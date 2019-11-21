Amada : Notice of Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （363KB）

Log in
Amada : Notice of Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

0
11/21/2019

(English Translation)

Note: We provide this translation for your reference and convenience only, and without any warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. In the event that a difference arises regarding the meaning herein, the original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.

(Securities Code: 6113) November 26, 2019

To our shareholders:

Tsutomu Isobe

President (Representative Director)

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

200, Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa, Japan

Notice of Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This is to inform you that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. will be held as follows.

As shareholder who is unable to attend the meeting may exercise his or her voting rights by either of the following manners, please exercise your voting rights, upon examination of the enclosed referential statements, not later than 5:15 p.m. on December 11, 2019 (Wednesday).

[Exercise of voting rights by mail]

Please send back the enclosed voting ballot to AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., with due entries thereon indicating assent or dissent with respect to each agenda so that such voting ballot reaches AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. by the above deadline.

[Exercise of voting rights via the Internet]

Please exercise your voting rights via the Internet, with due entries thereon indicating assent or dissent with respect to each agenda, by the above deadline.

1.

Date:

December 12, 2019 (Thursday) at 10:00 a.m.

2.

Place:

At the head office of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. located at 200,

Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa (246 Hall at Forum 246)

―1―

3. Agenda:

Matters to be Resolved:

First Item:

Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Second Item:

Election of two (2) Directors

Third Item:

Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

―2―

Information on Exercising Voting Rights

(1) Exercising voting rights by proxy

If you are unable to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders in person, you may appoint another shareholder (one person) who has voting rights as your proxy to attend the meeting. Please note that a document certifying the power of proxy must be submitted for such attendance.

  1. If you exercise your voting rights redundantly via mail and the Internet, the votes cast via the Internet shall be treated as valid.
  2. If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, only the last vote cast shall be treated as valid.
  3. Also, if you exercise voting rights redundantly by using a PC and a smart phone, only the last vote cast shall be treated as valid.

―3―

Items of Business and References

First Item:

Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

1. Reasons for the amendments

The Company has started preparation for an absorption-type merger (hereinafter referred to as the

"Merger") that will become effective on April 1, 2020 (tentative), in which the Company will be the surviving company and AMADA CO., LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, will be the company to be absorbed.

Since the Company will succeed to the businesses of AMADA CO., LTD. following the Merger, necessary changes shall be made to the business purposes stipulated in the current Articles of Incorporation in order for the Company to engage in the businesses of AMADA CO., LTD., as well as to change the company name accordingly.

This proposal is also for changing the convener of the meetings of the board of directors in light of the composition of officers in the new system from April 2020 onward.

2. Details of the proposed amendments

Details of the proposed amendments are as follows. The amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

shall come into effect on April 1, 2020, the effective date of the Merger, subject to the condition that the Merger takes effect.

(The underlined parts are amended.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Article 1 (Company Name)

This company shall be called Amada Holdings Kabushikigaisha, which shall be indicated in English as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd.

Proposed amendments

Article 1 (Company Name)

This company shall be called Amada Kabushikigaisha, which shall be indicated in English as Amada Co., Ltd.

―4―

Current Articles of Incorporation

Article 2 (Purpose)

This company shall have the purpose of controlling or managing the businesses activities of companies (including foreign companies) and associations (including overseas entities corresponding to organizations) engaging in the operations noted in each of the following Items and other business entities corresponding to the foregoing and managing operations ancillary or related to such companies, etc., by holding the shares or equity of such companies, etc.

  1. Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of band sawing machines and other metal working equipment
  2. Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of press machines and other metal working equipment
  3. Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of electronic devices
  4. Development, sale, maintenance, and operation and administrationof information network systems that use software and computers related to the devices in each of the preceding Items
  5. Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of molds, jigs, accessories and components related to each of the preceding Items

(New)

(New)

(6)

Design, construction, management, and

subcontracting for civil engineering, architecture,

electricity, steel frames, plant, and landscaping

(7)

Silviculture operations

(8)

Leasing and management of real property

(9)

General motor truck transportation operations,

special motor truck transportation operations, light

motor truck transportation operations, and

consigned freight forwarding operations

(10)

Acting as an agent for operations in relation to

general affairs, accounting and finance,

purchasing, and human resources and labor

management, etc.

(11)

Labor dispatch operations

(New)

(12) All operations related to each of the preceding Items

  • This company may engage in the operations stipulated in each of the preceding Items as well as operations ancillary or related to the foregoing.

Proposed amendments

Article 2 (Purpose)

This company shall have the purpose of engaging in the operations noted in each of the following Items andcontrolling or managing the businesses activities of companies (including foreign companies) and associations (including overseas entities corresponding to organizations) engaging in the operations noted in each of the following Items and other business entities corresponding to the foregoing and managing operations ancillary or related to such companies, etc., by holding the shares or equity of such companies, etc.

