales decline ,effect of change in foreign exchange rates, increasing SG&A cost and so on.
  • No change from the previous annual forecast.

*Profit attributable to owners of parent

1

Consolidated Income Statement Results

FY20181Q[Result]

FY20191Q[Result]

YoY

FY2019

[Billions of yen]

[Forecast]

Amount

Share(%)

Amount

Share(%)

Amount

Difference

Amount

Achievement

(%)

(%)

Revenue

67.3

100.0%

64.8

100.0%

-2.4

-3.7%

350.0

18.5%

Gross profit

29.4

43.8%

28.7

44.3%

-0.7

-2.6%

152.5

18.8%

SG&A

23.6

35.1%

24.4

37.7%

0.8

3.6%

105.9

23.1%

Variable cost

3.4

5.2%

3.6

5.7%

0.1

4.8%

16.2

22.6%

Fixed cost

20.1

29.9%

20.8

32.1%

0.6

3.4%

89.7

23.2%

Operating profit

6.0

9.0%

4.7

7.3%

-1.3

-21.6%

47.0

10.1%

Profit Before tax

6.8

10.2%

4.9

7.7%

-1.8

-27.5%

48.6

10.3%

Profit *

4.8

7.2%

3.6

5.6%

-1.0

-24.6%

33.5

10.9%

exchange rate

USD

109.07

109.90

0.83

108.00

EUR

130.06

123.49

-6.57

120.00

RMB

17.13

16.07

-1.06

16.30

* Profit attributable to owners of parent

2

Trend of Orders

Orders by division

（Billions of yen）

Orders by Region

（Billions of yen）

71.7

67.3

Others

2.0

2.4

1.3

9.0

4.7

Machine tool

9.1

8.5

Stamping Press

7.5

Metal Cutting

Precision Welding

49.3

44.1

Sheet-metal

Fabrication

Machines

FY2018 1QFY2019 1Q

The Breakdown of

Sheet-metal Fabrication

Machines Division

49.3

44.1

10.0

4.4

9.4

Consumables

1.2

4.7

1.6

Service

Software/FA

33.6

28.3

Machinery

FY2018 FY2019

1Q 1Q

71.7 67.3

40.8

39.9

Overseas

Japan

30.9

27.3

FY2018 1Q FY2019 1Q

3

Results by Segments

Metal Working Machinery Segment

（Billions of yen）

FY2018

FY2019

Difference

YoY

55.8

1Q

1Q

50.3

Revenue

55.8

50.3

△5.4

△9.8％

Sheet-metal

48.2

43.7

△4.5

△9.4％

Precision

7.5

6.5

△0.9

△12.8％

Welding

Operating profit

4.4

3.0

△1.4

△31.8%

OPM

7.9%

6.0%

Sheet-metal Fabrication

・Sales of Fiber laser machines kept increasing mainly in Japan.

・Because of strong sales of new fiber laser machine, ratio of Fiber Laser to

4.4

Laser machinery: 82.9%(+16.7pt)

3.0

・Bending Automation ratio to Bending Machinery:

23.6% (△4.5pt)

Precision Welding

FY2018 1Q FY2019 1Q [Japan] Weak sales of Laser machinery systems for mobile devices such as

Revenue

smartphones

Operating profit [Korea] Strong sales of Laser welder for electric vehicle battery

[China] Weak sales of Resistance welder

*Revenue: Before intersegment eliminations

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amada Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:45:08 UTC
