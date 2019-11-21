Amada : Notice of Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （363KB） 0 11/21/2019 | 07:52pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (English Translation) Note: We provide this translation for your reference and convenience only, and without any warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. In the event that a difference arises regarding the meaning herein, the original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version. (Securities Code: 6113) November 26, 2019 To our shareholders: Tsutomu Isobe President (Representative Director) AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 200, Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa, Japan Notice of Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders This is to inform you that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. will be held as follows. As shareholder who is unable to attend the meeting may exercise his or her voting rights by either of the following manners, please exercise your voting rights, upon examination of the enclosed referential statements, not later than 5:15 p.m. on December 11, 2019 (Wednesday). [Exercise of voting rights by mail] Please send back the enclosed voting ballot to AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., with due entries thereon indicating assent or dissent with respect to each agenda so that such voting ballot reaches AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. by the above deadline. [Exercise of voting rights via the Internet] Please exercise your voting rights via the Internet, with due entries thereon indicating assent or dissent with respect to each agenda, by the above deadline. 1. Date: December 12, 2019 (Thursday) at 10:00 a.m. 2. Place: At the head office of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. located at 200, Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa (246 Hall at Forum 246) ―1― 3. Agenda: Matters to be Resolved: First Item: Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Second Item: Election of two (2) Directors Third Item: Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member ―2― Information on Exercising Voting Rights (1) Exercising voting rights by proxy If you are unable to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders in person, you may appoint another shareholder (one person) who has voting rights as your proxy to attend the meeting. Please note that a document certifying the power of proxy must be submitted for such attendance. If you exercise your voting rights redundantly via mail and the Internet, the votes cast via the Internet shall be treated as valid. If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, only the last vote cast shall be treated as valid. Also, if you exercise voting rights redundantly by using a PC and a smart phone, only the last vote cast shall be treated as valid. Any amendments to the referential statements for the General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the

"IR Information" page (Japanese: https://www.amadaholdings.co.jp/ir/ ; English: https://www.amadaholdings.co.jp/en/ir/ ) of the website of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. ―3― Items of Business and References First Item: Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation 1. Reasons for the amendments The Company has started preparation for an absorption-type merger (hereinafter referred to as the "Merger") that will become effective on April 1, 2020 (tentative), in which the Company will be the surviving company and AMADA CO., LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, will be the company to be absorbed. Since the Company will succeed to the businesses of AMADA CO., LTD. following the Merger, necessary changes shall be made to the business purposes stipulated in the current Articles of Incorporation in order for the Company to engage in the businesses of AMADA CO., LTD., as well as to change the company name accordingly. This proposal is also for changing the convener of the meetings of the board of directors in light of the composition of officers in the new system from April 2020 onward. 2. Details of the proposed amendments Details of the proposed amendments are as follows. The amendments to the Articles of Incorporation shall come into effect on April 1, 2020, the effective date of the Merger, subject to the condition that the Merger takes effect. (The underlined parts are amended.) Current Articles of Incorporation Article 1 (Company Name) This company shall be called Amada Holdings Kabushikigaisha, which shall be indicated in English as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Proposed amendments Article 1 (Company Name) This company shall be called Amada Kabushikigaisha, which shall be indicated in English as Amada Co., Ltd. ―4― Current Articles of Incorporation Article 2 (Purpose) This company shall have the purpose of controlling or managing the businesses activities of companies (including foreign companies) and associations (including overseas entities corresponding to organizations) engaging in the operations noted in each of the following Items and other business entities corresponding to the foregoing and managing operations ancillary or related to such companies, etc., by holding the shares or equity of such companies, etc. Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of band sawing machines and other metal working equipment Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of press machines and other metal working equipment Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of electronic devices Development, sale, maintenance, and operation and administration of information network systems that use software and computers related to the devices in each of the preceding Items Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of molds, jigs, accessories and components related to each of the preceding Items (New) (New) (6) Design, construction, management, and subcontracting for civil engineering, architecture, electricity, steel frames, plant, and landscaping (7) Silviculture operations (8) Leasing and management of real property (9) General motor truck transportation operations, special motor truck transportation operations, light motor truck transportation operations, and