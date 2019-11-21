Amada : Notice of Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （363KB）
0
11/21/2019 | 07:52pm EST
(English Translation)
Note: We provide this translation for your reference and convenience only, and without any warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. In the event that a difference arises regarding the meaning herein, the original Japanese version will prevail as the official authoritative version.
(Securities Code: 6113) November 26, 2019
To our shareholders:
Tsutomu Isobe
President (Representative Director)
AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
200, Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa, Japan
Notice of Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
This is to inform you that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. will be held as follows.
As shareholder who is unable to attend the meeting may exercise his or her voting rights by either of the following manners, please exercise your voting rights, upon examination of the enclosed referential statements, not later than 5:15 p.m. on December 11, 2019 (Wednesday).
[Exercise of voting rights by mail]
Please send back the enclosed voting ballot to AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., with due entries thereon indicating assent or dissent with respect to each agenda so that such voting ballot reaches AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. by the above deadline.
[Exercise of voting rights via the Internet]
Please exercise your voting rights via the Internet, with due entries thereon indicating assent or dissent with respect to each agenda, by the above deadline.
1.
Date:
December 12, 2019 (Thursday) at 10:00 a.m.
2.
Place:
At the head office of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. located at 200,
Ishida, Isehara-shi, Kanagawa (246 Hall at Forum 246)
―1―
3. Agenda:
Matters to be Resolved:
First Item:
Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Second Item:
Election of two (2) Directors
Third Item:
Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board
Member
―2―
Information on Exercising Voting Rights
(1) Exercising voting rights by proxy
If you are unable to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders in person, you may appoint another shareholder (one person) who has voting rights as your proxy to attend the meeting. Please note that a document certifying the power of proxy must be submitted for such attendance.
If you exercise your voting rights redundantly via mail and the Internet, the votes cast via the Internet shall be treated as valid.
If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet, only the last vote cast shall be treated as valid.
Also, if you exercise voting rights redundantly by using a PC and a smart phone, only the last vote cast shall be treated as valid.
Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
1. Reasons for the amendments
The Company has started preparation for an absorption-type merger (hereinafter referred to as the
"Merger") that will become effective on April 1, 2020 (tentative), in which the Company will be the surviving company and AMADA CO., LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, will be the company to be absorbed.
Since the Company will succeed to the businesses of AMADA CO., LTD. following the Merger, necessary changes shall be made to the business purposes stipulated in the current Articles of Incorporation in order for the Company to engage in the businesses of AMADA CO., LTD., as well as to change the company name accordingly.
This proposal is also for changing the convener of the meetings of the board of directors in light of the composition of officers in the new system from April 2020 onward.
2. Details of the proposed amendments
Details of the proposed amendments are as follows. The amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
shall come into effect on April 1, 2020, the effective date of the Merger, subject to the condition that the Merger takes effect.
(The underlined parts are amended.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Article 1 (Company Name)
This company shall be called Amada Holdings Kabushikigaisha, which shall be indicated in English as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd.
Proposed amendments
Article 1 (Company Name)
This company shall be called Amada Kabushikigaisha, which shall be indicated in English as Amada Co., Ltd.
―4―
Current Articles of Incorporation
Article 2 (Purpose)
This company shall have the purpose of controlling or managing the businesses activities of companies (including foreign companies) and associations (including overseas entities corresponding to organizations) engaging in the operations noted in each of the following Items and other business entities corresponding to the foregoing and managing operations ancillary or related to such companies, etc., by holding the shares or equity of such companies, etc.
Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of band sawing machines and other metal working equipment
Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of press machines and other metal working equipment
Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of electronic devices
Development, sale, maintenance,and operation and administrationof information network systems that use software and computers related to the devices in each of the preceding Items
Manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of molds, jigs, accessories and components related to each of the preceding Items
(New)
(New)
(6)
Design, construction, management, and
subcontracting for civil engineering, architecture,
electricity, steel frames, plant, and landscaping
(7)
Silviculture operations
(8)
Leasing and management of real property
(9)
General motor truck transportation operations,
special motor truck transportation operations, light
motor truck transportation operations, and
consigned freight forwarding operations
(10)
Acting as an agent for operations in relation to
general affairs, accounting and finance,
purchasing, and human resources and labor
management, etc.
(11)
Labor dispatch operations
(New)
(12) All operations related to each of the preceding Items
This company may engage in the operations stipulated in each of the preceding Items as well as operations ancillary or related to the foregoing.
Proposed amendments
Article 2 (Purpose)
This company shall have the purpose of engaging in the operations noted in each of the following Items andcontrolling or managing the businesses activities of companies (including foreign companies) and associations (including overseas entities corresponding to organizations) engaging in the operations noted in each of the following Items and other business entities corresponding to the foregoing and managing operations ancillary or related to such companies, etc., by holding the shares or equity of such companies, etc.