  1. Development,manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of band sawing machines and other metal working equipment
  2. Development,manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of laser markers,press machines and other metal working equipment
  3. Development,manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of electronic devices
  4. Development, sale, repair, leasing,maintenance, checking, and inspectionof information network systems that use software and computers related to the devices in each of the preceding Items
  5. Development,manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of molds, jigs, accessories and components related to each of the preceding Items
  6. Sale, purchase, and contract sale of secondhand goods noted in each of the preceding Items, and sale of technology and know-how associated with each Item
  7. Contract manufacture and contract research and development of the products related to each of the preceding Items

(8)

Design, construction, management, and

subcontracting for civil engineering, architecture,

electricity, steel frames, plant, and landscaping

(9)

Silviculture operations

(10)

Leasing and management of real property

(11)

General motor truck transportation operations,

special motor truck transportation operations, light

motor truck transportation operations, and

consigned freight forwarding operations

(12)

Acting as an agent for operations in relation to

general affairs, accounting and finance, purchasing,

and human resources and labor management, etc.

(13)

Labor dispatch operations

(14)

Brokerage related to each of the preceding Items

(15)

All operations related to each of the preceding Items

  • This company may engage in the operations stipulated in each of the preceding Items as well as operations ancillary or related to the foregoing.

―5―

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

Article 22 (Convening of Meetings of the Board of

Article 22 (Convening of Meetings of the Board of

Directors)

Directors)

Meetings of the board of directors shall be convened by

Meetings of the board of directors shall be convened by

the chairman of the board of directors. When the

the director and president. When the director and

chairman of the board of directorsis unable to perform

presidentis unable to perform such duty, a substitute

such duty, a substitute director in accordance with an

director in accordance with an order stipulated in

order stipulated in advance by a resolution of the board of

advance by a resolution of the board of directors shall

directors shall perform such duty.

perform such duty.

Notices of the convening of meetings of the board of

Notices of the convening of meetings of the board of

directors shall be issued to each director and each auditor

directors shall be issued to each director and each auditor

at least three days prior to the day of the meeting.

at least three days prior to the day of the meeting.

Provided, however, that such period may be shortened in

Provided, however, that such period may be shortened in

the event of an emergency.

the event of an emergency.

―6―

Second Item:

Election of two (2) Directors

As stated in the First Item "Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation," the Company is scheduled to make a transition to a new structure as of April 1, 2020. Accordingly, Director Kotaro Shibata and Director Hidekazu Kudo will retire by resignation as of March 31, 2020. Thus, the election of two (2) Directors is newly proposed, in order to reorganize the management structure.

The date of appointment of the Directors elected in this item of business shall be April 1, 2020, and in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, their terms of office shall be until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (to be held in June 2020) for the final fiscal year ending within one year after the election.

The candidates for the Directors are as follows:

Candidate

Name

Ref No.

1

Toshinori Kurihara

New

Board meeting attendance rate

-

Current position and responsibility in the

Company or position in other companies, etc.

Corporate Officer

President of AMADA GmbH

2 Yukihiro Fukui

Senior Corporate Officer

-

Director, CEO and Global Manufacture

New

Strategy Promotion Supervisor of AMADA

NORTH AMERICA, INC.

―7―

Candidate

R e f N o .

1

Toshinori Kurihara

Date of Birth

New

December 2, 1956 (63 years old)

No. of Shares of AMADA

HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Held (shares)

3,000 shares

Profile, position and responsibility in the Company

November 1982

Joined the Company

October 2015

Managing Director and

April 2003

President of Europe HQ

Senior Executive General

(France)

Manager of Overseas

January 2007

President of AMADA

Business HQ of AMADA

ITALIA S.r.l.

MACHINE TOOLS CO.,

April 2010

General Manager of

LTD.

Overseas Punches and Dies

President of AMADA

Business Promotion Office,

GmbH

Overseas Business Div. of

President of AMADA

Overseas Business HQ of

MACHINE TOOLS

the Company

AMERICA, INC.

April 2011

President and

President of AMADA

Representative Director of

MACHINE TOOLS

AMADA TOOL

EUROPE GmbH

PRECISION CO., LTD.

April 2016

Corporate Officer of the

June 2012

Corporate Officer of the

Company

Company

President of AMADA

President and

GmbH

Representative Director of

Corporate Officer of

AMADA TOOL

AMADA MACHINE

PRECISION CO., LTD.

TOOLS CO., LTD.

April 2013

Corporate Officer of

President of AMADA

AMADA MACHINE

MACHINE TOOLS

TOOLS CO., LTD.

EUROPE GmbH

President of AMADA

April 2018

Corporate Officer of the

MACHINE TOOLS

Company

AMERICA, INC.

President of AMADA

GmbH (incumbent)

Important concurrent positions

President of AMADA GmbH

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director

Mr. Toshinori Kurihara is executing business appropriately as the representative of the Company group's overseas subsidiary in Germany. He also has in-depth knowledge of global business activities, which he acquired through many years of service in promoting the Company group's overseas business, as well as serving as the representative of overseas subsidiaries. Based on these factors, we have nominated Mr. Kurihara as a candidate for Director, having determined that he is an appropriate candidate capable of contributing to sustainable growth of the Company's corporate value.

