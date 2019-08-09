Amada : Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 （1,549KB）

Financial Results
Presentation
Consolidated Results For The Three
Months Ended June 30, 2019
AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
FY2019 1Q Summary
Results
|
|
Amount
|
YoY
|
YoY(In Real Terms)
|
Revenue
|
¥64.8bn
|
△3.7％
|
△2.0%
|
Operating Profit
|
¥4.7bn
|
△21.6％
|
△14.1%
|
Profit*
|
¥3.6bn
|
△24.6％
|
△7.4%
|
Orders
|
¥67.3bn
|
△6.2%
|
Topics
-
1Q Results: decrease in income and profit due to the deterioration of order trends in Japan and overseas. Revenue ranked 2nd after last year.
-
Japan: increase in sales (+13%) Overseas: decrease in sales (North America: -4%, Europe - 13%, etc.)
-
[Sheet metal fabrication & Precision Welding]: decrease in sales
-
[Cutting, Stamping press] increase in sales because of M&A. [Grinding]: increase in sales
-
Sales of new fiber laser machines increased mainly in Japan.
-
While gross profit ratio improved (+0.5pt) because of improving selling price, operating profit decreased due to sales decline ,effect of change in foreign exchange rates, increasing SG&A cost and so on.
-
No change from the previous annual forecast.
|
*Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
1
Consolidated Income Statement Results
|
|
FY20181Q[Result]
|
FY20191Q[Result]
|
YoY
|
|
FY2019
|
[Billions of yen]
|
|
[Forecast]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Share(%)
|
Amount
|
Share(%)
|
Amount
|
Difference
|
|
Amount
|
Achievement
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
67.3
|
100.0%
|
64.8
|
100.0%
|
-2.4
|
-3.7%
|
|
350.0
|
18.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
29.4
|
43.8%
|
28.7
|
44.3%
|
-0.7
|
-2.6%
|
|
152.5
|
18.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A
|
23.6
|
35.1%
|
24.4
|
37.7%
|
0.8
|
3.6%
|
|
105.9
|
23.1%
|
Variable cost
|
3.4
|
5.2%
|
3.6
|
5.7%
|
0.1
|
4.8%
|
|
16.2
|
22.6%
|
Fixed cost
|
20.1
|
29.9%
|
20.8
|
32.1%
|
0.6
|
3.4%
|
|
89.7
|
23.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
6.0
|
9.0%
|
4.7
|
7.3%
|
-1.3
|
-21.6%
|
|
47.0
|
10.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Before tax
|
6.8
|
10.2%
|
4.9
|
7.7%
|
-1.8
|
-27.5%
|
|
48.6
|
10.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit *
|
4.8
|
7.2%
|
3.6
|
5.6%
|
-1.0
|
-24.6%
|
|
33.5
|
10.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exchange rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD
|
109.07
|
|
109.90
|
|
0.83
|
|
|
108.00
|
|
EUR
|
130.06
|
|
123.49
|
|
-6.57
|
|
|
120.00
|
|
RMB
|
17.13
|
|
16.07
|
|
-1.06
|
|
|
16.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Profit attributable to owners of parent
2
Trend of Orders
Orders by division
（Billions of yen）
Orders by Region
（Billions of yen）
|
|
71.7
|
67.3
|
Others
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
4.7
|
Machine tool
|
|
9.1
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
Stamping Press
|
|
7.5
|
|
Metal Cutting
|
Precision Welding
|
49.3
|
44.1
|
Sheet-metal
Fabrication
Machines
FY2018 1QFY2019 1Q
The Breakdown of
Sheet-metal Fabrication
Machines Division
|
|
|
49.3
|
44.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
|
Consumables
|
1.2
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
Service
|
|
|
|
Software/FA
|
33.6
|
28.3
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery
|
|
FY2018 FY2019
1Q 1Q
71.7 67.3
40.8
39.9
FY2018 1Q FY2019 1Q
Results by Segments
Metal Working Machinery Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
Difference
|
YoY
|
55.8
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.3
|
|
Revenue
|
55.8
|
50.3
|
△5.4
|
△9.8％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sheet-metal
|
48.2
|
43.7
|
△4.5
|
△9.4％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Precision
|
7.5
|
6.5
|
△0.9
|
△12.8％
|
|
|
|
|
Welding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
4.4
|
3.0
|
△1.4
|
△31.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPM
|
7.9%
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sheet-metal Fabrication
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Sales of Fiber laser machines kept increasing mainly in Japan.
|
|
|
|
・Because of strong sales of new fiber laser machine, ratio of Fiber Laser to
|
4.4
|
|
Laser machinery: 82.9%(+16.7pt)
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
・Bending Automation ratio to Bending Machinery:
|
23.6% (△4.5pt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Precision Welding
FY2018 1Q FY2019 1Q [Japan] Weak sales of Laser machinery systems for mobile devices such as
Revenue
smartphones
Operating profit [Korea] Strong sales of Laser welder for electric vehicle battery
[China] Weak sales of Resistance welder
|
*Revenue: Before intersegment eliminations
|
4
|