Development,manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of band sawing machines and other metal working equipment
Development,manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of laser markers,press machines and other metal working equipment
Development,manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of electronic devices
Development, sale,repair, leasing,maintenance, checking, and inspectionof information network systems that use software and computers related to the devices in each of the preceding Items
Development,manufacture, sale, repair, leasing, maintenance, checking, and inspection of molds, jigs, accessories and components related to each of the preceding Items
Sale, purchase, and contract sale of secondhand goods noted in each of the preceding Items, and sale of technology and know-how associated with each Item
Contract manufacture and contract research and development of the products related to each of the preceding Items
(8)
Design, construction, management, and
subcontracting for civil engineering, architecture,
electricity, steel frames, plant, and landscaping
(9)
Silviculture operations
(10)
Leasing and management of real property
(11)
General motor truck transportation operations,
special motor truck transportation operations, light
motor truck transportation operations, and
consigned freight forwarding operations
(12)
Acting as an agent for operations in relation to
general affairs, accounting and finance, purchasing,
and human resources and labor management, etc.
(13)
Labor dispatch operations
(14)
Brokerage related to each of the preceding Items
(15)
All operations related to each of the preceding Items
This company may engage in the operations stipulated in each of the preceding Items as well as operations ancillary or related to the foregoing.
―5―
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendments
Article 22 (Convening of Meetings of the Board of
Article 22 (Convening of Meetings of the Board of
Directors)
Directors)
Meetings of the board of directors shall be convened by
Meetings of the board of directors shall be convened by
the chairman of the board of directors. When the
the director and president. When the director and
chairman of the board of directorsis unable to perform
presidentis unable to perform such duty, a substitute
such duty, a substitute director in accordance with an
director in accordance with an order stipulated in
order stipulated in advance by a resolution of the board of
advance by a resolution of the board of directors shall
directors shall perform such duty.
perform such duty.
② Notices of the convening of meetings of the board of
② Notices of the convening of meetings of the board of
directors shall be issued to each director and each auditor
directors shall be issued to each director and each auditor
at least three days prior to the day of the meeting.
at least three days prior to the day of the meeting.
Provided, however, that such period may be shortened in
Provided, however, that such period may be shortened in
the event of an emergency.
the event of an emergency.
―6―
Second Item:
Election of two (2) Directors
As stated in the First Item "Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation," the Company is scheduled to make a transition to a new structure as of April 1, 2020. Accordingly, Director Kotaro Shibata and Director Hidekazu Kudo will retire by resignation as of March 31, 2020. Thus, the election of two (2) Directors is newly proposed, in order to reorganize the management structure.
The date of appointment of the Directors elected in this item of business shall be April 1, 2020, and in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, their terms of office shall be until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (to be held in June 2020) for the final fiscal year ending within one year after the election.
The candidates for the Directors are as follows:
Candidate
Name
Ref No.
1
Toshinori Kurihara
New
Board meeting attendance rate
-
Current position and responsibility in the
Company or position in other companies, etc.
Corporate Officer
President of AMADA GmbH
2 Yukihiro Fukui
Senior Corporate Officer
-
Director, CEO and Global Manufacture
New
Strategy Promotion Supervisor of AMADA
NORTH AMERICA, INC.
―7―
Candidate
R e f N o .
1
Toshinori Kurihara
Date of Birth
New
December 2, 1956 (63 years old)
No. of Shares of AMADA
HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Held (shares)
3,000 shares
Profile, position and responsibility in the Company
November 1982
Joined the Company
October 2015
Managing Director and
April 2003
President of Europe HQ
Senior Executive General
(France)
Manager of Overseas
January 2007
President of AMADA
Business HQ of AMADA
ITALIA S.r.l.
MACHINE TOOLS CO.,
April 2010
General Manager of
LTD.
Overseas Punches and Dies
President of AMADA
Business Promotion Office,
GmbH
Overseas Business Div. of
President of AMADA
Overseas Business HQ of
MACHINE TOOLS
the Company
AMERICA, INC.
April 2011
President and
President of AMADA
Representative Director of
MACHINE TOOLS
AMADA TOOL
EUROPE GmbH
PRECISION CO., LTD.
April 2016
Corporate Officer of the
June 2012
Corporate Officer of the
Company
Company
President of AMADA
President and
GmbH
Representative Director of
Corporate Officer of
AMADA TOOL
AMADA MACHINE
PRECISION CO., LTD.
TOOLS CO., LTD.
April 2013
Corporate Officer of
President of AMADA
AMADA MACHINE
MACHINE TOOLS
TOOLS CO., LTD.
EUROPE GmbH
President of AMADA
April 2018
Corporate Officer of the
MACHINE TOOLS
Company
AMERICA, INC.
President of AMADA
GmbH (incumbent)
Important concurrent positions
President of AMADA GmbH
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director
Mr. Toshinori Kurihara is executing business appropriately as the representative of the Company group's overseas subsidiary in Germany. He also has in-depth knowledge of global business activities, which he acquired through many years of service in promoting the Company group's overseas business, as well as serving as the representative of overseas subsidiaries. Based on these factors, we have nominated Mr. Kurihara as a candidate for Director, having determined that he is an appropriate candidate capable of contributing to sustainable growth of the Company's corporate value.