consigned freight forwarding operations (10) Acting as an agent for operations in relation to general affairs, accounting and finance, purchasing, and human resources and labor management, etc. (11) Labor dispatch operations (New) (12) All operations related to each of the preceding Items This company may engage in the operations stipulated in each of the preceding Items as well as operations ancillary or related to the foregoing. Proposed amendments Article 2 (Purpose) This company shall have the purpose of engaging in the operations noted in each of the following Items andcontrolling or managing the businesses activities of companies (including foreign companies) and associations (including overseas entities corresponding to organizations) engaging in the operations noted in each of the following Items and other business entities corresponding to the foregoing and managing operations ancillary or related to such companies, etc., by holding the shares or equity of such companies, etc. Development, manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of band sawing machines and other metal working equipment Development, manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of laser markers, press machines and other metal working equipment Development, manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of electronic devices Development, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance , checking, and inspection of information network systems that use software and computers related to the devices in each of the preceding Items Development, manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of molds, jigs, accessories and components related to each of the preceding Items Sale, purchase, and contract sale of secondhand goods noted in each of the preceding Items, and sale of technology and know-how associated with each Item Contract manufacture and contract research and development of the products related to each of the preceding Items (8) Design, construction, management, and subcontracting for civil engineering, architecture, electricity, steel frames, plant, and landscaping (9) Silviculture operations (10) Leasing and management of real property (11) General motor truck transportation operations, special motor truck transportation operations, light motor truck transportation operations, and consigned freight forwarding operations (12) Acting as an agent for operations in relation to general affairs, accounting and finance, purchasing, and human resources and labor management, etc. (13) Labor dispatch operations (14) Brokerage related to each of the preceding Items (15) All operations related to each of the preceding Items This company may engage in the operations stipulated in each of the preceding Items as well as operations ancillary or related to the foregoing. ―5― Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed amendments Article 22 (Convening of Meetings of the Board of Article 22 (Convening of Meetings of the Board of Directors) Directors) Meetings of the board of directors shall be convened by Meetings of the board of directors shall be convened by the chairman of the board of directors. When the the director and president. When the director and chairman of the board of directorsis unable to perform presidentis unable to perform such duty, a substitute such duty, a substitute director in accordance with an director in accordance with an order stipulated in order stipulated in advance by a resolution of the board of advance by a resolution of the board of directors shall directors shall perform such duty. perform such duty. ② Notices of the convening of meetings of the board of ② Notices of the convening of meetings of the board of directors shall be issued to each director and each auditor directors shall be issued to each director and each auditor at least three days prior to the day of the meeting. at least three days prior to the day of the meeting. Provided, however, that such period may be shortened in Provided, however, that such period may be shortened in the event of an emergency. the event of an emergency. ―6― Second Item: Election of two (2) Directors As stated in the First Item "Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation," the Company is scheduled to make a transition to a new structure as of April 1, 2020. Accordingly, Director Kotaro Shibata and Director Hidekazu Kudo will retire by resignation as of March 31, 2020. Thus, the election of two (2) Directors is newly proposed, in order to reorganize the management structure. The date of appointment of the Directors elected in this item of business shall be April 1, 2020, and in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, their terms of office shall be until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (to be held in June 2020) for the final fiscal year ending within one year after the election. The candidates for the Directors are as follows: Candidate Name Ref No. 1 Toshinori Kurihara New Board meeting attendance rate - Current position and responsibility in the Company or position in other companies, etc. Corporate Officer President of AMADA GmbH 2 Yukihiro Fukui Senior Corporate Officer - Director, CEO and Global Manufacture New Strategy Promotion Supervisor of AMADA NORTH AMERICA, INC. ―7― Candidate R e f N o . 1 Toshinori Kurihara Date of Birth New December 2, 1956 (63 years old) No. of Shares of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Held (shares) 3,000 shares Profile, position and responsibility in the Company November 1982 Joined the Company October 2015 Managing Director and April 2003 President of Europe HQ Senior Executive General (France) Manager of Overseas January 2007 President of AMADA Business HQ of AMADA ITALIA S.r.l. MACHINE TOOLS CO., April 2010 General Manager of LTD. Overseas Punches and Dies President of AMADA Business Promotion Office, GmbH Overseas Business Div. of President of AMADA Overseas Business HQ of MACHINE TOOLS the Company AMERICA, INC. April 2011 President and President of AMADA Representative Director of MACHINE TOOLS AMADA TOOL EUROPE GmbH PRECISION CO., LTD. April 2016 Corporate Officer of the June 2012 Corporate Officer of the Company Company President of AMADA President and GmbH Representative Director of Corporate Officer of AMADA TOOL AMADA MACHINE PRECISION CO., LTD. TOOLS CO., LTD. April 2013 Corporate Officer of President of AMADA AMADA MACHINE MACHINE TOOLS TOOLS CO., LTD. EUROPE GmbH President of AMADA April 2018 Corporate Officer of the MACHINE TOOLS Company AMERICA, INC. President of AMADA GmbH (incumbent) Important concurrent positions President of AMADA GmbH Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director Mr. Toshinori Kurihara is executing business appropriately as the representative of the Company group's overseas subsidiary in Germany. He also has in-depth knowledge of global business activities, which he acquired through many years of service in promoting the Company group's overseas business, as well as serving as the representative of overseas subsidiaries. Based on these factors, we have nominated Mr. Kurihara as a candidate for Director, having determined that he is an appropriate candidate capable of contributing to sustainable growth of the Company's corporate value. ―8― Candidate R e f N o . 