―8―

Candidate

R e f N o .

2

Yukihiro Fukui

Date of Birth

New

August 9, 1957 (62 years old)

No. of Shares of AMADA

HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Held (shares)

18,585 shares

Profile, position and responsibility in the Company

March 1980

Joined Sonoike Mfg. Co.,

April 2010

Corporate Officer

Ltd. (later merged to

President of AMADA

become the current

SHANGHAI PUNCH &

Company)

SHEAR CO., LTD.

October 2002

General Manager of

June 2012

Corporate Officer

Production Management

Deputy Chairman and

Dept. of AMADA

President of China RHQ,

MACHINICS, INC. (later

AMADA (CHINA) CO.,

merged to become the

LTD.

current Company)

April 2013

President and

October 2003

Joined the Company upon

Representative Director of

the merger

AMADA TOOL

April 2004

General Manager of

PRECISION CO., LTD.

Material Dept.

October 2014

Advisor of the Company

October 2007

Deputy General Manager of

CMO of AMADA

Fujinomiya Plant

AMERICA, INC.

April 2008

General Manager of

April 2018

Senior Corporate Officer

Fujinomiya Plant

Director and CEO of

June 2009

Corporate Officer

AMADA NORTH

Deputy Senior Executive

AMERICA, INC.

General Manager of Sheet

June 2019

Senior Corporate Officer

Metal Solution

Director, CEO and Global

Development and

Manufacture Strategy

Manufacture HQ

Promotion Supervisor of

Executive General Manager

AMADA NORTH

of Production Management

AMERICA, INC.

Div.

(incumbent)

Important concurrent positions

Director and CEO of AMADA NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director

Mr. Yukihiro Fukui is executing business appropriately as the representative of the Company group's overseas subsidiary in the U.S. He is not only familiar with development and manufacturing acquired through his service as plant managers in Japan and overseas, but also has in-depth knowledge of global business activities acquired through his service as the representative of overseas subsidiaries. Based on these factors, we have nominated Mr. Fukui as a candidate for Director, having determined that he is an appropriate candidate capable of contributing to sustainable growth of the Company's corporate value.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between both of Messrs. Toshinori Kurihara and Yukihiro Fukui and the Company.
  2. Age of both candidates is as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

―9―

Third Item

Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

As Audit & Supervisory Board Member Katsuhide Ito will retire by resignation as of March 31, 2020. Thus, the election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member is newly proposed.

The date of appointment of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member elected in this item of business shall be April 1, 2020, and in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, his term of office shall be until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (to be held in June 2023) for the final fiscal year ending within four years after the election.

With respect to this item of business, the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board has been obtained. The candidate for the Audit & Supervisory Board Member is as follows:

Name

Audit & Supervisory

Board meeting

Current position in the

Board meeting

attendance rate

Company

attendance rate

Kotaro Shibata

-

100%

Senior Managing Director

New

(4/4 meetings)

Assistant to President

(Notes)

  1. Mr. Kotaro Shibata will retire from the office of Director of the Company by resignation as of March 31, 2020.
  2. The board meeting attendance rate indicates the percentage of attendance as a Director at the meetings of the Board of Directors held during FY2019.

―10―

Kotaro Shibata

No. of Shares of AMADA

HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Held (shares)

25,000 shares

Participation in meetings of the Board of Directors

100% (4/4 meetings)

Date of Birth

New

January 7, 1953 (66 years old)

Profile and position in the Company

January 1980

Joined the Company

April 2013

Managing Director

October 2001

General Manager of

managing Sales

Punching Business Dept.

April 2015

Vice President and Director

June 2009

Corporate Officer

of AMADA CO., LTD.

Executive General Manager

April 2017

President and

of Sales Management Div.

Representative Director of

June 2010

Director and Corporate

AMADA CO., LTD.

Officer

June 2017

Senior Managing Director,

Deputy Senior Executive

the Company

General Manager of Sales

April 2018

Senior Managing Director

Management HQ

Senior Corporate Officer

June 2012

Director and Managing

Assistant to President

Director

Chairman and President,

Deputy Senior Executive

AMADA (CHINA) CO.,

General Manager of

LTD.

Engineering Business HQ

April 2019

Senior Managing Director

Assistant to President

(incumbent)

Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Mr. Kotaro Shibata is appropriately performing his duties as an assistant to the Director and President. In addition to his long years of experience supervising the sales division, he has broad knowledge and experience of global management as represented by his development of overseas businesses, such as in China and the ASEAN region. Based on these factors, we have nominated Mr. Shibata as a candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member, having determined that he is capable of carrying out objective and proper audits.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between Mr. Kotaro Shibata and the Company.
  2. Age of the candidate is as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

―11―

Disclaimer

Amada Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 00:51:04 UTC