―8―
Candidate
R e f N o .
2
Yukihiro Fukui
Date of Birth
New
August 9, 1957 (62 years old)
No. of Shares of AMADA
HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Held (shares)
18,585 shares
Profile, position and responsibility in the Company
March 1980
Joined Sonoike Mfg. Co.,
April 2010
Corporate Officer
Ltd. (later merged to
President of AMADA
become the current
SHANGHAI PUNCH &
Company)
SHEAR CO., LTD.
October 2002
General Manager of
June 2012
Corporate Officer
Production Management
Deputy Chairman and
Dept. of AMADA
President of China RHQ,
MACHINICS, INC. (later
AMADA (CHINA) CO.,
merged to become the
LTD.
current Company)
April 2013
President and
October 2003
Joined the Company upon
Representative Director of
the merger
AMADA TOOL
April 2004
General Manager of
PRECISION CO., LTD.
Material Dept.
October 2014
Advisor of the Company
October 2007
Deputy General Manager of
CMO of AMADA
Fujinomiya Plant
AMERICA, INC.
April 2008
General Manager of
April 2018
Senior Corporate Officer
Fujinomiya Plant
Director and CEO of
June 2009
Corporate Officer
AMADA NORTH
Deputy Senior Executive
AMERICA, INC.
General Manager of Sheet
June 2019
Senior Corporate Officer
Metal Solution
Director, CEO and Global
Development and
Manufacture Strategy
Manufacture HQ
Promotion Supervisor of
Executive General Manager
AMADA NORTH
of Production Management
AMERICA, INC.
Div.
(incumbent)
Important concurrent positions
Director and CEO of AMADA NORTH AMERICA, INC.
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director
Mr. Yukihiro Fukui is executing business appropriately as the representative of the Company group's overseas subsidiary in the U.S. He is not only familiar with development and manufacturing acquired through his service as plant managers in Japan and overseas, but also has in-depth knowledge of global business activities acquired through his service as the representative of overseas subsidiaries. Based on these factors, we have nominated Mr. Fukui as a candidate for Director, having determined that he is an appropriate candidate capable of contributing to sustainable growth of the Company's corporate value.
(Notes)
There are no special interests between both of Messrs. Toshinori Kurihara and Yukihiro Fukui and the Company.
Age of both candidates is as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
―9―
Third Item
Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
As Audit & Supervisory Board Member Katsuhide Ito will retire by resignation as of March 31, 2020. Thus, the election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member is newly proposed.
The date of appointment of the Audit & Supervisory Board Member elected in this item of business shall be April 1, 2020, and in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, his term of office shall be until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (to be held in June 2023) for the final fiscal year ending within four years after the election.
With respect to this item of business, the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board has been obtained. The candidate for the Audit & Supervisory Board Member is as follows:
Name
Audit & Supervisory
Board meeting
Current position in the
Board meeting
attendance rate
Company
attendance rate
Kotaro Shibata
-
100%
Senior Managing Director
New
(4/4 meetings)
Assistant to President
(Notes)
Mr. Kotaro Shibata will retire from the office of Director of the Company by resignation as of March 31, 2020.
The board meeting attendance rate indicates the percentage of attendance as a Director at the meetings of the Board of Directors held during FY2019.
―10―
Kotaro Shibata
No. of Shares of AMADA
HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Held (shares)
25,000 shares
Participation in meetings of the Board of Directors
100% (4/4 meetings)
Date of Birth
New
January 7, 1953 (66 years old)
Profile and position in the Company
January 1980
Joined the Company
April 2013
Managing Director
October 2001
General Manager of
managing Sales
Punching Business Dept.
April 2015
Vice President and Director
June 2009
Corporate Officer
of AMADA CO., LTD.
Executive General Manager
April 2017
President and
of Sales Management Div.
Representative Director of
June 2010
Director and Corporate
AMADA CO., LTD.
Officer
June 2017
Senior Managing Director,
Deputy Senior Executive
the Company
General Manager of Sales
April 2018
Senior Managing Director
Management HQ
Senior Corporate Officer
June 2012
Director and Managing
Assistant to President
Director
Chairman and President,
Deputy Senior Executive
AMADA (CHINA) CO.,
General Manager of
LTD.
Engineering Business HQ
April 2019
Senior Managing Director
Assistant to President
(incumbent)
Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Mr. Kotaro Shibata is appropriately performing his duties as an assistant to the Director and President. In addition to his long years of experience supervising the sales division, he has broad knowledge and experience of global management as represented by his development of overseas businesses, such as in China and the ASEAN region. Based on these factors, we have nominated Mr. Shibata as a candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member, having determined that he is capable of carrying out objective and proper audits.
(Notes)
There are no special interests between Mr. Kotaro Shibata and the Company.
Age of the candidate is as of the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Amada Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 00:51:04 UTC