2 Yukihiro Fukui Date of Birth New August 9, 1957 (62 years old) No. of Shares of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Held (shares) 18,585 shares Profile, position and responsibility in the Company March 1980 Joined Sonoike Mfg. Co., April 2010 Corporate Officer Ltd. (later merged to President of AMADA become the current SHANGHAI PUNCH & Company) SHEAR CO., LTD. October 2002 General Manager of June 2012 Corporate Officer Production Management Deputy Chairman and Dept. of AMADA President of China RHQ, MACHINICS, INC. (later AMADA (CHINA) CO., merged to become the LTD. current Company) April 2013 President and October 2003 Joined the Company upon Representative Director of the merger AMADA TOOL April 2004 General Manager of PRECISION CO., LTD. Material Dept. October 2014 Advisor of the Company October 2007 Deputy General Manager of CMO of AMADA Fujinomiya Plant AMERICA, INC. April 2008 General Manager of April 2018 Senior Corporate Officer Fujinomiya Plant Director and CEO of June 2009 Corporate Officer AMADA NORTH Deputy Senior Executive AMERICA, INC. General Manager of Sheet June 2019 Senior Corporate Officer Metal Solution Director, CEO and Global Development and Manufacture Strategy Manufacture HQ Promotion Supervisor of Executive General Manager AMADA NORTH of Production Management AMERICA, INC. Div. (incumbent) Important concurrent positions Director and CEO of AMADA NORTH AMERICA, INC. Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director Mr. Yukihiro Fukui is executing business appropriately as the representative of the Company group's overseas subsidiary in the U.S. He is not only familiar with development and manufacturing acquired through his service as plant managers in Japan and overseas, but also has in-depth knowledge of global business activities acquired through his service as the representative of overseas subsidiaries. Based on these factors, we have nominated Mr. Fukui as a candidate for Director, having determined that he is an appropriate candidate capable of contributing to sustainable growth of the Company's corporate value. (Notes) There are no special interests between both of Messrs. Toshinori Kurihara and Yukihiro Fukui and the Company. Age of both candidates is as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. ―9― Third Item Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member As Audit & Supervisory Board Member Katsuhide Ito will retire by resignation as of March 31, 2020. Thus, the election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member is newly proposed. The date of appointment of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member elected in this item of business shall be April 1, 2020, and in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, his term of office shall be until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (to be held in June 2023) for the final fiscal year ending within four years after the election. With respect to this item of business, the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board has been obtained. The candidate for the Audit & Supervisory Board Member is as follows: Name Audit & Supervisory Board meeting Current position in the Board meeting attendance rate Company attendance rate Kotaro Shibata - 100% Senior Managing Director New (4/4 meetings) Assistant to President (Notes) Mr. Kotaro Shibata will retire from the office of Director of the Company by resignation as of March 31, 2020. The board meeting attendance rate indicates the percentage of attendance as a Director at the meetings of the Board of Directors held during FY2019. ―10― Kotaro Shibata No. of Shares of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Held (shares) 25,000 shares Participation in meetings of the Board of Directors 100% (4/4 meetings) Date of Birth New January 7, 1953 (66 years old) Profile and position in the Company January 1980 Joined the Company April 2013 Managing Director October 2001 General Manager of managing Sales Punching Business Dept. April 2015 Vice President and Director June 2009 Corporate Officer of AMADA CO., LTD. Executive General Manager April 2017 President and of Sales Management Div. Representative Director of June 2010 Director and Corporate AMADA CO., LTD. Officer June 2017 Senior Managing Director, Deputy Senior Executive the Company General Manager of Sales April 2018 Senior Managing Director Management HQ Senior Corporate Officer June 2012 Director and Managing Assistant to President Director Chairman and President, Deputy Senior Executive AMADA (CHINA) CO., General Manager of LTD. Engineering Business HQ April 2019 Senior Managing Director Assistant to President (incumbent) Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member Mr. Kotaro Shibata is appropriately performing his duties as an assistant to the Director and President. In addition to his long years of experience supervising the sales division, he has broad knowledge and experience of global management as represented by his development of overseas businesses, such as in China and the ASEAN region. Based on these factors, we have nominated Mr. Shibata as a candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member, having determined that he is capable of carrying out objective and proper audits. (Notes) There are no special interests between Mr. Kotaro Shibata and the Company. Age of the candidate is as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. ―11― Attachments Original document

